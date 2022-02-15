GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
GRHS Spring Schedule
GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information regarding spring practices for Grand Rapids High School:
Softball-Varsity (V), Junior Varsity (JV), March 14, Robert J. Elkington Middle School (RJEMS), 3:30-6 p.m.
Track Girls and Boys-V, JV, March 14, Grand Rapids High School (GRHS), 3:30 p.m.
Baseball-V, JV, March 14, Arena, V at 3:20 p.m., JV at 5 p.m. (March 14 may be used for conditioning)
Golf-Girls, March 21, V, golf course, 3:30 p.m.
Golf-Boys, March 21, V, golf course, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis-V, JV, March 28, RJEMS Tennis Courts, 3:30 p.m.
Lacrosse Girls-April 4, V, JV, 6-8 p.m., East Elementary gyms
Lacrosse Boys-April 4, V, JV, 7-9 p.m., RJEMS
Middle School Schedule
MS Softball-March 29, grades 7-8, RJEMS Gym, 3:30 p.m.
MS Baseball-March 29, grades 7-8, RJEMS Gym, 3:30 p.m.
MS Boys Tennis-March 29, grades 7-8, Middle School Tennis Courts, 3:30 p.m.
MS Boys and Girls Track, grades 7-8, GRHS Lobby, 3:30 p.m.
MS Boys and Girls Golf-April 19, grades 7-8, RJEMS Commons, 3:30 p.m.
Must be registered by online sports registration found on the GRHS Activities Page, or at the Activities Office prior to the first day of practice.
Student-athletes need to fill out paperwork once a school year. All students must have an updated qualifying MSHSL sports physical every three years.
Coaches will furnish practice schedules at the first practice.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 58
Superior 55
GRAND RAPIDS — In a battle between two good teams, the Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team tipped Superior 58-55 in overtime in action Feb. 11, in Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawks took a 26-21 lead into the locker room at halftime but Superior had a five-point scoring advantage in the second half as the game ended in regulation tied at 51-51. Grand Rapids then outscored the Spartans 7-4 in overtime to pull out the victory.
Jessika Lofstrom led Grand Rapids in scoring with 19 points. Taryn Hamling hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 while Braya LaPlant added 10. Others contributing to the scoring effort were Kate Jamtgaard and Kyra Giffen, both with four points, and Amanda Scherping, three.
Savannah Leopold was deadly from the outside for Superior as she hit five 38-pointers and finished with 18 points. Emma Raye chipped in with 13.
With the win – Grand Rapids’ 11th in a row – the Thunderhawks are 21-2 on the season. The played Bemidji on Tuesday and will play host to Esko in a 7:15 p.m. contest on Monday, Feb. 21.
Boys Basketball
Greenway 69
LCA 51
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys basketball team ran past Lakeview Christian Academy 69-51 in play on Feb. 11.
The Raiders led 32-25 at the half and then outscored LCA by 11 points in the second half to cruise to the win.
Grant Hansen scored 28 points to pace Greenway in scoring. Mathias MacKnight tallied 19, and Westin Smith nailed three 3-pointers and scored 15.
Mathew Wright sank four 3-pointers and led LCA with 23 points. Kallen Lundberg scored 11, and Anders Easty added 10.
With the win, Greenway evens its record at 10-10 for the season. It will be on the road at Deer River for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Thursday, Feb. 17.
With the loss, LCA falls to 6-9 on the season.
LCA 25 26 — 51
GWY 32 37 — 69
Lakeview Christian Academy: Landon Puffer 4, Mathew Wright 23, Kallen Lundberg 11, Anders Easty 10, Luke Hanna 1, Josh Johnson 2.
Greenway: Grant Hansen 28, Westin Smith 15, Mathias MacKnight 19, Grant Rychart 3, Alex Plackner 2, Tyler Swedeen 2
Total Fouls: N/A; Fouled Out: N/A; Free Throws: LCA, 10-of-18; G, 5-of-8; 3-pointers: LCA, Wright 4, Easty; G, Smith 3, Rychart.
Boys Basketball
CLB 68
Deer River 57
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School boys basketball team lost to Cass Lake-Bena 68-57 in play on Feb. 12, at Deer River.
Ty Morrison drained three 3-pointers and led Deer River with 18 points while adding eight rebounds and four steals. Ethan Williams connected on three 3-pointers and scored 17 points while Tait Kongsjord had eight points and five rebounds and Mikhail Wakonabo scored seven points and pulled down five rebounds.
Scoring for Cass Lake-Bena was not available.
With the loss, Deer River falls to 16-3 on the season. It played Mesabi East on Feb. 15, and will play host to Greenway for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Thursday, Feb. 17. The Warriors will be home for a 7:15 p.m. contest versus Littlefork-Big Falls on Friday, Feb. 18.
With the win, Cass Lake-Bena improves to 18-1 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Chisholm 102
Hill City 40
HILL CITY — The Hill City High School boys basketball team lost to Chisholm at home by a 102-40 score on Feb. 11.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Hill City falls to It played McGregor on Feb. 15, and will be on the road at South Ridge for a 7:15 p.m. game on Thursday, Feb. 17.
With the win, Chisholm improves to 12-4 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 105
Bigfork 31
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School boys basketball team defeated Bigfork 105-31 in NLC action on Feb. 11.
Ty Morrison nailed four 3-pointers and led Deer River with 24 points while adding six rebounds, 10 assists and seven steals. Tait Kongsjord scored 22 points and pulled down seven rebounds while Sam Rahier had 14 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Ethan Williams had 12 points and six steals, Mikhail Wakonabo had seven points and five rebounds, Cale Jackson and Nick Bakkedahl both scored six points, Mason Olson had five points and eight rebounds, and Rhett Mundt had five points and seven rebounds.
Scoring for Bigfork was not available.
With the win, Deer River is 16-2 on the season. With the loss, Bigfork falls to 5-15 on the season. It played Fond du Lac Ojibwe on Feb. 15, and will be on the road to Cotton for a 7:15 p.m. game versus Lakeview Christian Academy on Friday, Feb. 18.
Girls Basketball
Cherry 73
Greenway 35
CHERRY — The Greenway High School girls basketball team lost to Cherry 73-35 in road action on Feb. 11.
Cherry led 34-20 at the half and it then outscored the Raiders by 24 points in the second half to win going away.
Rylee Mancina scored 26 points to pace Cherry in scoring. Lauren Staples scored 14, Anna Serna, 10, Kaylynn Capo, nine, and Jillian Sadjak added eight.
Jadin Saville led Greenway with 12 points. Klara Finke and AnDeja Schad both added seven points.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 6-13 for the season. With the win, Cherry is 13-7 on the season.
GWY 20 15 — 35
C 34 39 — 73
Greenway: Klara Finke 7, AnDeja Schad 7, Layla Miskovich 4, Aliyzzia Roy 2, Talia Saville 3, Jadin Saville 12.
Cherry: Mackenna Ridge 4, Lauren Staples 14, Anna Serna 10, Kaylynn Capo 9, Rylee Mancina 26, Annika Helms 2, Jillian Sadjak 8.
Total Fouls: G 11; C 15; Fouled Out: Serna; Free Throws: G, 7-of-10; C, 2-of-2; 3-pointers: G, Finke, Schad; C, Capo.
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 3
STA 2
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team tipped St. Thomas Academy 3-2 in action Feb. 11, in Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawks led 1-0 after one period on the strength of a power play goal by Henry Sterle on feeds from Justin Kerr and Will Stauffer.
St. Thomas Academy scored two unanswered goals in the middle period to take a 2-1 advantage into the final period. Turning on the red light were Tommy Cronin and Zach Howard on a power play.
The Thunderhawks fought back to tie the game with 8:14 remaining when Sterle scored his second goal. The eventual game winner game just 56 seconds later when Easton Young tallied for the Thunderhawks.
Grand Rapids was able to hold STA off the board for the remainder of the game to get the win.
Myles Gunderson finished with 20 saves for the Thunderhawks while Matt Schoephoerster kicked out 24 for St. Thomas Academy.
With the win, Grand Rapids is 18-5-1 on the season. It concluded its regular season on Feb. 15, versus Hermantown.
With the loss, St. Thomas Academy is 12-12-1 on the season.
STA 0 2 0 — 2
GR 1 0 2 — 3
First Period — 1. GR. Henry Sterle (Justin Kerr, Will Stauffer), 7:48 (pp).
Second Period — 2. STA, Tommy Cronin (Zach Howard, Tyler Grahme), 4:07; 3. STA, Howard (Grahme, Cronin), 14:29 (pp).
Third Period — 4. GR, Sterle (Hayden DeMars, Kerr), 8:46; 5. Easton Young (Kaden Nelson, Hayden Davis), 9:42.
Goalie Saves — Austin Brauns, A, 8-12-10—30; Myles Gunderson, GR, 7-6-7—20.
Penalties — A 7-for-14 minutes; GR 2-for-4 minutes.
Boys Hockey
Gentry Academy 8
Greenway 5
VADNAIS HEIGHTS — The Greenway High School boys hockey team lost to Gentry Academy 8-5 in play Feb. 11, at Vadnais Heights, Minn.
Gentry Academy scored the lone goal of the first period as Wes Berg found the back of the net.
Berg and Kaden Milles scored early in the second period to put Gentry Academy ahead 3-0. After Bodie Jorgenson cut the lead to 3-1 with a goal for the Raiders, Gentry Academy scored twice more for a 5-1 advantage. Tyler Geyer and Berg with his third of the game, scored the goal. The Raiders got a late power play goal from Thomas Vekich as Gentry Academy led 5-2 after two periods.
Greenway cut the lead to 5-3 when Joe Herfindahl scored early in the final period, but Ethan Joshi tallied for Gentry Academy to put it up by 6-3. Vekich and Matt Hannah of Greenway scored, sandwiching a goal by Gentry Academy’s Reese Shaw, as Gentry Academy led 7-5. Barrett Hall scored the final goal of the game for Gentry Academy as it took the win.
Finn Wilson finished with 17 saves in the nets for Gentry Academy while Nathan Jurganson had 36 stops for the Raiders.
With the loss, Greenway is now 10-10 on the season. It played North Shore on Feb. 14, and traveled to Park Rapids for a 7 p.m. game on Feb. 15. It will conclude its regular season with a 7 p.m. road game at Rock Ridge on Thursday, Feb.17.
With the win, Gentry Academy is 18-4 on the season.
GWY 0 2 3 — 5
GA 1 4 3 — 8
First Period — 1. GA, Wes Berg (Reese Shaw, Zachary Gray), 15:49.
Second Period — 2. GA, Berg (Shaw, Barrett Hall), 1:15; 3. GA, Kaden Milles, 1:55; 4. G, Bodie Jorgenson (Jacques Villeneuve, Aidan Rajala), 2:54 (pp); 5. GA, Tyler Geyer (Brendon Hammer), 11:45; 6. GA, Berg, 14:14 (sh); 7. G, Thomas Vekich (Villeneuve, Carter Cline), 16:44 (pp).
Third Period — 8. G, Joe Herfindahl (Aden Springer, Jorgenson), 2:15 (pp); 9. GA, Ethan Joshi (Hall, Peter Barber), 5:18; 10. G, Vekich (Villeneuve,Jorgenson), 10:28 (pp); 11. GA, Shaw (Berg, Geyer), 11:01; 12. G, Matt Hannah (Coleman Groshong, Springer), 12:01 (pp); 13.GA, Hall (Shaw), 12:29.
Goalie Saves — Nathan Jurganson, G, 12-12-12—36; Finn Wilson, GA, 4-7-6—17.
Penalties — N/A.
Girls Basketball
Greenway 66
McGregor 36
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School girls basketball team defeated McGregor 66-36 in home action on Feb. 14.
The Raiders led big at 35-14 at the half and they outscored McGregor by nine in the second half to coast to the victory.
Jadin Saville led Greenway with 21 points. Frankie Cuellar scored 12, Klara Finke, 11, Rianna Nugent, seven, and AnDeja Schad and Alyizzia Roy both added six.
Jordan Paquette had 11 points to top McGregor. Ava Guida added nine points.
With the win, Greenway is now 7-13 on the season. It played North Woods on Feb. 15, and will play host to Proctor on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7:15 p.m.
With the loss, McGregor falls to 5-15 on the season.
M 14 22 — 36
GWY 35 31 — 66
McGregor: Josie K. 2, Jordan Paquette 11, Courtney Gauthier 1, Paige Dean 2, Violet Brekke 2, Claire Geyen 2, Ava Guida 9.
Greenway: Rianna Nugent 7, Klara Finke 11, AnDeja Schad 6, Frankie Cuellar 12, Alyizzia Roy 6, Talia Saville 3, Jadin Saville 21.
Total Fouls: M 12; G 19; Fouled Out: Schad; Free Throws: M, 5-of-15; G, 8-of-12; 3-pointers: M, Guida; G, J. Saville 2.
Girls Basketball
Bigfork 70
N-K 33
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School girls basketball team ran past Nashwauk-Keewatin 70-33 in action on Feb. 14, at home.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win,Bigfork is 5-9 on the season. It will play host to Mt. Iron-Buhl on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin falls to 1-19 for the season. It will be at Northeast Range for a 6 p.m. contest on Thursday, Feb. 17, and it will be at home against Cherry in a 7:15 p.m. contest on Friday, Feb.18.
Girls Basketball
HCN 56
Ogilvie 47
REMER — The Hill City/Northland girls basketball team downed Ogilvie 56-47 in play at home on Feb. 14.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, HCN improves to 9-9 on the season. It will play host to Nevis in a 7:15 p.m. game on Thursday, Feb. 17.
With the loss, Ogilvie falls to 12-9 on the season.
Boys Basketball
N-K 80
Floodwood 58
NASHWAUK — Gaige Waldvogel scored 23 points as the Spartans won the home game over the Polar Bears Monday.
Also hitting double figures for Nashwauk-Keewatin were Daylan White with 13, including three 3-pointers, and Marcus Moore with 10.
Jan Caceras led Floodwood with 14 points, followed by Jonah Spindler with 12, including four 3-pointers, and Aiden Williams and Kayden McNiff with 10 each.
With the win, Nashwauk-Keewatin is 10-10 for the season. It played Littlefork-Big Falls on Feb. 15, and will be on the road against Mt. Iron-Buhl on Friday, Feb. 18, in a 7 p.m. game.
With the loss, Floodwood is now 2-16 for the season.
FHS 21 37 — 58
NK 45 35 — 80
Floodwood: Grant Lundstrom 6, Jonah Spindler 12, Aiden Williams 10, Jan Caceras 14, Justin Spindler 6, Kayden NcNiff 10.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 23, Marcus Moore 10, Justice Rebrovich 9, Conner Perryman 7, Daniel Olson 2, Daylan White 13, Shi Oswald 6, Brody Erickson 8, Carter Hitchcock 2.
Total Fouls: Floodwood 12; Nashwauk-Keewatin 14; Fouled Out: Lundstrom, Waldvogel; Free Throws: Floodwood 10-15; Nashwauk-Keewatin 8-12; 3-pointers: Jonah Spindler 4, Williams 2, McNiff 2, Waldvogel 2, Moore 2, Rebrovich, White 3.
Boys Hockey
Greenway 4
North Shore 3
SILVER BAY — The Greenway High School boys hockey team downed North Shore 4-3 in action Feb. 14, on the road.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Greenway is 11-10 on the season. It played Park Rapids on Feb. 15, and it will conclude its regular season on Thursday, Feb. 17, with a 7 p.m. road game against Rock Ridge.
With the loss, North Shore is 6-17 on the season.
Men’s Basketball
Hibbing 77
Itasca 68
HIBBING — The Itasca Community College men’s basketball team lost to Hibbing 77-68 in play on the road Feb. 12.
Itasca had a 40-37 lead at the half but Hibbing outscored the Vikings by a dozen points in the second half to overcome the deficit and take the win.
Rasonte Smith led Hibbing with 15 points while Schuyler Pimentel had 14 points and Moe Washington had 12 points and seven assists. Connor Goggin had eight points and seven rebounds, Stephon Smith had eight points and six rebounds, Edwin Ndika had six points, Alvin Judd had five points and five rebounds, and Steven Buhl had 20 rebounds.
Jerome Washington had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Itasca while Jack Tong drained five 3-pointers and also scored 18 points. Tyler Pederson finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, and Deidrich Kemp scored 12.
Itasca is 12-13 overall and 6-6 in conference play and will next be in action on Wednesday, Feb. 16, when it plays host to Northland in a 7:30 p.m. game.
With the win, Hibbing is 7-14 overall and 4-8 in conference play.
I 40 28 — 68
H 37 40 — 77
Itasca: Nick Grant 5, Jack Tong 18, Deidrich Kemp 12, Jerome Washington 18, Tyler Pederson 13, Jimsley Sineus 2.
Hibbing: Rasonte Smith 15, Moe Washington 12, Schuyler Pimentel 14, Alvin Judd 5, Steven Buhl 4, Kionte Cole 3, Connor Goggin 8, Edwin Ndika 6, Ray Washington-Battle Jr. 2, Stephon Smith 8.
Total Fouls: I 9; H 14; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: I, 6-of-18; H, 8-of-11; 3-pointers: I, Grant, Tong 5, Kemp 2, Washington 2; H, Washington, Cole, Goggin, Ndika 2.
Women’s Basketball
Hibbing 42
Itasca 35
HIBBING — The Itasca Community College women’s basketball team fell to Hibbing 42-35 in road action on Feb. 12.
Hibbing led 18-15 at the half and then it outscored the Vikings by four in the second half to take the win.
Hibbing had 15 more trips to the foul line than Itasca which resulted in nine more points than the Vikings in that category and it played a key role in the game.
Sofie Anderson had 11
see icc, b3
icc
from page b2
points and six rebounds for Hibbing while Madi Owens had 10 points, six rebounds and three steals. Athena Dunham had nine points and 20 rebounds while Emily Howard also had nine points. Olivia Baasi had seven rebounds while Emma DuChamp pulled down five.
Haley Murray had eight points and seven rebounds for Itasca while Mya Roberts had seven points, five rebounds and five steals. Tiora Ferguson scored six, Lily Gidley, five, while Maddi Taylor pulled down six rebounds.
With the loss, Itasca is now 2-15 overall and 2-4 in conference play. It is next in action Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 5:30 p.m. at home versus Northland.
With the win, Hibbing is 2-9 overall and 2-6 in conference play.
I 15 20 — 35
H 18 24 — 42
Itasca: Lily Gidley 5, Maddi Taylor 2, Haley Murray 8, Tiora Ferguson 6, Mya Roberts 7, Lacey Lindekugel 3, Hailey Giacomini 2, Caroline Cheney 2.
Hibbing: Olivia Baasi 3, Madi Owens 10, Sofie Anderson 11, Athena Dunham 9, Emily Howard 9,.
Total Fouls: I 24; H 13; Fouled Out: Gidley; Free Throws: I, 5-of-11; H, 14-of-26; 3-pointers: I, Gidley, Lindekugel; H, Owens 2.
Boys Swimming
Taconite
Invitational
AURORA — The Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team won the Taconite Invitational in Aurora Saturday.
The Thunderhawks totaled 310 points to win the meet with Mesabi East second with 379.
Taking first for Grand Rapids were Aydin Aultman in diving (347.70 points); the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:36.30); and Eric Klous in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:07.38).
Placing second for the Thunderhawks were the 200-yard medley relay (1:47.69); Grant Ewen in the 500-yard freestyle (5:28.31); Will Silvis in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.06); and the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:36.34).
Coming in third for Grand Rapids were David Aultman in diving (264.25 points); Derek Bolin in the 50-yard freestyle (23.86 seconds); William Skaudis in the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.85); Sam Reiten in the 100-yard freestyle (54.39 seconds); and Isaac Palecek in the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.13).
Taconite Invite
Team scores: 1, Grand Rapids, 310; 2, Mesabi East, 279; 3, Tartan, 245; 4, Princeton, 203; 5, Duluth East, 157.
1 meter diving: 1, Aydin Aultman, GR, 347.70; 2, Ty Herman, P, 266.55; 3, David Aultman, GR, 264.25.
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Logan Schroeder, Mason Williams, Cole Layman, Carter Steele), 1:45.58; 2, Grand Rapids A, 1:47.69; 3, Tartan A, 1:52.92.
200 freestyle: 1, Owen Yeager, T, 1:53.72; 2, Steele, ME, 1:55.40; 3, Alex Leete, ME, 2:01.85.
200 individual medley: 1, Layman, ME, 2:15.63; 2, Jamison Dietlin, D, 2:22.05; 3, Zade Baker, ME, 2:24.44.
50 freestyle: 1, Williams, ME, 23.58; 2, Isak Schroeder, ME, 23.82; 3, Derek Bolin, GR, 23.86.
100 butterfly: 1, Pau Valdivieso, P, 59.35; 2, Layman, ME, 1:00.31; 3, William Skaudis, GR, 1:01.85.
100 freestyle: 1, Steele, ME, 50.63; 2, L. Schroeder, ME, 50.89; 3, Sam Reiten, GR, 54.39.
500 freestyle: 1, Yeager, T, 5:16.46; 2, Grant Ewen, GR, 5:28.31; 3, Cam Metsala, P, 5:32.52.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Grand Rapids A, 1:36.30; 2, Tartan A, 1:37.25; 3, Mesabi East A (I. Schroeder, Baker, Danny Kanpper, Williams), 1:38.82.
100 backstroke: 1, L. Schroeder, ME, 56.50; 2, Robby Kerr, T, 59.98; 3, Isaac Palecek, GR, 1:01.13.
100 breaststroke: 1, Eric Klous, GR, 1:07.38; 2, Will Silvis, GR, 1:09.06; 3, Williams, ME, 1:10.26.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Steele, Layman, I. Schroeder, L. Schroeder), 3:29.15; 2, Grand Rapids A, 3:36.34; 3, Tartan A, 3:37.89.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.