25 Years Ago
May 18, 1997-The Rapids boys track and field team won a conference meet in Hibbing. Junior hurdler Rob Hurst and senior jumper Peter Bird were double winners while Eric Engesser and Nate Coleman also won events.
May 18, 1997-Sophomore Aimee Ross of the Rapids girls track and field team set new meet and school records in the long jump and triple jump in a meet at Hibbing.
May 18, 1997-Both the Rapids boys and girls golf teams performed wellat a pre-section meet event. Dan Schipper led the boys team while Toni Peluso was second overall in girls’ competition.
May 18, 1997-The Rapids softball team split a doubleheader with Mesabi East. It won the first game 5-2 as Becky Sjostrand was winning pitcher. Jenny MacKay and Melissa Young both had three hits for the Thunderhawks. Rapids dropped the second game 6-2.
May 18, 1997-The Rapids baseball team ripped Proctor 11-1 as Zach Gustafson pitched a two-hitter and Mike Honkanen had four hits with a double and five RBIs. Jesse Lane had two hits and two RBIs.
May 18, 1997-Robin Johnson, a 1993 graduate of the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf in Faribault, and a part-time resident of Deer River, has been selected to play for the Deaf USA team in men’s basketball.
May 21, 1997-The season for the Rapids softball team came to an end with an 8-3 loss to Duluth East in Section 7AA North Subsection action. Becky Sjostrand was losing pitcher.
May 21, 1997-Greenway and Deer River both advanced in Section 7A Softball Tournament action.
May 21, 1997-The ICC baseball teaml won five out of six games to win yet another Northern Division championship.
May 21, 1997-The ICC softball team clinched the Northern Division title with a 6-5 win over Fergus Falls.
May 21, 1997-The Rapids boys tennis team advanced in section play with a 7-0 blanking of Cloquet. Winning singles matches for the Thunderhawks were Nick Brown, Rob Benner, Jeff Wright and Adam Gaede while taking doubles matches were the duos of Marty Lantinen/Rich Benner, B.J. Titus/Bryan Johnson and Sam Johnson/Casey Wright.
May 21, 1997-In the Greco-Roman state tournament, Rapids wrestlers Phil Hendrickson was second, Josh Goeden, third, and Chris Johnson, sixth. In the Cadet Division, Caleb Carlson was second and Quincy Osborn placed fifth. In freestyle competition, Hendrickson again was second, Osborn, third, and Goeden, fourth. In a schoolboy tournament at St. Paul, Rapids wrestlers Rory and Kevin Walker both won state titles.
May 21, 1997-The Rapids baseball team beat Duluth Denfeld 5-3 as David Nikkel hurled the distance for the win.
50 Years Ago
May 18, 1972-Hitting 25 straight at the Grand Rapids Trap Club were Willard Braunworth, Al Hovi, Bernard Chandler, Ed Felosi, Bob Tok, Dick Sturk, Gary Akre and Walt Smith.
May 18, 1972-Grand Rapids sophomores dominated a big three meet between Rapids, Hibbing and International Falls. Standing out for Rapids were Curt Ruschmeyer and Joe Pollard.
May 18, 1972-The Cohasset Cougars continued their domination of the kid wrestling when they won the fifth and sixth grade team title.
May 22, 1972-Itasca Sunset Saddle Club, Inc., is staging its 13th annual horse show at the Itasca County Fairgrounds.
May 22, 1972-The Rapids track team was second at an Iron Range Conference meet. Al Waller won both the high and low hurdles with Pat Wiswell coming in second in both events. Ron Campbell was second in the mile run.
May 22, 1972-Rapids finished third at the District 28 Girls Track Meet at Deer River as the Warriors were first. Advancing to the region meet for Rapids were Nancy Michelettim, Cathy Aultman, Nancy Loscheider, Judy Whitney, Marlene Crandall, Andi Schear, Jane Hoolihan, Patty King and Coy Howard.
May 22, 1972-Kim Kulp, 1969 graduate of Grand Rapids High School, is a member of the St. John’s University golf team.
60 Years Ago
May 17, 1962-The East Itasca, Lakeland and Chippewa Forest baseball leagues were organized. Joe Guertin of Cohasset heads the Chippewa Forest League with Terry Erholtz of Trout Lake as vice president and Jim Perry of Bovey as secretary-treasurer. Gary Thompson of Grand Rapids is secretary-treasurer of the Lakeland League while John Holm of Palisade is president and Paul Oleheiser of Spang is vice president. Other leagues are expected to be formed.
May 17, 1962-The Rapids baseball team blanked Bigfork 4-0. Richard Chopp and Alan Curran combined to pitch the shutout while Nellis, Mossier, Lesar, Erholtz and Chopp all had one hit. Welte had two hits for Bigfork.
May 17, 1962-Al Paschke has been elected president of the Grand Rapids Softball Association. Other officials are Dave Powers, Douglas Beckwith and Dave Anderson. For teams will form the league.
May 17, 1962-The Rapids golf team placed second in a triangular at Hibbing. Top Indian golfers were Bill Carlson, Don Fraser and John Junnila.
May 21, 1962-A “Meet the Minnesota Vikings” luncheon at Redding’s in Grand Rapids is planned on May 24. The public is invited to meet the Viking delegation which includes Frank Youso, the big tackle from International Falls, line coach Walt Yowarsky and public relations director John Thompson.
May 21, 1962-Preliminaries in four events of the District 28 Track Meet were conducted in Coleraine. Bill Beasley of the Indians placed first in the 100 dash with Gross of Bigfork second and Gary Monson of Rapids third. Paul Schendel was first in both hurdling events while Wayne Cole and Mike Nielsen also stood out.
May 21, 1962-Hibbing defeated the Rapids baseball team 6-1 as Frank Sundvall pitched a one-hitter and Don Martella had a pair of doubles to account for the majority of the scoring. Rich Chopp was losing pitcher. The Indians pounded Deer River 17-10 led by Nellis, Mossier, and Patten. Deer River was led by Errol Torkkala, Olson and Latimore.
