25 Years Ago
Aug. 31, 1997-The Greenway football team opened its season with a 7-6 loss to Park Rapids. Adam Johnson hit Mark Gibeau with a 15-yard touchdown pass for the Raiders’ lone score.
Aug. 31, 1997-The Rapids girls cross country team placed second to Duluth East in the Virginia Invitational. Eighth grader Veronica Sackett won the girls race.
Aug. 31, 1997-Joan Richardson of Grand Rapids captured the 12th Ladies Club championship in her illustrious career. Incredibly, she earned her first championship back in 1950. Rachel Sackett, Ann Marie Gorath and Louise Miltich all finished in the top 10. The Rapids boys team was third and was led by Nathan Coleman who finished first. Josh Edwards placed seventh.
Aug. 31, 1997-Brainerd tipped the Rapids girls swimming and diving team 96-90. Taking first place in individual events for the Thunderhawks were Jenny Pattison, Shyla Wilson, Molly Dick and Kelly Rothstein.
Aug. 31, 1997-The Greenway girls tennis team beat perennially tough Virginia 4-3. Kara Smiley and Teresa Savaloja won singles matches for the Raiders while the doubles teams of Mary Metzer/Jessica Appelholm and Melissa Sorenson/Andrea Sorenson.
Aug. 31, 1997-Scott Maki won the championship of the Eagle Ridge Men’s Club. Mike Barle was second.
Aug. 31, 1997-In area football action, Deer River beat Braham 41-21. Quinn Hastie rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns for the Warriors and Justin Isaacs had 95 yards. Bigfork downed Floodwood 40-0. The Huskies were led by Josh Powell and Mike Craig. Babbitt-Embarrass beat Hill City 38-7 as Nicky Hilton scored the lone Hornets touchdown.
Aug. 31, 1997-The Rapids football team tipped St. Cloud Tech 7-6 ion its season opener. Eric Engesser hit Lance Kuschel with a pass for the Thunderhawks’ lone touchdown. Jake Barsness stood out on defense.
Sept. 3, 1997-New inductees into the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame are John Bymark, Don Lucia, Noble Hall, Jack Buckley and Ken Hickman.
Sept. 3, 1997-Winners in the Blue Book Fishing Contest were Greg Roy, Coleraine, 8-15 walleye from Pokegama Lake, Rita Laney, Grand Rapids,11-9 northern from Pokegama Lake, Tim Shaw, Minneapolis, 1-11 crappie from Pokegama Lake, Jeremy Witte, Fort Wayne, Ind., 1-4 sunfish from Little Cutfoot Sioux Lake, Harold Freeman, Independence, Iowa, 5-11 smallmouth bass from Sand Lake, Steve Mishow, Cohasset, 5-11 largemouth bass from the Mississippi River, and Jamie Vee, Lake Nebagamon, Wis., 33-15 muskie from Deer Lake.
Sept. 3, 1997-Dick Carlson was the winner of a senior golf event at Pokegama Golf Course.
Sept. 3, 1997-In area volleyball action, Northland-Remer beat Crosby-Ironton, Bigfork topped Nashwauk-Keewatin, Cass Lake defeated Deer River while Betsy Mundt and Autumn Dahlberg stood out for the Warriors, and Mesabi East beat Greenway despite good matches from the Raiders’ Danielle Gross and Katie Norgord.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 31, 1972-Dutch Room/Panorama Homes defeated Rainbow Inn in the championship game of the slowpitch softball tournament in Grand Rapids.
Aug. 31, 1972-Cary Flinck of Coleraine won the Quadna Mountain Golf Tournament, defeating Jim Jensen of Duluth in the final match.
Aug. 31, 1972-The Rapids football team is ready to start the season. Greg Schreader and Jim Columbus are the defensive ends while Bud Vann and Dan Jinks are the tackles. Jerry Allen and Roger Hoard are the outside linebackers, Mick Lucia and Brian Gildemeister are the inside linebackers, and defensive backs include Denny Doyle, Mark Bauder and Don Emblom. On offense, Vann is the center with Tom Sobolik and Jerry Allen at the guard positions while Kelly Cahill and Schreader are the tackles. Gildemeister is the tight end, Dale Erickson is at flanker, Lucia, quarterback, and running backs Phil Jackson, Al Waller and Len Wohlsdorf.
Aug. 31, 1972-Bill Predovich, former Greenway and University of North Dakota pass-catching football star, has been appointed junior varsity football coach at the University of North Dakota.
Aug. 31, 1972-In the last racing of the season, winners at the Grand Rapids Speedway were Tom Cianni, Steve Carron, Loran Tardy, Jeff Bachke, Bill Shannon, and Bob Gherardi.
Aug. 31, 1972-Hitting 25 straight at the Grand Rapids Gun Club were Ed Mattfield, Bill Miller, Don Schumacker , Lynn Schumacker, Doug Walters, Jerry Washburn, Ed Felosi, Bob Tok, Walt Smith, Bill Cook, Jim Luthen and Tim Broberg.
Sept. 4, 1972-In football action, Deer River beat Bigfork 50-34. Virginia downed Greenway 28-7 as John Elioff scored the lone Raider touchdown.
Sept. 4, 1972-Ron Campbell of Rapids placed second at a cross country invitational in Hoyt Lakes as the Indian team tied for fifth.
Sept. 4, 1972-Cloquet defeated the Rapids football team in the opener 18-7. Don Enblom returned a fumble for a touchdown for the Indians’ only points.
60 Years Ago
Aug. 30, 1962-Top fishing entries for the week were Chris Baldwin, Minneapolis, 25-10 northern from Deer Lake, Charles Demyer, Federal Dam, 6-12 walleye from Leech Lake, Edna Beach, Valaparaiso, Ind., 5-0 black bass from Burns Lake, and M.F. Peterson, St. Louis, Mo., 4-8 smallmouth bass from North Star Lake.
Aug. 30, 1962-Carl J. Jackson, former Grand Rapids High School coach and superintendent of St. Cloud Reformatory, was found dead in his car in St. Cloud. He coached at Grand Rapids in the late 1920s.
Aug. 30, 1962-Blandin will enter the state fastpitch softball tournament at Hibbing. Members of the team include Barry Nelson, Fran Hake, Art Guerard, Dick Schugel, Jim Streetar, Dave Anderson, LeRoy Woodbury, John Bymark, Bruce Whitted, Duane Durling, Bob Hagy, Jim Stoll, Don Anderson, Gary Ahlgren and Skip Nalan.
Aug. 30, 1962-Taconite won the county baseball championship defeating strong Trout Lake 5-3. Dick Moore was winning pitcher.
Aug. 30, 1962-Excavation has been completed and footings poured for the Itasca Recreation Association indoor arena just north of the softball field at Legion Park.
Aug. 30, 1962-The Rapids football team opens against Virginia. Backfield starters are John Costello, Bill Beasley, Paul Schendel and Pat Patten. Other starters include Gary Patten, Jim Reif, Don Fitzgerald, Bill Varani, Marvin Mortenson, Pat Stram, Rich Chopp, Mike Bowman and Terry Houwman.
Sept. 3, 1962-The Grand Rapids Indians, in defense of their Iron Range Conference championship, defeated Virginia 7-2. The lone touchdown was a 61-yard pass from John Costello to Paul Schendel.
Sept. 3, 1962-Taconite won its opening game of the state tournament over Springfield 14-2.
