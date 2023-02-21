GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 59
Superior 50
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team topped Superior in a road game on Feb. 16, by the score of 59-50.
It was a tough game for the Thunderhawks as they trailed 24-20 at halftime. However, they came out flying in the second half to outscore Superior by 13 points in the half to take the victory.
Taryn Hamling drained five 3-pointers and scored 20 points to pace Grand Rapids. Jessika Lofstrom scored 16 points while Braya LaPlant connected on three 3-pointers and tallied 15. Kate Jamtgaard added six.
Savannah Leopold was hot from outside for Superior as she hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points. Emma Raye scored 16 and Kloe Zentowski added 14.
The win is Grand Rapids’ 22nd in a row and it improves the Thunderhawks to 22-2 on the season. It played Esko on Feb. 21, and will complete its regular season at home with a 7:15 p.m. game versus Duluth Denfeld on Friday, Feb. 24.
GR 20 39—59
S 24 26—50
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 6, Hannah Hostetter 2, Jessika Lofstrom 16, Taryn Hamling 20, Braya LaPlant 15.
Superior: Annabel Manion 1, Kloe Zentowski 14, Savannah Leopold 17, Eva Peterson 2, Emma Raye 16.
Three pointers: GR, Hamling 5, LaPlant 3; S, Zentowski, Leopold 5; Free throws: GR 5-of-8; S 12-of-15.
Boys Basketball
Detroit Lakes 69
Grand Rapids 65
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team was tipped by Detroit Lakes 69-65 in home action on Feb. 18.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Grand Rapids falls to 6-16 for the season. It played Duluth Marshall on Feb. 21, and it will be on the road for a 7:15 p.m. game versus Proctor on Thursday, Feb. 23. The Thunderhawks remain on the road for a 7:15 p.m. tilt against Cloquet on Friday, Feb. 24.
Detroit Lakes improves to 14-7 with the win.
Girls Basketball
Cherry 81
N-K 36
CHERRY — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team lost on the road to Cherry by a score of 81-36 on Feb. 17.
Anna Serna scored 21 points to pace Cherry in scoring. Faith Zganjar scored 19, Jillian Sajdak, 17, Aimee Grotberg, eight, and Mackenna Ridge added six.
Claire Clusiau scored 21 points to lead Nashwauk-Keewatin. Katie Kinkel added nine points.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin falls to 4-17 on the season. It played Bigfork on Feb. 21, and will complete its regular season on the road at Greenway for a 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.
Cherry improves to 8-15 with the victory.
N-K—36
C —81
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Claire Clusiau 21, Katie Kinkel 9, Gracie Ranta 3, Katrinna Evans 2, Taylor Covier 1.
Cherry: Anna Serna 21, Faith Zganjar 19, Jillian Sajdak 17, Aimee Grotberg 8, Mackenna Ridge 6, Aunika Helms 4, Kiara Ridge 2, Maggie McLaughlin 1.
Fouled out: Evans, Sajdak.
Girls Basketball
Proctor 46
Greenway 43
PROCTOR — The Greenway High School girls basketball team lost on the road to Proctor by a 46-43 score on Feb. 16.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Greenway is now 7-17 on the season. It will complete its regular season at home with a 7:15 p.m. game versus Nashwauk-Keewatin on Thursday, Feb. 23.
Proctor improves to 18-8 with the win.
Girls Basketball
Hibbing 62
Deer River 34
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School girls basketball team fell at home to Hibbing by a 62-34 score on Feb. 17.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Deer River falls to 8-16 on the season. It played Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Feb. 21, and it will complete its regular season with a 7:15 p.m. home game against International Falls on Thursday, Feb. 23.
Hibbing improves to 8-16 with the win.
Girls Basketball
Bigfork 55
LOW 39
LAKE OF THE WOODS — The Bigfork High School girls basketball team ran past Lake of the Woods 55-39 9in a road game on Feb. 17.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Bigfork improves to --- for the season. It played Northome-Kelliher on Feb. 20, and Nashwauk-Keewatin on Feb. 21. It will complete its regular season on Thursday, Feb. 23, on the road for a 6 p.m. contest versus Wrenshall.
With the loss, Lake of the Woods falls to 5-14 on the season.
Boys Basketball
MIB 88
N-K 40
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School basketball team lost at home by an 88-40 score to Mt. Iron-Buhl on Feb. 17.
The Rangers led 41-21 at the half and then had a big second half to cruise to the win.
Asher Zubich scored 19 points to pace MIB in scoring. Nik Jesch hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points while Josh Holmes nailed three 3-pointers and also scored 17. Mason Clines scored nine, McCaden Clines, eight, Rylen Niska, seven, and Braylen Keith and T.J. DuChamp both added five.
Scoring results for Nashwauk-Keewatin were not available.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin falls to 7-15 on the season. It played South Ridge on Feb. 21, and will be home for a 7:15 p.m. contest against Duluth Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 23.
With the win, MIB improves to 15-7 for the season.
Boys Basketball
Bigfork 74
LOW 31
LAKE OF THE WOODS — The Bigfork High School boys basketball team took a 74-31 road victory over Lake of the Woods on Feb. 17.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Bigfork improves to 10-11 on the season. It played Greenway on Feb. 21, and will be at home for a 7:15 p.m. contest against Mt. Iron-Buhl on Friday, Feb. 24.
With the loss, Lake of the Woods falls to 4-15.
Girls Basketball
Northome 72
Bigfork 39
NORTHOME — The Bigfork High School girls basketball team lost on the road to Northome-Kelliher by a 72-39 score on Feb. 20.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Bigfork falls to 15-5 on the season. It played Nashwauk-Keewatin on Feb. 20, and will close out the regular season with a 6 p.m. contest versus Wrenshall on Thursday, Feb. 23.
With the win, Northome-Kelliher improves to 22-2 for the season.
Girls Basketball
Carlton 44
HCN 38
CARLTON — The Hill City/Northland girls basketball team lost on the road to Carlton by a 44-38 margin on Feb. 20.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, HCN is now 7-16 on the season. It played Northome-Kelliher on Feb. 21, and will close out the regular season with a 7:15 p.m. game at Hill City against Littlefork-Big Falls on Thursday, Feb. 23.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 58
Blackduck 57
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School boys basketball team won a thriller at home over Blackduck by a 58-57 score on Feb. 20.
Ethan Williams had 18 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Deer River while Caiden Schjenken had nine points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots. Rhett Mundt scored eight points, pulled down 11 rebounds and blocked five shots and Cale Jackson had seven points and three steals. Nick Bakkedahl had six points and six rebounds while Sam Rahier scored six points and recorded three steals.
No information was available for Blackduck.
With the win – the Warriors’ eighth in a row – Deer River improves to 18-5 for the season. It will play host to International Falls in a 7:15 p.m. game on Friday, Feb. 24, and will be home versus Rock Ridge for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
With the loss, Blackduck falls to 13-9 on the season.
Swim Honor Roll
Boys
As of Feb. 22
200-yard medley relay
1. Rock Ridge, 1:42.63
2. Duluth, 1:42.96
3. Hibbing, 1:44.63
4. Grand Rapids, 1:50.05
5. Mesabi East, 1:52.03
200-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:41.09
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 1:50.84
3. Travis Elling, Duluth, 1:51.30
4. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 1:55.01
5. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 1:56.69
200 Individual Medley
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:57.83
2. Travis Elling, Duluth, 2:09.23
3. Cole Layman, Mesabi East, 2:11.13
4. Pete Saftner, Duluth, 2:11.73
5. Paolo Pagnucci, Superior, 2:13.78
50-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 22.42
1. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 22.42
3. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 22.43
4. Ben Phillips, Hibbing, 22.76
5. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 22.83
Diving (6 dives)
1. Aydin Aultman, Grand Rapids, 265
2. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 231
3. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 219
4. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 217
5. Cole Hughes, Hibbing, 196
9. David Aultman, Grand Rapids, 172
Diving (11 dives)
1. Aydin Aultman, Grand Rapids, 399
2. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 373
3. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 368
4. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 332
5. Cole Hughes, Hibbing, 320
9. David Aultman, Grand Rapids, 256
100-yard butterfly
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 51.0
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 53.0
3. Ben Phillips, Hibbing, 55.0
4. Landon West, Duluth, 55.0
5. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 58.0
100-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 47.0
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 49.0
3. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 49.0
4. Travis Elling, Duluth, 51.0
5. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 51.0
500-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 4:38.16
2. Travis Elling, Duluth, 5:08.43
3. Gunnar George, 5:30.92
4. Cole Layman, Mesabi East, 5:31.24
5. R.J. West, Duluth, 5:33.12
8. Joe Loney, Grand Rapids, 5:37.17
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 1:30.91
2. Mesabi East, 1:32.62
3. Hibbing, 1:33.04
4. Rock Ridge, 1:34.43
5. Grand Rapids, 1:38.41
100-yard backstroke
1. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 56.0
2. Grant Wodny. Duluth, 57.0
3. Landon West, Duluth, 57.0
4. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 59.0
5. Isaac Palecek, Grand Rapids, 1:00.06
100-yard breaststroke
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:02.75
2. Gabe Aagnes, Rock Ridge, 1:05.38
3. Erik Oase, Duluth, 1:05.69
4. Paolo Pagnucci, Superior, 1:05.81
5. Seiji Sudoh, Duluth, 1:06.74
10. Zak Vidmar, Grand Rapids, 1:08.96
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 3:22.17
2. Rock Ridge, 3:28.82
3. Mesabi East, 3:30.10
4. Grand Rapids, 3:39.42
5. Hibbing, 3:43.41
