10 Years Ago
Sept. 12, 2010-Greenway ended more than two decades of volleyball futility against Hibbing as the Raiders defeated the Bluejackets in Hibbing.
Sept. 12, 2010-The Rapids boys soccer team beat Hibbing-Chisholm 4-1 as Johnny Riehle scored two goals.
Sept. 12, 2010-The Rapids girls soccer team lost to Hibbing-Chisholm 1-0 for its first loss of the season.
Sept. 12, 2010-The Grand Rapids Area Roller Derby Association is in the process of forming a women’s flat track roller derby team to be known as the Iron Range Maidens.
Sept. 12, 2010-The Rapids volleyball team beat Hermantown 3-0. The Thunderhawks were led by Kelly Niles, Jessi Corrick and McKenzi Olson.
Sept. 12, 2010-The ICC volleyball team beat Mesabi 3-0. It was led by Ashley Coleman, Leigh Peterson and Jessica Dvergsten.
Sept. 12, 2010-Dave Quie was winner of the Bovey Farmer’s Day 10K Run for males while Elysa Peterson won the women’s race.
Sept. 15, 2010-The Rapids volleyball team won the Coon Rapids Kellar Classic as it knocked off DeLaSalle, Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Cloquet and Fridley.
Sept. 15, 2010-The GRG girls tennis team lost to Duluth East 5-2. Picking up points for the Lightning were Kenzie Kane at second singles and Linsey Stocco at third singles.
Sept. 15, 2010-The Greenway volleyball team lost its first match to Hermantown, 3-1. Taylor Orhn and Callie Orazem led the Raiders.
Sept. 15, 2010-The Rapids football team pounded Duluth East 40-0. Matt Dorholt, Patrick Flaherty and Jake Sutherland all scored two touchdowns.
Sept. 15, 2010-Crosby-Ironton beat Deer River in football 27-21. Bryce Lyytinen, Damon Benham and Lucas Benson scored the Warrior touchdowns.
Sept. 15, 2010-The Rapids girls swimming team competed in the Minnetonka Invitational.
25 Years Ago
Sept. 10, 1995-The Rapids volleyball team beat Hibbing 3-0. Amie Knutson, Andrea Henderson, Jackie Blair and Hillary Edwards led the way.
Sept. 10, 1995-The Rapids girls cross country team won the Gene Ritsche Invitational. Rachel Sackett was third followed by teammates Beth Ann Ellingson, fifth, Betsy Ralston, sixth, Ann Marie Gorath, seventh, and Dustine Fillbrandt, 10th.
Sept. 10, 1995-The Rapids girls tennis team lost to Virginia 5-2. Notching the points for the Thunderhawks were Molly Jasper and Kelly Kirwin in first doubles and Kate Sherman and Lissi Holmstrom in second doubles.
Sept. 10, 1995-The Rapids football team beat Cloquet 33-20. Jeff Wigfield scored three touchdowns while Matt Schroeder and Travis Holte each had one.
Sept. 10, 1995-In area football action, Deer River pounded Nashwauk-Keewatin 42-6 as Mike Fairbanks scored two touchdowns and Quinn Hastie, Joe Olson and Jason Thompson scored one. Nevis beat Hill City 46-20 despite two touchdowns from the Hornets’ Mickey Hilton and one from Scott Gerber. Greenway topped Two Harbors 29-18 as Jamie Steinberg scored two touchdowns and Bill Miskovich and Joe Bemis both added one. Tower-Soudan topped Bigfork 27-24 despite touchdowns from the Hornets’ Neil Chiabotti scored three touchdowns and Josh Lamppa had one.
Sept. 13, 1995-Duluth East beat the Rapids girls tennis team 5-2. Winning points for the T’Hawks were Kelly Kirwin and Molly Jasper in first doubles and Kate Sherman and Lissi Holmstrom.
Sept. 13, 1995-University of North Dakota sophomore Lori Unger, a Coleraine native,has quickly claimed the starting setter role for the Fighting Sioux volleyball team.
Sept. 13, 1995-The Rapids volleyball team continued its impressive play by winning the Chisago Lakes Tournament.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 14, 1970-The Grand Rapids Speedway had its last races of the year. Mary Ann Jellison won the special Powder Puff and Gene Peroceschi and Bill Matzdorf won feature races.
Sept. 14, 1970-The Itasca Community College football team beat Brainerd 18-2 as Bruce Ogle scored two touchdowns.
Sept. 14, 1970-The Grand Rapids Eagles baseball team had its season end as it lost to Deer Creek 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the state baseball tourney.
Sept. 14, 1970-In Iron Range Conference football, surprising Chisholm upset Hibbing 14-6 while Greenway beat International Falls 26-21 as Bob Partanen scored four touchdowns. In Arrowhead Conference play, Gilbert topped Nashwauk-Keewatin 6-0 while Deer River’s Bob Metke scored two touchdowns in an 18-6 win over Buhl. Tower-Soudan tipped Bigfork 6-0.
Sept. 14, 1970-The Rapids football team tipped Ely 15-8. John King scored a late touchdown for the Indians while Dale Heffron also scored.
Sept. 14, 1970-The Grand Rapids Gun Club ended its season. Shooting perfect scores were Lenore Champlin, Bill Cook and Virgil Nelson.
Sept. 17, 1970-Leonard Brown had the high series for men at 596 and Carolyn Patnaude was the top female with 554 in Grand Rapids bowling.
