GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 3
Brainerd 3
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team skated to a 3-3 tie versus Brainerd in a home game on Jan. 24.
Brainerd led 1-0 after the first period on a goal by Brady Johnson.
The Thunderhawks tied the game 9:28 into the second period when Blayne Mortenson found the back of the net. Brainerd scored with 37 seconds left in the period when Kale Koop turned on the red light, but Grand Rapids returned the favor just 26 seconds later when Gus Drennen scored. The game was tied at 2-2 entering the third period.
The Thunderhawks took a 3-2 lead with 3:04 left in the game when Will Shermoen tallied. But Brainerd was able to tie the game up with 1:40 left when Kade Stengrim scored.
There was no more scoring in regulation or in overtime as the game ended tied.
Myles Gunderson had 18 saves in goal for Grand Rapids while Ryan Gerlich was bombarded to where he had to make 46 saves for Brainerd.
With the tie, Grand Rapids is 11-7-1 for the season. It will be on the road for a 7 p.m. game versus Maple Grove on Friday, Jan. 27.
Brainerd is now 5-9-2 for the season.
B 1 1 1 0 — 3
GR 0 2 1 0 — 3
First Period: 1. B, Brady Johnson (Martin Timmons, Ashton Extrand), 3:42.
Second period: 2. GR, Blayne Mortenson (Gus Drennen, Will Stauffer), 9:28; 3. B, Kale Koop (Kade Stengrim), 16:23; 4. GR, Drennen (Bauer Murphy, Gavin Forrest), 16:49.
Third Period: 5. GR, Will Shermoen (Luka Rohloff, Forrest), 13:56; 6. Stengrim (John Finnegan, Extrand), 15:20.
Overtime: No scoring.
Penalties-Minutes: B 1-for-2 minutes; GR 1-for-2 minutes.
Goalie saves: Ryan Gerlich, B, 18-10-12-6—46; Myles Gunderson, GR, 5-5-5-3—18.
Boys Basketball
Grand Rapids 73
Hibbing 39
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team picked up its second win of the season as it dismantled Hibbing 73-39 in action on Jan. 26, at home.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Grand Rapids improves to 2-11 for the season. It will travel to Rock Ridge for a 7:15 p.m. game on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and will be at Hibbing for a rematch in a 7:15 p.m. contest on Friday, Feb. 3.
Hibbing falls to 0-11 with the loss.
Girls Basketball
Cherry 57
N-K 16
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team lost at home to Cherry by a 57-16 score on Jan. 23.
Anna Serna led a balanced Cherry scoring attack with 14 points. Faith Zganjar scored 13, Kayinn Cappol, 10, Jillian Sajdak, eight, and Kenna Ridge, six.
Claire Clusiau scored 12 points for Nashwauk-Keewatin.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin is now 4-11 on the season while Cherry improves to 6-10.
C 57
N-K 16
Cherry: Anna Serna 14, Faith Zganjar 13, Kayinn Cappol 10, Jillian Sajdak 8, Kenna Ridge 6, Bella Grotberg 3, Kaidy Stokes 3.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Claire Clusiau 12, Katie Kinkel 2, Taylor Covier 1, Katrinna Evans 1.
Girls Basketball
HCN 62
N-K 54
NASHWAUK — The Hill City/Northland girls basketball team topped Nashwauk-Keewatin 62-54 in action on Jan. 24, on the road.
Annika Spangler had 19 points to pace Hill City/Northland in scoring. Bella Dunham had 13, Maddie Barnes, nine, Michelle Smith, eight, and Emma Finke added seven.
Claire Clusiau scored 20 points to lead the Spartans. Katie Kinkel and Jaci Rebrovich both scored 11 while Taylor Covier and Katrinna Evans both added five.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin is now 4-12 for the season. It is next in action on Monday, Jan. 30, at 7:15 p.m. at home versus Ely.
With the win, Hill City/Northland improves to 4-10 on the season. It will play Chisholm on Monday, Jan. 30, at 7:15 p.m. at Remer.
HCN 62
N-K 54
Hill City/Northland: Annika Spangler 19, Bella Dunham 13, Maddie Barnes 9, Michelle Smith 8, Emma Finke 7, Imani Richey 4, Tatum Peterson 2.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Claire Clusiau 20, Katie Kinkel 11, Jaci Rebrovich 11, Taylor Covier 5, Katrinna Evans 5, Gracie Ranta 2.
Girls Basketball
South Ridge 68
Deer River 39
SOUTH RIDGE — The Deer River High School girls basketball team lost on the road to South Ridge by a 68-39 score on Jan. 24.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Deer River falls to 7-10 on the season while South Ridge improves to 13-3.
Boys Basketball
MLWR 47
Grand Rapids 43
MOOSE LAKE — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team fell to Moose Lake-Willow River by the score of 47-43 in action on the road on Jan. 24.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Grand Rapids falls to 1-11 on the season while MLWR improves to 9-6.
Boys Hockey
Greenway 5
LOW 4
BAUDETTE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team tipped Lake of the Woods 5-4 in road action on Jan. 24.
Greenway jumped out to a 2-0 advantage in the first period on goals from Dylan Villenueve and Aden Springer. Jordan Kvernen scored for Lake of the Woods with under a minute remaining in the period as the Raiders led 2-1 after one period.
Springer scored with 2:21 remaining in the second period to put Greenway ahead 3-1, and he tallied once again with just 16 seconds left in the period for his hat trick. However, LOW retaliated just 15 seconds later, with just one second left in the period, when Kvernen scored his second goal. Greenway had a 4-2 advantage entering the final period.
Kvernen notched his hat trick as he tallied at the 8:18 mark of the third period to pull LOW to within 4-3. Then, with 6:04 left in the game, Cole Cook scored for LOW to tie the game at 4-4.
But the dangerous Springer gave Greenway the lead once again with 1:13 remaining when he tallied his fourth goal of the game. LOW was unable to notch the equalizer as the Raiders took the win.
Derek Gibeau finished with 30 saves in the nets for the Raiders while Oren Wenell-Jack had 38 stops for LOW.
With the win, Greenway improves to 7-8 on the season. It played Thief River Falls on Jan. 27, and will play host to East Grand Forks in a 2 p.m. contest on Saturday, Jan. 28. It will be at Duluth Denfeld for a 7:30 p.m. game on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
LOW falls to 4-12 with the loss.
G 2 2 1 — 5
LOW 1 1 2 — 4
First Period: 1. G, Dylan Villenueve (Gino Troumbly), 6:21; 2. G, Aden Springer (Cole Donahue), 11:47 (pp); 3. LOW, Jordan Kvernen (Charlie Eck, Randy Wood), 16:02.
Second period: 4. G, Springer, 14:39 (sh); 5. Springer (Carter Cline, Max Gangl), 16:44 (pp); 6. LOW, Kvernen (Wood), 16:59.
Third Period: 6. LOW, Kvernen (Wood), 8:18; 7. LOW, Cole Cook (Brant Baron, Nicolas Tiboni), 10:56; 8. Springer (Keller Mitchell), 15:47 .
Penalties-Minutes: G 4-for-8 minutes; LOW 6-for-12 minutes.
Goalie saves: Derek Gibeau, G, 9-14-7—30; Oren Wenell-Jack, LOW, 6-21-11—38.
Boys Basketball
Greenway 71
Intl. Falls 48
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys basketball team ran past International Falls 71-48 in play on Jan. 26.
The Raiders led big at 39-15 at the half and they went on to the win.
Gage Olson led a balanced Greenway scoring attack with 16 points. Stephen McGee scored 14, Jeremy Huff-Metso, 12, Morgan Hess, 11, and Tyler Swedeen added six.
Landin Budris led International Falls with 19 points. Carter Line nailed three 3-pointers and scored 10 while Michael Roche added six.
With the win, Greenway improves to 3-13 on the season. It played Nashwauk-Keewatin on Jan. 27, and will travel to Ely for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
With the loss, International Falls is now 1-14 on the season.
IF 15 33—48
G 39 32—71
International Falls: Hendrix Torgerson 3, Bennet Smith 2, Blair Werner 4, Landin Budris 19, Jarred Slifer 2, Carter Line 10, Michael Roche 6, Lucas Hollis 2.
Greenway: Mekhi McCoy 2, Morgan Hess 11, Tyler Swedeen 6, Colin Robertshaw 2, Jeremy Huff-Metso 12, Michael Strom 2, Gage Olson 16, Stephen McGee 14, Ethan Eiden 4, Bayley Stanley 2.
Fouls: IF 12; G 17; Fouled out: N/A; Three pointers: IF, Line 3; G, Hess; Free throws: IF 13-of-20; G 6-of-15.
Boys Basketball
MIB 88
Deer River 60
MIB — The Deer River High School boys basketball team lost on the road to Mt. Iron-Buhl by an 88-60 score on Jan. 26.
MIB led 41-32 at the half but then it outscored the Warriors by 19 points in the second half to win going away.
Asher Zubich had a huge game for MIB as he nailed four 3-pointers and scored 38 points. Josh Holmes and Nik Jesch both scored 12, Bralen Keith had 10 and Chris King added six.
Cale Jackson topped Deer River with 16 points. Ethan Williams scored 13, Caiden Schjenken, 12, Rhett Mundt, seven, and Kayden Gotchie added five.
With the loss, Deer River falls to 10-4 on the season. It played Northland-Remer on Jan. 27, and will travel to Littlefork-Big Falls for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
With the win, MIB improves to 11-7 for the season.
DR 32 28—60
MIB 41 47—88
Deer River: Cale Jackson 16, Caiden Schjenken 12, Ethan Williams 13, Nick Bakkedahl 2, Kayden Gotchie 5, Rhett Mundt 7, Sam Rahier 3, Lawrence Bowstring 2.
Mt. Iron-Buhl: Braylen Keith 10, Asher Zubich 38, Mason Clines 4, Rylen Niska 2, Josh Holmes 12, Nik Jesch 12, Chris King 6, MiCaden Clines 4.
Fouls: DR 10; MOB 16; Fouled out: None; Three pointers: DR, Jackson 2, Schjenken 2, Rahier; MIB, Zubich 4, Holmes 2, Jesch 2; Free throws: DR 9-of-12; MIB 2-of-3.
Boys Basketball
Hill City 67
Ogilvie 59
OGILVIE — The Hill City High School boys basketball team downed Ogilvie 67-59 in play on the road Jan. 26.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Hill City improves to 2-12 for the season. It will be home for a 7:15 p.m. game against Nashwauk-Keewatin on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Girls Basketball
MIB 85
Deer River 39
MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team had little issue Thursday night in their home matchup with Deer River, cruising to an early 22-5 lead before putting on the hurt the rest of the half to go into the break up 60-13.
Eventually, the Rangers came away with the win, 85-39.
Jordan Zubich led MI-B in the win with 28 points including four made threes. Sage Ganyo and Hali Savela added 18 each with both making three threes.
Hannah Edwards led the Warriors in the loss with 11.
With the loss, Deer River is now 7-11 on the season. It will travel to Bigfork for a 7:15 p.m.. game on Monday, Jan. 30.
MIB improves to 14-3 with the win.
DR 13 26 — 39
MIB 60 25 — 85
Deer River: Hannah Edwards 11, Arionna Doerr 5, Caitlynn Hemphill 7, Shawna Michaud 7, Constance Bowstring 4, Katie Storlie 2, Paige Naison 3; Three pointers: Doerr 1, Michaud 1, Naison 1; Free throws: 2-2; Total fouls: 7; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Izzy Wiita 2, Hannah Villebrun 3, Aniyah Thomas 2, Hali Savela 18, Jordan Zubich 28, Gabby Lira 6, Sage Ganyo 18, Ava Luukkonen 2, Suzy Aubrey 2, Anna Neyens 4; Three pointers: Villebrun 1, Savela 3, Zubich 4, Ganyo 3; Free throws: 8-11; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Girls Basketball
Two Harbors 64
Greenway 48
TWO HARBORS — The Greenway High School girls basketball team lost to Two Harbors 64-48 in action on the road on Jan. 26.
With the loss, Greenway is 4-11 on the season. It played Nevis on Jan. 27, and will travel to Wrenshall for a 6 p.m. game on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
With the win, Two Harbors is 7-9 for the season.
Girls Basketball
BIGFORK — The game between the Bigfork High School girls basketball team and Fond du Lac scheduled for Jan. 26, was cancelled.
The Huskies, 11-2 on the season, will be home against Deer River on Monday, Jan. 30, at 7:15 p.m., and then they will be on the road for a 5:45 p.m. game against South Ridge on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Swim Honor Roll
Boys
As of Jan. 29
200-yard medley relay
1. Rock Ridge, 1:42.63
2. Duluth, 1:43.16
3. Hibbing, 1:44.63
4. Mesabi East, 1:52.03
5. Grand Rapids, 1:53.37
200-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:41.09
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 1:50.84
3. Travis Elling, Duluth, 1:51.30
4. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 1:55.01
5. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 1:56.59
10. Nik Casper, Grand Rapids, 2:01.30
200 Individual Medley
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:58.56
2. Travis Elling, Duluth, 2:09.23
3. Pete Saftner, Duluth, 2:13.48
4. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 2:13.79
5. Cole Layman, Mesabi East, 2:13.96
50-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 22.42
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 22.46
3. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 22.66
4. Ben Phillips, Hibbing, 22.76
5. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 22.83
Diving (6 dives)
1. Aydin Aultman, Grand Rapids, 265
2. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 231
3. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 219
4. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 217
5. Cole Hughes, Hibbing, 196
9. David Aultman, Grand Rapids, 172
Diving (11 dives)
1. Aydin Aultman, Grand Rapids, 399
2. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 373
3. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 357
4. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 330
5. Cole Hughes, Hibbing, 320
8. David Aultman, Grand Rapids, 255
100-yard butterfly
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 51.0
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 53.0
3. Ben Phillips, Hibbing, 55.0
4. Landon West, Duluth, 57.0
5. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 58.0
10. William Skaudis, Grand Rapids, 1:02.47
100-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 47.0
2. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 50.0
3. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 50.0
4. Travis Elling, Duluth, 51.0
5. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 51.0
500-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 4:38.16
2. Travis Elling, Duluth, 5:13.38
3. Gunnar George, 5:30.92
4. Pete Saftner, Duluth, 5:35.49
5. Joe Loney, Grand Rapids, 5:39.71
8. Graham Verke, Grand Rapids, 5:44.83
10. Max Connelly, Grand Rapids, 5:47.67
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 1:31.51
2. Hibbing, 1:33.04
3. Mesabi East, 1:33.15
4. Rock Ridge, 1:34.43
5. Grand Rapids, 1:38.91
100-yard backstroke
1. Grant Wodny. Duluth, 57.0
2. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 59.0
3. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 59.0
4. Landon West, Duluth, 59.0
5. Isaac Palecek, Grand Rapids, 1:00.06
100-yard breaststroke
1. Paolo Pagnucci, Superior, 1:05.81
2. Gabe Aagnes, Rock Ridge, 1:05.96
3. Erik Oase, Duluth, 1:06.15
4. Lukas Niska, Duluth, 1:07.05
5. Ben Riipinen, Hibbing, 1:07.23
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 3:22.17
2. Rock Ridge, 3:29.41
3. Mesabi East, 3:33.21
4. Grand Rapids, 3:38.82
5. Hibbing, 3:43.41
Wrestling
Rock Ridge
Triangular
ROCK RIDGE — The Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway (NKG) wrestling team lost to Rock Ridge in the Rock Ridge Triangular recently.
Mason Marx won the 220-pound match for NKG.
Rock Ridge 72, Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 6
106: Will Strawser, RR, def. Korbin Nagler by fall at 1:18.
113: Gage Benz, RR, def. Hosea Huyck by fall at 1:06.
120: Nolan Campbell, RR, FF.
126: Dutch Hedblom, RR, def. Jovanna Volker by fall at 0:52.
132: Jake Neari, RR, FF.
138: Suki Comes Flying, RR, FF.
145: Jackson Kendall, RR, def. Ethan Wellings by fall at 0:54.
152: Colton Gallus, RR, def. John Duffy by fall at 5:15.
160: Gavin Flannigan, RR, FF.
170: Damian Tapio, RR, FF.
182: Kaelan Kimball, RR, FF.
195: Keegan Comer, RR, FF.
220: Mason Marx, NKG, FF.
285: FF.
