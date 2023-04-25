25 Years Ago
April 12, 1998-The Rapids girls track and field team performed well in action at the National Sports Center in Blaine. The Thunderhawks’ Veronica Sackett won the two-mile run with Jenny Hoard first and Nicole Kaczor second in the 55-meter hurdles. Stephanie Scally was second in the mile run, Rachel Sackett was second in the 400-meter dash, Aimee Ross was third in the high jump and Heather Shaner was third in the shot put, Bitsy Wohlrabe was third in the pole vault and Ross won the long jump
April 12, 1998-The Rapids baseball team beat Hibbing 7-2 as Gary Dick was winning pitcher.
April 12, 1998-The ICC baseball team started the season off with three wins. It pounded Bismarck State 19-2 as Billy Miskovich and James Brubaker each had three hits with a home run and R.J. Herdman drove in six runs with three hits. Simon Waltman was winning pitcher. The Vikings then beat Bismarck 3-0 as Aaron Carlson hurled a five-inning shutout and Scott Marquardt and Dale Dingman hit home runs. In the third game, ICC won 4-2 as Dave Anderson was winning pitcher and Shawn Ausmus and Mike Stupar both had two hits.
April 12, 1998-Area hockey players selected to play in the Minnesota Selects Hockey Festival at St. Cloud were Anna Roesler, Stacy Troumbly, Amy Leistikow, Lauren Kellin, Michelle Newton, and Tiffany Petermeier.
April 12, 1998-Four players from both the Grand Rapids and Greenway boys hockey teams were named to the All-Iron Range Conference Team. Selected from Grand Rapids are Dan Schipper, Mike Miskovich, Josh Edwards and Andrew Downing. Named from Greenway are Josh Miskovich, Beau Geisler, Brian Schuster and Perry Smiley.
April 12, 1998-Named to the All-Tri State Area Girls Basketball Team from this area include Kim Toewe of Grand Rapids to the First Team, Shannon Warner and Jenna Webb of Grand Rapids to the Second Team along with Autumn Dahlberg of Deer River, and Kendra Roberts of Greenway was named to the Third Team.
April 12, 1998-Three members of the regular season champion Bigfork boys basketball team have been named to the All-Northern Lakes Conference Team in Justin Dauenbaugh, Josh Powell and Brian Johnson. Also selected were Tom Salmi, Nashwauk-Keewatin, Josh Tupper, Deer River, Jeff Pepin, Northland-Remer, Brian Burmeister and Dan Burmeister of Littlefork-Big Falls, Seth Amundson, Hill City, and Jeff Doughty, Greenway.
April 12, 1998-Members of the All-Northern Lakes Conference Girls Basketball Team are Mia Peterson, Tracie Knapp and Tracy Sawvel of Northland-Remer, Autumn Dahlberg, Sarah Ojanen and Janelle Piri of Deer River, Allison Taylor, Bigfork, Kendra Roberts and Jenny Gustafson of Greenway, and Billie Jo Hiemenz of Littlefork-Big Falls.
April 12, 1998-In area softball action, Eveleth-Gilbert beat Nashwauk-Keewatin 7-0 as Sara Gunelson was losing pitcher; Deer River topped Hill City 6-5 as Melissa Villeneuve was winning pitcher and Miranda Erickson, Amanda Johnson and Alaina Grossell all had two hits. Tina Berg, Erion Opheim and Diane Leonard all had two hits for the Hornets. Hill City pounded LaPorte 12-1 as Leonard hurled a one-hitter which came on the first pitch of the game. Jenny Kingsley ripped two home runs while Tiff Villebro had three hits and four RBIs.
April 15, 1998-The Grand Rapids City Council turned down an application to transfer a liquor license to the Grand Rapids Sports Complex to be used in conjunction with the Law Enforcement Softball Tournament to be conducted June 26-28.
April 15, 1998-The ICC softball team swept Hibbing in a doubleheader. Amy Claussen hurled a no-hitter in the first game, a 6-0 Viking win, and Paula Maki, Michelle Simmens, Misty Hieb, Jackie Moran and Amy Johnson all had two hits. In the second game, a 6-3 ICC win, Abbie Feldt was winning pitcher and Hieb hit a home run.
April 15, 1998-In area softball action, Nashwauk-Keewatin topped Hibbing 8-7 as Jenny Eichorn knocked in the winning run and Kate Braun was winning pitcher. Greenway whipped Chisholm 12-1 as Lexi Geisler and Sarah Radermacher combined to pitch a two-hitter and Rhea Kessler had three hits and three RBIs. Deer River nipped Nashwauk-Keewatin 1-0 as Melissa Villeneuve pitched a six-hit shutout and Elaina Grossell had two hits.
April 15, 1998-The ICC baseball team has opened the season with five wins as it swept a doubleheader from Northland. Standing out for the Vikings were Aaron Carlson, Dale Dingman, Clint Gustafson, Mike Rote, and R.J. Herdman.
April 15, 1998-In area baseball play, Deer River pounded McGregor 18-0 as Ara Anderson had three hits and Mark Fairbanks was winning pitcher. Hill City tipped Cook 4-2 as Justin Leach was winning pitcher and Mike Gillson had two hits. Littlefork-Big Falls downed Deer River 8-5 despite two hits each from the Warriors’ Curtis Jackson and Kevin Fairbanks.
April 15, 1998-Quinn Hastie, football star at Deer River, will participate in the annual Minnesota High School All-Star Football Game. He was named to the team as a defensive end.
April 15, 1998-Junior Eric Engesser of Grand Rapids has been named to the 1998 Minnesota Select High School Boys Basketball Team.
April 15, 1998-Molly Jasper, a Rapids graduate, is a member of the Linfield College women’s tennis team at McMinnville, Ore.
50 Years Ago
April 16, 1973-Jim’s Auto Sales women’s bowling team of Grand Rapids placed second in Class B in the Women’s State Bowling Tournament in Austin. Members of the team are Elisa Emerson, Kathleen Virden, Carol Sutherland, Carol Ploof and Ginny Crowe. Blanche Bowman of Grand Rapids continues to lead in the singles event of the state tournament with 708, an actual series of 664 with a 44-pin handicap.
April 16, 1973-Grand Rapids can expect a sizable turnout for the 1973 national convention of the Outdoor Writers Association of America.
April 16, 1973-The Rapids baseball team won its first game of the season over Virginia 4-3. Tony Jacobson was winning pitcher in relief while Mick Lucia drove in the winning run with his fourth hit of the game.
April 19, 1973-Spawning operations are underway at the Cutfoot Sioux hatchery.
April 19, 1973-The Rapids track and field team whizzed to a victory in a home meet. Al Waller of the Indians won both the high and low hurdles and took second in the long jump while Jim Olson was third in both events. Don Emblom was second and Mark Bauder third in the 100 dash while the 880 relay won with members being Steve Lane, Bauder, Adam Selsemeyer and Emblom. Dan Heinen was second in the mile run, Tony Miltich was third in the 440, Len Wohlsdorf was third in the shot put, Norm Brooks was third in the long jump, and John Grooms was second in the 880. Rapids won the sprint medley relay which was comprised of Stan Ringold, Selsemeyer, Lane and Dick Wagner. Curt Ruschmeyer was second in the high jump and Joe Pollard was third and Bauder was third in the 220. Randy Bailey was third in the two-mile run.
April 19, 1973-All-State defenseman Kelly Cahill of Grand Rapids has signed a letter of intent to play hockey at Michigan State University.
April 19, 1973-Dick Steensland, former Bigfork resident and assistant football coach under Jack Lakso from 1967-69, has been named as District 22 Football Coach of the Year at Henning, Minn.
April 19, 1973-The Cohasset Cougars, under the direction of Duane Mann, had 16 placewinners including five individual champions to repeat as kingpins of the third and fourth grade division of the Grand Rapids Elementary Wrestling Championships. Champions in the tournament were Todd Laudenbach, Glen Benson, Rob O’Berg, David Bemrose, Dean Drumbeater, Chris LaVasseur, Mike Hartje, Tom Berg, Randy Dahlgren, Jim Tollet, Tim Graupman, Mathew Nix, Tim Pauley, Larry Felix and Kevin Virkus.
April 19, 1973-Top bowlers in area leagues were June Lofstrom, R. Liila, Sandy Williams, Chuck Dudley, Jean Hall, M. Storrs, Ray Johnson, Larry Fillbrandt, M. Seibert, Esther Chandler, J. LeMahieu, K. Olson, Mitzi Frets, Roger McCabe, and Vickie Johnson.
60 Years Ago
April 11, 1963-Winners of hams for trapshooting at the Deer and Moose Lake Gun Club were Tibbetts, Kantor, Miller, York, Peterson, Johnson, Voigt, Cook, Hagen and Wiedmire.
April 15, 1963-Game warden Joe Alexander of Bigfork has been appointed director of Youth Firearm Safety training for Itasca County.
April 15, 1963-Top bowlers in area leagues were Louise Parker, Vivian Moorhead, Gerry Drewes, Ilene McArdle, W. Herschbach, Dolores Parker, Ida Palaski, Ruth Acheson, Sonja Engelbrett, Rose Tok, C. Barker, and Henry Matson.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.