25 Years Ago
Nov. 16, 1997-Girls hockey in Grand Rapids became a reality at the IRA Civic Center as the Mounds View Mustangs defeated the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks by a decisive 8-1 score. Freshman forward Lisa Medved scored on the program’s first-ever shot, and that turned out to be the lone goal for Rapids.
Nov. 16, 1997-Named to the All-Northern Lakes Conference Volleyball Team are Mia Peterson, Tracie Sawvel and Chris Wake from Northland-Remer, Nika Stayline, Trisha Peterson and Betsy Mundt of Deer River, Tiffany Hill and Danielle Gross of Greenway, Sarah Pigman, Bigfork, Alaina Burt, Hill City, Billie Jo Hiemenz, Littlefork-Big Falls, and Jolene Eichorn of Nashwauk-Keewatin.
Nov. 16, 1997-Named to the All-Northern Lakes Conference Softball Team are Melissa Villeneuve, Mary Luko, Rachel Houdek and Heather Dutton of Deer River, Abbie Feldt, Jackie Moran and Amy Johnson of Greenway, Sarah Gunelson and Julia Briggs of Nashwauk-Keewatin, Diane Leonard, Hill City, Tracy Knapp, Northland-Remer, and Billie Jo Hiemenz of Littlefork-Big Falls.
Nov. 19, 1997-Both Grand Rapids and Greenway took wins in the Iron Range Conference Jamboree in Virginia. The Thunderhawks beat Virginia 3-0 with Josh Edwards, Mitch Kellin and Matt Jasper scoring goals. Greenway topped Hibbing 2-1 as Marco Peluso and Jon Liesmaki scored for the Raiders.
Nov. 19, 1997-The Rapids girls hockey team lost to Sibley 4-0.
Nov. 19, 1997-Adam Hauser of Greenway was among six Minnesota athletes signed to national letters of intent by the University of Minnesota men’s hockey team.
Nov. 19, 1997-Sophomores Simon Kern and Dave Anderson were named to First Team All-Region 13 Football Team.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 16, 1972-A DNR survey of the 36 deer registration stations in Itasca County reveals that 3,380 deer have been shot in the county in the first 15 days of the 30-day season.
Nov. 16, 1972-Three optimistic Grand Rapids High School coaches discussed prospects for the 1972-73 winter seasons with the Grand Rapids Sports Boosters. They are wrestling coach Skip Nalan, hockey coach Gus Hendrickson and basketball coach Jerry Portugue.
Nov. 16, 1972-Bigfork football players who were named All Conference are Dale Schall, Rick Schindler, and Pat Kocian. Receiving honorable mention were Ted Erickson, DeWayne Larson and Larry Kaczor.
Nov. 16, 1972-The Deer River High School volleyball team won the District 28 Extramural Volleyball Tournament. Members of the team are Lori Harwood, Joyce Dobson, Sheila Ott, Annette Daigle, Sonna Olson, Teri Cromwell, Lynn Schultz, Cindy Danis, Deb Piri, LeAnn Erola, Sue Wohlrabe and LeRae Hoppe. Coach is Mrs. Robert Thomas.
Nov. 16, 1972-The Rapids gymnastics team has begun workouts under coach Paul Petruzzi. Returning lettermen are Brad Bennett, Dave Zaffke, Randy Fulton and Dave Miller.
Nov. 20, 1972-Mt. Iron gave this area a state championship with a 54-6 victory over Cokato-Dassel. The Rangers have a 27-game winning streak.
Nov. 20, 1972-DNR officials said there is no truth to the rumor that the balance of the deer season will be canceled.
60 Years Ago
Nov. 15, 1962-No fatal firearms accidents have been reported in Itasca County as the nine-day deer season nears its second and final weekend.
Nov. 15, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were Dolores Parker, Chuck Nakwas, Dolores Morgan, Bill Wirtanen, Mickey Jetland, H. Mattson, J. Murphy and Rose Tok.
Nov. 19, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were Larry Cleveland, Jane Forneris, L. Sutton, Mary Ann Ham, Charlotte Dudley, Z. Kukuk, D. Danielson, M. Vacek, C. Blanchard, and Shirley Ogden.
