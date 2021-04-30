25 Years Ago
April 7, 1996-Last week the Grand Rapids School Board was asked to consider making soccer a varsity sport at Grand Rapids High School beginning with the 1997-98 academic year. But with budget cuts on the horizon, board members were reluctant to give any financial support for a new athletic program.
April 7, 1996-Grand Rapids High School junior Aaron Miskovich has been named to the St. Paul Pioneer Press All State Hockey Team.
April 7, 1996-The Arrowhead Land Co. volleyball team of Grand Rapids is the new Class B state champions. Beth Joki was named the most valuable player. Members of the team besides Joki are Kathy Bounds, Joline Leone, Leslie Kangas, Connie Pender and Betsy McBride.
April 10, 1996-The Iron Range District Peewee hockey team finished second in the District 15 versus IR Far North All-Stars Series in Warroad. Local players on the Iron Range team include Tyler Hiipakka, Zach Nelson, Will Parr and Ryan Davies of Grand Rapids, and Joe Badavinac, Mike Forconi and Aaron Mikulich of Greenway. Jim Nelson of Grand Rapids was one of the coaches.
April 10, 1996-Joe Olson, senior wide receiver for Deer River High School, has been selected to play for the Outstate team in the annual Minnesota High School all-Star Football Game.
April 10, 1996-Some members of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians fear that their reservation’s fishing industry could collapse because of overfishing, wrecking their main industry.
50 Years Ago
April 8, 1971-Former Grand Rapids High School football coach Noble Hall will be honored at an April testimonial dinner at the Rainbow. Coach Hall’s first two All-State football players plan to attend. They are Roger Madson, a guard on the 1948 championship team, and Glen Clafton, an All-State tackle in 1949, and generally considered the quickest tackle in Rapids history. Lefty Warner, a former UMD football star, will be the master of ceremonies for his former coach’s night.
April 8, 1971-The Minnesota Indian Affairs Commission has voted to support a bill in the Legislature which would return to Minnesota Indians the exclusive control of wild rice harvesting within their reservations.
April 12, 1971-Top shooters at the Itasca Gun Club were John Yurrick, Darrell Lauber, Bob Kemp, Keith Austin, Art Mariska and Bruce Lotti.
60 Years Ago
April 6, 1961-Top bowlers in local leagues were Marge Harris, A. DeLuca, Blanchard, B. Paavola, B. Bowman, Eileen Mortenson, F. Frederickson, Betty Broderson, Ruth Acheson, and Geraldine Olson.
April 6, 1961-Minnesota deer hunters now have the choice of wearing caps and outer garments of blaze orange or red after Gov. Elmer L. Andersen signed into a law a bill.
April 10, 1961-Gene Kiniski, Canadian football star turned wrestler, faces Jumpin’ Joe Scarpello in the main event of a wrestling card at the Grand Rapids Armory.
April 10, 1961-Some of the top members of the Rapids track and field team include Norm Mattson, Tom Hogan, Paul Schendel, Tom Hanna, Gene Pollard, Bill Beasley, Dudley Beaty, Ted Soular, Jerry Hanson and Bill Sullivan.
