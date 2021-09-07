25 Years Ago
Aug. 4, 1996-Al Rudquist of Grand Rapids and Tim Triebold of Marinette, Wis., placed third in the Weyerhouser AuSable River Canoe Marathon. It was a 120-mile race course from Grayling, Mich., to Oscoda, on the shores of Lake Huron.
Aug. 4, 1996-The Roadside won the regular season championship in the Hill City Women’s Softball League. Members of the team are Amanda Amundson, Jessi Banta, Heather Amundson, Kristy Washburn, Heidi Wheeler, Elaine Klennert, Laurie Passig, Michelle Woodford, Diana Suomala, Theresa Martin, Tammy Root, Anita Klennert, Patty Schmidt, Dawn Suomala, Jenny Lipscy, Angie Bailey, Stacey Gilk and Karen Modica.
Aug. 7, 1996-The Rapids VFW baseball team swept through the District 8 Tournament undefeated to earn a berth in the state tournament. Members of the team, coached by Bill Kinnunen, are Eric Hoard, Ryan Wendt, Dan Persons, Josh Arsenault, Mike Gebhart, Ryan Coil, Tim Gillson, David Rajala, Eric Burggraf, Mike Honkanen, Andy Radermacher. Kevin Desnoyers, Lance Kuschel, Scott Threinen, Gary Dick, Dave Nikkel and Jesse Lane.
Aug. 7, 1996-Mike Christensen of Grand Rapids won the Pokegama Amateur Golf Tournament with matching rounds of 68 and a final round of 35. Brett Hull, NHL great, was second.
Aug. 7, 1996-The Marble American Legion baseball team advanced to the district championship game where it lost to Duluth Lakeview 9-1. Grand Rapids beat Virginia 6-0 as Marc Lane hurled the shutout. Jeff Wigfield, Gary Dick and Guy Clairmont led the offense. Lakeview beat Rapids 16-2 as Zach Gustafson was losing pitcher. Rapids beat Hermantown 5-2 as Kevin Desnoyers was winning pitcher and Guy Clairmont had two hits.
Aug. 7, 1996-D&B Trucking of Carlton was the overall winner of the Women’s Tall Timber Days Softball Tournament.
Aug. 7, 1996-Nashwauk-Keewatin defeated Brookston 3-1 to win the District 8 American Legion Division II championship. G.J. Rajkovich was winning pitcher while Joe Rebrovich led the offense.
Aug. 7, 1996-Kelly Kirwin of Grand Rapids shot a 71 in the first round of the Minnesota Women’s State Amateur at Rochester to hold a three-stroke lead after the first day of competition.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 5, 1971-Midway Bowl in Grand Rapids has been picked as the site of the August stop in the Central Bowlers Association Tournament tour.
Aug. 5, 1971-Harold Zigmund of Grand Rapids skippered the 38-foot Maria to first place in Class D in the second Trans Superior Sailing Race.
Aug. 9, 1971-Young ballplayers attended a baseball camp in Grand Rapids run by Minnesota Twins scouts Angelo Giulaiani, John Mauer and Bill Kane.
60 Years Ago
Aug. 3, 1961-Dahl’s Bakery sits atop the standings for the women’s golf league in Grand Rapids with Mickey’s Cafe second and Walters Electric third. Aug. 3, 1961-In Grand Rapids racing action, Bob Percy was first in the time trials while Don Kiland, Del Potter and Percy won heat races. Rich Milovich won the consolation race while Potter won the semi-feature. Percy captured the feature race.
Aug. 3, 1961-Jerry Hoffman of Grand Rapids and Gary Ahlgren of Greenway, both veterans of University of North Dakota football teams, will play for the second year in the Concordia Football Clinic All-Star Football Game. Hoffman has accepted a teaching position for next fall and will also coach football and basketball in Langdon, N.D.
Aug. 3, 1961-Two home runs by Don Anderson – one a grand slammer – and a top-notch pitching job in which Dick Moore and Anderson combined to beat Ely 23-2. Slupe had three hits while Anderson, D. Lesar, B. Lesar, Tomberlin and R. Anderson all had two hits.
Aug. 3, 1961-The Grand Rapids Braves will play the East Range All Stars in Grand Rapids. Players who will see action for the All Stars include Marv Koski, Mt. Iron, John Bianchi, Bemidji, Russ Peterson and Dave Jaukovich, Mt. Iron, Bruce Roberts and Carl Lindsey of Buhl, Bernie Kukar of Gilbert, Tommy Sacco of Hibbing, Carl Benson of Virginia, Dn Rautio, Mt. Iron, Len O’Leary, Cook, Jim Saari, Mt. Iron, and a pitching staff of Jim Rowbottom of Virginia, Jim Milanovich, Gilbert, Bob Lilya, Hibbing, and Dick Bolfe, Mt. Iron.
Aug. 3, 1961-In county league baseball, Grand Rapids tipped Inger 3-2 in 11 innings as Dale Robinson and Richard Robinson were pitchers for their respective teams. Terry Erholtz and Ron Card led Trout Lake to a 12-6 win over Cohasset. Zuelke had a home run for Cohasset. Deer River edged Lawrence Lake 8-7 as Schaar was winning pitcher. Balsam downed Keewatin 8-0 as Tom Delich pitched a two-hitter and struck out 14. Penilly topped Goodland 7-3 while Spang downed Swatara 7-6 as Paul Oleheiser was winning pitcher and Gary Thompson hit a home run.
Aug. 3, 1961-The Southwest team won the Peewee League title. Bob LaCroix was the top pitcher.
Aug. 3, 1961-Golfer Joan Richardson of Grand Rapids added the Bemidji Birchmont title to her trophies.
Aug. 7, 1961-Harvey Madson Jr. of Grand Rapids captured first in Class C and D at the first Mishawaka Invitational Regatta on Pokegama Lake.
Aug. 7, 1961-In county league baseball, Cohasset beat Inger as Denny Dorholt was winning pitcher. Deer River was eliminated with a 4-3 loss to Lawrence Lake Delich was winning pitcher. Balsam upset Pengilly led by Ron Garner. Lawrence Lake then beat Balsam as Norm Hecimovich was winning pitcher.
Aug. 7, 1961-The Grand Rapids Braves swamped the East Range All Stars 16-2 as Don Anderson cracked a grand slam home run and John Ozbun was winning pitcher. Anderson finished with four hits while Garberding had two for the Braves.
Aug. 7, 1961-Bob Witherow’s 37 was the low gross in the golf league at Pokegama Country Club. Bill Vague had a 39. In another league, Tom Zwiener fired a 37 for the top score. Frank Ericson and Witherow followed with 39s.
