10 Years Ago
Oct. 10, 2010-DeLaSalle quarterback Tyler Harper threw five touchdown passes as DeLaSalle beat the Rapids football team 62-21. Patrick Flaherty caught two touchdown passes while Tyrel Cournoyer had another.
Oct. 10, 2010-The Rapids boys soccer team beat Duluth Central 2-1. Johny Riehle and Yama Hirano scored for the Thunderhawks.
Oct. 10, 2010-The Rapids volleyball team downed Hibbing 3-1. Lindsy Mattson, Kelly Niles, and Katie Sheetz led the way.
Oct. 10, 2010-The Rapids girls swimming team won the Grand Rapids Tournament. Leading the way were Solveig Viren, Lauren Larsen and Nicole Pardinas.
Oct. 10, 2010-The ICC volleyball team beat Fond du Lac 3-0 as Sophie Schjenken, Ashley Collman and Tesslyn Callander led the way.
Oct.13, 2010-The GRG girls tennis team beat Duluth Central 7-0 to advance in Section 7AA play..
Oct. 13, 2010-The ICC volleyball team defeated Central Lakes to capture the conference championship.
Oct. 13, 2010-In area football action, Hill City pounded AlBrook-Cotton 53-7 and were led by Aaron Moss and Kyle Woodford. Deer River lost to Esko 63-49. Damon Benham rushed for 208 yards and five touchdowns in a losing effort for the Warriors. Virginia ripped GNK 47-0.
25 Years Ago
Oct. 8, 1995-The ICC football team beat Northland 32-22 as Jason Hall ran for three long touchdowns, and scored four touchdowns overall.
Oct. 8, 1995-The Rapids volleyball team beat Bemidji as Gina Zakariasen and Jackie Blair led the way.
Oct. 8, 1995-In area football action, Ely tipped Deer River 14-7 as Kevin Gullickson scored the lone Warrior touchdown. Hill City nipped Floodwood 8-6 as Micky Hilton scored the Hornet touchdown. Cook County pounded Nashwauk-Keewatin 41-8; Jason Carr scored the Spartan touchdown. Bigfork ripped Fond du Lac 52-6. Josh Lamppa, Neil Chiabotti and Jeremiah Gilbertson all scored two touchdowns for the Huskies. Mesabi East blanked Greenway 8-0.
Oct. 8, 1995-The Rapids football team tipped Hibbing 14-0. Mason Pender and Lucas Peters scored the T’Hawk touchdowns.
Oct. 11, 1995-A drag strip to be located just southeast of the city of Keewatin is expected to be completed in May 1996.
Oct. 11, 1995-The Rapids girls tennis team lost to Duluth East 6-1 to be eliminated from postseason play. Picking up the lone Thunderhawk point was the third doubles team of Holmstrom and Sherman.
Oct. 11, 1995-Those who will be inducted into the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame on Oct. 14, are Myron Nielsen, Glen Swenson, John Rothstein and Dave Allen.
Oct. 11, 1995-Bill Hare, a 1965 graduate of Hamline University and Greenway baseball coach, was inducted into the Hamline University Athletic Hall of Fame.
Oct. 11, 1995-The Rapids girls cross country team was second at the Swan Invite in Duluth. Rachel Sackett was the top Rapids runner in 11th place.
Oct. 11, 1995-Two area hockey players have started the current NHL season as members of rosters. Jon Rohloff of Grand Rapids is with the Boston Bruins and Mike Peluso of Greenway plays for New Jersey.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 12, 1970-Jim Gabrielsen, head football coach at Itasca State Junior College, reports that 10 Grand Rapids graduates are playing for the Vikings. They are Dale Adams, team captain, along with Ron Beckman, Jay Columbus, Sam Gebhart, Bill Paul, Gene Wohlsdorf, Greg Cornell, Dave Jokinen, Len Peterson and Bill Johnson.
Oct. 12, 1970-In area football action, Greenway beat Ely 24-6 as Bob Partanen had touchdown runs of 75 and 70 yards. Joe Miskovich had two interceptions for the Raiders. Deer River upset Nashwauk-Keewatin 14-8 as Mark Wohlrabe scored the winning touchdown. Rob Metke also scored for the Warriors.
Oct. 12, 1970-Greenway graduate Tom Sloan is a member of the St. John’s University football team.
Oct. 15, 1970-The Itasca Junior College football team beat Crookston 24-6.
Oct. 15, 1970-The Rapids football team remained undefeated with a 20-14 win over Aurora-Hoyt Lakes. Dale Heffron, Paul Miltich and Earl Burnson scored the Indian touchdowns.
Oct. 15, 1970-Babbitt beat the Bigfork football team 26-12 Dennis Holsman and Mark Prather scored the Husky touchdowns.
Oct. 15, 1970-The Rapids cross country team won the District 28 championship. Pat Wiswell, David Karkela, Dan Heinen and Peder Gaalaas.
