GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Timberman
Triathlon
Registration is now open for the 37th annual Timberman Triathlon to be conducted Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Sugar Lake Lodge in Cohasset.
There are three race distances for individuals and two for teams. According to co-Race Director Amy Dettmer, “Timberman is the oldest triathlon in the state. Our sponsors and volunteers, and of course, the racers, help make it a special race. If you haven’t done it before, make 2022 your year!”
Visit www.timberman.org to find the link to register.
Girls Basketball
Brainerd 42
Grand Rapids 37
BRAINERD — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team’s 10-game winning streak came to an end on Jan. 4, as it traveled to Brainerd and lost by a 42-37 score.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, the Thunderhawks are now 10-2 on the season. It was home for a game on Jan. 7, against Duluth Marshall, and they will stay at home on Tuesday, Jan. 11, for a 7:15 p.m. game against Hibbing. They will play host to Princeton on Saturday, Jan. 15, at noon.
With the win, Brainerd improves to 7-1 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Grand Rapids 73
Duluth Denfeld 55
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team ran past Duluth Denfeld 73-55 in play Jan. 6, in Duluth.
The Thunderhawks had a good first half as they built up a 42-27 lead. They continued to play well in the second half as they outscored the Hunters by three points to cruise to the victory.
Ian Salmela had a big game for Grand Rapids as he finished with 21 points. Luke Roy scored 17 points while Danny Markovich with 13 and Austin Hanson with 11 also reached double figures. Morgan MacLeod-Carlson had six points and Aidan Tinquist added five.
Caleb Kilroy nailed four 3-pointers and led Duluth Denfeld with 16 points. Marnaries Ferguson scored 11 and Cam Oliphant and Dane Dzuck both added 10,
“We were short-handed due to illness so this was a good win for us,” said Grand Rapids coach Chadwick Persons. “We had four guys in double digits in points and we were really flying around on defense. I believe we drew four charges in the game. It was a good section win.”
With the win, the Thunderhawks are now 3-5 on the season. They are in action Saturday, Jan. 8, at 6 p.m. against North Branch, and they will travel to Bemidji for a game on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 7:15 p.m. They remain in action Thursday, Jan. 13, when they are on the road to Duluth East for a 7 p.m. contest.
GR 42 31 — 73
DD 27 28 — 55
Grand Rapids: Ian Salmela 21, Austin Hanson 11, Luke Roy 17, Morgan MacLeod-Carlson 6, Aidan Tinquist 5, Danny Markovich 13.
Duluth Denfeld: Cam Oliphant 10, Marnaries Ferguson 11, Aidan Newton 3, Caleb Kilroy 16, Finnley Powell 4, Dane Dzuck 10
Total Fouls: GR 12; DD 15; Fouled Out: Powell; Free Throws: GR 10-of-16; DD 6-of-11; 3-pointers: GR, Roy, MacLeod-Carlson 2, Tinquist, Markovich; DD, Ferguson, Newton, Kilroy 4.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 76
Barnum 62
BARNUM — The Deer River High School boys basketball team ran past Barnum 76-62 in action Jan. 4, at Barnum.
The Warriors were led by Ty Morrison who nailed five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in addition to 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Ethan Williams had 16 points, nine rebounds and nine assists while Sam Rahier had 13 points. Caiden Schjenken scored 10 points, and Cale Jackson scored five. Tait Kongsjord had five rebounds.
Deer River won two of three games in the Crosby-Ironton Tournament. It beat Breck 76-74 on Dec. 28, as Morrison hit three 3-pointers and scored 20 points while pulling down 13 rebounds, dishing out eight assists, recording three steals and blocking four shots. Rahier had four 3-pointers and 15 points while hauling in eight rebounds and Williams scored 14 points and had six rebounds. Cale Jackson had 11 points and seven rebounds and Tait Kongsjord had 11 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots. Colton Hemphill had five points and six rebounds. Rhett Mundt had five rebounds.
On Dec. 29, the Warriors downed Fond du Lac Ojibwe 86-72. Morrison had a huge game as hit connected on six 3-pointers and scored 43 points while pulling down nine rebounds, dishing out five assists and recording seven steals. Rahier hit five 3-pointers and recorded three steals and Williams had 10 points and four steals. Tate Kongsjord had six points and 10 rebounds while Cale Jackson scored six points. Rhett Mundt had five rebounds.
In its final game of the tournament on Dec. 30, Deer River lost to Crosby-Ironton 77-61. Morrison had four 3-pointers and 24 points while adding 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Jackson had three 3-pointers, 14 points and seven rebounds and Williams scored 13 points and had five rebounds and three steals. Kongsjord had six points and six rebounds while Mundt had eight rebounds.
Deer River is 7-2 on the season. It is next in action on Tuesday, Jan. 11, when it plays host to Cass Lake-Bena in a 7:15 p.m. game. It will be home against Eveleth-Gilbert on Friday, Jan.14, at 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
South Ridge 94
HCN 38
REMER — The Hill City/Northland girls basketball team fell to South Ridge at home by the score of94-38 on Jan. 4.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Hill City/Northland is 3-4 on the season. It will face Blackduck on Monday, Jan. 10, at 7:15 p.m. at Remer.
With the win, South Ridge improves to 9-0.
Girls Basketball
Chisholm 71
Greenway 51
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School girls basketball team lost to Chisholm 71-51 in IRC action Dec. 6, at Coleraine.
Katie Pearson and Tresa Baumgard both scored 16 points to lead Chisholm in scoring. Jordan Temple hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points while Olivia Hutchings scored 10 and Lola Huhta added eight.
Jadin Saville nailed four 3-pointers and led Greenway with 21 points. Chloe Hansen added 17 points.
With the loss, the Raiders are now 3-8 for the season. They are next in action on Tuesday, Jan. 11, when they travel to Nevis for a 7:15 p.m. contest.
With the win, Chisholm improves to 11-1 for the season.
C- 71
GWY 51
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 16, Lola Huhta 8, Jordan Temple 13, Olivia Hutchings 10, Tresa Baumgard 16.
Greenway: Rianna Nugent 1, Klara Finke 4, AnDeja Schad 2, Frankie Cuellar 3, Chloe Hansen 17, Talia Saville 3, Jadin Saville 21.
Total Fouls: C 18; G 18; Fouled Out: Baumgard; Free Throws: C 10-of-20; G 12-of-21; 3-pointers: C, Temple 3; G, Hansen, J. Saville 4.
Boys Basketball
Northland 73
N-K 53
NASHWAUK — The Golden Eagles got 23 points, including four 3-pointers, from Alec Wake in the 20-point win over the Spartans on the road Tuesday.
Nolan Carlson hit for 16 for Northland, followed by Nathan Johnson with 15 and Aiden Carlson 11.
Gaige Waldvogel had 17 points to pace Nashwauk-Keewatin. Justice Rebrovich pitched in with 16.
NHS 34 39 — 73
NK 31 22 — 53
Northland: Brevin Jackson 2, Nolan Carlson 16, Aiden Carlson 11, Alec Wake 23, Liam Wake 4, Jace Jackson 2, Nathan Johnson 15.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 17, Marcus Moore 9, Justice Rebrovich 16, Conner Perryman 2, Daylan White 2, Brody Erickson 7.
Total Fouls: Northland 9; Nashwauk-Keewatin 9; Fouled Out: Nolan Carlson; Free Throws: Northland 11-16; Nashwauk-Keewatin 10-13; 3-pointers: Nolan Carlson, Aiden Carlson, Alec Wake 4, Waldvogel, Moore, Rebrovich.
Nordic Skiing
ELY — The Ely boys’ Nordic ski team placed two scorers in the top two while the girls’ team edged out Grand Rapids by three points Tuesday at the Timberwolves home meet at the Hidden Valley Ski Trails.
In the boys race, Gabriel Pointer finished first in the 5.6 kilometer classic race, crossing the finish line with a time of 17:08.1. Just 30 seconds back was teammate Jon Hakala who crossed second with a time of 17:38.4.Mesabi East Area’s Connor Matschiner took home third with his time of 18:11.1, while teammate Carter Skelton was fourth at 18:12.6. Ely’s Micah Larson rounded out the top five with a time of 18:29.7.
Mesabi East rounded out the scoring top four with Ben Gornik taking home sixth (19:26.9) and Cameron Stocke taking seventh (20:34.8). Ely entered just three skiers into the varsity boys’ race.
On the girls’ side, junior Zoe Devine led the Timberwolves by crossing the finish line first with a time of 18:58.9. Mesabi East’s Aubree Skelton finished in second with a time of 20:30.3. Grand Rapids’ Sanny Gangi was third at 20:35.0.
Ely rounded out it’s scoring top four with Phoebe Helms in fourth (20:52.9), Sydney Durkin in seventh (21:53.8) and Gracie Pointer in eighth (22:03.5).
Ely won the meet with 384 points. Grand Rapids was second with 381 and Mesabi East third with 362.
Area Nordic skiers will be back on the trails on Saturday at the Mesabi East Invite at Giants Ridge.
Girls Basketball
NE Range 43
N-K 39
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team lost to Northeast Range 43-39 in play Jan. 3.
Northeast Range led 20-13 at halftime but the Spartans had a three-point advantage in the second half but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.
Natalie Nelmark scored 19 points to pace Northeast Range. Thia Lossing scored 10 and Aili Bee added six.
Claire Clusiau exploded for 30 points for the Spartans. Katie Kinkel added five points.
With the loss, the Spartans are 0-8 on the season. They will be on the road against Mesabi East for a 6 p.m. game on Thursday, Jan. 6, and then will be home against Eveleth-Gilbert at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7.
With the win, Northeast Range is 2-5 for the season.
NR 20 23 — 43
NK 13 26 — 39
Northeast Range: Aili Bee 6, Maizy Sundblad 4, Morgan Bush 2, Natalie Nelmark 19, Thia Lossing 10, Else Bee 2.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Jazlynn Svaleson 4, Katie Kinkel 5, Claire Clusiau 30.
Total Fouls: Northeast Range 11; Nashwauk-Keewatin 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Northeast Range 4-6; Nashwauk-Keewatin 4-7; 3-pointers; Sundblad.
Girls Basketball
C-I 77
Deer River 25
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School girls basketball team lost to Crosby-Ironton 77-25 in action Jan. 6, at Deer River.
Tori Oehrlein was 8-of-18 from 3-point lad and scored 39 points for Crosby-Ironton. She also had 10 rebounds and five steals.
With the loss, Deer River is 4-7 on the season. It will be at Cass Lake-Bena for a 7:15 p.m. game on Tuesday, Jan. 11, and it will travel to Littlefork-Big Falls for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Thursday, Jan. 13.
With the win, Crosby-Ironton is 8-3 for the season.
IRC Stats
Jan. 2
Girls Basketball
2-pt. FG Percentage
1. Ashlee Tennison, Mesabi East, 66.67
2. Morgan Marks, E-G, 63.83
3. Kelsey Squires, Virginia, 62.50
4. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 56.98
5. Emma Lamppa, Virginia, 55.56
3-pt. FG Percentage
1. Rian Aune, Virginia, 40.22
2. Ashlee Tennison, Mesabi East, 40.00
3. Kelsey Squires, Virginia, 39.29
4. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 38.71
5. Jessica Reigel, Deer River, 36.36
Free Throw Percentage
1. Rian Aune, Virginia, 89.66
2. Stevie Hakala, Mesabi East, 88.89
3. Morgan Marks, E-G, 88.24
4. Anna Fink, Virginia, 86.67
5. Chance Colbert, Virginia, 80.00
Points per Game
1. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 19.75
2. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 19.50
3. Maddie Lowe, Intl. Falls, 19.00
4. Rian Aune, Virginia, 18.70
5. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 18.13
Rebounds
1. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 18.13
2. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 13.00
3. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 12.00
4. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 11.20
5. Gracie Swenson, Intl. Falls, 9.88
Assists
1. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 6.38
2. Rian Aune, Virginia, 4.40
3. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 3.90
4. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 3.50
5. Alexa Fossell, Mesabi East, 2.50
5. Ella Storlie, Deer River, 2.50
5. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 2.50
Steals
1. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 6.50
2. Alexa Fossell, Mesabi East, 4.13
3. Maddie Lowe, Intl. Falls, 4.00
4. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 3.88
5. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 3.30
Blocks
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 2.00
2. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 1.50
3. Rian Aune, Virginia, 1.10
4. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 0.75
5. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 0.71
Boys Basketball
Jan. 2
2-pt. FG Percentage
1. Colton Hemphill, Deer River, 78.95
2. Noah Sundquist, Chisholm, 78.05
3. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 75.00
4. Jaden Lang, E-G, 72.22
5. Israel Hartman, Greenway, 71.43
3-pt. FG Percentage
1. Kolin Waterhouse, Greenway, 53.33
2. Sam Carlson, Virginia, 44.44
3. Alex Engrav, Virginia, 41.67
4. Mathias McKnight, Greenway, 41.18
5. Carter Mavec, E-G, 40.00
Free Throw Percentage
1. Kolin Waterhouse, Greenway, 100.00
2. Carter Mavec, E-G, 87.50
3. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 85.71
4. Brayden Leffel, Mesabi East, 80.00
4. Sam Carlson, Virginia, 80.00
Points per Game
1. Jett Tomczak, Intl. Falls, 27.14
2. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 23.75
3. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 22.00
4. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 20.80
5. Will Bittmann, E-G, 19.20
Rebounds
1. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 17.00
2. Will Bittmann, E-G, 14.20
3. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 12.63
4. Tucker Budris, Intl. Falls, 10.00
5. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 9.80
Assists
1. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 7.25
2. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 5.63
3. Kaid Kutar, Mesabi East, 4.40
4. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 4.20
5. Gavin Dahl, Virginia, 3.13
Steals
1. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 5.20
2. Noah Sundquist, Chisholm, 4.20
3. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 3.88
4. Kaid Kutar, Mesabi East, 2.80
5. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 2.60
5. Sean Fleming, Chisholm, 2.60
Blocks
1. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 2.00
2. Owen Wherley, Intl. Falls, 1.50
3. Will Bittmann, E-G, 1.40
3. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 1.40
5. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 1.33
Boys Hockey
Jan. 2
Scoring
1. Parker Sivonen, Intl. Falls, 4-8-12
2. Cam Schulz, Intl. Falls, 6-4-10
2. Braden Skifstad, Intl. Falls, 4-6-10
2. Dylan Hedley, RRMC, 3-7-10
5. Nate Bilben, North Shore, 5-4-9
5. Keegan Ruedebusch, RRMC, 1-8-9
7. Nick Troutwine, RRMC, 5-3-8
7. Cody Joslyn, Intl. Falls, 0-8-8
9. Colin Kostiuk, Intl. Falls, 6-1-7
9. Brennan Peterson, RRMC, 4-3-7
9. Ben Glowack, Intl. Falls, 1-6-7
Save Percentage
1. Ward Harsila, RRMC, 97.30
2. Nathan Jurganson, Greenway, 88.95
3. Chase Mallory, North Shore, 87.77
4. Zach Bentler, North Shore, 87.50
5. Ian Kangas, RRMC, 85.47
Goals Against Average
1. Ward Harsila, RRMC, 0.50
2. Nathan Jurganson, Greenway, 3.33
2. Zach Bentler, North Shore, 3.33
4. Chase Mallory, North Shore, 4.25
5. Ian Kangas, RRMC, 4.29
Swim Honor Roll
Boys
200-yard medley relay
1. Duluth, 1:44.19
2. Grand Rapids, 1:45.95
3. Hibbing, 1:47.02
4. Rock Ridge, 1:48.95
5. Mesabi East, 1:52.01
200-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:44.30
2. Jamison Craig, Duluth, 1:56.71
3. Travis Elling, Duluth, 1:57.80
4. Grant Ewen, Grand Rapids, 1:58.51
5. Leif Sundquist, Rock Ridge, 1:59.99
200 Individual Medley
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:58.09
2. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 2:08.51
3. Will Serrano, Intl. Falls, 2:15.97
4. Aaron Hadrava, Hibbing, 2:17.83
5. Aidan Hecimovich, Rock Ridge, 2:20.63
50-yard freestyle
1. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 22.82
2. Nate Spiering, Rock Ridge, 23.55
3. Beau Giddings, Duluth, 23.58
4. Kaleb Pry, Duluth, 23.70
5. Dylan Manchester, Duluth, 23.77
Diving (6 dives)
1. Ayden Aultman, Grand Rapids, 212.15;
2. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 189.70
3. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 188.20
4. Cole Hughes, Hibbing, 184.05
5. Adrion Mannausau, Intl. Falls, 181.75
Diving (11 dives)
1. Ayden Aultman, Grand Rapids, 324.70
2. Landon West, Duluth, 254.20
3. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 230.85
4. Keegan Persons, Duluth, 205.90
5. Gabe Aagnes, Rock Ridge, 201.30
100-yard butterfly
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 52.73
2. Ben Philips, Hibbing, 58.20
3. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 58.72
4. Will Serrano, Intl. Falls, 58.96
5. Beau Giddings, Duluth, 59.15
100-yard freestyle
1. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 49.74
2. Leif Sundquist, Rock Ridge, 51.65
3. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 52.25
4. Will Serrano, Intl. Falls, 52.33
5. Nate Spiering,Rock Ridge, 52.76
500-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 4:43.26
2. Jamison Craig, Duluth, 5:15.68
3.Travis Elling, Duluth, 5:26.87
4. Leif Sundquist, Rock Ridge, 5:29.68
5. Grant Ewen, Grand Rapids, 5:35.65
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 1:33.52
2. Hibbing, 1:35.81
3. Rock Ridge, 1:36.10
4. Grand Rapids, 1:37.28
5. International Falls, 1:39.11
100-yard backstroke
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 58.13
2. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 59.25
3. Logan Schroeder, Mesabi East, 59.44
4. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 59.49
5. Aaron Hadrava, Hibbing, 1:00.30
100-yard breaststroke
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:03.03
2. Kai Braaten, Duluth, 1:07.34
3. Will Silvis, Grand Rapids, 1:07.98
4. Erik Oase, Duluth, 1:08.36
5. Ben Riipinen, Hibbing, 1:09.33
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 3:27.49
2. Rock Ridge, 3:37.22
3. Grand Rapids, 3:40.67
4. International Falls, 3:41.47
5. Hibbing, 3:41.73
