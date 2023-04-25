25 Years Ago

April 12, 1998-The Rapids girls track and field team performed well in action at the National Sports Center in Blaine. The Thunderhawks’ Veronica Sackett won the two-mile run with Jenny Hoard first and Nicole Kaczor second in the 55-meter hurdles. Stephanie Scally was second in the mile run, Rachel Sackett was second in the 400-meter dash, Aimee Ross was third in the high jump and Heather Shaner was third in the shot put, Bitsy Wohlrabe was third in the pole vault and Ross won the long jump


