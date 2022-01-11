GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Hockey
GRG 6
Northern Tier 0
ISANTI — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team skated past Northern Tier by a 6-0 score Jan. 7, in Isanti.
There was no scoring in the first period, and Northern Tier goaltender Meghan Gibb was able to hold the Lightning off the scoreboard until there was 2:20 remaining in the second period when Allie LeClaire scored the eventual game-winner. Kalle Reed was able to score with 11 seconds remaining in the period as GRG led 2-0 entering the final period.
GRG scored four unanswered goals in the third period to cruise to the win. Molly Pierce had two goals in the period while Mercury Bischoff and Reed also scored.
Makenzie Cole kicked out 17 shots in recording the shutout in the nets for GRG. Gibb finished with 52 saves for Northern Tier.
With the win, GRG is now
10-6 on the season. Northern Tier falls to 3-14.
GRG 0 2 4– 6
NT 0 0 0 – 0
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. GRG, Allie LeClaire (Molly Pierce, Kalle Reed), 14:40 (pp); 2. GRG, Reed, 16:49,
Third period: 3. GRG, Mercury Bischoff, 5:00 (pp); 4. GRG, Reed (Mercury Bischoff), 14:05; 5. GRG, Pierce (Mercury Bischoff, Jade Rohloff), 14:57; 6. GRG, Pierce (Mercury Bischoff, Jazzy Bischoff), 16:57.
Goalie saves: Makenzie Cole, GRG, 6-6-5-17; Meghan Gibb, NT, 16-17-19-52; Total penalties: GRG 2-for-4 minutes; NT 3-for-6 minutes.
Girls Hockey
Andover 7
GRG 0
GRAND RAPIDS — A strong Andover team defeated the Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team 7-0 in play Jan. 8, in Grand Rapids.
Andover scored three goals in the initial period to take a big lead. Courtney Little, Ella Boerger and Isabel Goettl all found the back of the net in the period for Andover.
Goettl scored two goals in the second period to complete a natural hat trick as Andover led 5-0 after two periods. Madison Brown and Sara Kaiser scored goals for Andover in the final period for the 7-0 final.
Courtney Stagman was forced to stop just 10 shots in recording the shutout in the nets for Andover. Makenzie Cole had 27 stops for GRG.
With the loss, GRG is now 10-7 on the season. It played Duluth Marshall on Tuesday and will travel for a game against Elk River/Zimmerman on Friday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. It will remain on the road Saturday, Jan. 15, for a 2 p.m. contest versus Forest Lake.
With the win, Andover is now 14-0 on the season.
A 3 2 2– 7
GRG 0 0 0 – 0
First period: 1. A, Courtney Little (Nora Sauer), 7:41; 2. A, Ella Boerger (Madison Brown, Mackenzie Jones), 8:23 (pp); 3. A, Isabel Goettl (Boerger, Callin Mumm), 12:16.
Second period: 4. A, Goettl (Brown), 6:12; 5. A, Goettl (Boerger, Brown), 11:32 (pp).
Third period: 6. A, Brown (Mumm)m 1:00 (pp); 7. A, Sara Kaiser (Little), 11:04
Goalie saves: Courtney Stagman, 2-4-4-10; Makenzie Cole 9-12-6-27; Total penalties: A 1-for-2 minutes; GRG 3-for-6 minutes.
Girls Basketball
Late Score
Brainerd 42
Grand Rapids 37
BRAINERD — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team lost to Brainerd 42-37 in action on Jan. 4, at Brainerd.
Jessika Lofstrom led Grand Rapids with 13 points while Braya LaPlant had 10 points and six rebounds. Taryn Hamling added 10 points.
With the loss, the Thunderhawks are 10-2 on the season. Grand Rapids’ game with Cambridge-Isanti on Jan. 8, was postponed.
Brainerd improves to 7-1 with the win.
Boys Basketball
Bigfork 75
Hill City 65
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School boys basketball team defeated Hill City 75-65 at home in action on Jan. 7.
Hill City had a big 40-25 lead at the half but the Huskies exploded in the second half as they outscored the Hornets 45-25 to take the win.
Jhace Pearson nailed three 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead Bigfork. Bradley Haley scored 15, Jackson Lovdahl, 14, Carlen Kallinen, nine, and Coltin Rahier added seven.
Easton Kingsley hit three 3-pointers and led Hill City with 17 points. Taylor Wagner had 16, Thor Dunham, 14, Payden Gould, eight, and Matt Washburn added six.
Bigfork is now 3-7 for the season while Hill City is 0-9. The Hornets were in action Tuesday against Lakeview Christian and will travel to LaPorte for a 7:30 p.m. game on Thursday, Jan. 13.
HC 40 25 — 65
B 30 45 — 75
Hill City: Taylor Wagner 16, Easton Kingsley 17, Thor Dunham 14, Matt Washburn 6, Andrew St. Martin 4, Payden Gould 8.
Bigfork: Carlen Rahier 2, Jackson Lovdahl 14, Coltin Rahier 7, Bradley Haley 15, Jhace Pearson 26, Matt Vosika 2, Carlen Kallinen 9.
Total Fouls: HC 23; B 14; Fouled Out: Brendsen Humphrey, Dunham, St. Martin; Free Throws: HC 6-of-8; B 19-of-34; 3-pointers: HC, Kingsley 3, Washburn 2; B, Lovdahl 2, Catlin Rahier, Pearson 3.
Boys Basketball
Greenway 82
LFBF 53
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys basketball team ran past Littlefork-Big Falls 82-53 in action Jan. 7, in Coleraine.
The Raiders led 40-30 at the half and then had a 19-point scoring advantage in the second half to win going away.
Westin Smith was on fire from the outside for Greenway as he connected on eight 3-pointers and finished with 24 points. Mathias McKnight scored 15, Grant Rychart nailed three 3-pointers and scored 13, Grant Hansen, 12, and Tyler Swedeen added nine.
Tommy Larson hit four 3-pointers and led LFBF with 28 points. Brayden Maish scored nine and Owen Erickson added seven.
With the win, Greenway is 3-6 on the season. It played Ely on Tuesday and will be at Crosby-Ironton for a 7:15 p.m. game on Thursday, Jan. 13.
With the loss, LFBF falls to 2-7 on the season.
LFBF 30 23 — 53
GWY 40 42 — 82
Littlefork-Big Falls: Tommy Larson 28, Blake Anderson 3, Wyatt Hell 4, Seth Donner 2, Brayden Maish 9, Owen Erickson 7.
Greenway: Westin Smith 24, Grant Hansen 12, Tyler Swedeen 9, Mathias McKnight 15, Alex Plackner 2, Gage Olson 2, Grant Rychart 13, Riley Haugen 2, Israel Hartman 3.
Total Fouls: N/A; Fouled Out: N/A; Free Throws: LFBF 10-of-16; G 14-of-19; 3-pointers: LFBF, Larson 4, Anderson, Maish, Erickson; G, Smith 8, Hansen, Rychart 3, Hartman.
Timberman
Triathlon
Registration is now open for the 37th annual Timberman Triathlon to be conducted Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Sugar Lake Lodge in Cohasset.
There are three race distances for individuals and two for teams. According to co-Race Director Amy Dettmer, “Timberman is the oldest triathlon in the state. Our sponsors and volunteers, and of course, the racers, help make it a special race. If you haven’t done it before, make 2022 your year!”
Visit www.timberman.org to find the link to register.
Nordic Skiing
Mesabi East Invite
BIWABIK — The Grand Rapids High School girls Nordic ski team placed 12th out of 52 teams in the prestigious Mesabi East Invitational Nordic Ski Race which took place Saturday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
St. Paul Highland Park won the team title with 503 points followed by Duluth East with 494 and Stillwater Area with 478. They were followed by Forest Lake 475, Brainerd 441, Ely 432, St. Louis Park 426, Washburn 422, Elk River/Zimmerman 408, Bemidji 406, Wayzata 395, and Grand Rapids with 389.
Grand Rapids did not field a boys varsity team. Duluth East was first with 479 followed by Forest Lake 474, and Wayzata 462.
Following are results:
Girls Varsity Classic
Greta Hansen of Match & Science Academy was the top skier as she completed the course in a time of 18 minutes and 14 seconds. Hailee Zimpel of Elk River/Zimmerman was second in 18:20 while Della Bettendorf of Proctor/Hermantown was third in 18:38.
Sanny Gangi was the top Thunderhawk skier as she was 14th in 20:23. She was followed by teammates Ada Jackson, 46th in 22:30, and Emily Timm, 104th in 26:54.
Girls Varsity
Freestyle
Molly Moening of St. Paul Highland Park won the freestyle race in a time of 18:30. Jordan Parent of Forest Lake was second in 18:34 and Liliana Schaeffer of Brainerd placed third in 19:07.
Ella Karkela was the Thunderhawks’ top performer as she was 17th in 20:42. She was followed by teammates Lainie Jackson, 58th in 23:13, and Chloe Petersen, 63rd in 23:30.
Boys Varsity Classic
Nico Alexander of Washburn won the race in a time of 16:00. Oliver Miatke of Duluth East was second in 16:21 wile Derek Waddick of Washburn was third in 16:25.
Boys Varsity
Freestyle
Ian Morse of Duluth East was first in a time of 15:40. Daniel McCollor of Wayzata was second in 15:50 while Noah Erickson of Forest Lake was third in 15:52.
Boys Jr. Varsity Classic
Paavo Rova of Duluth East won the race in a time of 17:03. Carl Morse of Duluth East was second in 17:56 and Caden Lemme of Stillwater Area was third in 18:26.
Boys Jr. Varsity Freestyle
Adam Cady of Brainerd was first in a time of 18:47. Ethan Collis of Washburn was second in 19:02 while Eli Hallgren of Brainerd was third in 19:12.
Kale Fairchild was the top Thunderhawk performer as he was 35th in 23:19. He was followed by teammate Larson Curnow, 37th in 23:33.
Girls Jr. Varsity
Grand Rapids placed ninth in the team competition with 197. Duluth East was first with 271 followed by St. Paul Highland Park 260, and Washburn 238.
Girls Jr. Varsity Classic
Anna-Britta Helmer of Duluth East was first in 19:29. Tuuli Rova of Duluth East was second in 20:49 and Amelie Isom of St. Paul Highland Park was third in 21:17.
Abigail Birkey was the lone Grand Rapids skier as she was sixth in 22:25.
Girls Jr. Varsity Freestyle
Josephine Ryan of Duluth East was first in 21:11. Ellie Moore of St. Paul Highland Park was second in 21:15 and Leah Coleman of Duluth East was third in 21:46.
Taylor Birkey was Grand Rapids’ top finisher as she was 23rd in 25:30. She was followed by teammate Emily Walter, 28th in 25:45.
Girls Basketball
E-G 64
N-K 42
NASHWAUK — Morgan Marks poured in a game-high 28 points to lead the Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ basketball team past Nashwauk-Keewatin 64-42.
Alex Flannigan chipped in with eight points for the Golden Bears. The Spartans were led by Claire Clusiau’s 23 points.
EG 32 32 — 64
NK 23 19 — 42
Eveleth-Gilbert: Julia Lindseth 6, Lauren Lautigar 6, Alex Flannigan 8, Morgan Marks 28, Marissa Anderson 2, Lilly Luzovich 1, Allie Bittmann 6; Three pointers: Marks 1; Free throws: 7-12; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Jazz Svaleson 2, Katie Kinkel 5, Jaci Rebrovich 8, Claire Clusiau 23, Kaitlin Olson 3; Three pointers: Kinkel 1, Olson 1; Free throws: 3-8; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Boys Hockey
Hibbing/Chisholm 6
Greenway 2
HIBBING — The Greenway High School boys hockey team lost to Hibbing/Chisholm 6-2 in action Jan. 6, at Hibbing.
The game was tied at 1-1 after the first period as Beau Frider scored for the Bluejackets and Wyatt Thorson found the back of the net for the Raiders.
Hibbing/Chisholm scored four unanswered goals in the second period to lead 5-1. A.J. Lehman scored the hat trick in the period for the Bluejackets while Frider added his second goal.
In the third period, Peyton Taylor scored for Hibbing/Chisholm while Tae’von Wells turned on the red light for Greenway.
Evan Radovich finished with 21 saves in the nets for Hibbing/Chisholm while Nathan Jurganson and Ethan Ambuehl combined to stop 34 shots for the Raiders.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 3-4 on the season. It was in action against North Shore on Tuesday and will be home against Northern Lakes on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m.
With the win, Hibbing/Chisholm is 5-7 for the season.
GHS 1 0 1 — 2
HC 1 4 1 — 6
First Period — 1. HC, Beau Frider (Christian Dickson, Kasey Kemp), pp, 11:54; 2. G, Wyatt Thorson (Aidan Rajala, Coleman Groshong), 15:02.
Second Period — 3. HC, AJ Lehman, sh, 5:20; 4. HC, Lehman (Michael Andrican, Drew Janezich), 9:19; 5. HC, Frider (Kemp), 16:32; 6. HC, Lehman (Kemp), 16:59.
Third Period — 7. HC, Peyton Taylor (Broden Fawcett, Kemp), 7:13; 8. G, Tae’von Wells (Thomas Vekich), pp, 13:56.
Goalie Saves — Greenway, Nathan Jurganson 15-12-x—27; Ethan Ambuehl x-x-7—7; Hibbing/Chisholm, Evan Radovich 1-11-9—21.
Penalties — Greenway 3-6; Hibbing/Chisholm 6-12.
Boys Swimming
Grand Rapids 98.5
Mesabi East 72.5
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team defeated Mesabi East 98.5 to 72.5 in action in Grand Rapids on Friday.
Winning events for Grand Rapids were the 200-yard medley relay (1:48.40); Grant Ewen in the 200-yard freestyle (2:01.44) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:34.56); David Aultman in diving (152.85 points); Xander Ogilvie in the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.17); and Will Silvis in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.55).
Taking second for the Thunderhawks were the 200-yard medley relay (1:59.82); William Skaudis in the 200-yard individual medley (2:32.31) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.27); Derek Bolin in the 50-yard freestyle (24.26 seconds) and the 100-yard freestyle (54.71 seconds); the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:38.47: Isaac Palecek in the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.13);
Grand Rapids 98.5, Mesabi East 72.5
200 medley relay: 1, Grand Rapids A, 1:48.40; 2, Grand Rapids, B, 1:59.82; 3, Mesabi East A (Isak Schroeder, Connor Feldt, Alex Leete, Danny Knapper), 2:09.13.
200 freestyle: 1, Grant Ewen, GR, 2:01.44; 2, Carter Steele, ME, 2:04.55; 3, Eric Klous, GR, 2:14.97.
200 individual medley: 1, Cole Layman, ME, 2:24.16; 2, William Skaudis, GR, 2:32.31; 3, Aaron McMullen, GR, 2:43.37.
50 freestyle: 1, Logan Schroeder, ME, 24.16; 2T, Mason Williams, ME, 24.26; 2T, Derek Bolin, GR, 24.26.
1 meter diving: 1, David Aultman, GR, 152.85.
100 butterfly: 1, Xander Ogilvie, GR, 1:00.17; 2, Skaudis, GR, 1:02.27; 3, Layman, ME, 1:03.19.
100 freestyle: 1, Steele, ME, 54.41; 2, Bolin, GR, 54.71; 3, Nik Casper, GR, 57.04.
500 freestyle: 1, Ewen, GR, 5:34.56; 2, Leete, ME, 5:52.92; 3, Graham Verke, 6:22.44.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (L. Schroeder, Williams, Layman, Steele), 1:37.42; 2, Grand Rapids A, 1:38.47; 3, Grand Rapids B, 1:49.55.
100 backstroke: 1, L. Schroeder, ME, 1:01.15; 2, Isaac Palecek, GR, 1:03.13; 3, Klous, GR, 1:08.62.
100 breaststroke: 1, Will Silvis, GR, 1:09.55; 2, Williams, ME, 1:14.80; 3, Zak Vidmar, GR, 1:22.08.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Steele, Layman, Williams, L. Schroeder), 3:46.71; 2, Mesabi East B (I. Schroeder, Leete, Knapper, Feldt), 4:26.64.
Boys Basketball
Eveleth-Gilbert 70,
Bigfork 40
MINNEAPOLIS — The Eveleth-Gilbert and Bigfork boys’ basketball teams faced off Saturday night for a tilt at the Target Center. The Golden Bears had the edge over the Huskies on their way to a 70-40 win.
Will Bittmann and AJ Roen led the way for the Golden Bears with 23 and 21 points, respectively. Carter Mavec finished with nine.
Jhace Pearson paced the Huskies with a game-high 24 points in the loss.
With the win, Bigfork is 3-7 for the season.
BHS 15 25 — 40
EG 35 35 — 70
Bigfork: Austin Johnson 4, Coltin Rahier 6, Bradley Haley 4, Jhace Pearson 24; Three pointers: Rahier 2; Haley 1; Free throws: 7-10; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Dakota Jerde 2, Carter Mavec 9, AJ Roen 21, Payton Marks 5, Carter Orent 4, Carter Flannigan 3, Jaden Lang 3, Will Bittmann 23; Three pointers: Mavec 1, Roen 5; Free throws: 12-18; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Boys Basketball
N-K 64
LCA 53
COTTON — The Spartans got 26 points from Justice Rebrovich en route to the neutral-court victory over the Lions Saturday.
Gaige Waldvogel added 14 points for Nashwauk-Keewatin, and Marcus Moore had 11.
Matthew Wright had 28 points for Lakeview Christian Academy. Kallen Lundberg added 10.
NK 24 40 — 64
LCA 24 29 — 53
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 14, Marcus Moore 11, Justice Rebrovich 26, Conner Perryman 5, Daniel Olson 3, Daylan White 4, Brody Erickson 1.
Lakeview Christian Academy: Matthew Wright 28, Kallen Lundberg 10, Anders Easty 4, Luke Hanne 3, Josh Johnson 6, Isaiah Blegen 2.
Total Fouls: Nashwauk-Keewatin 13; Lakeview Christian Academy 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Nashwauk-Keewatin 10-17; Lakeview Christian Academy 10-18; 3-pointers: Rebrovich 3, Perryman, Henne.
Boys Basketball
North Branch 65
Grand Rapids 52
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team fell to North Branch by a 65-52 score on Jan. 8.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, the Thunderhawks are 3-7 on the season. The next three games for Grand Rapids have been postponed.
With the win, North Branch improves to 10-1 on the season.
Girls Basketball’
Blackduck 60
HCN 45
REMER — The Hill City/Northland girls basketball team fell to Blackduck 60-45 in play Jan. 10, at Remer.
Blackduck led 27-17 at the half and then outscored HCN 33-28 in the second half to take the win.
Lainee Spangler had 20 points and seven rebounds for HCN while Ava Smith nailed three 3-pointers and scored 11 points while adding six rebounds. Annika Spangler had seven points and eight rebounds wahile Alynza Welk recorded eight rebounds and six steals. Emma Finke had three steals.
With the loss, HCN is 3-5 on the season. It will be at Nashwauk-Keewatin for a 7:15 p.m. game on Thursday, Jan. 13, and then will play Mille Lacs at Remer on Friday, Jan. 14, at 7:15 p.m.
WIth win, Blackduck is 4-7 on the season.
Girls Basketball
South Ridge 79
Bigfork 32
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School girls basketball team lost to South Ridge at home on Jan. 10, by the scoreof 79-32.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, the Huskies are 2-7 on the season. South Ridge remains unbeaten at 10-0.
