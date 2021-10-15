25 Years Ago
Oct. 6, 1996-The ICC football team lost to No. 1-ranked Vermilion 33-20. Paul Ciochetto, a Chisholm native, threw for 532 yards and five touchdowns for Vermilion. Mike Bergloff ran for 148 yards for the Vikings.
Oct. 6, 1996-Greenway beat Grand Rapids in girls tennis action 5-2.
Oct. 6, 1996-A group of Grand Rapids golfers who won the regional championship of the Oldsmobile Scramble at Brainerd is preparing to play in the national event at Disney World in Orlando, Fla. The group consists of the Lagergren family, Tom, Sara, Pete and Todd, and Kelly Hain, golf professional at Pokegama Golf Course.
Oct. 6, 1996-The Rapids volleyball team downed Bemidji in four games. Leading the way for the Thunderhawks were Heidi Madsen, Gina Zakariason and Andi Paul.
Oct. 6, 1996-In area volleyball action, Greenway downed Bigfork 3-0 as Carissa Coch and Rachel Kyllander led the way. Hill City beat Toivola-Meadowlands and Northland-Remer beat McGregor.
Oct. 6, 1996-In high school football action, Greenway downed Mesabi East 34-14 as Dan Fillbrandt scored two touchdowns and Chris Olson, Neal Roberts and Adam Johnson all had one. Deer River topped Cook County 21-7 as Quinn Hastie rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns for the Warriors while Justin Isaacs added 122 yards on the ground. Orr topped Hill City 42-22 despite touchdowns from the Hornets’ Mike Richards, Steve St. Martin and Micky Hilton. Bigfork pounded Littlefork-Big Falls 52-20 as the Huskies were led by Brian Johnson and Josh Powell. In another game, Ely blanked Nashwauk-Keewatin 34-0.
Oct. 6, 1996-Grand Rapids High School graduate Ryan Theisen is the starting right tackle for the Moorhead State University football team this season.
Oct. 9, 1996-The Rapids volleyball team defeated Hibbing in four games in a battle of highly-rated squads.
Oct. 9, 1996-The Grand Rapids High School football team lost to Hibbing 14-0. Ryan Garrity and Brent Nelson scored the Bluejacket touchdowns.
Oct. 9, 1996-The Rapids girls swimming team dunked International Falls 118-63. Winning individual events for the Thunderhawks were Michelle Ogle, Jenny Pattison, Shyla Wilson, Molly Dick, Jenny Fordham, Zanna Dagel and Nicole Reed.
Oct. 9, 1996-The top-seeded Greenway girls tennis team beat Aitkin 7-0 in first-round tournament action. Winning singles matches for the Raiders were Kara Smiley, Jill Barle, Sara Thomas and Kelly MacNeil. Taking victories in doubles matches for Grand Rapids were Abbie Feldt/Melissa Troumbly, Jessica Appelholm/Mary Metzer and Andrea Sorenson/Melissa Sorenson.
Oct. 9, 1996-The Rapids girls cross country team was second at the Swain Invitational in Duluth while the boys team was back in the pack. Leading the girls were Rachel Sackett, sixth, Veronica Sackett, ninth, BethAnn Ellingson, 12th, Ann Marie Gorath, 18th, Jenny Olson, 23rd, Stephanie Scally, 30th, and Samantha Frey, 52nd. Josh Edwards was the top Rapids boy with a 25th place finish.
Oct. 9, 1996-The Rapids girls tennis team beat Duluth Denfeld 6-1 in first-round tournament action. Winning singles matches for the T’Hawks were Kendra Snell, Mary Helen Hoolihan and Jenny Lessman. Taking doubles matches for Rapids were the duos of Kristel Glorvigen/Jean Karkela, Katie Perrott/Andrew Welsch, and Katie Glorvigen/Kelly Sherman. Rapids was then eliminated with a 7-0 loss to Hibbing-Chisholm.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 7, 1971-Six Grand Rapids boys will compete in the zone Punt, Pass and Kick competition at the National Guard Armory in Grand Rapids against boys from Ely, Hibbing and International Falls. In previous competition, Lyle Shuey had the top score of everybody while competing in the 12-year-old division. Other division winners were Frank Weber, Mike Miller, Paul Weber, Marc Randall, and Don Lucia.
Oct. 11, 1971-Sportsmen, concerned over the closed firearms deer season this fall, are invited to a day-long deer symposium sponsored by the Minnesota Chapter of the Wildlife Society at St. Paul.
Oct. 11, 1971-The Rapids football team lost to Aurora-Hoyt Lakes 15-6. Gary Mattila and Dave Pender led AHL while Phil Jackson scored the lone Indians touchdown. The Indians are 1-4-1 on the season. In other games, Greenway beat Ely 8-0, and Deer River tipped Nashwauk-Keewatin 8-0.
Oct. 11, 1971-William (Eino) Johnson, former Rapids football player, is a member of the Bemidji State University football team.
60 Years Ago
Oct. 5, 1961-Development of the White Oak area for waterfowl and wildlife appears to have “great possibilities,” Conservation Commissioner Clarence Prout said while in Deer River.
Oct. 5, 1961-Two moose jogged down the Swan River Road near Warba while residents followed in a car.
Oct. 5, 1961-Top bowlers in men’s leagues were Bill Wirtanen, C. Jelinek, E. Travica, Colburn, J. Lindgren, Hollum, and Howard Eells. Top women bowlers were Betty Broderson and Evelyn Kent.
Oct. 9, 1961-The Rapids football team defeated Hibbing in a hard-fought game 39-19. Bill Lesar ran for four touchdowns for the Indians while Jerry Beier and Ray Tomberlin both had one.
