25 Years Ago
Dec. 7, 1997-Brian Schuster scored in overtime to lead Greenway to a 3-2 win over the Rapids hockey team.
Dec. 7, 1997-Rapids opened its wrestling season with a big come-from-behind win over longtime rival Aitkin 33-32. Nathan Erickson, Phil Hendrickson, Josh Goeden and Nathan Wourms led the way.
Dec. 7, 1997-The Rapids girls basketball team ripped Duluth Central 55-25. Ann Schroeder and Kim Toewe both had 11 points for the Thunderhawks.
Dec. 7, 1997-In area girls basketball action, Chisholm downed Bigfork 58-31 despite eight points from the Huskies’ Kayla Scrivnes. Deer River ran past Hill City 85-37 as Trisha Peterson scored 20, Sarah Ojanen, 18, and Heather Dutton, 15. Jenny Kingsley had 13 points for Hill City while Valerie Holsman added 12. Floodwood topped Greenway 43-27 despite 11 points from the Raiders’ Kendra Roberts.
Dec. 7, 1997-In area boys basketball play, Eveleth-Gilbert beat Greenway 87-56 despite 11 points from the Raiders’ Corey Hawkinson. Northland-Remer tipped Greenway 100-96 in overtime as Aaron Jackson scored 28, Jeff Pepin, 22, and Joel Pepin, 17. Aaron Stolp had 37 points for the Raiders while Jeff Doughty added 21. Chisholm ran past Nashwauk-Keewatin 90-47 as Beau Wright had 14 points for the Spartans. Bigfork beat Cherry 76-50 as Zach Rahier scored 22 points and Josh Powell added 15.
Dec. 10, 1997-The Rapids boys basketball team ripped Mesabi East 99-49 as Eric Engesser scored 23 points.
Dec. 10, 1997-The Rapids girls hockey team lost two out of three games. The Thunderhawks were led by Hollie Sjostrand, Abby Guertin, Shyla Wilson, and Sonja Nyberg.
Dec. 10, 1997-Thor Johnson of Bigfork High School was honored by being named to the Minnesota Nine-Man All-State Football Team. The 5-foot, 10-inch, 280-pound lineman was a four-year starter for the Huskies.
Dec. 10, 1997-The Rapids girls basketball team lost to Duluth Denfeld 57-51. Kim Toewe had 23 points for the Thunderhawks.
Dec. 10, 1997-Mia Peterson, the fine all-around athlete from Northland-Remer, has been named to the Academic All-State Volleyball Team.
Dec. 10, 1997-The Greenway and International Falls hockey teams skated to a 2-2 tie. Marco Peluso and Beau Geisler scored the Raider goals.
Dec. 10, 1997-In area boys basketball play, Deer River beat Hill City 65-46 as Jess Huju scored 15 points. Seth Amundson had 19 points for the Hornets. The Warriors also tipped Virginia 60-59 as Huju had 20 points and scored the winning basket while Kelly Hanson added 15. Cook downed Nashwauk-Keewatin 78-59 despite 12 points from the Spartans’ Dan Randall. Greenway ran past McGregor 74-65 as Jeff Doughty scored 29 points and Aaron Stolp added 17.
Dec. 10, 1997-Mike Theis and Rich Oothoudt of Itasca Gun Club took top honors at the Arrowhead Rifle League opening match at Virginia Gun Club.
Dec. 10, 1997-Ted Brill, a resident of Grand Rapids and executive director of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in Eveleth, has announced his retirement.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 7, 1972-Itasca Gun Club won its first-ever small-bore rifle match in its first season in the Arrowhead Rifle League. Members of the team are John Yurrick, Dick Bunker, Keith Austin, and Darrell Lauber.
Dec. 7, 1972-The Rapids basketball team defeated Greenway 53-35 as Joe Pollard scored 21 points. Dave Dimich and Chuck Boback both had 10 points for the Raiders. The Indians also beat Aurora-Hoyt Lakes 71-48 as Pollard scored 21 and Chip Wagner added 16.
Dec. 7, 1972-Hibbing downed the Greenway wrestling team 50-9. Winning matches for the Raiders were Michael Kessler, Dan Green and Dan Kessler.
Dec. 7, 1972-Coach Jack Miller’s Itasca State Junior College basketball team opened with an 89-64 win over Rainy River. Jack Olwell had 28 points for the Vikings while Mark Hennessy had 24 and Ron Gauthier added 20.
Dec. 7, 1972-Members of the Itasca Junior College wrestling team are Bob Huffer, Dave Burt, Dick Green, Dick Clayton, Ted Fulton, Bill Hoffman, Jay Columbus, and Jim Tuorila.
Dec. 7, 1972-The Rapids hockey team ripped Aurora-Hoyt Lakes 6-1. John Rothstein had a pair of goals while Doug Christy, Tim McDonald, Greg Stanley and Donny Madson all had one.
Dec. 7, 1972-In Grand Rapids youth basketball, top players were Mike Portugue, Don Skarsten, Rich Aune, Roger Bishop, Greg Mathews, Mike Dowling, Scott Sarkela, Mark Randall, Mark Portugue and Mike Miller.
Dec. 7, 1972-Cass Lake Teen Center will sponsor 16 boxing bouts. Louie Dunn, 250-pounder from Cass Lake, will meet 205-pounder Al Hauck in the main event. Gerald White and Don White of Inger are among the area boxers who will enter the ring.
Dec. 7, 1972-Gilbert downed the Bigfork basketball team 94-54. Larry Gustafson had 19 points for the Huskies.
Dec. 11, 1972-Robert W. Smith, who has been working with District 318 physical education teachers on athletic programs for girls, will discuss his findings with the school board. Smith and several other parents have urged the board to develop more programs for girls who are interested in athletics.
Dec. 11, 1972-The Rapids wrestling team downed Bemidji 36-18 as Karl Greniger, Rich German, Curt Johnson, Ken Whitted, Jerry Allen, Ricky Fulton and Dan Jinks took wins.
Dec. 11, 1972-Lakewood State beat the Itasca basketball team 68-59. Jack Olwell had 30 points for the Vikings.
Dec. 11, 1972-Led by six-point production from Doug Christy – who had four goals – and Donny Madson of the 3-D Line together with a hat trick from sophomore scoring sensation John Rothstein, the Rapids hockey team pounded Duluth Cathedral 10-2.
Dec. 11, 1972-Buhl downed the Bigfork basketball team 77-60. Dale Schall had 18 points for the Huskies while Lex Jensen added 16.
60 Years Ago
Dec. 6, 1962-Rain drummed steadily on the chalet roof during dedication ceremonies for the $300,000 Sugar Hills Ski Area.
Dec. 6, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were Marge Yeschick, Dolores Parker, Bucko Troumbly, Ruth Acheson, J. Murphy, Leon Jensen, and Shaloy Manginen.
Dec. 10, 1962-Hockey fans accustomed to standing in knee-deep snow and battling high wins atop Legion Park Hill, will be able to watch the Grand Rapids High School team play Babbitt in the new IRA Arena.
Dec. 10, 1962-The Rapids wrestling team edged Bemidji 22-20. Getting wins for the Indians were Duane Hoard, Frank Anderson, Don Kuusinen, John Johnson, Jim Kamman, and John Nelson.
Dec. 10, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were R. Rubado, G. Tweet, T. Helmer, L. Kossow, H. Buck, Pat Jones, Charlotte Dudley, Theresa Hoolihan, Bernice Motto, and Jo Fredrickson.
Dec. 10, 1962-Hibbing beat the Rapids basketball team 63-31. Jack Fider had 10 points for the Indians. Aurora-Hoyt Lakes beat Rapids 65-35 despite 10 points from the Indians’ Bob Libbey.
