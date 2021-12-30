25 Years Ago
Dec. 22, 1996-Coming off their first ever successful season last year of established competitive play, girls hockey in Grand Rapids continues this season with the addition of another team at the age 19 and under level.
Dec. 22, 1996-In area girls basketball action, Babbitt-Embarrass topped Bigfork 33-22 despite six points from the Huskies’ Angie Gross. Greenway tipped Deer River 48-42 as Kendra Roberts scored 15 points, Tara Novak and Sarah Ojanen both had eight points for the Warriors. Hill City beat Toivola-Meadowlands 47-36 as Kandi Kingsley and Jenny Kingsley both scored 14 points. Cherry ran past Nashwauk-Keewatin 68-24 as Tara Damyanovich had five points for the Spartans. International Falls topped Deer River 50-41 despite 13 points from the Warriors’ Autumn Dahlberg while Northland-Remer downed Littlefork-Big Falls 58-26 as Mia Peterson scored 29 points. Greenway topped LFBF 48-45 as Tiffany Hill had 12 points and Northland-Remer beat Bigfork 65-43 as Peterson scored 27 points. Diane Marthaler had 12 points for the Huskies.
Dec. 22, 1996-The Rapids girls gymnastics team in the Hibbing Invite. Andrea Hassel was first in all-around, floor exercise and beam for the Thunderhawks.
Dec. 22, 1996-In boys basketball play, Deer River beat Aitkin 61-40 as Josh Tupper scored 14 points while Greenway downed Nashwauk-Keewatin 67-43 as Jeff Doughty had 19 points for the Raiders and Dan Randall had 21 for the Spartans. Nevis ran past Hill City 76-46 despite 13 points from the Hornets’ Joe Watkins while LaPorte topped Northland-Remer 86-62 despite 28 points from the Eagles’ Aaron Jackson. Bigfork beat Cook 66-37 as Paul Kocian scored 19 points while Deer River downed Nashwauk-Keewatin 59-36l as Steve Gilbert had 17 points for the Warriors and Dan Randall had 10 for the Spartans. LFBF tipped Northland-Remer 76-75 despite 44 points from the Eagles’ Aaron Jackson. Greenway tipped LFBF 61-58 as Jeff Doughty scored 28 points and Pierre Gouault added 15.
Dec. 25, 1996-The Rapids hockey team beat Bloomington Jefferson 4-3 as Mike Miskovich, Jeff Wigfield, Joe Melquist and Aaron Miskovich scored for the Thunderhawks. Rapids lost to Edina 8-7 in overtime as Nick Brown had the hat trick and Melquist, Wigfield, Aaron Miskovich and Reed Larson each had one goal.
Dec. 25, 1996-Grand Rapids senior heavyweight Ben Dixon remained undefeated as he won the weight class at the Paul Bunyan Invitational in Brainerd.
Dec. 25, 1996-The Rapids Alpine ski team competed in an invitational at Brainerd. Andy Haarklau of the T’Hawks placed second while Reid Johnson was third. Heather Hawkinson was the top girls skier with a fourth place finish.
Dec. 25, 1996-The Rapids girls basketball team improved to 6-0 with a 56-48 win over Duluth East. Andi Paul led the Thunderhawks with 18 points while Kim Toewe scored 16.
Dec. 25, 1996-Dusty Rychart of the Rapids boys basketball team has been named by Minnesota Basketball News to the Top 100 list in the 1996 Boys Preview.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 23, 1971-The Itasca Junior College wrestling team beat Brainerd and Rainy River. Double winners for the Vikings were Dave Burt, Tom Ritchie, Tom Goeden, Jay Columbus and Larry Kern.
Dec. 23, 1971-The Rapids hockey team pounded Hill-Murray 6-2. Mike Newton had the hat trick for the Indians while Rick Christy, Doug Christy and Don Madson also added goals.
Dec. 23, 1971-The Rapids gymnastics team placed 10th out of 23 teams in an invitational in St. Cloud. Jim Wilson, Dave Zaffke, Bill Bennett and Jim Johnson stood out for the Indians.
Dec. 23, 1971-Bigfork lost to Tower-Soudan as Mike Vesel, a sophomore, scored 40 points. Dale Schall had 23 for Bigfork.
Dec. 23, 1971-In an event at Sugar Hills, in the slalom event, Rapids skiers Glen Erickson and Peder Gaalaas upended last year’s state champion, Mike Meleski of Richfield, to capture first and second place.
Dec. 27, 1971-Minnesota’s DNR will seek clarification of a “Memorandum and order” handed down by the U.S. District Court in Minneapolis concerning Indian hunting and fishing rights on the Leech Lake Reservation.
Dec. 27, 1971-The Rapids basketball team defeated a strong Mound team 69-59. Dale Heffron led the Indians with 25 points while Mick Lucia added 16.
Dec. 27, 1971-Tom Ritchie, Itasca State Junior College freshman, won the 134-pound title as the Vikings placed fourth in a tournament at Lake County, Ill.
60 Years Ago
Dec. 21, 1961-The Rapids wrestling squad continues to be ranked the No. 2 team in the state. Owatonna is ranked first.
Dec. 21, 1961-Top bowlers in area leagues were Kitty Acheson, B. Broderson, D. Black, M. Splettosser, C. Jelinek, Leona Hannula, and E. Nyman.
Dec. 21, 1961-A new team formed by Grand Rapids school faculty members has entered the Itasca County Basketball League and already has two victories to its credit. The Teachers beat the Air Base and Grand Rapids Dutch Room teams. Bovey tipped Deer River 47-46. Bigfork, led by John Buecker, is another team in the league.
Dec. 25, 1961-The Rapids hockey team beat Gilbert 2-1 as Richard Chopp had both Indian goals. The Indians then lost to International Falls 6-0 as Mike Curran had a shutout in the nets for the Broncos.
Dec. 25, 1961-The Itasca Junior College basketball team defeated Eveleth 65-59 as Keith Tok scored 29 points.
Dec. 25, 1961-The Rapids basketball team remained undefeated with a 68-54 win over Aitkin as Ray Tomberlin scored 26 points.
Dec. 25, 1961-Top bowlers in area leagues were W. Kirsch, Laverna Sutherland, Dolores Parker, Betty McLaughlin, Ina Helin, Pat Hanson, Maxine Rajala, Genevieve Jaeger, Dee Romans and Barbara Matanich.
Dec. 25, 1961-Tom Swisher, 6-foot, 5-inch freshman from Deer River, has been a member of the Bemidji State College freshman team this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.