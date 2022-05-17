GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
ICC softball awards
ROCHESTER — The Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC) has announced the 2022 MCAC Softball All-Division awards and the All-MCAC Team.
In the MCAC North Division, Itasca Community College freshman catcher and shortstop Abby Gustason was named the Player-of-the-Year. In her 125 plate appearances, Gustason hit .518 on the season and .656 in conference play, which ranks her first in the division. She hit 12 home runs and 15 doubles on the season with 62 RBIS through her 57 hits. Defensively, the Coleraine product put out 126 hitters and assisted on another 13 in her 150 chances, a fielding percentage of .927.
Kyle Erickson, Itasca Community College softball coach, earned the MCAC North Division Coach-of-the-Year honor. After going 21-13 overall and 16-2 in the North Division, Coach Erickson led his Vikings to a share of the MCAC North Division title and a spot in the NJCAA Region XIIIB Tournament to begin on Saturday, May 14.
MCAC Softball is split into two divisions with Anoka-Ramsey, M-State Fergus Falls, Minnesota West, Ridgewater, Rochester, and St. Cloud Technical and Community College competing in the South Division. Central Lakes, Hibbing, Itasca, Mesabi Range, Northland, Rainy River, and Vermilion Community College compete in the North Division. Riverland Community College played in the South Division as a club team this season.
Leading the conference in batting average at .645, home runs with 18, on base percentage with .697, and slugging percentage with 1.248 has helped Rainna Stangle earn the 2022 South Division Softball Player-of-the-Year honor. Playing 3rd base and catcher for St. Cloud Technical and Community College, the freshman from Sartell, MN has racked up 78 hits, 67 runs, 79 RBI, and 151 total bases in her 121 at bats. In the field, she also has 124 putouts and 40 assists in her 166 opportunities, for a .988 fielding percentage.
St. Cloud Technical and Community College softball coach, Greg Thorstad, was named the MCAC South Division Coach-of-the-Year. Coach Thorstad led his team to a 35-3 overall record and 16-2 in the South Division, good enough to claim the MCAC South Division Championship. Coach Thorstad and his Cyclones will host the NJCAA Region XIIIA Softball Tournament in St. Cloud, MN.
Following the conclusion of the regular season, MCAC softball coaches nominated and voted on players from each division to be named to the first or second team of the respective divisions. The top ranked player from each division was named the Player-of-the-Year. The coach of the year was also voted on for each division.
The first team members from each all-division team were also named to the All-MCAC Team.
Named to the All-MCAC team from Itasca were Gustason, just a freshman, along with freshman pitcher Izzy Clark and freshman catcher/shortstop Emma Hurd.
Vikings selected to the North All-Division Team were Gustason, Clark, Hurd, and freshman center fielder Haley Murray.
Baseball
Cloquet 7
Grand Rapids 6
CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team dropped a 7-6 decision to Cloquet in a road game on May 10.
Andy Linder was the losing pitcher for Grand Rapids as he allowed four runs on one hit with three walks and a hit batter in the first inning. Tyler Norgard came on in relief and did a good job as he hurled four innings and allowed no earned runs while yielding four hits, walking two and striking out two. Nolan Svatos pitched two-thirds of an inning and gave up two runs. Kyler Miller pitched the final two-thirds of an inning.
Ben Keske had two hits, stole a base, scored a run and drove in one for Grand Rapids while Kyle Henke had a pinch-hit triple and scored and Myles Gunderson added a double.
GR 200 011 2 — 6 5 2
C 400 012 x — 7 9 3
Grand Rapids: Andy Linder (L), Tyler Norgard (1st), Nolan Svatos (5th), Kyler Miller (6th); 2B-Ben Keske; 3B-Kyle Henke.
Baseball
Bemidji 4
Grand Rapids 3
BEMIDJI — Ty Lundeen of Bemidji homered with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning as Bemidji beat Grand Rapids 4-3 in walk-off fashion in the first game of a doubleheader at Bemidji.
Easton Sjostrand pitched two-thirds of an inning and took the loss on the mound for the Thunderhawks. Myles Gunderson pitched the first seven innings for Grand Rapids and allowed no earned runs while allowing three hits, striking out five and walking three.
Picking up the hits in the game for the Thunderhawks were Ben Keske, Klous Jones, Ren Morque and David Wohlers.
Nashwauk native Daniel Clusiau struck out 13 on the mound for Bemidji.
“We gave them their first two runs on back-to-back misplayed bunts which was very disappointing,” said Grand Rapids coach Bill Kinnunen.
GR 000 003 00 — 3 4 3
B 000 021 01 — 4 6 0
Grand Rapids: Myles Gunderson, Easton Sjostrand (8th) (L).
Baseball
Grand Rapids 5
Bemidji 2
BEMIDJI — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team bounced back with a 5-2 victory over Bemidji in the second game of a doubleheader on May 12.
Easton Sjostrand picked up the win on the mound for Grand Rapids as he pitched the first 3 2/3 innings and allowed one run on two hits while striking out five and issuing four walks. Klous Jones pitched two innings and gave up one run on no hits while walking three and fanning two. Garett Drotts pitched the final 1 1/3 innings to get the save.
Ben Keske had two hits, a run scored, a RBI and a stolen base for the Thunderhawks and Kyle Henke had a double, a run scored and a RBI.
Grand Rapids is now 7-4 on the season. It played North Branch on Friday and will then be at home for a doubleheader against Duluth East on Tuesday, May 17, starting at 3 p.m. It play host to Denfeld on Wednesday and Proctor on Thursday in a pair of 4:30 p.m. contests.
GR 000 203 0 — 5 7 0
B 000 010 1 — 2 2 3
Grand Rapids: Easton Sjostrand (W), Klous Jones (5th), Garett Drotts (7th) (S); 2B-Kyle Henke.
Evening pickleball league
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca County Pickleball Association,(ICPA), is seeking to start an evening pickleball league starting at 5:30 or 6 p.m. at the Outdoor Pickleball Courts located at the YMCA.
This league is being offered during this time frame to accommodate working adults’ schedules, as well as others.
FORMAT INFORMATION:
This league will run for four weeks one night per week (up to six weeks or a second four-week period is possible if players are interested).
The day of the week for play will be determined based on the input from those that sign up. The league will start the week of June 13-17, and is open to 19 year olds and up, both men and women.
An individual round robin format is planned, (no pre-set teams) where participants will play with a different partner each game. Scores kept per player throughout league duration.
Player Limit is 24 (if more sign up a wait list will be started). Some previous pickleball experience will be helpful.
To register or ask questions contact: Denny Perreault, president, Itasca County Pickleball Association, email: denrp51@gmail.com.
Softball
Hibbing 6
Grand Rapids 4
GRAND RAPIDS — Hibbing tipped the Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team 6-4 in action in Grand Rapids on May 14.
Hibbing scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to break a 4-4 tie and to on to the victory.
After the Thunderhawks tied the game 4-4 in the sixth inning, the Bluejacket tallied two runs in the top of the seventh to pull out their second victory over Hibbing got on the board first in the first inning as Boben reached on an error and stole second. She took third on a passed ball, then scored when Kivela hit a sacrifice fly.
Boben got two of those strikeouts in the first inning, but she hit Lindsey Racine with a pitch, then Lindsey Tulla hit a two-run home run to give Grand Rapids the lead.
Hibbing scored in the third as Abigail Sullivan doubled, then Jenna Sacco bunted. When that was misplayed for an error, Sullivan scored to tie it 2-2.
After that, Boben laid down a sacrifice bunt, then following a ground out, Megan Bussey doubled home a run. Bussey scored when Forbord singled and the ball was thrown around the infield.
Boben didn’t give up a run from the second inning to the fifth inning, but Grand Rapids was able to take advantage of an error and walk to plate two in the sixth to tie it.
Emma Moran reached on the error and stole second. Tulla walked, then they both advanced on a passed ball.
Boben got two strikeouts, but Maggie MacLean singled through the right side of the infield to make it 4-4.
At that point, it was all about who was going to make the next play.
That would be the Bluejackets as Sullivan walked and was bunted to second. Boben singled her to third, then Sullivan scored on a wild pitch. With two out, Bussey singled home Boben to make it a two-run game.
The Thunderhawks weren’t about to go down without a fight as Tanner Eck reached on an error and was sacrificed to second. That’s where she stayed as Boben struck out the next two hitters to end the game.
Boben finished with a three hitter. She struck out 16 and walked one.
Bussey, Forbord and Sullivan each had two hits.
Hannah Kinnunen took the loss on the mound for the Thunderhawks, allowing six runs on seven hits while issuing zero walks and striking out five.
Lindsey Tulla hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning for Grand Rapids. She finished with two hits.
Softball
Grand Rapids 4
Cherry 3
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team tipped Cherry 4-3 in recent action.
Addie Linder was the winning pitcher for the Thunderhawks as she hurled a complete game. In her seven innings of work, she gave up three runs on three hits while walking eight, striking out five and hitting a batter.
Grand Rapids’ Adrienne Venditto scored in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 3-3 tie.
Baseball
NASHWAUK — The Rock Ridge baseball team Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6-3 recently.
Coming up to bat in the top of the third, Rock Ridge got things going when Lang hit an infield single to reach first. Lang’s courtesy runner Gavin Dahl stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch before Carter Mavec joined him on the basepath after a walk.
With John Kendall at the plate, another wild pitch from GNK starter Mathias MacKnight allowed Dahl to come and score, putting Rock Ridge up 1-0 after two and a half.
The Titans responded in the home half of the inning with Westin Smith reaching on an error to lead things off. An out later he was driven home on an RBI single to right from Mathias Neumeyer.
Lang and MacKnight kept things in check on the mound throughout the fourth inning, but the Wolverines tacked on five in the fifth to retake the lead.
Leading off the inning again, Lang reached second base on a Titans error. Running for Lang, Dahl was driven home on an RBI single from Carter MAvec to make it a 2-1 game. Mavec stole his way to second while another error from the Titans allowed Mavec to come home and Kendall to reach second. Kendall moved to third on a fielder’s choice and, with one out, runners were put on the corners after Will Bittmann was hit by a pitch. Hedley picked up a big RBI during the next at-bat, singling to right to drive in Kendall. Bittmann then came in to score on a Griffin Dosan single to make it a 5-1 game. The Wolverines capped off the scoring with Hedley reaching home on the sacrifice fly from Ian Kangas.
GNK put up a fight of their own, tacking on two runs and threatening more in the bottom of the fifth. Brody Erickson singled to center with one out before Smith was walked to put runners on first and second. Cole Donahue put the ball in play, and while the Wolverines tried to make a double play after forcing out Smith at second, the throw to first went long, allowing Erickson to come home and score, 6-2. Ethan Ambuehl connected for a high single to center at the top of the order before Neumeyer ripped one to left to score Donahue, 6-3. With runners on first and second, Lang issued a walk to Gage Waldvogel to load up the bases, ending his day.
Flannigan came on in relief for the Wolverines. Needing just one out to get out of the jam, he struck out Macknight to end the inning, keeping the Rock Ridge lead intact.
Softball
Hermantown 13-5
Grand Rapids 0-3
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team dropped both games of a doubleheader to a good Hermantown team on May 16, in Grand Rapids.
Hannah Kinnunen was the losing pitcher in the first game while Addie Linder took the loss on the mound in the second game.
Adrienne Venditto of the Thunderhawks hit a home run in the first inning of the second game.
With the losses, Grand Rapids is 5-7 on the season. Hermantown improves to 9-2.
