25 Years Ago

Dec. 14, 1997-The Rapids boys hockey team crushed Chisholm 15-0. The all-senior line of Michael Miskovich, Mitch Kellin and Brandon Kleinendorst accounted for six goals and 11 assists while Kris Olson had to stop just six shots in recording the shutout.


