25 Years Ago
March 8, 1998-The Rapids girls basketball team captured its first-ever trip to the state tournament with a 47-37 victory over Brainerd in the Section 8AAAA championship game. Shannon Warner led the Thunderhawks with 16 points.
March 8, 1998-In section tournament play, the Bigfork boys basketball team advanced with a 69-40 win over Toivola-Meadowlands as Brian Johnson scored 25 points, Justin Dauenbaugh, 16, and Zach Rahier, 15. Nashwauk-Keewatin advanced with a 61-55 victory over Littlefork-Big Falls as Dan Randall scored 16 points. Deer River lost to International Falls 75-59 despite 26 points from the Warriors’ Josh Tupper.
March 8, 1998-Two players each from the Rapids and Greenway hockey teams have been selected to play in the Great 68 High School Hockey Festival with games at South St. Paul and Moorhead. Named from Grand Rapids were Dan Schipper and Mike Miskovich while Perry Smiley and Brian Schuster will represent Greenway.
March 11, 1998-The Rapids girls basketball team lost to Bloomington Jefferson in the first round of the Class AAAA State Tournament in St. Cloud by the score of 49-37. Kim Toewe had 14 points for the Thunderhawks.
March 11, 1998-Junior Kim Toewe of the Rapids girls basketball team has been named as a center on the Associated Press Girls All-State Second Team.
March 11, 1998-Six members of the Rapids boys swimming and diving team have been named to the All-Section 7AA Boys Swim Team. They are Randy Lantinen, Brad Virden, Eric Sutherland, Cory Rehnstrand, Ryan Rothlisberger and Ryan Dewey.
March 11, 1998-In boys basketball tournament action, Babbitt-Embarrass beat Bigfork 66-50 despite 15 points from the Huskies’ Brian Johnson. Cook downed Nashwauk-Keewatin 66-51 as Chris Kaml scored 18 in a losing cause for the Spartans.
50 Years Ago
March 8, 1973-Chisholm eased to its 22nd consecutive victory in beating Nashwauk-Keewatin 58-34 for the District 28 championship as Tim Casey scored 16 points. Dave Bevacqua and Joe Suzick both had eight points for the Spartans. In another game, Deer River topped Greenway 80-76 for third place as Steve Preble scored 25 points and Gary Erickson added 16. Dave Dimich had 18 points for the Raiders followed by Reed Erickson with 16 and Dan Sutherland with 15.
March 8, 1973-Named to the All-District 28 Basketball Team are Mike Kochevar, Tim Casey and Greg Stainiger of Chisholm, Dave Bevacqua, Joe Suzick, Dave Salstrand and Frank Marano of Nashwauk-Keewatin, Steve Preble and Gary Erickson of Deer River, Dave Dimich of Greenway, and Dale Schall of Bigfork.
March 8, 1973-The Rapids basketball team lost to Duluth East 66-46 despite 13 points from the Indian’s Joe Pollard. The two teams will meet in the first round of the Region B Class AA Tournament.
March 8, 1973-The Rapids gymnastics team lost to Moorhead 107 to 103. Dave Zaffke, Bill Bennett, Chris Fulton and Dave Gilsvik led the Indians.
March 8, 1973-The Rapids Peewee team captured the Northern state championship. Members of the team, coached by Ted Brill and Robin Baker, are Jerry Oakley, Jack Bowe, Jeff Tabaka, Greg Bounds, Greg Kaczor, Kurt Kleinendorst, Steve Anderson, Bill Rothstein, Joe Akre, Ted Kelly, Scot Kleinendorst, Dave Welliver, Pat Smith, Paul Wick, Gary DeGrio, Steve Swentkofske, and Irwin Frizzell.
March 12, 1973-”Reason, not emotion, will solve the timber wolf management issue,” says DNR Commissioner Robert Herbst.
60 Years Ago
March 7, 1963-A sagging Grand Rapids rallied on the clutch shooting of Paul Schendel in the second quarter to drive to an upset victory over Deer River in the district tournament, 64-53. Schendel led the Indians with 20 points while Joe Demarais had 19 and Bob Libbey added 28.
March 7, 1963-Hibbing and Chisholm, the two top-ranked District 28 basketball teams, earned semifinal berths. Chisholm beat Bigfork 69-42 and will play Grand Rapids while Hibbing downed Greenway 78-54 and will play Nashwauk-Keewatin. In earlier games, Greenway defeated Hill City 79-26 and Nashwauk-Keewatin stopped Buhl 58-44. Bill Predovich scored 21 for Greenway while Jim DeJarlais had 28 for Nashwauk-Keewatin.
March 11, 1963-The Rapids basketball team upset Chisholm 55-52 in the semifinals of the District 28 Tournament as Bob Libbey scored 20 points. In the championship game, Nashwauk-Keewatin came out on top by a 58-45 score as Jim DeJarlais exploded for 34 points. Libbey had 17 for the Indians.
March 11, 1963-In the VFW Village hockey leagues, winners were decided. North took first place in the Pony League with a 2-1 victory over East as Steve Welliver scored twice. Jim Stacklie scored for the East team. East won the Peewee title with a 3-2 win over the South team as Ed Chopp, Jon Stacklie and Dale Flinck scored for the winners. Paul Tabaka and Ed Bogle scored for the South team. In the Bantam League, South beat East 2-1 as Ronnie Hafar scored both goals. Pete Bowman scored for East.
March 11, 1963-Rapids basketball players Paul Schendel and Bob Libbey were named to the district all-tournament team.
March 11, 1963-Al Curran, advanced gymnast from Grand Rapids High School, tied for the state championship in the all-around gymnast class.
March 11, 1963-Championship trophies went to Gene Erven and Vern Orhn in the final stock car races of the season on Pokegama Lake.
