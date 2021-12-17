GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Boys Basketball
Chisholm 89
Greenway 58
CHISHOLM — The Greenway High School boys basketball team traveled to Chisholm on Dec, 14, and fell by the score of 89-58.
Chisholm led 39-25 after the first half and then outscored the Raiders 50-33 in the second half.
Noah Sundquist scored 27 points to pace Chisholm in scoring. Sean Fleming scored 18, Jude Sundquist, 13, Phil Barnard, 11, July Abernathy, nine, and Shane Zancauske added five.
Grant Hansen led Greenway with 19 points. Mathias Macknight scored 12, Westin Smith, 10, and Grant Rychart added nine.
GWY 25 33 — 58
C 39 50 — 89
Greenway: Grant Hansen 19, Westin Smith 10, Kolin Waterhouse 3, Mathias Macknight 12, Alex Plackner 3, Israel Hartman 2, Grant Rychart 9.
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 27, Jude Sundquist 13, Hayden Roche 3, Sean Fleming 18, July Abernathy 9, Shane Zancauske 5, Nathan Showalter 3, Phil Barnard 11.
Total Fouls: N/A; Fouled Out: N/A; Free Throws: G 12-of-18; C 16-of-26; 3-pointers: G, Hansen 2, Smith 2, Waterhouse, Macknight 2, Rychart; C, N. Sundquist, J. Sundquist 2, Roche, Showalter.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 72
Virginia 42
VIRGINIA — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team ran past Virginia 72-42 in action Dec. 14, in Virginia.
The Thunderhawks took a 38-19 advantage into halftime and then outscored the Blue Devils 34-23 in the second half to win going away.
Braya LaPlant had a big game for Grand Rapids as she led the team in scoring with 25 points. Jessika Lofstrom scored 17, Taryn Hamling, 14, and Amanda Scerping added eight.
With the win – the Thunderhawks’ seventh in a row – Grand Rapids is now 7-1 on the season. It will be on the road for a noon game on Saturday, Dec. 18, at North Branch.
With the loss, Virginia is 2-2 on the season.
GR 38 34 — 72
V 19 23 — 42
Grand Rapids: Camdyn Keagle 2, Kyra Giffen 2, Hannah Hostetter 2, Jessika Lofstrom 17, Taryn Hamling 14, Braya LaPlant 25, Amanda Scerping 8, Addie Linder 2.
Girls Basketball
HCN 63
Carlton 43
REMER — The Hill City/Northland girls basketball team dumped Carlton 63-43 in action Dec. 10, at Remer.
HCN led 39-17 at the half, and although Carlton outscored HCN by two in the second half, HCN still was able to win by 20 points.
Lainee Spangler had a big game for HCN with 27 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Emma Finke had eight points and seven rebounds while Annika Spangler scored eight, Ava Smith had seven points and five rebounds, and Ruby Booth scored six. Tatum Peterson pulled down eight rebounds while Alynza Welk had seven rebounds and four steals.
HCN is 2-2 on the season. It will play at Bigfork on Monday, Dec. 20, in a 7:15 p.m. contest.
C 17 26 — 43
HCN 39 24 — 63
Hill City/Northland: Ruby Booth 6, Lainee Spangler 27, Emma Finke 8, Shaley Pearson 3, Ava Smith 7, Mariah Eisenmenger 2, Alynza Welk 2, Annika Spangler 8.
Fouls: 16; Free throws: 5-of-8; Fouled out: None; 3-pointers: Booth 2, L. Spangler, Finke, Smith, A. Spangler.
Girls Hockey
GRG 5
BLF 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls hockey team skated past Brainerd/Little Falls (BLF) 5-1 in action Tuesday at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.
After a scoreless first period, the Lightning took a 1-0 lead early in the second period on a goal from Kyle DeBay. However, BLF answered back 28 seconds later as Molly Pohlkamp scored to tie the game at 1-1.
But Grand Rapids then scored three unanswered goals in the period to take a 4-1 lead into the final period. DeBay scored her second goal in the period while Mercury Bischoff and Molly Pierce also turned on the red light for GRG.
GRG’s Mira Rajala scored the lone goal of the third period for the 5-1 final.
GRG goaltender Makenzie Cole – who assisted on consecutive goals in the second period – finished with 24 saves. BLF goalie Breya Sawyer was credited with 17 stops.
With the win, GRG is 7-3 for the season. It played Hibbing/Chisholm on the road Friday and will travel to Duluth for a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
With the loss, BLF falls to 6-5.
FL 0 1 0 – 1
GRG 0 4 1 – 5
First period: 1. No scoring.
Second period: 1. GRG, Kylie DeBay (Mira Rajala, Jazzy Bischoff), 2:03; 2. BLF, Molly Pohlkamp (Riah Stroot, Macy Peterson), 2:31; 3. GRG, DeBay (Jade Rohloff, Makenzie Cole), 6:44 (sh); 4. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Rohloff, Cole), 9:00 (pp); 5. GRG, Molly Pierce (M. Bischoff, Allie LeClaire), 13:39.
Third period: 6. GRG, Rajala (Justine Carsrud, Cali Madsen), 8:14.
Goalie saves: Breya Sawyer, BLF, 7-6-4-17; Makenzie Cole, GRG, 4-12-8-24; Total penalties: BLF 3-for-6 minutes; GRG 5-for-10 minutes.
Boys Hockey
Edina 5
Grand Rapids 1
EDINA — It its first game of the Edina Holiday Classic, the Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team lost to highly-rated Edina 5-1 in action in Braemar Ice Arena on Dec. 16.
Edina jumped out to a 1-0 advantage just 2:59 into the game when Henry Whittlef scored. However, the Thunderhawks tied the game while on a power play at the 8:48 mark when Kaden Nelson scored on assists from Garret Drotts and Joey DelGreco. Unfortunately for Grand Rapids, that was to be its last goal.
Jimmy Clark scored a shorthanded goal later in the first period for Edina for the eventual game-winner as the Hornets led 2-1 after one period.
Edina’s Matt VanderVort then took over play in the second period as he recorded the natural hat trick. He put the Hornets ahead 3-1 with a power play goal at 7:04. He then added goals at the 12:57 and 14:53 marks to pad the Edina lead.
There was no scoring in the third period as Edina took the victory.
The loss – Grand Rapids’ third straight – puts the Thunderhawks at 5-3 for the season. The Thunderhawks faced Eden Prairie Friday in their second game of the tournament and will play Elk River/Zimmerman on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. in its final game of the tournament. They will be home on Tuesday, Dec. 21, for a 7 p.m. game against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.
GR 1 0 0 – 1
E 2 3 0 – 5
First period: 1. E, Henry Whittlef (John Halverson, Prescott Sexton). 2:59; 2. GR, Kaden Nelson (Garett Drotts, Joey DelGreco), 8:48 (pp); 3. GR, Jimmy Clark, 11:03 (sh).
Second period: 4. E, Matt VanderVort (Jackson Nevers, Eddie Revenig), 7:04 (pp); 5. E, VanderVort (Willy Johnson, Nevers), 12:57; 6. E, VanderVort (Johnson), 14:53.
Third period: No scoring.
Goalie saves: Myles Gunderson, GR, 6-17-8-31; Robbie Clarkowski, E, 7-6-9-22; Total penalties: GR 6-for-12 minutes; E 8-for-19 minutes.
Carey Classic
HIBBING — The first Carey Lake Classic, a classical cross country ski challenge, has been set for Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Carey Lake Recreational Area in Hibbing.
This ski challenge will include age group divisions for men and women from 12 and under through 60 plus. Make sure to mark your calendars.
Early bird registration goes through Sunday, Jan. 30. Registration fee is $25. All early bird registrations will receive a commemorative long sleeve T-shirt.
For complete information on the Carey Lake Classic, visit www.hibbingnordic.org or email events@hibbingnordic.org.
The Carey Lake Classic is conducted by the Range Nordic Gliders.
