GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Boys Basketball
Ely 60
Bigfork 41.
ELY — Joey Bianco led all scorers with 19 points. Jack Davies added 15 with four 3-pointers and Jason Kerntz chipped in with 13.
Jhace Pearson led Bigfork with 15 points. Caden Rahier and Matt Vosika both scored seven points and Brad Haley added six.
With the loss, Bigfork falls to 3-4 on the season. It played Greenway on Jan. 3, and will travel to Hill City for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Friday, Jan. 6. The Huskies will travel to Cherry for a game on Tuesday, Jan. 10, for another 7:15 p.m. contest.
With the win, Ely is now 6-1 for the season.
BHS 13 28—41
Ely 21 39—60
Bigfork: Matt Vosika 7, Caden Rahier 7, Chase Powell 4, Chase Jacobson 2, Brad Haley 6, Jhace Pearson 15; Three pointers: Pearson 3, Rahier 2, Vosika 1; Free throws: 3-6; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Joey Bianco 19, Jack Davies 15, Caid Chittum 9, Jason Kerntz 13, Erron Anderson 4; Three pointers: Davies 4, Chittum 3, Kerntz 2; Free throws: 15-26; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Girls Basketball
Bigfork 39
Greenway 28
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School girls basketball team defeated Greenway 39-28 in action at home on Jan. 2.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Bigfork improves to 9-1 on the season. It played Deer River on Jan. 3, and will be on the road against Nashwauk-Keewatin for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Greenway falls to 1-8 with the loss. It will travel to Chisholm for a 7:15 p.m. game on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Wrestling
Rumble on the Red
FARGO, N.D. —The Grand Rapids High School wrestling team competed in the Rumble on the Red at Fargo, N.D. recently.
The Thunderhawks finished the 59-team tournament in 45th place with 19 points. New Prague won the event with 193.5 points followed by Stillwater, 146, and Jackson County Central, 135.5 points.
IRC Stats
Boys Basketball
Through Jan. 1
2-pt. FG Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 73.91
2. Griffin Krmpotich, Rock Ridge, 73.33
3. Casey Aune, Rock Ridge, 72.73
4. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 69.70
5. Carter Mavec, Rock Ridge, 66.67
3-pt. FG Percentage
5 or More Attempts
1. Cameron Jones, Mesabi East, 80.00
2. Jalen Miskowitz, Rock Ridge, 60.00
3. Casey Aune, Rock Ridge, 54.55
4. Carter Mavec, Rock Ridge, 50.00
4. Damian Cash, Deer River, 50.00
4. Trent Forsline, Chisholm, 50.00
9. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 38.46
Free Throw Percentage
5 or More Attempts
1. Griffin Krmpotich, Rock Ridge, 100.00
2. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 88.89
3. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 80.00
4. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 78.57
5. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 71.43
6. Colton Hemphill, Deer River, 66.67
9. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 63.64
Points per Game
3 or More Games
1. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River,17.00
2. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 15.80
3. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 15.13
4. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 14.33
5. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 11.83
7. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 11.00
10. Rhett Mundt, Deer River, 9.38
Rebounds
3 or More Games
1. Rhett Mundt, Deer River, 10.38
2. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 8.83
3. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 7.75
4. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 6.80
5. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 6.00
7. Jeremy Huff-Metso, Greenway, 5.67
9. Thomas White, Deer River, 5.14
10. Colton Hemphill, Deer River, 5.00
Assists
3 or more games
1. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 6.20
2. Trent Forsline, Chisholm, 3.67
3. Carter Mavec, Rock Ridge, 3.20
4. Gage Olson, Greenway, 3.17
5. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 3.00
5. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 3.00
Steals
3 or more games
1. Shane Zancauske, Chisholm, 4.33
2. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 4.00
3. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 3.63
4. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 3.00
4. Trent Forsline, Chisholm, 3.00
Blocks
2 or More Games
1. Hayden Roche, Chisholm, 2.50
2. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 1.33
3. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 1.20
4. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 0.77
5. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 0.67
Girls Basketball
Through Jan. 1
2-pt. FG Percentage
10 or more attempts
1. Caitlynn Hemphill, Deer River, 70.59
2. Emma Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 67.74
3. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 65.12
4. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 62.96
5. Aleksia Tollefson, Rock Ridge, 54.84
9. Paige Nason, Deer River, 47.37
3-pt. FG Percentage
5 or More Attempts
1. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 50.00
2. Lexi Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 38.89
3. Allie Lamppa, Mesabi East, 36.84
4. Constance Bowstring, Deer River, 35.71
5. Hannah Kne, Chisholm, 35.21
6. Kaelynn Johnson, Deer River, 33.33
Free Throw Percentage
5 or More Attempts
1. Hannah Kne, Chisholm, 83.87
2. Mia Doerr, Deer River, 83.33
3. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 66.67
4. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 63.64
5. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 62.50
5. Abbi Hutchinson, Intl. Falls, 62.50
8. Ra’Leigh Belgarde, Deer River, 57.14
Points per Game
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 22.40
2. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 17.71
3. Hannah Kne, Chisholm, 15.70
4. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 14.43
5. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 14.00
7. Constance Bowstring, Deer River, 13.29
Rebounds
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 16.80
2. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 11.80
3. Gracie Swenson, Intl. Falls, 11.33
4. Paige Nason, Deer River, 9.29
5. Maija Hill, Mesabi East, 9.14
9. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 6.29
10. Caitlyn Hemphill, Deer River, 5.57
Assists
1. Lola Huhta, Chisholm, 4.60
2. Ella Storlie, Deer River, 3.57
3. Lexi Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 3.13
3. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 3.13
5. Paige Nason, Deer River, 2.71
Steals
1. Abbi Hutchinson, Intl. Falls, 3.83
2. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 3.50
3. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 3.13
3. Lexi Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 3.00
4. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 3.25
5. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 2.90
Blocks
1. Caitlyn Hemphill, Deer River, 2.43
2. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 2.50
3. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 1.14
4. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 1.13
5. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 0.70
Boys Hockey
As of Jan. 1
Scoring
1. Dylan Hedley, Rock Ridge, 6-10-16
2. Braden Skifstad, Intl. Falls, 8-5-13
2. Isaac Flatley, Rock Ridge, 8-5-13
4. Cooper Crandall, Intl. Falls, 5-7-12
4. Colin Kostiuk, Intl. Falls, 3-9-12
6. Max Dremmel, Intl. Falls, 2-9-11
7. Jack Stadler, North Shore, 3-6-9
8. Thomas Vekich, Greenway, 5-3-8
8. Matt Wherley, Intl. Falls, 4-4-8
10. Cody Joslyn, Intl. Falls, 2-5-7
10. Carter Cline, Greenway, 2-5-7
10. Sam Troutwine, Rock Ridge, 0-7-7
Save Percentage
1. Ryan Rothfork, Rock Ridge, 93.20
2. Chase Mallory, North Shore, 90.91
3. Derek Gibeau, Greenway, 89.81
4. Levi Maki, Rock Ridge, 89.66
5. Tyler Shoberg, Intl. Falls, 84.43
Goals Against Average
1. Ryan Rothfork, Rock Ridge, 1.68
2. Chase Mallory, North Shore, 2.30
3. Derek Gibeau, Greenway, 2.76
4. Levi Maki, Rock Ridge, 3.40
5. Ward Harsila, Rock Ridge, 4.05
