25 Years Ago
Jan. 5, 1997-The Rapids Nordic ski team performed well at the Phalan Park Holiday Relays in St. Paul. The girls team was sixth while the boys were ninth.
Jan. 5, 1997-In boys basketball action, Bigfork beat Cook 66-44 as Noah Rounds scored 14 points. Orr ran past Greenway 73-44 despite 13 points from the Raiders’ Jeff Doughty. Mt. Iron-Buhl downed Greenway 70-67 despite 21 points from the Raiders’ Doughty and 19 from Tony Venditto. Cherry downed Bigfork 63-45 as the Huskies’ Rounds had 20 points. Lake of the Woods ran past Hill City 75-38 as Brian Theisen had 12 points for the Hornets. Hill City also lost to Ely 92-51 as Joe Watkins scored 31 points for the Hornets. Buffalo beat Deer River 62-33 as Steve Gilbert scored seven points for the Warriors.
Jan. 5, 1997-Nearly 20 years of payments and sport crashed to the ice when the roof on the Itasca Curling Club caved in. The members had celebrated the building pay off the night before with a mortgage burning.
Jan. 8, 1997-The Greenway hockey team downed International Falls 7-2 as Josh Miskovich recorded the hat trick and Blade Metzer added two goals. Chris Olson and Todd Erickson also scored. The Raiders lost to Duluth East 3-2 in overtime as Gabe Taggart scored the winning goal. Marco Peluso and Olson scored for the Raiders.
Jan. 8, 1997-The Rapids girls basketball team defeated Bemidji 52-45 as Kim Toewe scored 14 points.
Jan. 8, 1997-The Rapids hockey team blanked International Falls 6-0 as Kris Olson needed to make just six saves for the shutout. Joe Melquist had the hat trick for the Thunderhawks while Jeff Wigfield scored twice and Mike Miskovich once.
Jan. 8, 1997-Forest Lake nipped the Rapids wrestling team 34-30. Winning matches for the Thunderhawks were Josh Goeden, Roy Peterson, Chad Lachowitzer, John Erickson, Ben Dixon and Wayne LaMont.
Jan. 8, 1997-The Rapids boys basketball team defeated Hibbing 82-59 as Dusty Rychart scored 37 points and Eric Engesser added 19.
Jan. 8, 1997-In area boys basketball play, Virginia stopped Greenway 64-54 despite 19 points from the Raiders’ Jeff Doughty. Deer River ran past Nashwauk-Keewatin 76-45 as Josh Tupper scored 18 points; Tom Salmi had 20 points for the Spartans while Dan Randall added 15. Bigfork ran past Northland-Remer 79-46 as Noah Rounds had 23 points and Josh Powell added 15. The Huskies also beat International Falls 72-47 as Rounds and Paul Kocian both scored 21 points. Northland-Remer topped Hill City 59-57 as Kris Carlson scored 20 points and Aaron Jackson added 15. Ben Gallay had 17 for the Hornets while Seth Amundson added 15.
Jan. 8, 1997-In girls basketball play, Eveleth-Gilbert beat Greenway 55-33 as Tiffany Hill led the Raiders with seven points. Littlefork-Big Falls ripped Hill City 64-26 as Alaina Burt had 13 points for the Hornets. Bigfork stopped Cook 47-33 as Diane Marthaler scored 15 points. Cass Lake-Bena defeated Deer River 60-45 despite 15 points from the Warriors’ Sarah Ojanen.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 6, 1972-The Itasca Junior College Alumni Meet was conducted. Coach of the Alumni team was Will Backes while Alumni wrestlers were Joe Froehle, Jerry Jansen, Jim Mazzitelli, Don Axtell, Ron Axtell, Gary Baker, Jack Burt, Tom Brock, Jerry Snetsinger, Butch Beier, Al Goeden and Sid Long.
Jan. 6, 1972-The Itasca Junior College hockey team beat Mesabi 10-9. Kenny Lawson scored four goals including the overtime winner while Kevin Roth had two goals and Mark Demarais, Dale Flinck, Butch Butler, and Tom Tervo all had one. The Vikings beat Lakewood 6-2 twice as goalie Gary Warren and players Lawson, Ed Chopp and Roth stood out.
Jan. 6, 1972-Brainerd beat the Itasca basketball team 92-87 despite a 37-point effort by the Vikings’ Jack Olwell. Pat Pollard scored 16 and Ron Gauthier added 15 for IJC.
Jan. 6, 1972-The Rapids ski team dominated the Bemidji Invitational, which was moved to Sugar Hills. Mark Yelle, Jeff Carter, Peder Gaalaas and Glen Erickson led the Indians.
Jan. 10, 1972-The IJC hockey team remained unbeaten as it beat Lakewood 10-1 and Hibbing 15-7. Kevin Roth had the hat trick against Lakewood while Kenny Lawson scored twice. Versus Hibbing, Dale Flinck, Lawson and Roth all had hat tricks.
Jan. 10, 1972-Hibbing downed the Rapids hockey team 3-2. Mike Newton scored both Indian goals.
Jan. 10, 1972-The unbeaten Rapids basketball team ripped Bigfork 100-42. Dale Heffron scored 36 points for the Indians while Ross Peterson had 31. Ron Dauenbaugh had 19 for the Huskies.
Jan. 10, 1972-Powerful Anoka fought off the challenge of Grand Rapids to win the 14th annual Indian Invitational Wrestling Tournament. Weight division winners were Curt Muzzy, Thief River Falls, Mike Hanlon, Bagley, Ken Torgerson, Ken Whitted, Grand Rapids, Chuck Skajewski, Anoka, Randy Rand, Anoka, John Redman, Anoka, John Whitted, Grand Rapids, Jack Reddick, Bagley, Steve Thorstad, Thief River Falls, and Tom Branger.
Jan. 10, 1972-The IJC basketball team lost to Hibbing 70-65 as Jack Olwell scored 19 for the Vikings.
Jan. 10, 1972-The Chuck Russ rink defeated the Phil Carlson rink in the first Earlybird Bonspiel at the curling club at the fairgrounds. Other members of the Russ rink were Bryce Schlaegel, Ron Flinck, and Bob Pearson.
Jan. 10, 1972-Five fighters from Ball Club are on the boxing card sponsored by the Cass Lake Teen Center. The boxers are Mike Evans, Byron Wilson, George Donnell, Dan Wilson and Art Schwochert.
60 Years Ago
Jan. 4, 1962-Conservation department game section workers are conducting further investigations to determine the distribution and composition of Minnesota’s moose herd.
Jan. 4, 1962-The Rapids basketball team defeated Bemidji 66-54 as Jere Mossier scored 21 points and Ray Tomberlin added 17.
Jan. 4, 1962-The Rapids and Greenway hockey teams skated to a 1-1 tie at West Range Arena in Coleraine. Don Rollins scored for the Raiders while Richard Chopp tallied for the Indians. Bob Clafton of Rapids and John Lothrop of Greenway were both outstanding in the nets.
Jan. 4, 1962-The Grand Rapids Bruins will play the strong Crookston Pirates in hockey in Coleraine. Coach Johnny Bymark’s club sports a record of 5-1. Eight former UMD players form the nucleus of the rugged Bruins. The only rookie of the team is Terry Holum, Grad Rapids High School hockey star for the past three years.
Jan. 8, 1962-The Rapids wrestling squad, coached by Skip Nalan, won the squad trophy at the fourth annual invitational wrestling meet in Rapids. Winning individual championships for the Indians were Frank Anderson, John Johnson, Jim Kamman, Jerry Beier and Jim Beier. Other division winners were Richard Hill, Aitkin, Dick Gross, Aitkin, Lynn Maki, Hibbing, Bernie Bizel, Hibbing, Don Hesselius, Aitkin, Tom Detschman, Bemidji, and Mike Gerlach, Winona.
Jan. 8, 1962-The Itasca County Basketball League’s race tightened when last year’s champions, Marble-Twin Lakes, dropped a 65-64 scorcher at Deer River. Roger Will was high scorer with 22 points for Deer River while Bud Grell tallied 19 for Marble-Twin Lakes. Deer River split a pair of games with Bigfork and it also edged Federal Dam 71-67.
Jan. 8, 1962-The Rapids hockey team lost to Hibbing 3-2 as Richard Chopp and Bill LeVasseur scored for the Indians. Rapids also lost to Gilbert 4-1 as Chopp scored the lone Indian goal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.