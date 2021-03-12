25 Years Ago
Feb. 18, 1996-Andi Paul scored with nine seconds remaining as the Rapids girls basketball team tipped Duluth Central 38-37. She led the Thunderhawks with 13 points.
Feb. 18, 1996-The Greenway hockey team lost to Bemidji 5-2. Chris Olson and D.J. Hill scored for the Raiders.
Feb. 18, 1996-Mike Rybak, athletic director and head wrestling coach at Itasca Community College, will be inducted into the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association David Bartelma Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Feb. 18, 1996-In area girls basketball action, Northland-Remer beat Hill City 87-29 as Mia Peterson had 30 points. Chisholm topped Nashwauk-Keewatin 48-32.
Feb. 18, 1996-Toivola-Meadowlands ran past Hill City 78-75 in area boys basketball play despite 30 points for the Hornets’ Mitch Watkins and 20 from Eric Crane. Northome beat Hill City 70-58 despite 18 points each from Watkins and Crane. Bigfork stopped Orr 67-60 as Josh Lamppa scored 33 points.
Feb. 21, 1996-Coon Rapids came out of nowhere to upset and knock the defending Region 7AA champion Grand Rapids wrestling team out of the tournament in first round action.
Feb. 21, 1996-Two Grand Rapids High School seniors competed in the state Alpine ski meet. Sarah Soltys placed 32nd while Ryan Longtin was 28th.
Feb. 21, 1996-Five Grand Rapids High School Nordic skiing athletes competed in the state meet. Their finishes were BethAnn Ellingson 28th, and a relay comprised of Paul Eckert, Josh Bobich, Tim McMullin and Jared Eklin was fifth.
Feb. 21, 1996-The Rapids girls basketball team beat Greenway 72-14 as Jenny Mackay and Kim Toewe both scored 10 points. Virginia beat the T’Hawks 41-35 with Toewe and Andi Paul scoring 10 points for Rapids.
Feb. 21, 1996-The Rapids hockey team lost to Roseau 3-2 as Aaron Miskovich and Marcus Peters scored for the T’Hawks. Rapids also lost to Warroad 7-1. Nick Brown scored the Rapids goal.
Feb. 21, 1996-The Rapids boys basketball team beat International Falls 97-58 as Dusty Rychart scored 26 points. The T’Hawks were searching for their first Iron Range Conference title since 1978 but lost to Chisholm 71-70. Barry Gornick scored with three seconds remaining. Rychart had 21 points for Rapids.
Feb. 21, 1996-The ICC wrestling team qualified five wrestlers for the national tournament. They are Mike Olson, Mike Goebel, Joe Burgess, Jeremy Arndt and Dwight Ballou.
Feb. 21, 1996-Senior ski jumpers Rick Anderson, Jim Maki and Doug Maki will travel to Steamboat Springs, Colo., to compete in the Masters World Championships.
Feb. 21, 1996-The ICC hockey team lost in double overtime to Rainy River to be eliminated from the postseason.
Feb. 21, 1996-Grand Rapids High School junior Andrea Hassel was the lone Thunderhawk gymnast to earn a berth in the state gymnastics meet. She will compete in the balance beam and it is her third consecutive appearance at state in the event.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 18, 1971-The Rainbow Peewee won two of three games at the Silver Bay Invitational, losing to a powerful Roseau team. Players who made the trip included Bob Brown, Jim Jetland, Tom Madson, Tom Downing, Don Lucia, Joe Martineau, Tim Oakley, Dave Akre, Don Schroeder, Lee Theis, Dan Bonner, Gary DeGrio, Bret Billeadeau, Jim Hagen, Allen Cleveland, Todd Orhn and Jeff Herfindahl Coach is Wayne Cole.
Feb. 18, 1971-The Itasca wrestling team beat Fergus Falls 24-12. In a battle of undefeated wrestlers, Al Goeden beat Dan Amborn. a wrestler who had defeated Goeden three times last season.
Feb. 18, 1971-The Rapids VFW Bantam hockey team won the District 8 Tournament with a 6-2 win over International Falls. Dave Madson scored twice while Erin Roth, Dave Wilson, Ray Hernesman and Mike Johnson all scored once. The team will now play in the state tournament.
Feb. 18, 1971-Rapids continued its victory rampage with a 40-12 lacing of Greenway in wrestling action.
Feb. 22, 1971-In a rough-and-tumble game characteized by a total of 21 penalties, the Rapids hockey team beat Bemidji 4-1. Steve Welliver, Ed Chopp, Bill Dowining and Rick Christy scored the Indian goals.
Feb. 22, 1971-The IJC wrestling team placed fifth in a 14-team field in the Minnesota JC Athletic Association Tournament. Al Goeden of the Vikings won his class.
Feb. 22, 1971-The IJC hockey team defeated Rainy River 9-8 in overtime on a goal by Mike Meade. Guyer tied the game with two seconds left in regulation before Meae’s game winner. While Meade had the hat trick, Stacklie scored four goals for the Vikings and Prestidge and Gustason also scored.
Feb. 22, 1971-The Rapids gymnastics team beat Princeton and Brainerd with a score of 118.5 points. Jim Wilson, Jim Johnson and Bill Bennett led the way.
Feb. 22, 1971-The Rapids wrestling team won the IRC championship for the second year in a row. Winning championships were Stan Hoard, Curt Johnson, Ken Whitted, Dave Burt, Rich Clayton, and John Chatley all won their weight classes. Mike Bibich of Greenway won his weight class.
Feb. 22, 1971-The Rapids basketball team beat Buhl 80-46 as Paul Miltich scored 20 points and Ron Gauthier added 18. The Indians also defeated Chisholm 64-40 with Miltich scoring 25 points.
Feb. 22, 1971-Dick Steenersin scired a 282 for high man in the Grand Rapids Archery Club weekly shoot.
Feb. 22, 1971-The Rapids Bantam hockey team beat Eveleth 10-2 while Greenway beat International Falls 11-5 to advance to the finals for Districts 13 and 14. Rapids beat Hibbing 7-5 as Erin Roth and John Rothstein each had two goals and Bill Baker, Mike Johnson and Dan WIlson all had one. In the Eveleth win, Johnson and Steve Smith both scored twice while Tim McDonald, Baker, Rothstein, Dave Madson, Jeff Oakley and Mark Schroeder all had one. Scoring for Greenway in the win over the Falls were four goals by Dan Guyer, two goals each from Kevin Kavanaugh and John Murphy, and one goal each from Peter Jones, David Troumbly and Mark Meade.
60 Years Ago
Feb. 16, 1961-Eveleth ended the Rapids hockey team’s season with a 4-1 win in the Region 7 Tournament. Terry Holum scored the Indian goal while Ron Nystrom scored twice for the Golden Bears while Paoletti and Ray Nystrom each had one.
Feb. 16, 1961-The Rapids wrestling team had identical 30-14 wins over Hibbing and Princeton.
Feb. 16, 1961-In youth hockey, champions of the VFW hockey leagues are Grand Rapids Loan in the Cadets, Rotary in the Pony and Mager’s Music in the Bantams. Acheson’s four goals led to the title. Kirwin and Gulseth each had three goals as Rotary won. Mager’s Music won as Christy scored three goals while Jim Hernesman scored twice.
Feb. 16, 1961-Top bowlers in the various bowling leagues were Delores Parker, Ilene McArdle, Fran Warren, Geraldine Olson, Jo Fredrickson, Bob O’Neil, G. Leksen, J. Murphy, B. Broderson, and A. DeLuca.
Feb. 20, 1961-Directors of a new Hockey Boosters organization have presented a list of candidates for election at a meeting. Long-range goal of the organization is to obtain a recreational center for the area.
Feb. 20, 1961-Jaycees are nearing the end of the preliminary engineering work required for the ski development project south of Sugar Lake.
Feb. 20, 1961-The Rapids wrestling team blasted Cloquet 56-0.
Feb. 20, 1961-The Rapids basketball team beat Hill City 82-46 as Ray Tomberlin scored 22 points and Ron Tomberlin added 18. Nyhous and Saari both had 11 points for the Hornets. The Indians also defeated Greenway 62-55 as Jere Mossier and Ron Tomberlin both scored 20 points and Harder added 15. Elich had 20 points for the Raiders while Bonovich added 16.
Feb. 20, 1961-Milton Drotts broke 25 straight when the Deer-Moose Lake Gun Club had a practice shoot.
