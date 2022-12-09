25 Years Ago

Nov. 16, 1997-Girls hockey in Grand Rapids became a reality at the IRA Civic Center as the Mounds View Mustangs defeated the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks by a decisive 8-1 score. Freshman forward Lisa Medved scored on the program’s first-ever shot, and that turned out to be the lone goal for Rapids.


