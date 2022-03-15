25 Years Ago
Feb. 9, 1997-The Rapids wrestling team clobbered Crosby-Ironton in the first half of a doubleheader before losing a 35-28 thriller to a good Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena team. Meanwhile, Willmar topped the ICC wrestling team 23-16.
Feb. 9, 1997-The Rapids girls Nordic ski team finished a close second behind defending state champion Duluth East while the Thunderhawk boys team finished a solid fourth in the Section 7 Nordic Ski Meet. Earning state berths were the relay team of Josh Bobich, Simon Lick, Tim McMullin and Jared Eklin, and three girls in the individual portion of the meet in BethAnn Ellingson, Deb Ralston and Toni McKnight.
Feb. 9, 1997-Andy Haarklau of Grand Rapids finished seventh in the Section 7 Alpine Ski Meet and earned a berth in the state meet.
Feb. 9, 1997-The Grand Rapids Bantam A hockey team won the Knights of Columbus State Bantam Tournament in Coleraine. Members of the team are Tyler Hiipakka, Grant Clafton, Mike Dagel, Ryan Dekich, Lewis Kellen, Matt Johnson, Randy Greniger, Judd Welliver, Ryan Sutherland, Mike Doyle, Matt Almquist, Ryan Davies, Nate Reilly, Brent Reilly, Matt Miskovich and Zach Nelson. Head coach is Doug Christy while Dave Christy is assistant coach.
Feb. 9, 1997-The Rapids girls gymnastics team tipped Bemidji 132.3 to 130.45. Andrea Hassel led the way.
Feb. 9, 1997-In area girls basketball action, Eveleth-Gilbert beat Deer River 61-42 despite 16 points from the Warriors’ Sarah Ojanen. Indus stopped Hill City 42-36 as Alaina Burt had 14 points for the Hornets. Ely downed Nashwauk-Keewatin 57-42 despite 17 points from the Spartans’ Jenny Gustafson. Bigfork ran past Deer River 49-30 as Diane Marthaler scored 13 points; Autumn Dahlberg and Ojanen both had 10 for the Warriors. Chisholm beat Greenway 52-40 as Carissa Cochran led the Raiders with 11 points. McGregor defeated Northland-Remer 55-41 despite 26 points for the Eagles’ Mia Peterson. Orr tipped Hill City 42-38 as Burt scored 10 for the Hornets.
Feb. 12, 1997-Dusty Rychart continued his assault on all the Grand Rapids scoring records as he exploded for a school record 48 points as the Thunderhawks ripped Virginia 86-50. The old record was held by Mark Engesser when he scored 45 against Duluth Denfeld in 1993.
Feb. 12, 1997-The Rapids hockey team ripped International Falls 9-2. Aaron Miskovich had the hat trick, Reed Larson had two goals and Mike Miskovich, Josh Edwards, Joe Melquist, and Dan Schipper all had one. The Thunderhawks beat Bemidji 9-8 as Matt Jasper scored in overtime. Mike Miskovich had the hat trick for Rapids.
Feb. 12, 1997-The Greenway hockey team beat Eveleth-Gilbert 4-3 as Beau Geisler, Blade Metzer, Matt Troumbly and Marco Peluso scored. The Raiders downed Mesabi East 7-0 as Adam Hauser recorded the shutout in the nets and Metzer had two goals while Joe Jorgenson, Geisler, Chris Olson, Adam Johnson and Troumbly all had one.
Feb. 12, 1997-The Rapids girls basketball team defeated Virginia 63-37 as Jenna Webb led with 11 points.
Feb. 12, 1997-In area boys basketball play, Chisholm tipped Bigfork 38-37 despite 14 points from the Huskies’ Josh Powell. Toivola-Meadowlands beat Hill City 55-36 as Ben Gallay had 17 points for the Hornets. Northland-Remer downed Deer River 67-65 as Aaron Jackson and Kris Carlson both scored 19 points; Steve Gilbert had 30 for the Warriors and Josh Tupper added 17. Bigfork ran past Nashwauk-Keewatin 87-40 as Paul Kocian scored 21 points. Northland-Remer tipped Greenway 56-53 as Carlson scored 18; Tony Oquendo had 13 for the Raiders.
Feb. 12, 1997-Dr. Michael S. Rybak will be inducted into the National Junior College Wrestling Hall of Fame at the NJCAA Championships in Bismarck, N.D.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 10, 1972-The Itasca Junior College hockey team beat Northland 8-4 as Tom Robillard had two goals and Joe Miskovich, Kevin Roth, Ken Lawson, Ed Chopp and Gene Gustason all had one goal. Vern Nelson was solid in the nets.
Feb. 10, 1972-Coach Skip Nalan’s wrestlers from Grand Rapids have been tagged favorites to retain the team title they have captured the past two years in the Iron Range Conference Championships.
Feb. 10, 1972-Top players in Grand Rapids youth basketball were Lyle Shuey, Larry Goodrie, John Bauer, Greg Johnson, Steve Maasch, Mike Dowling, Neil Mutchler, Randy Olson, Mike Portugue, and David Stanelle.
Feb. 10, 1972-Kenneth Hupila, star Grand Rapids baseball player, has been accepted into admission at Mankato State College.
Feb. 14, 1972-The Rapids wrestling team edged Hibbing 116.5 to 107.5 to claim the Iron Range Conference title. Conference champions were Gordon Betters, Hibbing, 98; Gerry Richter, Chisago Lakes, 105; Curt Johnson, Grand Rapids, 115; Ken Whitted, Grand Rapids, 122; Dave Hart, Hibbing, 129; Steve Peterson, North Branch, 135; Doug Johnson, Grand Rapids, 141; Joe LaBate, Hibbing, 148; Tom Jasko, Hibbing, 158; Duffy Lentz, Grand Rapids, 170; Tom Welander, Virginia, 183; and Mike Lynch, Grand Rapids, heavyweight.
Feb. 14, 1972-The Rapids basketball team defeated International Falls 81-68 as Alan Waller scored 20 points and Ross Petersen and Dale Heffron both added 17.
Feb. 14, 1972-The Rapids gymnastics team placed 12th out of 22 teams at a competition in Mankato. Jim Wilson, Jim Johnson and Bruce Anderson led the Indians.
Feb. 14, 1972-The Itasca hockey team pounded Hibbing 19-4 as Ken Lawson had five goals and three assists.
Feb. 14, 1972-Itasca Gun Club defeated Brainerd in the first league action of the season. Members of the Itasca team are John Yurrick, Dick Rudquist, Dick Bunker, Darrell Lauber and Keith Austin.
Feb. 14, 1972-The Itasca JC wrestling team beat Fergus Falls 22-21. Tom Ritchie, Tom Goeden, Dick Clayton, Jay Columbus and Harold Lemler led the way for the Vikings.
Feb. 14, 1972-The Rapids hockey team beat Warroad on the road 6-4. Mike Newton had two goals while Tim McDonald, Wayne Madson, Jim Stacklie and Greg Stanley all had one. The Indians then blasted Babbitt 9-4 to win their first-ever Iron Range Conference title. Newton and Stacklie each had hat tricks while Tom Clusiau, Doug Christy and Rick Christy all scored once.
60 Years Ago
Feb. 8, 1962-With Bob Clafton doing a superman job in tending the cage and the skaters performing in tip-top style, the Rapids hockey team beat Hibbing 3-1 in the first game of the three-legged District 28 playoff. Richard Chopp had two goals while John Costello had the other for the Indians who next face Greenway.
Feb. 8, 1962-In Rapids youth hockey, in the Pony Division Grand Rapids State Bank beat the Eagles 2-1 as Reardon scored both goals. Clay’s Service and Rotary battled to a 1-1 tie with McDonald scoring for Clay’s and Tabaka denting the net for Rotary. Firemen beat Leitch Sheet Metal 4-0 as Ed Chopp scored all four goals. Mager’s Music beat Itasca Heating-Rapids Electric in the Peewee League as Christy had two goals and an assist and Randall, Blair and Roy all scored once. Rapids Flour and Feed and the Lions skated to a 2-2 tie. Ron and Brad Hafar tallied for the Lions and Howe and Downing scored for Rapids Flour.
Feb. 8, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were D. Pohl, Aggie Lander, M. MacRostie, C. Barker, S. Hoffman, and Sommer.
Feb. 8, 1962-Fisheries supervisor Hjalmer Swenson reports that more than 400,000 game fish have been removed from shallow lakes deficient in oxygen and transferred to other lakes where they can survive.
Feb. 12, 1962-The Rapids basketball team defeated Chisholm 68-53 as Ray Tomberlin scored 27 points and Jere Mossier added 22.
Feb. 12, 1962-The Rapids wrestling team downed Cloquet 53-2. Duane Hoard, Frank Anderson, Don Kuusinen, Tom Rajala, Jim Kamman, Dick Oberg, Gary Luoma, Jim Beier, Jerry Beier,, Pat Stram and Marv Mortenson all took wins.
Feb. 12, 1962-In the Rapids Women’s Bowling Tournament, Reed Drug was Class A team winner while Blackberry Store won Class B. Elva McClintick and Phyl Ruppelius were doubles winners while Jo Fredrickson was first in singles. All-event winners were Maxine Rajala, Ruth Acheson and Delores Romans.
Feb. 12, 1962-In youth hockey, Firemen beat Grand Rapids Loan 4-0 on three goals by Chopp. Kiwanis downed Leitch Sheet Metal 3-0 on goals from Kent, Patzold and Harwood. State Bank beat Clay’s Service 4-2 as Reardon, Hernesman, Stacklie and Lieske scored goals. Eagles beat Rotary 2-1 on goals from Ron Rassmussen and Jim Desnoyer. Mager’s Music topped Rapids Flour and Feed 6-5 as Bowman scored in overtime.
Feb. 12, 1962-The Rapids hockey team lost to Greenway 5-0 in district play as Jack Stebe scored three goals. Don Rollins and Mike Anderson also scored for the Raiders. John Lothrop recorded the shutout in the nets. The Rapids team also lost to Hibbing 4-3 despite goals from Pat Patten, Charles Christy and Ken Maki scored for the Indians.
Feb. 12, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were Barbara Jelinek, Maxine Rajala, W. Herschbach, Lucy Marsh, S. Erickson, Theresa Hoolihan, D. Sturk, J. Murphy, Delores Morgan, Ruth Acheson, and Jane Forneris.
