25 Years Ago
June 9, 1996-The Rapids girls golf team captured its first ever state Class AA championship by running away from the field as it finished 25 strokes ahead of the next best team. Members of the team are Toni Peluso, Lindsay Clayton, Kelly Kirwin, Jodi Pollard, Christina Ley and Carrie Anderson.
June 9, 1996-Two Grand Rapids seniors, Kelly Kirwin and Mike Christensen, came up with big rounds on the final day of the Minnesota Class AA Individual Golf Tournament to capture their second state individual championship each.
June 9, 1996-Jean Hall of Grand Rapids, was inducted into the Minnesota State Bowling Hall of Fame.
June 9, 1996-The Itasca Ski and Outing Club of Coleraine has been selected to host the 1998 Junior National Olympics for ski jumping and Nordic combined.
June 9, 1996-Laurie Larson of the ICC softball team was honored with All-American status. She also was First Team All-Division, All-State and All-Region. In addition, the Vikings’ Mickie Norris was a candidate for All-American and was named All-Division, All-State and All-Region.
June 9, 1996-Three members of the ICC baseball team were named to the All-State team. They are Adam Carlson, who was All-Region and MVP in the Northern Division, Paul Oehlrich and Fletcher Waltman.
June 9, 1996-The Marble Mallards started the season 3-0. It beat the Duluth Xpress 9-8 as Eric Gangl drove in the winning run. Marc Dugas, Greg Tulla, Jeff Yoder and Vince Gangl all had two hits.
June 9, 1996-Joel Goeden, the first two-time state wrestling champion in Grand Rapids history, accepted an athletic scholarship to Northwestern University.
June 9, 1996-Grand Rapids senior tennis player James Winberg started off the state tournament with a win to advance.
June 9, 1996-Jon Lachowitzer of Grand Rapids High School was awarded the Skip Nalan Memorial Scholarship.
June 12, 1996- The Rapids baseball team will be making its 14th appearance at the state baseball tournament. The starting lineup includes Jereme Desnoyers, Zach Gustafson, Marc Lane, Gary Dick, Bob Kuschel, Guy Clairmont, Clint Gustafson, Ryan Longtin, Travis Holte, Eric Welsch, Jeff Wigfield and Kyle Krumrei.
June 12, 1996-The Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine will open for the first time on June 15.
June 12, 1996-In state track and field results, Aimee Ross of Grand Rapids was fifth in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump. Dan Shroyer of Grand Rapids was fifth in the pole vault. Dan Sondgeroth of Deer River was fourth in the 400 dash.
50 Years Ago
June 10, 1971-In county league baseball action, Warba beat Splithand 11-6 as Brad Billich and Brian McCauley pitched for Warba. Spang pounded Blackberry 13-1 as Greg Cornell was winning pitcher. Floodwood tipped Swatara 2-1 as Kevin Ringhofer was winning pitcher and Dale Gillson took the loss for Swatara.
June 10, 1971-Two teams will play fastpitch softball in Grand Rapids this season. They are Ray’s Sport and Cycle and Lee’s North Star. They will play each other every Friday night.
June 10, 1971-The Grand Rapids Red Sox baseball team tipped Babbitt 9-7 as Roger Anderson, Ray Tomberlin, Tom Eilertson and Gary Hassel all had two hits. Tom Ozbun and Tom Peletier pitched for the Red Sox.
June 14, 1971-Dan Burman, strong and sturdy at 74, came to Bigfork in 1924 to pitch for the baseball team and he never left the area.
June 14, 1971-Recording perfect scores at the Grand Rapids Trap Club were Al Hovi, Don Schumacher, Gary Akre, Jerry Washburn, Rick Hunter, Jerry Lorbiecki, Bernard Chandler, Don Wendt, Bob Tok, Dennis Green, Herman Suemnick and Terry Wilkey.
60 Years Ago
(Ed. note: Pages were missing from both editions.)
June 8, 1961-The Greenway tennis team claimed the state championship. The team defeated Minneapolis Roosevelt, Minneapolis North and Austin on its path to the title. John Wirtanen and Jim Miller of the Raiders also claimed the state doubles championship. Coach of the team is Paul Bouchard.
June 12, 1961-University of Minnesota baseball coach Dick Seibert and his staff worked with 150 Grand Rapids area boys at the annual clinic sponsored by the Jaycees.
June 12, 1961-Minnesota has more than a quarter million acres of musky habitat in lakes and streams, according to Dr. John Moyle, head of the research section of the game and fish division. Most of these musky waters are in the Mississippi River headwaters area.
June 12, 1961-John Ozbun’s two-hit pitching kept the Marble Mallards under control and the Grand Rapids Braves came out with an 11-0 victory. Roger Anderson had a grand slam home run. Pete Bolf was the losing pitcher for Marble.
June 12, 1961-The Rapids Legion Junior baseball team lost to Marble 5-4. Larry Unger was the winning pitcher for Marble with a six-hitter. Saarela led the offense for Marble. Don Smith was the losing pitcher.
June 12, 1961-The Coleraine American Legion baseball team beat Bigfork 12-5 as Rian Tellor was winning pitcher. Tim Bischoff took the loss for Bigfork. Mike Tok and John Kearney homered for Coleraine while BIschoff hit a home run for Bigfork.
June 12, 1961-Larry Anderson tossed a no-hitter for Wood Conversion of Cloquet to take a 9-0 shutout from the Blandin fastpitch softball team. Cloquet won the second game 4-2. Bruce Whitted of Blandin and Bo-Bo Johnson of Cloquet staged a pitching duel in the second game.
June 12, 1961-In a local golf league, Castle Jewelers sits atop the standings followed by Mornes Implement and Laskers and Upin. In weekly action, Tom Zwiener was low with a 39.
