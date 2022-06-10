25 Years Ago
April 20, 1997-The ICC baseball team split doubleheaders with Anoka-Ramsey and North Hennepin. Ryan Wuertz, Shawn Hylla, Ryan Longtin, Dale Dingman and Chad Spanier led the way for the Vikings.
April 20, 1997-Virginia beat the Rapids boys tennis team 6-1. The lone point for the Thunderhawks came from Nick Brown at first singles.
April 20, 1997-In area baseball action, Nashwauk-Keewatin blanked AlBrook 4-0 as G.J. Rajkovich and Brian Gangl combined to pitch the shutout. Luke Buescher and Rajkovich led the offense. Chisholm downed Hill City 19-15. Mickey Hilton hit a three-run home run for the Hornets.
April 20, 1997-In area softball play, Mesabi East topped Greenway 3-1. Abbie Feldt hurled a two-hitter and struck out 14 in a losing effort on the mound for the Raiders. Feldt and Tris Savich both had two hits. Deer River beat Hill City 12-6 as Michelle Villeneuve was winning pitcher and Eva Gardner had two hits. Erion Opheim had three hits for Hill City.
April 23, 1997-Dave “Chico” Avenson of Cohasset placed first in the Fitger’s 5-K Run in Duluth with a time of 16 minutes and 2 seconds.
April 23, 1997-The Rapids softball team beat Greenway 2-1 led by Kim Toewe and Melissa Young. Becky Sjostrand hurled a one-hitter for the Thunderhawks while Abbie Feldt allowed just five hits for the Raiders in the loss. Rapids swept a doubleheader from Bemidji with 8-6 and 6-5 wins. Jenny MacKay, Brandy Griffith, Young, Heidi Madsen and Marcie Barse led the way.
April 23, 1997-The ICC baseball team swept Hibbing led by Roger Wuertz, Dale Dingman, Jon Cleveland and Dan Piilola led the way.
April 23, 1997-Two local hockey players and a local high school coach have been chosen to the Minnkota Select 17 team that will compete in the USA Hockey Festival. The players are forward Mike Miskovich of Grand Rapids and goaltender Adam Hauser of Greenway. Greenway coach Pat Guyer is one of the coaches of the team along with Terry Cullen of Moorhead and Steve Sertich of Roseville.
April 23, 1997-The Rapids baseball team won three of its first four games, beating Superior twice and Hibbing once and losing the opener to Cloquet. Standing out for the Thunderhawks were Marc Lane, Zach Gustafson, Mike Silvis, Dan Persons and Jeff Wigfield.
April 23, 1997-The Rapids boys track and field team was fifth at a meet in St. Francis. The T’Hawks’ Rob Hurst won both hurdling events while Peter Bird was second in the triple jump. Nate Coleman was third in the 3,200-meter run and Mark Lickteig was third in the 300 hurdles.
April 23, 1997-The Rapids girls track and field team was fourth in a meet at Monticello. Rachel Sackett, Jenny Hoard, Veronica Sackett, Heather Shaner and April Clairmont stood out.
50 Years Ago
April 20, 1972-A second soap box derby clinic for racer builders will be conducted in the Grand Rapids Jaycees Clubhouse near Showboat Landing.
April 20, 1972-Orton H. Hepola, secretary of the Seaway Baseball League, will conduct a meeting of prospective teams at Greenway Town Hall. Teams in the league last year included the Duluth Cubs, Grand Rapids, Ely, Cloquet, Babbitt, Moose Lake and Marble.”Our only objective for 1972 is to bring a world football championship to Minnesota,” Lonnie Warwick of the Minnesota Vikings told the Grand Rapids Sports Boosters Lettermen’s Banquet attendees. Jim Rothstein was presented the coveted Webb LaBeau Memorial Award.
April 24, 1972-A Grand Rapids man, Adolph Anderson, was honored by Minnesota Izaak Waltons with the organization’s highest state honor, Distinguished Conservationist.
April 24, 1972-The Rolling Pucks won the seventh grade floor hockey title with an 8-0 record. They were followed by the Black Hawks and the Broken Stix. Members of the winning team are Jim Leone, Mike McNew, Richard McCullough, Don Lucia, Paul Lemahieu and Tom Madson.
April 24, 1972-The Hallucinations won the eighth grade floor hockey title with an 7-0 record. They were followed by the Vandals and Bandidos. Members of the championship team are Wayne Roskos, Ron Aultman, Tom Rauker, Tim Roy, John Finken and Erin Roth.
April 24, 1972-Itasca Gun Club lost a match to Brainerd by three points with Dick Rudquist and Billy Ulm leading the way. Competing for the local team at the Red River Valley Tournament and doing well were Dick Bunker, John Yurrick and Art Mariska.
April 24, 1972-Winners of the Junior High Rope Climbing Contest are Mike McNew, Kevin Adolfs, Dwight Haugland, Tony Varin, Scott Olson and Tim O’Konek.
60 Years Ago
April 19, 1962-Northern pike reproduction has been poor for the past three or four years, regional fisheries supervisor Harley Hanson told Izaak Waltons.
April 19, 1962-The Rapids baseball team beat Bigfork 4-1 in the season opener at Gunn Park. Bob Libbey had the big bat for the Indians. Rodney Johnson and Richard Chopp pitched for Rapids while G. Larson and G. Grove pitched for the Huskies.
April 19, 1962-Among the seniors on the Grand Rapids High School track and field team are Gary Monson, Tom Pinette, Tom Rajala, Richard Moore and Leonard Clark. Underclassmen expected to produce points include Paul Schendel, Bill Beasley, Bill Varani, Jim Wakefield, Gary Meisner, Wayne Cole, and Dennis Yurrick.
April 19, 1962-Midway Bowl, Inc., will install eight bowling lanes in the basement of Redding’s.
April 23, 1962-The Grand Rapids High School bowling team placed first in the regionals of the Northeast High School Invitational Bowling Tournament at Virginia. They led the eight teams by a margin of 1,804 pins. The team consists of captain Larry Mercier, Roger Perkins, Bob Carlson, Bill Carlson and Terry McArdle.
April 23, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were Carolyn Jondreau, Irene Stoltzman, Ruth Acheson, June DeWitt, E. Travica, Cliff Harms, Shaloy Manginen, Al Linder, Henry Mattson and H. Salo.
