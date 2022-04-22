25 Years Ago
March 16, 1997-Cherry defeated the Bigfork boys basketball team 51-44 for the Section 7A championship. Noah Rounds and Josh Powell both had 10 points for the Huskies.
March 16, 1997-The Rapids boys basketball team, searching for its first state tournament appearance in 72 years, ran past Brainerd 70-64 to advance to the championship game of Section 8AAAA. Dusty Rychart was magnificent for the Thunderhawks as he scored 35 points.
March 16, 1997-Michelle “Shelly” Anselmo has recently been assigned to the Deer River area as a DNR conservation officer.
March 16, 1997-Three boys and two girls from the Rapids Alpine ski team were named All-Conference. Boys named are Reid Johnson, Andy Haarklau and Kenneth Helvig. Selected from the girls team are Angie Kluge and Monica Casper.
March 16, 1997-Freshman 177-pounder Joel Goeden of Grand Rapids was one of five Northwestern University wrestlers who qualified for the NCAA Championships.
March 16, 1997-Grand Rapids native Mark DeCenzo, head coach of the Hibbing hockey team, has been named winner of the John Mariucci Class AA Coach of the Year Award. Tim Guyer, a Greenway graduate, was named Coach of the Year in Section 2.
March 16, 1997-Several area high school hockey players have been named to play in the Great 68 High School Hockey Festival. Local players who will see action include forwards Aaron Miskovich o Grand Rapids and Paul Koski of Greenway, and defenseman Joe Jorgenson of Greenway.
March 16, 1997-Roxann Lathrop of Remer was presented with the 1996 Future of Deer Hunting Award at the annual MDHA Habitat Banquet in Little Falls.
March 19, 1997-Generations of former Rapids players, coaches and fans rejoiced when the Rapids boys basketball team tipped Moorhead 63-60 in St. Cloud to earn the right to enter the state basketball tournament for the first time in 72 years. Dusty Rychart had 26 points for the Thunderhawks.
March 19, 1997-The Rapids boys basketball team lost to Elk River 60-54 in the quarterfinals of the State Class AAAA Tournament. Dusty Rychart tallied 29 points in the loss.
March 19, 1997-The Rapids girls track and field competed indoors at Bemidji. Standing out for the T’Hawks were Bitsy Wohlrabe, Rachel Sackett, Veronica Sackett, Samantha Fry, BethAnn Ellingson, and Shannon Warner.
March 19, 1997-Senior forward Dusty Rychart of Grand Rapids has been named to the Minnesota Associated Press All-State First Team Basketball Team. He averaged 29 points and 14 rebounds a game this past season.
50 Years Ago
March 16, 1972-Coach Paul Petruzzi will take five Grand Rapids High School gymnasts to compete in the state meet at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. The Indians competing at state will be Jim Johnson, Bruce Anderson, Jim Wilson, Bill Bennett and Dave Zaffke.
March 16, 1972-Gus Hendrickson, whose Grand Rapids team was second place in the state hockey tournament, was named Hockey Coach of the Year by WCCO Radio. Named to the 1972 WCCO All-State Hockey Team from Rapids were Dan Benzie, Kelly Cahill and Mike Newton.
March 16, 1972-The Rapids basketball team defeated Bemidji 79-59 to advance to the Region B Class AA championship game at Hibbing against Duluth East. Ross Petersen scored 25 points to lead Rapids against Bemidji while Mick Lucia added 15. In region quarterfinal action, Rapids beat Virginia 89-65 as Alan Waller scored 22 points, Dale Heffron had 19 and Petersen added 15.
March 16, 1972-Top bowlers in area leagues were Dick Sturk, Irene Stoltzman, Val Carlson, Blanche Bowman, Sandy Williams, Loraine Paatela, Marge Richardson, Larke Huntley, Dureen Schwegman, Bob Wirtanen, Larry Cleveland and Dick Olds.
March 16, 1972- Virginia Cubs Bar beat the Grand Rapids Bruins men’s hockey team 9-7 to earn a state berth. Bob DeGrio had two goals while Joe Parkinen, Cotton Guyer, Mike Newton, Mike Sertich, and Mike Tok all scored once.
March 16, 1972-Deer River’s dramatic basketball season ended at Hibbing when it lost to Chisago Lakes 66-59 in the first round of the Class A Region 7 Tournament. Doug Peterson scored 23 points for the Warriors.
March 20, 1972-Dan Dilworth’s Itasca State Junior College hockey team won the national championship at International Falls to put the final touches on a great season where it compiled a 20-2 record. Tom Robillard scored in overtime to give the Vikings a 6-5 win over Canton, N.Y., i n first round action. Robillard finished with the hat trick while Kevin Roth, Gene Gustason, and Ed Bogle all scored once. Gary Warren played well in the nets. In the championship game against Rainy River which IJC won 8-1, Robillard again recorded the hat trick while Ken Lawson and Gustason both scored once and Bogle added the other goal.
March 20, 1972-Gov. Wendell Anderson and teammates from his 1956 Olympic hockey team will face coach of the year Gus Hendrickson of Grand Rapids and a team of Iron Range Conference coaches and officials in a Hall of Fame hockey game at the IRA Arena.
March 20, 1972-The Rapids basketball team fell to a much bigger Duluth East team in the championship game of the Region B Class AA Basketball Tournament at Hibbing. Mark Lindahl, 6-foot, 9-inches tall, scored 20 points while Loren Anderson added 17. Ross Petersen scored 19 for the Indians.
60 Years Ago
March 15, 1962-The Rapids basketball team will be playing in its first regional tournament since 1926. Coached by Jim Hall and Norman Benson, members of the team include Tom Karkela, Bob Libbey, Ray Tomberlin, who averaged 23 points per game and was the top player on the Iron Range, Jere Mossier, Gary Monson, Terry Houwman, Charlie Cornell, Paul Schendel, Tom Reif, Tom Pinette, John Martinetto, and Terry Erholtz.
March 15, 1962-In the first shoot of the year at the Deer-Moose Gun Club, top man was Vern Kenthof of Remer.
March 19, 1962-The Rapids basketball team lost to Cloquet 73-59 in the Region 7 Tournament. Johnson scored 19 for Cloquet while Meisner added 18. Ray Tomberlin led the Indians with 14 points. In the other first-round region game, surprising Rush City downed Virginia 74-63. Cloquet defeated Rush City for the championship. Grand Rapids beat Virginia 83-58 in the third place game as Jere Mossier scored 24 points and Ray Tomberlin added 17.
March 19, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were Agnes Kiskanen, Joyce Berg, Billy Lano, Marge Fleming, Linnea Schultz, Pat Jones, Hope Meyers, W. Herschbach, N. Brenden, Fay Erskine, A. DeLuca, N. Marx, Roger Hughes, Jack Miller, and B. Bowman.
March 19, 1962-Eldon Bartell, Grand Rapids Archery Club president, was the top shooter at a club event.
