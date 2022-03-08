GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Basketball
Playoffs
Following is information regarding girls high school basketball section tournaments in Section 7:
Class AAA
In semifinal action in Section 7AAA on March 3, No. 1 seed Grand Rapids defeated No. 4 seed North Branch 81-51 while No. 2 seed Cloquet stopped No. 3 seed Hermantown 68-51.
Grand Rapids and Cloquet will play for the section championship on Thursday, March 10, at 7 p.m. in Hermantown.
Class AA
In quarterfinal action on March 5, No. 1 seed Pequot Lakes beat No. 8 seed Mesabi East 70-34, and No. 4 seed Proctor defeated No. 5 seed Duluth Marshall 62-48. In games on March 7, No. 3 seed Pierz will play No. 6 seed Crosby-Ironton and No. 2 seed Esko meets No. 7 seed Virginia.
Semifinal action will be on Wednesday, March 9, with the championship game set for Friday,
March 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Class A
In quarterfinal action on March 5, No. 1 seed Mt. Iron-Buhl ran past No. 8 seed North Woods 91-40, No. 4 seed Chisholm tipped No. 5 seed Cherry 65-63, No. 2 seed Cromwell-Wright defeated No. 7 seed Floodwood 44-21, and No. 3 seed South Ridge stopped No. 6 seed Ely 69-63.
Semifinal action is set for Wednesday, March 9, at UMD with the championship game to be played on Friday, March 11, at 5 p.m. at UMD.
Boys Basketball
Playoffs
Following is information regarding section high school boys basketball tournaments in the area:
Class AAA
The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team has received the No. 5 seed n the Section 7AAA Boys Basketball Tournament and will be on the road for its first game.
The Thunderhawks will face No. 4 seed Cloquet on Friday, March 11, at 7 p.m. at Cloquet in quarterfinal action.
In another quarterfinal game on March 11, No. 3 seed Hermantown will play host to No. 6 seed Duluth Denfeld.
No. 1 seed Hibbing and No. 2 seed North Branch receive byes into the semifinals. The winner of the Grand Rapids/Cloquet game will play Hibbing on Tuesday, March 15, at 7 p.m. at Hibbing, while the winner of the Hermantown/Duluth Denfeld game will face North Branch on the road.
The championship game is slated for Thursday, March 18, at 7 p.m. at Duluth East High School.
Class AA
Action gets underway on Thursday, March 10, with No. 1 seed Esko meeting No. 16 seed International Falls, No. 2 seed Pequot Lakes taking on No. 15 seed Staples-Motley, No. 3 seed Moose Lake-Willow River meeting No. 14 seed Mesabi East, No. 4 seed Crosby-Ironton will play host to No. 13 seed Pillager, No. 5 seed Two Harbors will play No. 12 seed Hinckley-Finlayson, No. 6 seed Aitkin squares off against No. 11 seed Virginia, No. 7 Greenway plays host to No. 10 Proctor in a 6 p.m. game, and No. 8 seed Eveleth-Gilbert will play host to No. 9 seed Pierz.
Quarterfinal play is set for Saturday, March 12, with four games in Hermantown. The semifinals are Tuesday, March 15, at the University of Minnesota-Duluth with the championship game slated for Thursday, March 17, at 7 p.m. at UMD.
Class A
In a play-in game on March 7, No. 14 seed Hill City defeated No.19 seed Littlefork-Big Falls 74-55.
In the next round, with all games at the site of the high seed at 6 p.m., No. 1 seed Cherry will play the winner of the Carlton/Bigfork game, No. 2 seed North Woods will meet the winner of the Silver Bay/Cook County game, No. 3 seed Deer River takes on Hill City, No. 4 seed Mt. Iron-Buhl plays host to the winner of the Lakeview Christian Academy/Floodwood game, No. 5 seed Duluth Marshall takes on No. 12 seed Fond du Lac, No. 6 Chisholm takes on No. 11 seed Wrenshall, No. 7 seed Northland-Remer squares off against No. 10 seed Ely, and No. 8 seed South Ridge plays host to No. 9 seed Nashwauk-Keewatin.
Quarterfinal games are set for Saturday, March 12, with four games at UMD. Semifinal play is slated for Wednesday, March 16, at UMD with the championship game slated for Friday, March 18, at 7 p.m. at UMD.
Essentia Health High School All-Star Hockey Game
DULUTH — More than 120 players from Duluth and the Iron Range were nominated, but only the top 34 can lace up to play in the 23rd annual Essentia Health High School All-Star Hockey Game.
The game matches the top 17 junior and senior high school hockey players from the Iron Range/Northern Minnesota and the top 17 junior and senior high school hockey players from the Duluth Area.
Local players selected to play in the game include senior defenseman Ren Morque, Grand Rapids, senior defenseman Aidan Rajala, Greenway, senior forward Kaden Nelson, Grand Rapids, senior forward Garett Drotts, Grand Rapids, junior goaltender Myles Gunderson, Grand Rapids, senior defenseman Sam Sterle, Grand Rapids, senior forward Ezra Carlson, Greenway, senior defenseman Bodie Jorgenson, Greenway, senior forward Henry Sterle, Grand Rapids, and senior goaltender Nathan Jurganson, Greenway.
Selected but unable to play are senior defenseman Easton Young, Grand Rapids, senior forward Joey DelGreco, Grand Rapids, and senior forward Hayden DeMars, Grand Rapids.
“The event continues with a fantasy selection process as opposed to the previously used Duluth versus the Iron Range game format,” said Kern and Kompany’s Ryan Kern who organizes the event. “This model creates a more competitive balance of players and provides the athletes with the opportunity to play alongside their former competitors and to play against long-time teammates. High school hockey coaches from throughout the Iron Range and Duluth voted for their representative squads and after the 34 total players were chosen a draft was conducted. The draft format allowed Team White and Team Blue coaches to draft their teams from the pool of all the players and ultimately select their respective dream teams.”
The event will take place at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Sports Center on Tuesday, March 15. The festivities kick off at 5:15 p.m. as the Duluth Police Department take son the Duluth Fire Department. Then at 6:15 p.m. the High School Skills Competition is held followed by the Essentia Health High School All-Star Hockey Game at 7:15 p.m.
Tickets for the event are now available online at www.kernkompany.com. Youth who wear their local club hockey jersey are also free to attend the event. Final rosters include those initially selected but unable to play due to Junior hockey commitments once their season ends.
Boys Basketball
N-K 61
CW 48
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team completed its regular season with a 61-48 victory over Cromwell-Wright on March 4, in Nashwauk.
The Spartans led 26-18 at the half and outscored Cromwell-Wright by five in the second half.
Gaige Waldvogel was on fire for Nashwauk-Keewatin as he nailed six 3-pointers and finished with 31 points. Justice Rebrovich scored 10 and Daylan White added eight.
Nathan Eliason had 14 points to pace Cromwell-Wright. Noah Foster hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 while Michael Zoeller and Dylan Nyberg both added seven.
With the win, Nashwauk-Keewatin completes its regular season with a 13-13 record.
Cromwell-Wright falls to 12-12 for the season.
CW 18 30 — 48
NK 26 35 — 61
Cromwell-Wright: Michael Zoeller 7, Noah Foster 13, Dylan Nyberg 7, Tanner Collman 2, Nathan Eliason 14, Liam Schoenberg 3.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 31, Marcus Moore 3, Justice Rebrovich 10, Conner Perryman 4, Daylan White 8, Shi Oswald 2, Brody Erickson 1.
Total Fouls: Cromwell-Wright 16; Nashwauk-Keewatin 8; Fouled Out: Zevvus Smith; Free Throws: Cromwell-Wright 2-2; Nashwauk-Keewatin 10-13; 3-pointers: Zoeller, Foster 3, Nyberg, Schoenberg, Waldvogel 6, Moore, White 2.
Boys Basketball
North Woods 78
Deer River 75
COOK — The Deer River High School boys basketball team completed its regular season with a 78-75 loss to North Woods on March 4, at Cook.
The Warriors led 42-39 at the half but North Woods outscored Deer River by six in the second half to take the win.
T.J. Chiabotti connected on six 3-pointers and scored 30 points to lead North Woods. Sean Morrison scored 17, Brenden Chiabotti, 12, Jonah Burnett, nine, and Alex Hartway added six.
Ty Morrison and Rhett Mundt both scored 17 points to lead Deer River. Sam Rahier drained four 3-pointers and scored 15 while Ethan Williams had 14, Cale Jackson, seven, and Mikhail Wakonabo added five.
With the loss, Deer River completes its regular season with a 20-6 record. North Woods improves to 22-4 for the season.
DR 42 33 — 75
NW 39 39 — 78
Deer River: Cale Jackson 7, Ethan Williams 14, Mikhail Wakonabo 5, Rhett Mundt 17, Sam Rahier 15, Ty Morrison 17; Three pointers: Jackson 1, Williams 2, Rahier 4, Morrison 1; Free throws: 6-10; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
North Woods: Brenden Chiabotti 12, Jared Chiabotti 4, TJ Chiabotti 30, Jonah Burnett 9, Alex Hartway 6, Sean Morrison 17; Three pointers: B. Chiabotti 3, J. Chiabotti 1, T. Chiabotti 6, Burnett 1; Free throws: 15-23; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Swim Honor Roll
Boys
Final
200-yard medley relay
1. Hibbing, 1:40.55
2. Duluth, 1:40.80
3. Mesabi East, 1:41.97
4. Rock Ridge, 1:43.87
5. Grand Rapids, 1:44.10
200-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:38.73
2. Leif Sundquist, Rock Ridge, 1:51.36
3. Jamison Craig, Duluth, 1:52.10
4. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 1:52.98
5. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 1:53.42
6. Grant Ewen, Grand Rapids, 1:54.83
200 Individual Medley
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:57.49
2. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 2:03.67
3. Will Serrano, Intl. Falls, 2:06.50
4. Pete Saftner, Duluth, 2:09.49
5. Anthony Scholler, Intl. Falls, 2:09.73
50-yard freestyle
1. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 21.68
2. Nate Spiering, Rock Ridge, 22.38
3. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 22.39
4. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 22.44
5. Beau Giddings, Duluth, 22.59
10. Derek Bolin, Grand Rapids, 23.07
Diving (6 dives)
1. Ayden Aultman, Grand Rapids, 231.30
2. Adrion Mannausau, Intl. Falls, 217.35
3. Landon West, Duluth, 196.75
4. Max Gritzmacher, Rock Ridge, 194.12
5. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 189.70
Diving (11 dives)
1. Adrion Mannausau, Intl. Falls, 392.30
2. Ayden Aultman, Grand Rapids, 367.25
3. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 356.80
4. Landon West, Duluth, 322.60
5. Max Gritzmacher, Rock Ridge, 306.75
9. David Aultman, Grand Rapids, 264.25
100-yard butterfly
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 51.39
2. Beau Giddings, Duluth, 55.17
3. Ben Philips, Hibbing, 55.43
4. Will Serrano, Intl. Falls, 56.06
5 Landon West, Duluth, 56.12
10. Xander Ogilvie, Grand Rapids, 59.39
100-yard freestyle
1. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 46.75
2. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 47.98
3. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 49.33
4. Nate Spiering, Rock Ridge, 49.43
5. Ben Philips, Hibbing, 50.13
500-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 4:29.19
2. Jamison Craig, Duluth, 5:06.03
3. Leif Sundquist, Rock Ridge, 5:11.07
4. Selji Sudoh, Duluth, 5:14.89
5. Grant Ewen, Grand Rapids, 5:16.63
10. Joe Loney, Grand Rapids, 5:28.75
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Hibbing, 1:28.83
2. Duluth, 1:28.95
3. Rock Ridge, 1:31,39
4. Grand Rapids, 1:33.36
5. Intl. Falls, 1:33.70
100-yard backstroke
1. Logan Schroeder, Mesabi East, 53.59
2. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 56.03
3. Aaron Hadrava, Hibbing, 57.50
4. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 58.13
5. Pete Saftner, Duluth, 58.91
6. Isaac Palecek, Grand Rapids, 59.14
100-yard breaststroke
1. Kai Braaten, Duluth, 1:01.89
2. Erik Oase, Duluth, 1:02.96
3. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:03.03
4. Ben Riipinen, Hibbing, 1:03.05
5. Luke Pocquette, Hibbing, 1:03.81
6. Will Silvis, Grand Rapids, 1:04.50
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 3:16.85
2. Rock Ridge, 3:23.30
3. Mesabi East, 3:23.74
4. Intl. Falls, 3:27.74
5. Grand Rapids, 3:28.60
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.