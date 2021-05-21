25 Years Ago
April 28, 1996-The ICC baseball team swept a pair from Northland, winning 10-0 and 11-1. Adam Carlson fired a three-hit shutout in the opener for the Vikings while Derek Bilben hit two home runs and drove in three runs. In the second game, Fletcher Waltman had a home run and a double and drove in five for ICC while Mike Thyen hit a home run.
April 28, 1996-The Rapids boys tennis team beat Bemidji 7-0. Winning singles matches were James Winberg, Andy Yeager, Luke Schipper and Robert Benner.
April 28, 1996-In softball action, Greenway beat Ely 5-1 as Abbie Feldt scattered seven hits and struck out seven.
April 28, 1996-Senior forward Kirk Nielsen of Grand Rapids, a member of the Harvard men’s hockey team, has been named GTE Third Team Academic All-American. A draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers, he plans to attend medical school following the conclusion of his hockey career.
April 28, 1996-Five Grand Rapids grapplers have been named to the All-Mat King Conference First Team. They are Lenny Schaefer, Charlie Osborn, Joel Goeden, Ben Dixon and Jon Lachowitzer. Named to the First Team from Deer River were Jessie Barnacle, Judd Evans, Eric Dorry and Nick Flanigan. Named to the Second Team were Steve LaMont, John Erickson and John Hoard of Rapids, Shane Feltus, Brian Miller, Kevin Gullickson, Steve Gullickson and Adam Murphy of Deer River, and Chris Bastian and Darrel Eskeli of Nashwauk-Keewatin.
April 28, 1996-Two Bigfork High School basketball players are members of the Northern Exposure team, made up of northeastern Minnesota players, that placed third in the Minnesota Sports Federation 16-and-Under State Basketball Championships. Josh Powell and Brian Johnson of Bigfork played in the tournament.
April 28, 1996-The ICC softball team swept Mesabi, winning 13-5 anda 10-0. Mick Walz was the winning pitcher in both games. Laurie Larson, Walz, Missy Hart, Mickie Norris and Amanda Longtin led the offense.
April 28, 1996-Two players from the Itasca County Family YMCA took state championships at the state singles racquetball tournament. Diane Roy won the Women’s 35 Plus B Divison and Royal Slack took the Men’s 60 Plus Division.
April 28, 1996-Dave “Chico” Avenson of Cohasset placed second in the seventh Fitger’s 5K Walk-Run in Duluth.
May 1, 1996-The Rapids softball team lost to Greenway 7-4 as Abbie Feldt of the Raiders took the win on the mound while Bobbi Soule took the loss. Cindy Matteson had three hits for Greenway while Rhea Kessler, Feldt and Amanda Storlie all had two. Jenny MacKay and Heather Warner both had two hits for the Thunderhawks. Rapids lost the opening game of a doubleheader against Hibbing 4-3 as Becky Sjostrand pitched well in the loss. Megan Potter hit a home run in the seventh inning to win the game. Rapids won the second game 5-4 as Soule pitched a complete game. Heidi Madsen led the offense.
May 1, 1996-The Rapids boys track team was fifth at the St. Francis Invite. Rob Hurst won both hurdling events while Dan Shroyer and Peter Bird were second in their events.
May 1, 1996-The Rapids baseball team lost to Moorhead 5-2. Ryan Longtin was losing pitcher while Kyle Krumrei had a home run. Rapids beat International Falls 13-3 as Jeff Wigfield, Eric Welsch, Bob Kuschel, Jereme Desnoyers and Ryan Longtin led the offense.
May 1, 1996-The ICC softball team won five of six games while the Rapids boys tennis team beat Duluth Denfeld and lost to Hibbing.
50 Years Ago
April 29, 1971-Fishing seasoon is two weeks away – but the Chippewa National Forest is already planning methods for handling the high visitor impact on the Cutfoot Sioux area at the opener. An estimated 6,000 visitors were in the Cutfoot area during the 1970 fishing opener, it was reported.
April 29, 1971-Hibbing tipped the Rapids baseball team 1-0 as Hibbing’s Gary Erickson hurled a two-hitter. The Indians’ Mick Lucia also pitched a two-hitter in the loss. Dale Heffron and Lucia had the Rapids hits.
April 29, 1971-David C. Shaw, church leader and head of Save Minnesota Deer, was presented the Outstanding Presbyterman Sportsman Award.
April 29, 1971-Alfred Legore of Grand Rapids was re-elected president of the Minnesota Bowhunters Association during the annual meeting in Brainerd.
May 3, 1971-The Minnesota Senate National Resources Committee has approved and sent to the floor a bill which would return control of wild rice harvesting on Minnesota Indian reservations to the Chippewa tribe.
May 3, 1971-Virginia won the 12-team Grand Rapids Golf Invite. Mark Peterson of Virginia was medalist. John Tveite of Greenway tied for third while Peter Bauer and Chiip Wagner had the Indians’ top scores.
60 Years Ago
April 27, 1961-Midway Bowl will add eight lanes and become a 20-lane bowling alley this summer.
April 27, 1961-Clarence Culver Jr. broke the record at the Pokegama Sportsmen’s Club shoot at the 169 Club with a 331.
April 27, 1961-Joe Kantor was the lone perfect shooter at the Deer-Moose Gun Club trap shoot.
April 27, 1961-Top bowlers in local leagues included June Lofstrom, F. Frederickson, J. Gunderson, Betty Broderson, B. Troumbly, Judy Nelson and Tim Jolin.
May 1, 1961-A lighted enclosure for Walt Secker’s fish cleaning crew will be a new feature of the 1961 Pike for Vets project.
May 1, 1961-The Rapids baseball team lost to Chisholm 6-5. Don Smith was losing pitcher for the Indians. Roger Anderson had a home run. Jere Mossier, Ray Tomberlin, Harder and Smith all had hits along with Anderson.
May 1, 1961-Cal Blakesley had the best performance for the Rapids track and field team at the Lewis Relays in Eveleth as he was first in the high jump, second in the pole vault and fifth in the broad jump. Rajala was third in the pole vault and Schendel was second in the 120-yard high hurdles. Tom Hanna was first in one of the heats of the 100-yard dash. In a triangular at Greenway Norm Mattson won both the shot put and discus while Blakesley was first in the pole vault, high jump and broad jump. Hansen, Harder, and Hanna also won events. At Nashwauk, Nashwauk’s Tom Drazenovich won both the 220 and 440 dashes and the shot put.
