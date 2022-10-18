25 Years Ago
Sept. 14, 1997-Pokegama Golf Course, Grand Rapids, is in excellent shape after a refurbishing project shut the greens down early in the 1997 golf season.
Sept. 14, 1997-The Rapids girls swim and dive team won both ends of a double dual meet, beating Babbitt-Embarrass and Proctor. Taking first in both meets for the Thunderhawks were Kelly Rothstein and Molly Dick.
Sept. 14, 1997-The Rapids boys soccer team remained undefeated with a 1-0 win over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton. Chris Pollock scored the lone goal and Matt Carlson recorded the shutout in the nets.
Sept. 14, 1997-The Rapids girls soccer team lost 1-0 in overtime to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.
Sept. 14, 1997-Greg Mathews captured his fourth Pokegama Men’s Club championship at Pokegama Golf Course. Steve Forneris was runner-up for the fourth time in his career while Harry Johnson won consolation.
Sept. 14, 1997-Al Rudquist of Grand Rapids teamed with Mike Vincent to place fourth in the prestigious International Canoe Classic at Shawinigan, Quebec, Canada.
Sept. 14, 1997-In a battle of two highly-ranked teams, the Rapids girls cross country team battled Duluth East before coming in a close second in the Superior Invitational. Grand Rapids eighth grader Veronica Sackett won the girls race in 14 minutes and 48 seconds on the four-kilometer course which also set a new Thunderhawk school record.
Sept. 14, 1997-The Greenway girls tennis team tipped Eveleth-Gilbert 4-3. The Raiders won all four singles matches; getting wins were Kara Smiley, Jill Barle, Kelly MacNeil and Teresa Savaloja.
Sept. 14, 1997-In area volleyball action, Deer River beat Bemidji 3-0 as Betsy Mundt, Trisha Peterson and Nika Stayline led the way. Greenway topped Nashwauk-Keewatin 3-0 as Dani Gross, Carissa Cochran and Holly Saccoman led the way. Northland-Remer beat Hill City 3-0 while Carlton topped Nashwauk-Keewatin despite good play by the Spartans’ Carrie Whitman, Jolene Eichorn and Jenny Gustafson.
Sept. 14, 1997-Wille Transport took first place in Class AA of the trap league at the Grand Rapids Gun Club. Members of the winning team were Randy Cook, Jim Peterson, Marty Christenson, Charlie Sherman, Blake Rickbeil, Adam Cook and Mark Fossum.
Sept. 14, 1997-The Rapids football team beat Duluth Denfeld 33-22 and was led by quarterback Eric Engesser and running back Rob Hurst.
Sept. 17, 1997-Rochester shut out the ICC football team 35-0.
Sept. 17, 1997-Tennis player Kara Smiley of Greenway took first in the First Singles Division of the tough Hibbing Invitational. Jill Barle of the Raiders took consolation in Second Singles while Tara Savaloja was fourth in Fourth Singles. Mary Metzer and Jessica Appelholm won consolation in First Doubles, Jessica Tischer and Carolyn Sanford were second in Second Doubles, and Andrea and Melissa Sorenson also were fourth.
Sept. 17, 1997-The Rapids girls soccer team earned its first win ever, 5-1 over Crookston. It was led by Steffani Bobich and Grace Lubakka.
Sept. 17, 1997-The Rapids volleyball team won the consolation championship in the tough Apple Valley Tournament. Jenna Webb, Karen ZumAllen, Aimee Ross and Shannon Warner led the way.
Sept. 17, 1997-Golfers from Pokegama Golf Course and Eagle Ridge Golf Course battled to a tie in the second round of the Black and Green Cup matches.
Sept. 17, 1997-Jim and Jan Maki captured first place in the Gross Division in the Eagle Ridge Couples Club Championship.
Sept. 17, 1997-In the local fishing contest, weekly winners were John Holz, South Elgin, Ill., 6-0 walleye from Cutfoot Sioux, Dan McGinn, Evansville, Ind., 13-10 northern from North Star Lake, Scott Hammar, Roseville, 1-12 crappie from Portage Lake, Terry Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1-4 sunfish from the Mississippi River, Cindy Dawley, Lake Crystal, 3-14 smallmouth bass from Spider Lake, Nathan Kingbird, Grand Rapids, 5-13 largemouth bass from Loon Lake, and Michael Bogart, Richfield, 22-0 muskie from Moose Lake.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 14, 1972-Gordon Gullion, leader of the Cloquet Forest Wildlife Project and the nation’s top expert on ruffed grouse, will present his research findings at a meeting of the Grand Rapids chapter of the Izaak Walton League.
Sept. 14, 1972-Secretary of the Interior Rogers C.R. Morton announces seven federal hunting areas where pilot programs will be conducted using iron shot as a substitution for lead in waterfowl hunting.
Sept. 14, 1972-Winners for the week in the Rapids Tackle Fishing Contest were Shirley M. Clute, Duluth, 8-13 walleye from Big Cutfoot Sioux, Mike Wietanen, Brooklyn Center, 19-13 northern from Prairie Lake, Bob Skogen, Faribault, 19-7 muskie from Lake Winnibigoshish, Chris Hookland, New Brighton, 3-14 smallmouth bass from the Prairie River, and Theodore Noe, Brookfield, Wis., 5-4 largemouth bass from Bello Lake.
Sept. 18, 1972-Progress is steadily eating its way through waterfowl habitat on the way north into Canada, regional director Cal Barstow told the first Itasca County Ducks Unlimited Chapter Banquet at the Rainbow.
Sept. 18, 1972-The Rapids football team lost to Ely 12-7. Len Wohlsdorf scored the lone Indian touchdown.
Sept. 18, 1972-Coach Jim Gabrielsen of Itasca State Junior College and coach Mario Lucia of Grand Rapids High School will discuss their football teams at the first meeting of the Grand Rapids Sports Boosters Club.
Sept. 18, 1972-In area football action, Greenway thumped International Falls 22-6 as reserve quarterback Billy Miskovich ran for one touchdown and passed for another. Dan Mandich also scored for Greenway. Deer River beat Tower-Soudan 28-20 as Steve Rodriguez scored on runs of 80 and 14 yards and Randy Howard on runs of 12 and 90 yards. Remer beat Bigfork 16-14 as Dale Schall scored all of Bigfork’s points. Brad Ford scored both Remer touchdowns.
Sept. 18, 1972-The Itasca Junior College football team lost to Fergus Falls 18-8. The lone Viking touchdown came on a pass from Bill McBride to Jim Cook.
Sept. 18, 1972-In Rapids bowling leagues, top bowlers were A. Tok, R. Esler, Vickie Johnson, G. Lowe, and Roger McCabe.
Sept. 18, 1972-A new management policy for the timber wolf was announced by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Basically, the plan calls for management of the timber wolf as a game animal with a limited annual harvest through hunting and trapping. Currently, wolves are unprotected and may be taken year around without limit, except in the Superior National Forest.
60 Years Ago
Sept. 13, 1962-Life-sized wildlife targets will be scattered through the Izaak Walton League Recreation Area for the annual Minnesota State Bow Hunters Tournament. L.E. Eichman and Lawrence Bendix, co-chairmen for the event, expect between 200 and 300 competitors.
Sept. 13, 1962-Winners in the local fishing contest for the week were Mrs. Bromley Williams, Nashwauk, 8-7 walleye from Spider Lake, Charles Johnson, Minneapolis, 13-4 northern from unnamed lake, Patrick Hawkins, Minneapolis, 5-8 black bass from Gile Lake, Charles Mechly, Grand Rapids, 4-8 smallmouth bass from Sand Lake, Kenneth Denner, St. Paul, 2-3 crappie from Sand Lake, and Kenneth Schlener, Fargo, N.D., 34-8 muskie from Leech Lake.
Sept. 13, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were Teresa Hoolihan, Doris Smith, Maxine Rajala, Dolores Parker, Della Gunter, C. Richardson, A. DeLuca, Rose Tok and Wally Herschbach.
Sept. 17, 1962-Vernie Erven won the past champions tournament and Mrs. C.W. Blair took third in Women’s Class A competition to give Grand Rapids two winners in the Minnesota State Bow Hunters Contest.
Sept. 17, 1962-The Rapids football team defeated International Falls 19-6. Gary Patten scored two touchdowns while Paul Schendel added the other.
Sept. 17, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were June DeWitt, Gloria Jensen, Maxine Rajala, R. Liila, C. Harms, Chet Anderson, and Doris Smith.
Sept. 17, 1962-The Hibbing Junior College football team edged Itasca 13-7. Tom Delich passed to Tom Urbeck for the Itasca touchdown and Dave Koivisto ran in the extra point. Koivisto and the speedy Larry Schaar kept the game interesting for the Vikings.
Sept. 17, 1962-Biwabik defeated the BIgfork football team 20-13. Butch LaTrace and John Eliason scored the Huskie touchdowns.
