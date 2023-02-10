25 Years Ago
Feb. 8, 1998-The Rapids boys basketball team defeated Hibbing 65-47 as Mark Zeige scored 26 points and Eric Engesser added 18.
Feb. 8, 1998-The Rapids girls basketball team tipped Hibbing 46-45. Kim Toewe had 23 points for the Thunderhawks while Jenna Webb scored the winning basket with six seconds left.
Feb. 8, 1998-The Rapids Nordic boys and girls teams qualified six for state. They are Simon Lick and Jared Eklund individually and the girls relay team made up of Toni McKnight, Amy Ellingson, Deb Ralston and BethAnn Ellingson.
Feb. 8, 1998-Named All-Conference for the Rapids girls and boys Alpine ski teams are Reid Johnson, the top-ranked boy in the conference, along with Karl Helvig and Jessie Ekholm. Named from the girls team is Heather Hawkinson.
Feb. 8, 1998-Ridgewater topped the ICC wrestling team 27-16. Taking wins for the Vikings were Joe McEachern, Durand Brown, Jeremy Pierce, Jake Hubesch, and Simon Kern.
Feb. 8, 1998-The ICC hockey team beat Hibbing 5-2 as Chris Olson had a pair of goals.
Feb. 11, 1998-The Rapids girls hockey team lost to Bemidji 3-0 in the quarterfinals of the section hockey tournament.
Feb. 11, 1998-The Greenway hockey team lost to Eveleth-Gilbert 2-0 as Pete Samargia stopped 41 shots in recording the shutout. The Raiders beat Mesabi East 8-1 as Blade Metzer recorded the hat trick and Brian Schuster scored twice.
Feb. 11, 1998-The Rapids boys hockey team tipped International Falls 3-2 as Josh Edwards scored a pair of goals.
Feb. 11, 1998-The Rapids girls basketball team dumped Virginia 72-53 as Shannon Warner tallied 15 points.
Feb. 11, 1998-The Rapids boys basketball team stopped Virginia 89-61 as Eric Engesser led a balanced scoring attack with 16 points.
Feb. 11, 1998-Cass Lake-Bena pounded a flu-ridden Rapids wrestling team 48-12. Getting wins for the Thunderhawks were Chris Thompson, Phil Hendrickson and Jake Jinks.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 8, 1973-Hibbing and International Falls are tied atop the Iron Range Conference hockey standings with 32 points. Virginia and Grand Rapids are tied for third with 27 while Greenway is fifth with 22.
Feb. 8, 1973-The Itasca hockey team won one of three games. Wayne Madson, Dan LeClair, Kevin Singpiel and Gary Warren led the Vikings.
Feb. 8, 1973-The Itasca basketball team fell to Vermilion 67-56. Mark Hennessy led the Vikings with 18 points.
Feb. 8, 1973-The Rainbow Peewee hockey team won a tournament in Silver Bay. Ted Brill is coach of the team.
Feb. 8, 1973-The Itasca wrestling team lost to Rochester and
the University of Wisconsin-Superior. Jay Columbus was the lone Viking to win both of his matches.
Feb. 8, 1973-Top players in Grand Rapids youth basketball for the week were Mike Dowling, Robert Kleven, Mike Miller, Scott Sarkela, Tim Heitz, Jim Cagle, Brad Broberg, Mark Portugue, Dicky Doyle and Brad Johnson.
Feb. 8, 1973-John Yurrick was the top shooter at a Itasca Gun Club event.
Feb. 8, 1973-The Bigfork basketball team lost to Babbitt 72-55. Dale Schall and Larry Kaczor both scored 12 points for the Huskies.
Feb. 8, 1973-The Minnesota Vikings will trade their cleats for sneakers to play a charity basketball game sponsored by the Region 3 Association for Retarded Children at Coleraine. Vikings players expected to be on hand include Lonnie Warwick, Fred Cox, Paul Krause, Neal Graff, Clint Jones, Mick Tinglehoff and Carl Eller. Area coaches and athletes opposing the Vikings are Jim Rhoades, Coleraine, Don Jacobson, Deer River, Jerry Portugue, Grand Rapids, Roger Will, Deer River, Ray Tomberlin, Coleraine, Dean Bailey, Bill Carlson, Bob Cochran, Jim Micheletti and Bill Hare.
Feb. 12, 1973-Mt. Iron defeated the Bigfork basketball team 79-35. Brad Grove had 12 points for the Huskies.
Feb. 12, 1973-Duane Zamlen scored in overtime to lead Eveleth over the Rapids hockey team 4-3. Doug Christy, Donny Madson and Bill Baker scored the Indian goals.
Feb. 12, 1973-Jim Baratto, an outstanding high school athlete at Hill City, is a member of the Moorhead State College junior varsity basketball team.
Feb. 12, 1973-The Rapids wrestling team won its fourth straight Iron Range Conference crown. Winning titles for the Indians were Dave LaVasseur, Ron Campbell, Curt Johnson, Ken Whitted, and Dan Jinks. Dan Kessler won a title for Greenway.
60 Years Ago
Feb. 7, 1963-The Rapids gymnastics team won a three-team meet with Hibbing and Moorhead. Allen Curran was first in all-around competition with Ron Rassmussen second and Dean Radeug third.
Feb. 7, 1963-Top bowlers in area leagues were Z. Kukuk, R. Speck, N. Marx, R. Ferraro, C. Ham, A. Barker, Bill Wirtanen, Bud Cleveland, and Murphy.
Feb. 11, 1963-The Rapids basketball team defeated Gilbert 80-70. Paul Schendel scored 22 points for the Indians.
Feb. 11, 1963-Greenway eliminated the Rapids hockey team from the District 28 Tournament with a 3-1 win. Bob Zuehlke, Mike Anderson and Tom Holland scored for the Raiders while Don Patten scored for Rapids.
Feb. 11, 1963-Gene Erven was the top men’s shooter and Mrs. Conrad Hanson was the top woman in a Grand Rapids Archery Club event.
Feb. 11, 1963-The Grand Rapids Bruins hockey team defeated the University of North Dakota junior varsity 10-6 as Mike Mithrush scored two goals. The Bruins also beat Eveleth 9-4 as John McCormick scored two goals.
Feb. 11, 1963-The Rapids wrestling team lost to Minnetonka 23-21 and beat St. Louis Park 33-8. Winning two matches for the Indians were Frank Anderson, Don Kuusinen, Keith O’Brien, Jim Kamman, John Nelson, Marv Mortenson and Don Fitzgerald.
