25 Years Ago
July 28, 1996-Among the University of Minnesota representatives on hand at Pokegama Golf Course for the Williams Scholarship were Mark Dienhart, director of athletics, Jeff Schemmel, assistant director of athletics, Goldie Gopher, Jan Unstad, executive director of development, Coleraine native Pat Forciea, assistant athletic director for external relations, and John Anderson, Keewatin native and head baseball coach.
July 28, 1996-The Rapids American Legion baseball team beat Hibbing and Marble in the Itasca Area Playoffs to earn the No. 1 seed in the District 8 Playoffs. Marble beat Hibbing 5-4 with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as Josh Miskovich hit a two-run double to drive in the winning runs. Rapids beat Hibbing 7-4 as Jeff Wigfield and Dan Persons had two hits and Marc Lane was the winning pitcher. Rapids beat Marble 11-4 as Zach Gustafson was winning pitcher while Aaron Carlson took the loss. Wigfield had three hits for Rapids while Gary Dick, Guy Clairmont, Gustafson and Lane all had two hits. Perry Smiley and Adam Johnson both had two hits for Marble.
July 28, 1996-Harold Burley, president of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, has announced the appointment of Joe Wood to the position of MDHA executive director.
July 28, 1996-The Grand Rapids team of Jeff Skelly and Gordon Skelly placed first in the fourth annual High Banks Resort Walleye Tournament on Lake Winnibigoshish.
July 31, 1996-Brian Bich of Duluth and Amy Bergeron of St. Paul were the long course winners at the Timberman Triathlon which was conducted at Ruttger’s Sugar Lake Lodge in rural Grand Rapids.
July 31, 1996-More than 100 athletes attended the Grand Rapids Girls Basketball Camp this summer.
July 31, 1996-The Itasca Junior League 13-year-old All-Star baseball team won the Aaron Gangl Memorial Tournament in Nashwauk. Team members include Dereck Salisbury, Ryan Davies, Matt Erzar, Kevin Ott, Jeff Arsenault, Brent Magnuson, Matt Almquist, Tom Major, Tyler Hiipakka, Brian Wickstrom, Grant Clafton, Mike Dagel and Matthew Miskovich.
July 31, 1996-Posting the top scores in the Wednesday men’s golf league at Pokegama Golf Course were Gary Johnson, Mark White, Rod South, Ralphy Bauer, Bill Hilback, Greg Rangel and Jim Gabriel.
50 Years Ago
July 29, 1971-Top golfers in the men’s league at Pokegama Golf Course were R. Fox, O. Braun, Jeff Kosak, K. Matyas, J.P. Hall, K. Ericson, F. Ericson and J. Christensen.
July 29, 1971-Shooting perfect scores of 25 of 25 at the Grand Rapids Gun Club were Darryl Rollins, Brad Aimonetti, Denny Madden, Al Hovi, Bill Miller, Don Tahtinen, Bill Cook, Gary Akre, Jerry Washburn, Rick Hunter, Jerry Lorbiecki, Mike Bunes, Herman Suemnick, Darrell Lauber, Ken O’Konek and Luella Rollins. Making 50 in a row were Bill Cook and Gary Akre.
July 29, 1971-In county league baseball, Spang beat Splithand 10-0 as Jack Burt was winning pitcher and John Stacklie took the loss. Floodwood blanked Blackberry 8-0 as Kevin Ringhofer hurled the shutout and struck out 14. In previous games, Warba beat Blackberry 13-0 as Brian McCauley pitched a shutout and struck out 13. Spang shut out Floodwood 9-0 as Jack Burt threw the shutout and Gary Burt hit a three-run home run.
Aug. 2, 1971-The Rapids American Legion baseball team won the Itasca Area crown and will play in the district tournament. Rapids beat Keewatin 6-2 in the title game as Mike Johnson had two hits and scored two runs. Rapids eliminated Marble 7-2 as Mick Lucia pitched a four-hitter and Ken Hupila had two hits.
Aug. 2, 1971-Clusiau’s captured the women’s village slow pitch softball championship with an 8-2 record. The Moose Lodge was second.
60 Years Ago
July 27, 1961-Rotarians retained their inter-club by a one-point margin in the annual match with Kiwanis and Lions. Mike Latimer led the Rotarians.
July 27, 1961-The third annual Western Horse Show was conducted in Bigfork at the new grounds of the North Star Trail Riders.
July 27, 1961-A lease agreement between the county and the Itasca Recreation Association was terminated at the request of the recreation group. Directors have decided to construct the indoor recreation arena on American Legion recreation area property.
July 27, 1961-Grand Rapids professional football fans will head for Bemidji for the intra-squad game staged by the new Minnesota Vikings.
July 27, 1961-In racing, Bob Percy of Biwabik was winner of the Tri-Weekly Trophy. Don Matzdorf was winner of the Trophy Dash, Winner of the time trials was Percy while heat winners were Don Kiland, Percy and Orville Krueth, Del Flannigan in the semi-feature, and Percy won the feature.
July 27, 1961-A rare triple play performed by Hanks, Harder and Roquet helped Cohasset gain a 10-6 win over Grand Rapids in county league baseball action. Lawrence Lake tipped Goodland 5-4 as Harry Dahline was winning pitcher and Allen Becicka took the loss. Pengilly beat Keewatin 8-3 as Elich pitched a two-hitter and Prich hit a home run. Deer River beat Balsam 6-3.
July 31, 1961-Bob Witherow’s 37 was low gross for the Wednesday golf league. Mike Latimer was second with a 39.
July 31, 1961-The Grand Rapids Braves defeated Virginia 5-3 as Dick Moore was winning pitcher. Card, B. Lesar and Moore all had two hits for the Braves. Slade was losing pitcher for Virginia. Slade and P. Hansen both had two hits for the losers. The Braves also downed Chisholm 16-4 as John Ozbun was winning pitcher. Jere Mossier had four hits for the Braves.
July 31, 1961-The Southwest team in the summer playground Small Fry League won the title with a 14-13 win over the Northeast team. In tourney games, Southeast beat West 13-3 as Tom Tabaka was winning pitcherl. Steve Lathrop and Ken Caspen both had two hits. Northeast beat East 20-6 as Mark Young was winning pitcher. Southwest tipped Southeast 2-1 as Dan Ewen was winning pitcher while Paul Tabaka took the loss. In the championship game, Ewen was winning pitcher and had five straight hits including the game-winning home run.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.