25 Years Ago
Dec. 14, 1997-The Rapids boys hockey team crushed Chisholm 15-0. The all-senior line of Michael Miskovich, Mitch Kellin and Brandon Kleinendorst accounted for six goals and 11 assists while Kris Olson had to stop just six shots in recording the shutout.
Dec. 14, 1997-The Rapids girls gymnastics team toppled Hibbing 123.75 to 113.8. Senior Missy Hughes led the Thunderhawks. Molly Dick and Ellie Lewis also performed well.
Dec. 14, 1997-The Rapids Alpine ski team saw its first action of the season. Jessie Ekholm was second overall for Rapids while Karl Helvig was eighth. Heather Hawkinson was second overall for the Thunderhawk girls team while Jessica Hokkanen was ninth.
Dec. 14, 1997-The Rapids wrestling team upended Deer River 36-28. The Thunderhawks used six-pointers from Jeremy Hanson, Chris Thompson, Nathan Erickson, Phil Hendrickson, Jake Jinks and Wayne LaMont to pace its victory.
Dec. 14, 1997-In area girls basketball action, Northland-Remer tipped Deer River 56-52 as Tracie Knapp scored 18 points and Mia Peterson added 15. Autumn Dahlberg scored 18 for the Warriors. Hill City stopped Nashwauk-Keewatin 55-25 as Jenny Kingsley scored 18 points. Nicole Perreault and Krissy Alapeteri both scored seven points for the Spartans. Bigfork ran past Tower-Soudan 50-34 as Kayla Scrivner scored 14 points.
Dec. 17, 1997-The Rapids boys hockey team became the first northeastern Minnesota team in nearly three years to defeat Duluth East as the Thunderhawks downed the Greyhounds 7-5. Andrew Downing, Dan Schipper, Michael Miskovich, Sam Johnson, Josh Edwards, Lucas Peters, and Brandon Kleinendorst scored for Rapids.
Dec. 17, 1997-The Rapids wrestling team escaped Hibbing with a 28-23 win. Jeremy Hanson, Chris Thompson, Abe Thompson, Jason Lachowitzer, Nathan Erickson, and Phil Hendrickson.
Dec. 17, 1997-The Rapids boys swimming and diving team lost to Elk River 106-80. Freshman Brandon Erickson of the Thunderhawks won the diving competition for the lone Rapids first place finish.
Dec. 17, 1997-The Rapids girls basketball team defeated St. Cloud Apollo 63-41 as Jenna Webb scored 23 points. The Thunderhawks also beat Proctor 70-49 as Kim Toewe scored 22 points.
Dec. 17, 1997-The Greenway hockey team lost to Roseau 6-1 as Perry Smiley scored the lone Raider goal. The Raiders lost to Warroad 4-1 as Marco Peluso had the lone Greenway goal. Greenway tipped Hibbing 4-3 as Justin Nielson, Mark Gibeau, Joe Lawson and Peluso scored.
Dec. 17, 1997-The Rapids girls hockey team beat Brainerd 5-0 as Katie Perrott scored twice and Tawni Hauser, Tiffany Petermeier and Kelly Sherman all added one goal. Shyla Wilson and Lindsay Rowell combined for the shutout in the nets. In another game, Bemidji downed the Thunderhawks 2-0.
Dec. 17, 1997-The Rapids Nordic ski boys and girls teams both placed second at the Duluth East Invitational. Placing in the top 10 for the Rapids girls team were BethAnn Ellingson, Toni McKnight, Steffani Bobich, and Deborah Ralston. For the boys team, Simon Lick was fifth while Jared Eklin and Casey Rutherford also cracked the top 10.
Dec. 17, 1997-The Rapids girls gymnastics team was second in the Hibbing Invitational. Missy Hughes of Rapids was first in all-around while Molly Dick was fourth and Ellie Lewis fifth.
Dec. 17, 1997-Megan Hieb, Itasca Community College freshman from Verndale, was named Northern Division Player of the Week.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 14, 1972-DNR spokesmen hailed the 30-day deer season of 1972 as “an outstanding success.” Preliminary figures indicate a total take in the neighborhood of 70,000 deer.
Dec. 14, 1972-The Deer River basketball team earned its first win 73-55 over winless Bigfork. Steve Preble scored 27 points for the Warriors while Mark Rittmiller scored 18. Ray Cole led the Huskies with 12 points.
Dec. 14, 1972-An injury-riddled Rapids wrestling team lost to Brainerd 24-22. Getting wins for the Indians were Curt Johnson, Ron Campbell, Ken Whitted, Jerry Allen, and Dan Jinks.
Dec. 14, 1972-With just six veterans returning from last year’s national championship squad, coach Dan Dilworth of the Itasca State Junior College hockey team is faced with a rebuilding job. Gary Warren is returning at goalie while Bill McBride is the backup. Manning the blue line will be Ed Chopp, Mark Demarais, Gary Lutz, Paul Heisel, Dan Strand and Don Ashworth. Returning frontliners are Tom Robillard, Gary Logergren and Joe Miskovich while fighting for jobs will be Kevin Singpiel, Mark Helmer, Dale Herrick, Gary Lawson, Dan LeClair, Wayne Madson, and Tom Clusiau.
Dec. 14, 1972-The Rapids gymnastics team defeated St. Paul Johnson and Washburn. Leading the Indians were Dave Zaffke, Randy Fulton and Dave Oftelie.
Dec. 14, 1972-Top players in the youth basketball leagues in Rapids were Mike Portugue, Rich Aune, Lyle Shuey, David Stanelle, Jim Bischoff, Mark Portugue, Scott Sarkela, Mark Randall, Mike Dowling and Tom Lanno.
Dec. 18, 1972-Bismarck rode four first place finishes to a team title at the Itasca Invitational Wrestling Tournament. Jay Columbus was Itasca’s lone individual champion.
Dec. 18, 1972-Wayne Madson scored five goals to lead the Itasca hockey team to a 10-2 win over Hibbing.
Dec. 18, 1972-The Rapids slalom ski team won a meet hosted by Rapids and Greenway. Glen Erickson, Mark Yelle and Jeff Carter led the Indians.
Dec. 18, 1972-The Rapids wrestling team beat Park Rapids 29-14.
Dec. 18, 1972-The Rapids basketball team ran past Eveleth 64-48. Joe Pollard had 19 points for the Indians while Mick Lucia and Alan Waller both added 15.
Dec. 18, 1972-The Rapids hockey team beat Bemidji 3-0 as Dan Clafton recorded the shutout in the nets. Donny Madson had a pair of goals for the Indians while Doug Christy scored the other.
Dec. 18, 1972-The Itasca basketball team beat Brainerd State 79-74 as Mark Hennessy scored 20 points while Ron Gauthier and Jack Olwell both added 18. The Vikings lost in overtime to Rainy River 76-70 as Olwell scored 24, Hennessy, 20, and Gauthier, 15.
60 Years Ago
Dec. 13, 1962-The Bigfork basketball team ripped Hill City 71-22 as Sam Patrow scored 15 points.
Dec. 13, 1962-The Rapids hockey team is ready to start its season as it brings back 10 lettermen from a team that finished 9-9-2 under coach Myron Roswold. Forwards on the team are Rick Chopp, John Costello, Gary Patten, Mike Cochran, Chuck Kauppi, Jim Tulek, Lonnie Anderson, Mike Bowman and Dan Patten. Other candidates include Lorne Swarthout, Ronald Johnson, Gordon Clafton, Allen Whirley, Mike Mickels, Tom Polta, Dave Sandstrom, Kenneth Chambers and Vaughn Witherill.
Dec. 13, 1962-Jack Dowell is coaching the Grand Rapids Bruins hockey team this season. A total of 28 players are competing for roster spots to include Terry Holum, Bob Bymark, Harvey Roy, Bill Briske, Gary Boudreau, Bob DeGrio, Bill Olson, Bob Johnson, Jerry Roy, John Bymark, John Johnson, Jim Wilson, Harry McDonald, Bob Gernander, Bob Clafton, Don Carlson, Mike Doyle, Wally Plude, Dwight Randall, Mike Burke, Tom Silvis, Denny Haglee, Ron Wolters, Gordon Skelly and Keith Stanley.
Dec. 13, 1962-Top scores in area bowling leagues were posted by J. Lindgren, Rose Tok, Bill Wirtanen, Dolores Parker, and Maxine Rajala.
Dec. 17, 1962-Jim Welte, former Bigfork High School football star, has been elected co-captain of the Gustavus Adolphus football team for 1963. He played center on offense and tackle on defense the past two seasons.
Dec. 17, 1962-The Rapids wrestling team defeated both Hibbing and Crosby-Ironton. Taking wins in the Hibbing match for the Indians were Duane Hoard, Frank Anderson, John Johnson, Jim Kamman, John Nelson, Bob Graff, and Don Fitzgerald.
Dec. 17, 1962-The Grand Rapids Bruins hockey team defeated Hibbing 6-4.
Dec. 17, 1962-The Rapids basketball team lost to Deer River 58-39. Erv Torkkala led the Warriors with 19 points while Groth and Licke both added 11. Libbey and Karkela both scored 14 for the Indians. Rapids also lost to Eveleth 75-67 despite 32 points from the Indians’ Demarais and 23 from Libbey.
Dec. 17, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were B. Nordskog, D. Zipperian, Shirley Ogden, J. Pierzina, Kathy Wagner, B. Smith, Jo Fredrickson, Delores Parker Dennis Wiehe, V. Lukens and J. Gimpl.
Dec. 17, 1962-Grand Rapids opened its season and initiated the IRA Arena with an 8-0 shutout of Babbitt. Rick Chopp scored two goals while Chuck Kauppi, Duane Gauthier, Lonnie Anderson, John Costello, Mike Bowman and Cochran all had one. Wayne Cole recorded the shutout in the nets. The Indians also beat West St. Paul 3-2 as Bowman, Anderson and Gauthier scored goals.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.