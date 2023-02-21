25 Years Ago
Feb. 15, 1998-The National Junior Olympics for Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined will be conducted at Mount Itasca in Coleraine and Sugar Hills near Grand Rapids.
Feb. 15, 1998-The Greenway hockey team beat Bemidji 5-1 as Josh Miskovich and Joe Lawson each scored twice.
Feb. 15, 1998-In area boys basketball action, Chisholm beat Deer River 77-45 despite 24 points from the Warriors’ Jess Huju. Bigfork beat Northland-Remer 82-70 as Justin Dauenbaugh scored 30 points and Zach Rahier added 22. Aaron Jackson had 25 points for Northland while Jeff Pepin added 20. Hill City topped Greenway 53-50 as Steve St. Martin had 17 points and Seth Amundson added 15. Eric Wright scored 19 for the Raiders. Nashwauk-Keewatin topped Cherry 66-65 as Beau Wright scored 17 points.
Feb. 15, 1998-In area girls basketball play, Bigfork beat Hill City 52-29 as Allison Taylor scored 11 points. Deer River beat Crosby-Ironton 59-46 as Autumn Dahlberg scored 21 points and Sarah Ojanen added 16. Greenway ran past International Falls 62-50 as Kendra Roberts scored 20 points and Lexi Geisler added 18. Northland-Remer beat Greenway 58-37 as Mia Peterson scored 21 points and Tracie Knapp added 18; Jenny Gustafson had 10 points for the Raiders. Cotton downed Hill City 40-29 despite 15 points from the Hornets’ Erion Opheim.
Feb. 15, 1998-A relay from the Grand Rapids High School Nordic ski team has claimed the state championship. Members of the relay are senior Amy Ellingson, senior Deb Ralston, junior Toni McKnight, and sophomore BethAnn Ellingson.
Feb. 15, 1998-Five members of the Itasca Gun Club Pistol Team took third in the Indoor Sectional at Burnsville. Members of the team are Kraig Kiger, Hap Lowe, Jeff Sundin, Mike Thies and Jack Vespa.
Feb. 15, 1998-The Rapids boys basketball team tamed International Falls 93-66. Eric Engesser scored 30 points while Mark Zeige had 18 and David Nikkel added 16.
Feb. 18, 1998-Organizers of this year’s Junior Olympics were forced to cancel the ski jumping and Nordic skiing event slated for Coleraine and Sugar Hills because of unusually warm weather.
Feb. 18, 1998-The Rapids boys basketball team won the Iron Range Conference title with a 70-43 win over Chisholm. Eric Engesser had 19 points for the Thunderhawks.
Feb. 18, 1998-Itasca finally topped its nemesis, Ridgewater Community College, to win the state and Region XIII wrestling championships. The Vikings qualified all 10 wrestlers for the national tournament.
Feb. 18, 1998-The Rapids boys hockey team lost to Roseau 4-0 and Warroad 5-2. Lucas Peters and Jeff True scored the T’Hawk goals.
Feb. 18, 1998-The Itasca women’s basketball team tripped Mesabi 65-43 as Megan Hieb and Shelly Myrvold each scored 17 points.
Feb. 18, 1998-The Rapids B hockey team won the Iron Range Conference title.
Feb. 18, 1998-The ICC hockey team downed St. Paul 9-6 led by Ted Anderson.
Feb. 18, 1998-A stinging defeat to St. Francis in the first round of the region wrestling tournament ended Grand Rapids dual meet season. Getting wins for the Thunderhawks were Chris Thompson, Roy Peterson, Phil Hendrickson, and Jake Jinks.
Feb. 18, 1998-The Rapids girls basketball team humbled Moorhead by the score of 51-31 led by 22 points from Kim Toewe.
Feb. 18, 1998-The Bigfork boys basketball team won its 11th straight Northern Lakes Conference title with a 62-49 win over Deer River. Justin Dauenbaugh had 29 points for the Huskies while Josh Tupper had 20 for the Warriors.
Feb. 18, 1998-The Rapids girls gymnastics team scored more than 126 points in the section meet for a good showing. No Thunderhawks earned berths in the state meet.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 15, 1973-Top players in Rapids youth basketball for the week were Brad Broberg, Scott Sarkela, Mark Randall, Mike Dowling, and David Bischoff.
Feb. 15, 1973-The Rapids ski team under the direction of coaches Norm Knuttila and Ken Somerville will participate in their third state meet. The slalom team is composed of Glen Erickson, Mark Yelle and Jeff Carter. Erickson was second in the state last year. The cross country team will send Keith Anderson, Mike Wilson and Paul Erspamer. The jumpers are led by Terry Stockwell and will be supported by Gerald Danielson and Bill Zauhar.
Feb. 15, 1973-The Itasca wrestling team won one match and lost two in a triangular. Jay Columbus won all three of his matches.
Feb. 15, 1973-The Rapids basketball team beat tough Nashwauk-Keewatin 70-65 as Alan Waller scored 20 points and Joe Pollard added 17. Joe Suzick and Nels Schlander both scored 14 for the Spartans while Dave Bevacqua added 12.
Feb. 19, 1973-The Rapids basketball team downed International Falls 77-69 as Joe Pollard scored 21, Mick Lucia, 17, and Chip Wagner, 16.
Feb. 19, 1973-VFW Post No. 1720, Grand Rapids, will be the host for the 1973 VFW State Bantam Hockey Tournament.
Feb. 19, 1973-The Rapids wrestling team improved to 11-1 with a 34-16 win over Hibbing. Getting wins for the Indians were Karl Greniger, Rich German, Ron Campbell, Curt Johnson, Ken Whitted, Jim Columbus and Dan Jinks. Chris Lynch and Dave Allen wrestled to draws.
Feb. 19, 1973-The Rapids hockey team downed Thief River Falls 5-1. Doug Christy scored the hat trick while Greg Stanley and Dave Madson added single tallies. Dan “Chocolate” Clafton was solid in the nets.
60 Years Ago
Feb. 14, 1963-Wetlands acquisition and management will be the subject of an Izaak Walton League meeting.
Feb. 14, 1963-The Greenway hockey team topped Eveleth 4-3 to remain alive in the Region 7 Hockey Tournament. Tom Holland scored in overtime for the Raiders. Holland had two goals in the game while Jim Barle and Gary Murphy also scored.
Feb. 14, 1963-The Grand Rapids Bruins hockey team beat the Taconite Hornets 7-5. Terry Holum had the hat trick for the third straight game while John McCormick scored twice. Harvey Roy, the “bad boy of the league,” drew a two-minute roughing penalty and a five-minute major for fighting.
Feb. 14, 1963-Top bowlers in area leagues were Ken Black, B. Bowman, Tony Sturk, C. Barker, Dodo Wiehe, Shaloy Manginen, Elva McClintick, P. Hengel, B. Nordskog, Dolores Parker, P. Libbey, and E. Isaacs.
Feb. 14, 1963-Several hundred persons attended the first stock car race to be conducted on the ice which the Itasca Racing Association, Inc. sponsored on Pokegama Lake. Winner of the races were Charles Burt and Don Gilberts of Detroit Lakes.
Feb. 14, 1963-International Falls beat Grand Rapids 5-1 to win the Eighth District Bantam title.
Feb. 14, 1963-In village youth hockey, Steve Welliver scored both goals in Grand Rapids Loan’s 2-0 win over Leitch Sheet Metal in the Pony Division and Kiwanis downed Firemen 2-1 as Buckman scored both goals.
Feb. 18, 1963-Al Legore was top shooter at a Grand Rapids Archery Club event.
Feb. 18, 1963-The Rapids wrestling team posted a resounding 31-8 victory over Hibbing. Winning matches for the Indians were Tuffie Hoard, Duane Hoard, Frank Anderson, Don Kuusinen, Jim Kamman, John Nelson, Bob Graff, John Tinquist, Pat Stram, and Don Fitzgerald.
Feb. 18, 1963-The Rapids basketball team lost to Virginia 76-62. Bob Libbey led the Indians with 17 points while Joe Demarais scored 15.
Feb. 18, 1963-Southwest School won the Little Indian Wrestling Tournament. Champs in the tournament were Jay Trygstad, Jim Snetsinger, Eugene Carpenter, Wayne Johnson, Ron West, Bill Johnson, Jeff Schaffer and George Latimer.
