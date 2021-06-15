25 Years Ago
May 12, 1996-The ICC softball team clinched the conference championship and the team is 16-2 for the season.
May 12, 1996-The Minnesota Women’s Bowling Association will induct Jean E. Hall of Grand Rapids into its Hall of Fame in the Meritorious Service category on June 2.
May 12, 1996-Senior Del Matteson was named this year’s recipient of the Class of 1980 Annual Football Scholarship Award.
May 12, 1996-Progress on the new Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine is moving forward as planned.
May 12, 1996-The Rapids softball team beat Cloquet 10-5 as Angie Koedam had three hits with a double and a triple and drove in four runs. The T’Hawks lost to Duluth East 2-1 as Joni Evan took the loss on the mound. They also split a doubleheader with Hibbing as Becky Sjostrand was winning pitcher in one of the game.
May 12, 1996-In softball action, Hill City topped Crosby-Ironton 7-6 to remain unbeaten. Amanda Suoja had a walk-off home run for the win. Greenway nipped Barnum 3-2 and then downed Hill City 14-0. Jackie Moran had four hits for the Raiders against the Hornets and drove in four runs. Eveleth-Gilbert topped Deer River 6-5 despite two hits from the Warriors’ Elaina Grossell.
May 12, 1996-In baseball play, Deer River beat Chisholm 8-3 as Mike Fairbanks was winning pitcher while Kevin Fairbanks, Josh Alzen and Bill Mundt led the offense. Greenway downed Hermantown 5-2 as Aaron Carlson was winning pitcher and Mark Stupar, Bill Miskovich and Travis Tammi all had two hits.
May 15, 1996-The Grand Rapids City Council granted a conditional use permit which will allow the owners of Midway Bowl to install four outdoor batting cages.
May 15, 1996-The ICC softball team came within a pair of runs of earning a national tournament berth as it took second to Mankato Bethany at the Region XIII Championship. Vikings named to the All-Tournament Team were Mickie Norris, Jen Bruns and Laurie Larson.
May 15, 1996-The Rapids boys track team won the Iron Range Conference Meet. Earning first place individual finishes were Dan Shroyer in the pole vault, Peter Bird in the triple jump, Shawn Matteson in the shot put, Rob Hurst in the 110 hurdles, and Eric Engesser in the 800 run.
May 15, 1996-The Rapids girls track team was fifth in the Section True Team meet. Earning first place finishes for the T’Hawks were Aimee Ross in the triple jump and Jennie Erickson in the discus. In addition, the Rapids girls were second in the IRC Meet. Ross won the long jump for the T’Hawks.
May 15, 1996-Both the girls and boys golf teams from Rapids were first at the Virginia Invite. Mike Christensen of Rapids and Phil Drobnick of Eveleth-Gilbert tied for medalist honors. Kelly Kirwin of Rapids was medalist for the girls and Christina Ley took third.
May 15, 1996-The Rapids softball team split four games and is now 6-11 for the season.
50 Years Ago
May 13, 1971-A prize of $25 is being offered by the Retail Trades Committee of the Chamber of Commerce for the biggest walleye donated to Pike for Vets on opening weekend of the fishing season.
May 13, 1971-Junior high athletes captured track and field meets for Grand Rapids in competition at Deer River. Winning events for Rapids were Del Erickson and Bill Sackett, and the relay consisting of Dave Wilson, Sackett, Erickson and Steve Fleming. In a ninth grade meet, Curt Ruschmeyer dominated the field by winning the high hurdles, low hurdles, pole vault and high jump. Also taking first were Brad Pierson and John Grooms.
May 13, 1971-The Rapids baseball team beat Chisholm 8-4 as Gregg Aune and Brian McCauley worked on the mound. Ron Gauthier had a home run for the Indians. Rapids lost to Hibbing 8-7. Lynn Wilson led the offense.
May 13, 1971-Minnesota’s deer habitat improvement program is in jeopardy according to Save Minnesota Deer and Northern Minnesota Sportsmen’s Club. Funds for the program have been severely reduced.
May 13, 1971-The Rapids track team won a four-team meet in Coleraine. Placing first for the Indians were Wiswell, Fred Wilson, Schack, Cahill, and Johnson.
May 17, 1971-The Rapids baseball team downed Nashwauk-Keewatin 13-4. The Spartans tied the game at 4-4 with four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. However, the Indians scored nine runs in the top of the 11th inning for the win. Gregg Aune was winning pitcher and Lynn Wilson and Ken Hupila had home runs.
May 17, 1971-International Falls tipped Grand Rapids in the Iron Range Conference Track and Field Meet. Taking first for the Indians were Mark Johnson, John Smolke and George Jacobson.
60 Years Ago
May 11, 1961-Jaycee plans for a ski area development south of Sugar Lake have been temporarily halted.
May 11, 1961-Allen Burt, president of the Pokegama Sportsmen’s Club, is announcing the beginning of a new class in rifle training for boys and girls 12 and older.
May 11, 1961-Top bowlers in area leagues were Fran Arries, Rose Tok, Janice Mostad and Faye Erskine.
May 15, 1961-The Rapids track team finished second in two meets – the Iron Range Conference Meet and the Beaver Relays. In the IRC meet, which has not yet reached teen-age, marked up 13 new records in 14 events. Glen Harder of Rapids set a new record in the 440 erasing Larry Karkela’s record while Jim White of Hibbing ran the 100 in 9.9 seconds.
May 15, 1961-County baseball leagues being formed include the East Itasca League, Chippewa Forest League, Lakeland League and the Central League.
May 15, 1961-Equipment for the Grand Rapids Braves Arrowhead League team will be issued. Dick Moore and Dave Anderson will supervise the throwing workouts until a manager is named. Bill O’Melia, who guided the team to the state tournament in its first season last year, is now a league official while Jack Miller also will work games.
