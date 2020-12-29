10 Years Ago
Dec. 5, 2010-The ICC women’s basketball team beat Gogebic 72-59 as Kwilajaa Reed scored 18 points for the Vikings while Randa Glazier scored 16 and Jessica Dvergsten added 15.
Dec. 5, 2010-The ICC men’s basketball team lost to Gogebic 72-57. Derrick Woods led the Vikings with 15 points.
Dec. 5, 2010-Benilde-St. Margaret’s beat the GRG girls hockey team 7-2. Sydney Helmbrecht and Hannah Schmoll scored for the Lightning.
Dec. 5, 2010-The Rapids boys hockey team beat Forest Lake 4-3 as Travis Underwood had two goals and an assist.
Dec. 8, 2010-The Rapids boys hockey team beat Virginia 7-1 as seven different players scored.
Dec. 8, 2010-The Rapids boys basketball team rolled over Cloquet 81-35 as Jake Sutherland scored 17 points.
Dec. 8, 2010-The Rapids wrestling team was second at a tournament in Chisago Lakes.
Dec. 8, 2010-The Greenway boys basketball team lost to Lakeview Christian Academy 76-64. Jake Madden had 16 points for the Raiders. Bigfork stopped Mt. Iron-Buhl 72-37 as Andrew Anderson scored 24 points and Zac Lovdahl added 23. Deer River fell to Pequot Lakes 80-51 as Damon Benham had 18 points for the Warriors.
Dec. 8, 2010-The Greenway hockey team lost to Wadena-Deer Creek 5-0 and to Red Lake Falls 4-3.
Dec. 8, 2010-In area girls basketball action, Cook beat Nashwauk-Keewatin 81-52 despite 16 points from the Spartans’ Leah Fillman. Deer River topped International Falls 53-46 as Kari DeYoung scored 25 points. Hill City lost to Menahga 67-41 despite 11 points from the Hornets’ Sarah Majerus.
Dec. 8, 2010-The GRG girls hockey team beat Eveleth-Gilbert 3-1 as Bailey Rasmussen had a pair of goals. The Lightning also beat Cambridge-Isanti 5-0 as Morgan Illikainen scored four goals and Sydney Helmbrecht recorded the shutout in the nets.
25 Years Ago
Dec. 3, 1995-The Rapids hockey team beat Hibbing 5-1 as Aaron Miskovich and Mike Christensen both had three points.
Dec. 3, 1995-The Rapids girls basketball team exploded past Hibbing 54-48 as Andi Paul scored 15 points.
Dec. 3, 1995-The third-ranked Staples-Motley wrestling team pinned Rapids 42-19. Ben Dixon, Joel Goeden, Lenny Schaefer and Charlie Osborn took wins for the Thunderhawks.
Dec. 3, 1995-In area girls basketball games, Deer River topped Nashwauk-Keewatin 42-29 as Autumn Dahlberg scored nine points. Tiffany Hill and Laura Gustafson both had six for the Spartans. Northland-Remer beat Bigfork 48-44 as Mia Peterson scored 18 points. Steph Gross had 19 points for the Huskies.
Dec. 6, 1995-The Rapids hockey team downed Virginia 6-0 as Luke Schipper recorded the shutout and Aaron Miskovich had a pair of goals.
Dec. 6, 1995-The Rapids girls gymnastics team won its opener over Virginia 97.75 to 68.5.
Dec. 6, 1995-The Greenway hockey team beat Duluth Denfeld 2-0 as Brian Schuster and Chris Olson scored goals and Adam Hauser recorded the shutout. The Raiders lost to Eveleth-Gilbert 3-1 as Paul Koski scored for the Raiders.
Dec. 6, 1995-Named to the All-Tri-State Area Football team from the area were offensive tackle Del Matteson of Grand Rapids, quarterback Mike Fairbanks of Deer River and receiver Joe Olson, also of Deer River.
Dec. 6, 1995-Eveleth-Gilbert beat the Rapids girls basketball team 45-36 despite nine points each from Kim Toewe and Heidi Madsen.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 7, 1970-The Rapids basketball team dumped Nashwauk-Keewatin 81-54 as Ron Gauthier and Ross Peterson both scored 19 points and Dale Heffron and Paul Miltich both added 15. B. Buescher had 15 points for the Spartans. In other basketball action, Greenway topped Bigfork 53-46 as Phil Johnson scored 16 points for the Raiders while Mark Skallman had 11 for the Huskies. Hibbing thumped Deer River 76-38.
Dec. 7, 1970-Fridley won the Fridley Invitational Wrestling Tournament. Sophomore Ken Whitted and Rich Clayton won individual titles.
Dec. 7, 1970-The Itasca basketball team lost to North Hennepin 91-49 as Frey and Pollard both scored 12 points. The Vikings beat Metropolitan 76-74 as Frey scored 25 and Cornell added 19.
Dec. 7, 1970-The Rapids hockey team lost to International Falls 4-2 despite goals by Ed Chopp and Steve Welliver scored the Indian goals. Rapids then beat Aurora-Hoyt Lakes 6-0 as six different players scored and Bill Threinen recorded the shutout.
Dec. 7, 1970-The Itasca hockey team lost to White Bear Lake 8-5. Clafton had two goals for the Vikings.
Dec. 10, 1970-The Rapids basketball team ripped Buhl 102-53 as George Jacobson and Paul Miltich both scored 21 points and John King added 18.
