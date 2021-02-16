25 Years Ago
Jan. 28, 1996-The Rapids girls Nordic ski team placed first in the Grand Rapids Invitational. Deb Ralston, BethAnn Ellingson, Katie Hegarty and Toni McKnight of the T’Hawks all finished in the top 10. The boys team was fourth and was led by John Lundgren.
Jan. 28, 1996-The Rapids Alpine ski teams competed in the Mesabi East Invite. The boys team was second and was led by Ryan Longtin, Todd Bonney and Andy Haarklau with top 10 finishes. The girls team was second with Sarah Soltys placing first overall. Heather Hawkinson and Monica Casper finished in the top 10.
Jan. 28, 1996-In girls basketball action, Cotton stopped Nashwauk-Keewatin 47-28 despite 18 points from the Spartans’ Tiffany Hill. Northland-Remer tipped Pequot Lakes 52-50 as Sarah Welk had 14 points. Hill City nipped Greenway 41-40 as Jenny LaSpina scored 18 points. Holly Porter had 10 points for the Raiders. Deer River downed Littlefork-Big Falls 38-34 as Sarah Ojanen scored 11 points, and the Warriors also beat Hill City 54-38 with Kari Ott tallying 12 points. LaSpina had 22 for the Hornets. Northland-Remer topped Bigfork 62-36 as Mia Peterson scored 24 points, Welk had 19 and Steph Bright added 15. Diane Marthaler had 10 for the Huskies.
Jan. 28, 1996-In boys basketball action, Hibbing beat Greenway 88-53 despite 20 points from Jeff Doughty. Bigfork blasted Blackduck 82-51 led by Josh Lamppa with 20 points and Neil Chiabotti with 17. Cass Lake beat Hill City 82-49 despite 25 points from the Hornets’ Mitch Watkins. Greenway downed Mt. Iron-Buhl 61-49 as Dan Braaten scored 22 points.
Jan. 28, 1996-The ICC wrestling team belted St. John’s 39-6. Meanwhile, the Rapids grappling team ripped Virginia 56-16.
Jan. 28, 1996-The ICC women’s basketball team lost to Fergus Falls 83-64 despite 23 points from the Vikings’ Jenny Bruns.
Jan. 28, 1996-When Neil Chiabotti scored his 1,000th point, he became the 12th Bigfork boy basketball player to reach this milestone. Along with his two older brothers, Scott and Bryan, he became the third member of the Chiabotti family to score more than 1,000 points. Other 1,000-point scorers for the Huskies are Doug Aahkus, Mike Mannz, Corey Johnson, Chad Lovdahl, Pat Harrington, Jeremy Cole, Ryan Giehler, Nathan Rounds, and Josh Lamppa.
Jan. 31, 1996-In a rematch of the Section 7AA championship game of last season, defending state champion Duluth East tipped the Rapids hockey team 4-3 as Dave Spehar scored this third goal of the game with 50 seconds remaining. Jeff Wigfield, Josh Edwards and Reed Larson scored for Rapids.
Jan. 31, 1996-The Rapids boys basketball team beat Hibbing 64-46 as Dusty Rychart scored 18 points. The T’Hawks also beat Duluth Denfeld 75-56 with Rychart scoring 34 points and Mason Pender adding 16.
Jan. 31, 1996-The Greenway hockey team topped Mesabi East 3-2 as D.J. Hill notched two goals. The Raiders also tied Hibbing 3-3 with Paul Koski, Joe Jorgenson and Matt Troumbly scoring the Raider goals.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 28, 1971-Two Grand Rapids men will appear on a panel on “Predator-Big Game Relationship in Minnesota” at a Minnesota Wildlife Society meeting in St. Paul. They are regional game manager Milton Stenlund and secretary James Carter of the Northern Minnesota Sportsmen’s Club.
Jan. 28, 1971-The Rapids ski team took first in slalom and second in cross country in a five-team meet in Bemidji. Mark Yelle of Rapids won the slalom event. Coach Norm Knuttila’s cross country team was second with Peder Gaalaas finishing fourth and Karl Braun, fifth.
Jan. 28, 1971-The Rapids basketball team downed Deer River 76-59 led by Paul Miltich with 25 points and John King with 18. Dale Hedquist had 18 for the Warriors.
Jan. 28, 1971-The largest regional ski event ever to be conducted in Minnesota by the United States Ski Association, 135 boys and girls will compete at Sugar Hills.
Jan. 28, 1971-The Itasca wrestling team won duals against both the St. Cloud State and Moorhead State junior varsity teams. Tom Brock, Jerry Snetsinger, Jack Burt and Al Goeden stood out for the Vikings.
Jan. 28, 1971-The Itasca hockey team beat Rainy River 5-3 as Flinck recorded four points.
Feb. 1, 1971-The Rapids basketball team downed Virginia 75-70 as Ross Peterson scored 18 points, Paul Miltich, 17, and Ron Gauthier had 16.
Feb. 1, 1971-The Rapids wrestling team topped Crosby-Ironton 27-20.
Feb. 1, 1971-The Rapids hockey team crushed Ely 9-1 as four players scored two goals. The Indians also beat Hibbing 6-2 as Doug Christy had two goals.
Feb. 1, 1971-The Itasca wrestling team beat Minnesota Tech 30-8.
Feb. 1, 1971-Eldon Bartell was high man with a score of 287 at the Grand Rapids Archery Club shoot. Mrs. Con Hanson was high for women with 255.
60 Years Ago
Jan. 26, 1961-Itasca County will have the finest winter recreation area in the Midwest if the Sugar Lake Ski Hill Project is completed, Jaycee officials told the Rotary Club.
Jan. 26, 1961-A Hockey Booster organization will be formed in the village hall under direction of Rev. G. John MacDonald, a scout for the Boston Bruins of the National Hockey League. William McDonald, Ray Hernesman and Myron Roswald are leaders in the drive to improve hockey facilities.
Jan. 26, 1961-Two Boy Scouts officials from Minneapolis are inspecting the Mississippi River while making plans for a 50-team Explorer Scout Canoe Derby in July.
Jan. 26, 1961-Icy weather curtailed the youth hockey schedule. Grand Rapids Loan beat Kiwanis on a Pat Downing goal. Leitch and Firemen battled to a scoreless tie while Rotary defeated Clay’s Super Service 5-1. Paul Tabaka scored the lone goal as Rotary won. Mike Rassmussen had two goals as Eagles beat State Bank 5-1.
Jan. 26, 1961-The Rapids basketball team lost to International Falls 56-52 as Gary Keenan had 17 points for the Broncos.
Jan. 26, 1961-The Rapids wrestling team won its 15th straight dual match over Forest Lake 52-0 and University High 38-5 in action in Minneapolis. It is ranked third in the state.
Jan. 30, 1961-Two Grand Rapids Archery Club members were exceptional shooters at the North Central School of Agriculture. They are Jerry Johnson and Gene Erven.
Jan. 30, 1961-The Rapids basketball team downed Aitkin 68-51 led by Jere Mossier with 17 points while Glen Harder had 15. The Indians also beat Bigfork 71-54 as Ray Tomberlin scored 28 points and Ron Tomberlin added 16. Tim Bischoff had 19 points for Bigfork while John Eliason had 15.
Jan. 30, 1961-The Rapids hockey team blanked Babbitt 7-0 as Norm Jetland had the shutout in the nets and Dick Chopp scored a pair of goals. The Indians also beat Ely 5-2 as five different players scored goals.
Jan. 30, 1961-The Rapids wrestling team beat Brainerd 33-11 and Bemidji 33-13.
Jan. 30, 1961-Junior Ray Tomberlin of the Rapids basketball team was named to WCCO Radio’s first weekly All-State Basketball Team of the Week for 1961.
