10 Years Ago
Sept. 5, 2010-Grand Rapids rolled to a 50-0 victory over Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin in football action. Austin Pohlen passed for 330 yards and three touchdowns while Patrick Flaherty had 186 yards receiving and three touchdowns.
Sept. 5, 2010-The Rapids girls soccer team beat Two Harbors 3-2 in overtime as Evelyn Boss scoring the winner. Jackie Kellin had a pair of goals.
Sept. 5, 2010-Deer River beat Bigfork 3-0 in volleyball as Kari DeYoung, Raylene Smith and Matja Erzar led the way.
Sept. 5, 2010-Eveleth-Gilbert beat the Rapids boy soccer team 2-1 handing the Thunderhawks their first loss of the season. Christian Pearson scored the lone Rapids goal.
Sept. 5, 2010-Three Itasca Community College football players were honored. Marcel Pierre was named Offensive Player of the Week while Joe Bohaty was Defensive Player of the Week. Josh Stougard was Special Teams Player of the Week.
Sept. 5, 2010-Onamia beat Bigfork in football action 18-12. Kory Jorgensen and Joey Jensen scored the Bigfork touchdowns.
Sept. 5, 2010-The GRG girls tennis team beat Hermantown 7-0.
Sept. 8, 2010-The Rapids girls swimming and diving team tipped International Falls 78-66. Luci Kangas, Michelle Twite, Sydney Schlauderaff and Sarah Todd led the way.
Sept. 8, 2010-The trio of Brian Maki, Dylan Maki and Jake Olson finished third in the national Angler-Young Angler Championships.
Sept. 8, 2010-The Deer River football team beat Chisholm 20-13. Damon Benham rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns while Lucas Benson scored one touchdown.
25 Years Ago
Sept. 3, 1995-Brainerd topped the Rapids girls swimming and diving team 107-79. Taking first for the Thunderhawks were Katie Hegarty, Jill Podominick and Brook Kirwin.
Sept. 3, 1995-The Rapids girls cross country team was third at the Ranger Classic in Virginia as Betsy Ralston was seventh and Rachel Sackett was 14th. The boys team was led by Andrew Snustad who was 71st.
Sept. 3, 1995-The Rapids football team defeated St. Cloud Tech 21-7 as Gary Wheelock and Jeff Wigfield led the way.
Sept. 3, 1995-Grand Rapids senior Joel Goeden was recently named as Minnesota Wrestler of the Year for his accomplishments during the high school state tournament and the AAU tournament circuit.
Sept. 3, 1995-In area football action, Duluth Marshall blanked Nashwauk-Keewatin 26-0. Hinckley-Finlayson tipped Northland-Remer 21-6. Aaron Ammerman rushed for 108 yards for the Eagles. Tower-Soudan powered past Hill City 40-8 as Scott Gerber scored the lone Hornet touchdown. Crosby-Ironton popped Greenway 30-8 as Bill Miskovich scored the lone Raider touchdown. Bigfork topped Pillager 28-22 as Neil Chiabotti scored three touchdowns.
Sept. 6, 1995-The ICC Alumni team beat the ICC football team 14-0. Lowell Streidt and Rob Ott scored the Alumni touchdowns.
Sept. 6, 1995-Al Rudquist of Grand Rapids and Tim Triebold of Marinette, Wis., paddled their way to victory at the third leg of the Triple Crown of North America Canoe Racing.
Sept. 6, 1995-Grand Rapids archer Dan McNamara advanced to the semifinals of the Olympic tryouts by placing 11th out of 20 archers at qualifying action in Grand Rapids, Mich.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 7, 1970-The Rapids football team ran past Eveleth 20-6. Mike Johnson, Earl Burnson and Paul Miltich scored the Indian touchdowns.
Sept. 7, 1970-The Grand Rapids Eagles baseball team trampled St. Joseph 15-5 in the first round of the state baseball tournament. Bill Techar, a pickup from Hibbing, was winning pitcher while Don Erven was 5-for-5 with two RBIs.
Sept. 10, 1970-Bigfork lost a stubborn defensive battle to Buhl 12-6. Tony Kaczor scored the lone touchdown for Bigfork.
Sept. 10, 1970-Two former Itasca County athletes are playing football for Moorhead State College. They are Dale Johnson of Greenway and IJC and Greg Risse, also of Greenway, a freshman.
