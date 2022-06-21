25 Years Ago
April 27, 1997-The Rapids softball team lost to Duluth Central 5-2 as Becky Sjostrand took the loss on the mound. Sjostrand and Jenny MacKay both had two hits for the T’Hawks.
April 27, 1997-Lake Superior defeated the Greenway boys tennis team 4-3. Getting points for the Raiders were Ryan Peterson in singles and the doubles teams of Todd Erickson/Paul Koski and Jamie Scherf/Jon Liesmaki.
April 27, 1997-In area baseball action, Nashwauk-Keewatin tipped Virginia 7-6 as Eric Tessman drove in the winning run while Matt Rahne was the winning pitcher. Deer River downed Eveleth-Gilbert 7-1 as Curtis Jackson was winning pitcher and Lars Peterson had three hits. Nashwauk-Keewatin beat Northland-Remer 6-1 as Frank Huffman was winning pitcher and J.G. Rajkovich and Tessman led the offense. The Spartans also ripped Deer River 11-1 as Rajkovich was winning pitcher and Brian Gangl hit a home run. Greenway downed International Falls 9-2 as Adam Johnson was winning pitcher and Mark Gibeau had two hits.
April 27, 1997-In area softball action, Hill City beat Littlefork-Big Falls 14-4 as freshman Erion Opheim had three hits with a home run and drove in seven runs and Jamie King had four hits. Mt. Iron-Buhl tipped Nashwauk-Keewatin 4-3 as Jessie Sampson had three hits for the Spartans. Deer River beat Chisholm 7-2 as Mary Villeneuve was winning pitcher. Greenway blanked Ely 10-0 as Abbie Feldt hurled a two-hitter and Tris Savich led the offense. Deer River downed Greenway 1-0 as Melissa Villeneuve topped Feldt in a pitching duel.
April 27, 1997-Jeff Wigfield, senior all-around athlete at Grand Rapids High School, was named the recipient of the Mick McLaughlin Sportsman Award.
April 27, 1997-The Rapids tennis team shut out Greenway 7-0.
April 27, 1997-Deer River won both the girls and boys team competition at the Warrior Relays in Deer River.
April 27, 1997-Grand Rapids High School graduate Aaron Murphy was a member of the University of North Dakota hockey team which was able to finish out in Powell River, British Columbia, Canada playing for the Allen Cup. He was playing with the Warroad Lakers, the Can-Am Manitoba champions.
April 27, 1997-The Rapids girls track and field team was third at an invite in International Falls. Rachel Sackett won the two-mile run while Aimee Ross won the long jump and the high jump and Ellie Lewis won the triple jump.
April 30, 1997-The Rapids baseball team won two of three games in the Grand Rapids Invitational. It beat Little Falls 11-2l as Zach Gustafson was winning pitcher and drove in three runs. Hill-Murray beat the Thunderhawks 6-1 as Marc Lane took the loss on the mound. Rapids pounded Moorhead 10-0 in its final game as David Nikkel hurled the shutout and Mike Honkanen and Dan Persons led the offense.
April 30, 1997-The ICC women’s softball team swept a doubleheader from Mesabi and Vermilion. Leading the Vikings were Mick Walz, Christina Dake, and Tara Heikkenen.
April 30, 1997-The Rapids softball team won three of four games, beating Chisholm, Greenway and Hibbing and losing to Virginia. Leading the way for the Thunderhawks were Marcie Barse, Shyla Wilson, Becky Sjostrand, Melissa Young, Jenny Ackerman, Heidi Madsen and Brandi Griffith.
April 30, 1997-The ICC baseball team swept Mesabi Roger Wuertz, Kevin Titus, Aaron Carlson, Sean Hylla and Dale Dingman.
50 Years Ago
April 27, 1972-Grand Rapids Trap Club shooters breaking 25-of-25 targets were Russ Catlett, George Worrath, Marvin Mitchell, Walt Smith, Jerry Washburn, Ruth Mariska, Dan Jones and Bob Sigfrinius.
April 27, 1972-Top bowlers in area leagues were Chuck Dudley, Jean Hall, and Warren Kirsch.
April 27, 1972-The Hackers, led by Bob Peterson’s 23-point performance, defeated the Bourbon Street Parade team 37-25 for the high school recreational championship. Members of the team are Peterson, Larry Nelson, Jim Hanson, Bob Rasmussen, Ray Guertin, Don Lofgren and Wayne Nelson.
April 27, 1972-Winners in the Junior High Division of the first Grand Rapids Recreation Department Table Tennis Tournament were Mike Shaw in singles, Bill Baker and Kevin Yessak in doubles, Robin Jacobson, singles, and Jacobson and Anita Dick in doubles. Winners in the Senior High Division were Terry Watson, singles, Watson and Jerry Johnson in doubles, and Johnson and Vicki Schjanken in mixed doubles.
May 1, 1972-The Rapids track and field team placed fourth in its division at a meet in Cloquet. The Indians’ Al Waller won the 120-yard high hurdles and the 180-yard low hurdles. He broke the meet record in the low hurdles. Pat Wiswell was second in the pole vault and in the low hurdles, and Ron Campbell was second in the mile. Russ Shields placed second in the 220-yard dash and fifth in the 100, and Kelly Cahill placed third in the discus.
May 1, 1972-The Rapids golf team was third at a meet at Pokegama Golf Course in Grand Rapids. Tom Zgonc of Ely was the medalist with a 74. John Tveite of Greenway was second with 76. Ned Fowler led Grand Rapids with a 78.
May 1, 1972-The Rapids baseball team lost both games of a doubleheader to Little Falls by the scores of 2-1 and 4-2. Brian McCauley threw a one-hitter at Little Falls but lost 2-1. Greg Schreader drove in the lone run. In the second game, Mick Lucia pitched well in taking the loss. Mike King drove in both Indian runs.
60 Years Ago
April 26, 1962-The Rapids baseball team beat Keewatin 15-7 as Gauthier had a home run and Ray Tomberlin added a triple. Pat Patten, Rod Johnson and Rich Chopp pitched for the Indians. Bevacqua and Skarich both had two hits for Keewatin.
April 26, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were P. Libbey, B. Nordskog, C. Anderson, Mary Williams, W. Ojala, and D. Wagner.
April 26, 1962-The Rapids track team placed third in the Iron Range Conference Relays. Paul Schendel led the way.
April 30, 1962-Fines totaling $481.50 for netting walleyes and northerns were paid by three Hibbing area men. The men were arrested in the narrows of Big Balsam Lake.
April 30, 1962-The Rapids baseball team beat Chisholm 8-3. Ray Tomberlin scored three runs for the Indians while Nellis scored twice. Rich Chopp pitched a complete game for the win on the mound.
April 30, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were Elva McClintick, H. Eells, O. Foss, K. Lenum, Wanda Smith, Carolyn Jondreau, and Dee Romans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.