BUCK LAKE — The Buck Lake Improvement Club is looking for teams for the 43rd Labor Day weekend men’s softball tournament on Sept, 3 and 4.
This fun, family-focused tournament is known for the great games, concessions, and raffles. Got a team? We need you! Contact tourney organizer Amy Schmidt today! Call her at 612-598-5894.
The Buck Lake Community Center is located 12 miles north of Nashwauk on Highway 65.
Pokegama Tuesday Morning Women’s Golf League
Standings
July 19
Team Pts.
Pokegama Grill 41
Eye Care Clinic 40
Mallard Wild Rice 24
Thrivent Financial 23
Low Gross
Terri Fjosne 83
Jan Maki 85
Low Net
Deb Vergin 69
18-Hole Low Net Weekly Challenge Winner: Deb Vergin 69
Birdies: Jan Maki, No. 18, Terri Fjosne, No.6, Dianne Sergot, No. 8.
Pokegama Men’s Club
Standings
July 20
Team Pts.
Nicklaus Division
Deerwood Bank White 101
Clairmont Financial 95
Wells Fargo Delta Blues 89
Grand Rapids Loan 84
Northcliff Property Service 83
Pokegama Grill 83
Grand Rapids Dental Care 82
Dolan Law 77
Coldwell Bank Platinum 67
Miskovich Dental 58
North Compass Financial 56
Carroll Funeral Home 54
NBC 50
Grand Itasca Clinic & Hosp. 13
Low Scores
John Ryan 36
Mitch Kellin 37
Ryan Milette 37
Adam Dauphnais 38
Max Peters 38
Mike Chandler 38
Brad Gallop 39
Chris Payne 39
Jon Cleveland 39
Jon Rohloff 39
Nick Rothstein 39
Pat Pollard 39
Shawn Mitchell 39
Steve Forneris 39
Palmer Division
1st National Wealth Mgmt. 97
Eagles 92
Davis Oil 84
Itasca Reliable 75
Paul Bunyan 74
Wells Fargo Legacy 73
Coldwell Banker Diamond 69
McCoy Construction 69
Ping 69
Current Electric 68
Greater Insurance 67
1st Natl. Bank Coleraine 60
Deerwood Bank Maroon 55
Acheson Tire 48
Low Scores
Luke Sheetz 37
Nate Haskins 37
Ryan Dekich 37
Grant Clafton 38
Keith Oleheiser 38
Jim McCoy 39
