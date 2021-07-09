25 Years Ago
May 26, 1996-The Rapids girls golf team literally dominated the competition as it won the Section 7AA title by an astounding 33 strokes. Kelly Kirwin was medalist as she won by 12 strokes. Other Thunderhawks include Christina Ley, Jodi Pollard, Lindsay Clayton, Toni Peluso and Carrie Anderson.
May 26, 1996-Greenway’s Joel Rygh placed fourth in singles in the subsection tournament and will advance to the Section 7A Individual Tournament.
May 26, 1996-The Northland-Remer girls track and field team was first in the District 28 Meet while the Deer River boys won.
May 26, 1996-Virginia defeated the Rapids boys tennis team 6-1 in the section tournament. The lone Thunderhawk point came in fourth singles with a win by Rob Benner.
May 26, 1996-Luke Schipper, senior goaltender for the Rapids hockey team this past season, has been named as the recipient of the Mick McLaughlin Award.
May 26, 1996-In county league baseball, Warba teat Pengilly 8-4 as James Brubaker was winning pitcher.
May 26, 1996-In area baseball action, Greenway beat International Falls 6-2 as Jamie Steinberg hurled a six-hitter and Perry Smiley and Bill Miskovich both had three hits. Chisholm blanked Hill City 7-0 while Deer River won its own invitational with a 10-0 win over Toivola-Meadowlands. Josh Villeneuve pitched a three-hitter while Josh Alzen had three hits. Mt. Iron-Buhl beat Deer River 9-4 while Nashwauk-Keewatin downed BEST 6-0 as G.J. Rajkovich, Eric Tessman and Brian Gangl combined on a no-hitter. Jason Garr had three hits.
May 26, 1996-Greenway senior Leah Mattfield has signed a volleyball letter of intent for Jamestown College in Jamestown, N.D.
May 29, 1996-The Rapids baseball team beat Duluth Central 10-3 in first-round playoff action. Travis Holte was winning pitcher while Jereme Desnoyers led the offense.
May 29, 1996-The Rapids boys golf team, the defending Class AA state champion, placed ninth in the section meet. Mike Christensen of the Thunderhawks earned a berth in the state tournament.
May 29, 1996-The Greenway softball team saw its season end with a 12-3 loss to Esko in Section 7A play.
May 29, 1996-Nashwauk-Keewatin advanced in the Section 7A Tournament with a 5-3 win over Greenway as Lenny Mayerle hit a two-run double in the eighth inning to drive in the winning runs. Frank Huffman was winning pitcher.
May 29, 1996-Two Rapids tennis players – James Winberg and Luke Schipper – advanced in Section 7AA individual action.
May 29, 1996-The Rapids baseball team ended its regular season with a 6-0 win over Cloquet. Marc Lane hurled a shutout while Clint Gustafson led the offense.
May 29, 1996-Lauri Ludeman, ICC instructor and women’s basketball coach, has been hired as head women’s basketball coach at Augsburg College in Minneapolis.
May 29, 1996-The ICC baseball team finished fourth in the state tournament.
May 29, 1996-Dan Winkler, a 1992 graduate of Grand Rapids High School and a senior infielder with the University of Wisconsin-Superior baseball team, has been selected All Northern Division in the Wisconsin State University Conference.
50 Years Ago
May 27, 1971-Grand Rapids bowlers were among the winners at the Kiel Spiel Tournament at Hibbing. Doubles winners were Bob Wirtanen and Lee Jensen while Wayne Gist was fourth in singles.
May 27, 1971-Grand Rapids Sports Boosters Club elected radio sportscaster George E. Baumann president. Serving with Baumann will be James E. Murphy, Ted Betts, and John Rosato.
May 27, 1971-The Rapids track and field team won the District 28 championship. Taking first for the Indians were Al Waller, Pat Wiswell, Ron Campbell, Mark Johnson, George Jacobson, Russ Shields, Dave Karkela, Joe Smolke and Kelly Cahill. Other area winners were Mark Wohlrabe, Roy Lubber and Bob Metke of Deer River.
May 27, 1971-Posting perfect scores at the Grand Rapids Trap Club were Denny Madden, Denny Buckley, Bud Tibbets, Gary Akre, Ken Eischens, Bill Felosi, Randy Cook, Don Wendt, Ken O’Konek, Terry Wilkey, Earl Heingardner and Marvin Mitchell.
May 31, 1971-Outgoing coach Jim Volker, assistant coach Jim Hernesman, four cheerleaders and the 20 members of the 1970-71 Bantam hockey team were honored at the VFW Hockey Banquet.
May 31, 1971- In District 28 baseball action, Greenway tipped Buhl 1-0 as Reed Erickson picked up the win on the mound. Jim Peluso knocked in Bob Partanen with the lone run of the game. Rapids pounded Deer River 15-0 as Gregg Aune, Brian McCauley and Mick Lucia combined on a one-hitter. Ken Hupila had three hits.
May 31, 1971- In county league baseball, Swatara beat Blackberry 10-2 as Darell Gillson was winning pitcher. Spang topped Warba 6-2 as Jack Burt was winning pitcher.
60 Years Ago
May 25, 1961-In baseball action, Grand Rapids defeated Greenway 7-6 in nine innings. Don Smith was the winning pitcher while Ray Tomberlin and Ron Tomberlin both had three hits and Roger Anderson and Glen Harder each had two. Saarela had two hits for the Raiders.
May 25, 1961-The Bigfork baseball team downed Deer River to win the District 28 regular season crown.
May 25, 1961-Grand Rapids will have six entries in the Region 7 Track and Field Meet at Virginia. They are Paul Schendel and Tom Hanna in the high hurdles and low hurdles, Bill Beasley in the broad jump, Norman Mattson in the discus, Cal Blakesley and Tom Rajala in the pole vault, and Blakesley in the high jump.
May 25, 1961-The Grand Rapids Braves city baseball team will open its season against Chisholm. Dave Powers, John Oaks and John Benton attended a league meeting where the schedule was made. Other teams besides Grand Rapids and Chisholm are Marble, Hibbing, Virginia and Ely.
May 25, 1961-Top bowlers in area leagues were Dolores Parker and June Lofstrom.
May 25, 1961-U.S. heavyweight wrestling champion Gene Kininski makes his second Grand Rapids appearance on May 31. He will face former Minnesota football All-American Leo Nomellini in the headline match. Other wrestlers include Tiny Mills and Jim Hady.
May 25, 1961-Clarence Culver Jr. captured top marksmen’s spot at the Pokegama Sportsmen’s Club shoot.
May 25, 1961-In county league baseball, Lawrence Lake downed Pengilly 16-5 as Jim Andrews hit a home run and Dahline was winning pitcher. Elich took the loss for Pengilly. Balsam beat Goodland 18-2 as Garner, Sturk, Holum and Ahola led the way. Deer River topped Keewatin 17-6 as Jardine hit a home run.
May 29, 1961-Itasca Junior College won the 880-yard relay at the Northern Junior College Conference Track Meet. Members are Don Hurt, Grand Rapids, Ed Schmidt, Grand Rapids, Dave Gardinier, Greenway, and Mike Wright, Greenway. Gardinier won the 220-yard dash while Wright won the 100-yard dash.
May 29, 1961-Hibbing eliminated the Rapids baseball team from the District 28 Tournament with a 14-11 win. Don Smith and Richard Chopp pitched for the Indians. Other games was Deer River upsetting Bigfork 10-2 as Lubken was winning pitcher and Bischoff the losing pitcher.
May 29, 1961-Ray Tomberlin of the Rapids baseball team is the batting champion of District 28 with a .519 average in eight league games. Other top Rapids hitters were Roger Anderson, ,467, and Ron Tomberlin, .333. Other top hitters in the district were Gordon Lee, Chisholm, .500, Mike Vidmar, Hibbing, .478, Bukovich, Buhl, .400, Kearney, Greenway, .308, L. Schaar, Deer River, .478, Schlander, Nashwauk, .294, Martindale, Keewatin, .278, and Holt, Bigfork. .222.
May 29, 1961-Cal Blakesley of the Rapids track team won two events at the Region 7 Meet, winning both the pole vault and the high jump. Glen Harder of the Indians was third in the 440 dash, and Paul Schendel was third in the low hurdles, Jim White of Hibbing set two region records in the 100 dash (9.9 seconds) and the 220 dash (21.3 seconds). Tony Lynch of International Falls set a record in the high hurdles.
