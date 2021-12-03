25 Years Ago
Nov. 17, 1996-The Rapids volleyball team lost to Burnsville in the quarterfinals of the state Class AA Volleyball Tournament in four games. Gina Zakariasen, Jackie Blair, Amie Knutson, Karen ZumAllen, and Heidi Madsen led the way.
Nov. 17, 1996-Named to the All-Sea Range Conference Football Team from Greenway are Dan Fillbrandt, Chris Olson, Todd Erickson and Adam Johnson. Receiving honorable mention for the Raiders are Justin Finke, Neal Roberts, and Nate Smith.
Nov. 20, 1996-The Rapids volleyball team ended an extremely successful season with a sixth place finish at the Class AA State Tournament. After losing to Burnsville in the quarterfinals, the Thunderhawks defeated Columbia Heights before falling to Tartan in a five-game match. Rapids also took home the Sportsmanship Award.
Nov. 20, 1996-Gina Zakariasen, senior middle hitter for the Rapids volleyball team, was named to the Minnesota Coaches All-State Volleyball Team.
Nov. 20, 1996-The Northern Lakes Conference All-Conference Volleyball Team consists of Mia Peterson, Steph Bright and Tracy Sawvel from champion Northland-Remer, Jenny Kraskey, Kari Ott and Trisha Peterson of Deer River, Amanda Amundson and Jamie King of Hill City, Jackie Moran of Greenway, Diane Marthaler of Bigfork, Tara Damyanovich, Nashwauk-Keewatin, and Billie Hiememz, Littlefork-Big Falls.
Nov. 20, 1996-Named to the All-Northern Lakes Conference Softball Team for the 1996 season are Abbie Feldt, Paula Maki, Cindy Matteson and Jackie Moran of champion Greenway, Laura Gustafson, Sara Gunelson and Jenny Gustafson of Nashwauk-Keewatin, Melissa Villeneuve ad Cari Benham, Deer River, Diana Suomala, Hill City, JoHannah Bergstrom, Littlefork-Big Falls, and Tracy Knapp, Northland-Remer.
Nov. 20, 1996-The Greenway hockey team topped Rapids 2-1 in the Iron Range Conference Jamboree. Adam Johnson and Brian Schuster scored the Raiders while Sam Johnson scored for the Thunderhawks.
Nov. 20, 1996-The Rapids hockey team will not have the services of star player Aaron Miskovich this season. He said he will remain with the Green Bay Bobcats in the USJHL.
Nov. 20, 1996-Todd Rohloff, a Grand Rapids native, is a junior defenseman on the University of Miami of Ohio this season and has played a major role in the success of the team this season.
Nov. 20, 1996-Former Rapids and UMD hockey star Chris Marinucci has been traded by the New York Islanders to the Los Angeles Kings organization. Marinucci, 25, played 12 games for the Islanders in 1994-95 and scored five points.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 18, 1971-An entirely new approach to deer hunting in Minnesota will be tried next year if conditions merit opening the season which was closed this year. The plan calls for the entire month of November in 1972 for a deer season with hunters able to select certain days for their individual hunting.
Nov. 18, 1971-Dave Stangl of Coleraine is among 12 lettermen on this year’s Air Force Academy hockey team.
Nov. 18, 1971-Four Ball Club boxers are on a fight card at Cass Lake Nov. 17. They are Dan Wilson, Mike Evans, Byron Wilson and George Donnell.
Nov. 22, 1971-Thirteen letterwinners were on hand as the Rapids wrestling team started practice. Top wrestlers include Rich German, Stan Hoard, Curt Johnson, Ron Campbell, Ken Whitted, Pat Wiswell, Randy Mertes, Doug Johnson, Jerry Allen, John Whitted, Russ Shields, Duffy Lentz, Ted Fulton, Bud Vann, Jim Columbus, Mike Lynch and Dan Jinks.
60 Years Ago
Nov. 16, 1961-Spider Lake in Itasca County will be closed to darkhouse spearing.
Nov. 16, 1961-Rapids seniors competing for positions on the starting five for the basketball team are Bill Lesar, Gary Monson, Charles Cornell, Jere Mossier, John Martinetto, Tom Reif, Tom Pinette, Terry Erholtz, and Ray Tomberlin. Juniors are Bill Beasley, Paul Schendel, Bob Libbey, Tom Karkela, Bill Varani, Arnie Nellis, Terry Houwman, Gary Tomberlin and Larry Tomberlin.
Nov. 16, 1961-Top bowlers in area leagues were Barbara Jelinek, Jean Hall, Betty McLaughlin, Evelyn Kent, Ione Hedin, Dee Romans, Delores Morgan, Rose Tok, Cy Peterson, P. Houwman, D. Black, B. Dusbabek, Lloyd Lauseng, and Lee Wagner.
Nov. 20, 1961-Sheriff’s deputies were leading searches for five missing hunters in Itasca County.
