GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Football
Mesabi East 6
GNK 0
AURORA — The Mesabi East football team hit a historic milestone Friday night, defeating Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6-0 to move to 4-0 on the season.
The win marks the first time the Giants have gone 4-0 since head coach Steve Grams has been with the program since the mid-‘90s.
The lone score in the contest came in the second quarter with Jack Ribich running in the touchdown from five yards out. The ensuing two-point run failed, but the Mesabi East defense came up big all night long to stop the Titans in their tracks.
Ribich led for Mesabi East on the ground, going for 111 yards and the one score on 16 carries.
The Giants had more opportunities to score but multiple runs inside the GNK 20 came up empty. Grams says not converting those deep drives into points could cost them against stronger teams.
The Giants will also have to deal with the potential loss of Cooper Levander, who Grams said may be out for multiple weeks or through the end of the season with a possible muscle tear.
GNK is now 1-3 for the season. It is next in action Friday, Oct. 1, in a 7 p.m. game against undefeated Rush City (4-0) at Angelo Taddie Field in Nashwauk.
GNK 0 0 0 0 — 0
ME 0 6 0 0 — 6
First Quarter
No scoring.
Second Quarter
M: Jack Ribich 5 run (run fail)
Third Quarter
No scoring.
Fourth Quarter
No scoring.
Football
HCN 34
Silver Bay 15
SILVER BAY — The Hill City/Northland football team won its third consecutive game, defeating Silver Bay on Friday 34-15 at Silver Bay.
No results were submitted for the game.
HCN is now 3-1 for the season. It is next in action Friday, Oct. 1, at Remer for a 7 p.m. contest versus McGregor (1-3).
Silver Bay falls to 1-2 for the season.
Football
Deer River 50
Intl. Falls 14
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School football team downed International Falls 50-14 in action Friday in Deer River.
Deer River led 7-0 after one quarter on a 14-yard run by Joe Herfindahl.
The Warriors score 31 points in the second quarter to lead 38-0 at the half. Herfindahl had touchdown runs of four and 32 yards while Tygh Gullickson had a 28-yard scoring run. Sean Drotts returned a blocked punt for a touchdown while the Warriors also recorded a safety in the quarter.
Drotts returned an interception for a touchdown for Deer River in the third quarter while Tate Evans also reached pay dirt on a three-yard run.
International scored the final two touchdowns of the game as the Warriors took the win.
Herfindahl picked up 147 yards on the ground while scoring three touchdowns and Gullickson finished with 34 yards on just three carries. Rahier completed 7-of-9 passes for 110 yards and he had one interception.
Herfindahl had one catch for 70 yards while Ty Morrison had three catches for 70 yards.
Drotts finished with an interception return for a touchdown and a blocked punt recovery for a touchdown and Tait Kongsjord was in on four tackles and blocked a punt. Isaac Roy had two interceptions and Austin Mundt had four solo tackles and a blocked punt.
With the win, the Warriors remain unbeaten at 4-0 for the season. It is next in action Friday, Oct. 1, on the road against East Central (0-4) in a 7 p.m. game.
International Falls falls to 0-4 for the season.
IF 0 0 6 8 — 14
DR 7 31 12 0 — 50
First Quarter
DR-Joe Herfindahl 14-yard run (Hunter Stolley kick)
Second Quarter
DR-Herfindahl 4-yard run (Stolley kick)
DR-Herfindahl 32-yard run (Stolley kick)
DR-Safety, blocked punt Dobson/Kongsjord
DR-Tygh Gullickson 28-yard run (Stolley kick)
DR-Blocked (Austin Mundt) punt return for touchdown (Sean Drotts) (Rhett Mundt pass from Sam Rahier)
Third Quarter
DR-Drotts interception return for touchdown (Kick failed)
DR-Tate Evans 3-yard run (Kick failed)
IF-50-yard run (Extra point failed)
Fourth Quarter
IF-40-yard pass (2-point conversion good)
College Football
ICC 43
Fergus Falls 40
FERGUS FALLS — The Itasca Community College football team won a barn burner on the road at Fergus Falls on Saturday, coming away with a 43-40 victory.
Fergus Falls led 14-6 after the first quarter on the strength of a pair of four-yard touchdown runs by Brad Young.
Itasca scored in the first quarter on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Carson Harris to Antwan Downs.
In an exciting second quarter where the two teams combined to score 39 points, the Vikings outscored Fergus Falls 26-13 to take a 32-27 lead into halftime.
Itasca touchdowns in the quarter came on a four-yard pass from Harris to Downs, a five-yard run by Harris, and a three-yard run from Kevin Sawyer. The Vikings also recorded a safety and Marko Skarica kicked a field goal in the quarter.
Fergus Falls received a 99-yard touchdown pass from Young to Jonathan Griffin, and a 60-yard scoring pass from Kelo Logova to Jallah Zeze.
There was no scoring in the third quarter. Fergus Falls took a 33-32 lead early in the fourth quarter on a two-yard scoring run from Rondarius Gregory. Gregory scored later in the quarter on a 14-yard pass from Logova as Fergus Falls led 40-32.
The Vikings tied the game when William Carswell caught a six-yard touchdown pass from Kyree Fox. The two-point conversion was good and the game was tied at 40-40.
The winning points for Itasca came on a 27-yard field goal by Skarica.
For Itasca, Harris completed 19 of 24 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns. Fox was 10-of-28 for 140 yards and a touchdown.
Harris led the Vikings in rushing with 62 yards and a score while Sawyer picked up 33 yards and scored a touchdown. Downs caught eight passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns while Jonathan Humphry had seven catches for 69 yards. Sawyer latched onto seven passes for 54 yards while Carswell had two catches for 42 yards and a touchdown.
Logova finished 9-for-16 in the passing department for Fergus Falls for 144 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Young completed 3-of-6 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.
Gregory rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown for Fergus Falls and Griffin caught two passes for 120 yards and a touchdown. Zeze had one catch for 60 yards and a score while Gregory caught six passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.
Tristan Stokes was in on seven tackles for Itasca while William Ervin was in on five tackles with a half a sack and a fumble recovery. Greg Washington was on three tackles and also had an interception.
Itasca is 4-1 overall on the season and will play at home against Mesabi Range (0-5) at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2. The Vikings are 3-1 in the North Division, good for second place.
ICC 6 26 0 11 — 43
FF 14 13 0 13 — 40
First Quarter
I-Antwan Downs 35-yard pass from Carson Harris (Kick failed)
FF-Brad Young 4-yard run (Carsen McKnight kick)
FF-Young 4-yard run (McKnight kick)
Second Quarter
FF-Jonathan Griffin 99-yard pass from Young (McKnight kick)
I-Downs 4-yard pass from Harris (Marko Skarica kick)
I-Safety on botched snap
I-Harris 5-yard run (Skarica kick)
I-Kevin Sawyer 3-yard run (Skarica kick)
FF-Jallah Zeze 60-yard pass from Kelo Logova (2-point no good)
I-Skarica 30-yard field goal
Third Quarter
No scoring.
Fourth Quarter
FF-Rondarius Gregory 2-yard run (2-point no good)
FF-Gregory 14-yard pass from Logova (McKnight kick)
I-William Carswell 6-yard pass from Kyree Fox (2-point good)
I-Skarica 27-yard field goal
Girls Tennis
Hibbing 5
GRG 2
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls tennis team lost to Hibbing 5-2 in dual meet action Sept. 23.
The Lightning split the four singles matches. GRG’s Emily Hill won the first singles match over Claire Rewertz 6-3, 6-3, and the Lightning’s Franzi Teichmann was victorious in the second singles match against Megan Bussey 6-2, 6-3.
Hibbing’s Mercedes Furin won the third singles match over Taylor Skelly 6-0, 6-0, and the Bluejackets’ Aune Boben defeated Mercury Bischoff 6-2,6-3 in the fourth singles match.
Hibbing swept all three doubles matches. Annika Lundell and Abigail Sullivan downed Courtney Brandt and Taryn Hamling in the first doubles match 6-1,6-1, while Bella Vincent and Kasey Jo Renskers were victorious over Hannah Lafrenier and Caroline Ahcan in the second doubles match 6-3,6-3. In third doubles, Hibbing’s Heidi Rasch and Opal Valeri downed Sarah Kessler and Molly Pierce 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.
Hibbing 5, GRG 2
First Singles: Emily Hill, GRG, def. Claire Rewertz, H, 6-3,6-3
Second Singles: Franzi Teichmann, GRG, def. Megan Bussey, H, 6-2, 6-3
Third Singles: Mercedes Furin, H, def. Taylor Skelly, GRG, 6-0, 6-0
Fourth Singles: Aune Boben, H, def. Mercury Bischoff, GRG, 6-2, 6-3
First Doubles: Annika Lundell/Abigail Sullivan, H, def. Courtney Brandt/Taryn Hamling, GRG, 6-1, 6-1
Second Doubles: Bella Vincent/Kasey Jo Renskers, H, def. Hannah LaFrenier/Caroline Ahcan, GRG, 6-3, 6-3
Third Doubles: Heidi Rasch/Opal Valeri, H, def. Sarah Kessler/Molly Pierce, GRG, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2
Cross Country
Milaca Mega Meet
MILACA — The Grand Rapids High School and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin cross country teams competed in the Milaca Mega Meet which was conducted Sept. 25, at Milaca.
There were a total of 4,098 finishers in the race which attracts schools from all over. Following are results of the meet for Grand Rapids teams and runners:
Boys Varsity
Competing in the Division 2 class, the Thunderhawks placed 15th out of 21 teams with a score of 413. Big Lake won the team title with 89 followed by Fargo North 100, and Delano 148.
Owen Sondag of Fargo North won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 16 minutes and 8 seconds. Owen Chapman of Orono was second in 16:10 while Christian Noble of Big Lake was third in 16:26.
Senior Austin Hanson was Grand Rapids’ top finisher as he was 36th in a time of 17:49. He was followed by teammates Nik Casper, 78th in 18:47, Adrian Hanson-Kaasa, 87th in 18:59, Zane Poenix, 118th in 19:43, Larson Curnow, 119th in 19:44, Sam Barton, 140th in 21:05, Mason Adler, 142nd in 21:16, Dalton Johnson, 148th in 22:12, Keegan Hennessy, 153rd in 23:35, Jake Endeldinger, 157th in 24:59, and Joshua Seeley, 161st in 36:01.
GNK placed third as a team in Division 3 of the event with 135. Perham was first with 96 followed by Park Rapids with 98 with 24 teams competing in the division.
Shef West of Blake won the race in a time of 16:03. He was followed by Jonathan Krueger of East Grand Forks,16:53, and Josh Knight, Proctor, 17:19.
Daniel Olson was the top GNK runner as he was eighth in 17:23. He was followed by teammates Connor Thoennes, 10th in 17:29, Ben Plackner, 33rd in 18:15, Levi Danielson, 35th in 18:18, Brayden Nielsen, 55th in 18:47, Hayden Clow, 60th in 18:50, and Bryce Nielsen, 61st in 18:50.
Girls Varsity
Grand Rapids placed 16th out of 17 teams in Division 2 with 415. Marshall was first with 77 followed by Monticello 138 and Fargo North 141.
Isabelle Schmitz of Hutchinson won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 17:56. Hailee Zimpel of Zimmerman was second in 19:02 while Calia Chaney of Pequot Lakes was third in 19:10.
Whitney Sylvester was the top Thunderhawk runner as she was 38th in 21:18. She was followed by teammates Ella Karkela, 103rd in 24:19, Memphys Tendrup, 109th in 24:37, Gabby Daydodge, 114th in 25:04, Emily Timm, 126th in 25:37, Megan Goodell, 127th in 25:50, and Madeline Larson, 133rd in 26:34.
The GNK girls team was 10th in Division 3 with 278. St. Cloud Cathedral was first with 52 followed by Perham 56 and Proctor 110.
Natasha Sortland of ZMKW was first in the race in 18:30. She was followed by Laura Thompson of Fairmont, 18:53, and Macy Hanson of Fairmont, 19:05.
Emma Williams was GNK’s top runner as she was 27th in 21:04. She was followed by teammates Lola Champlin, 42ns in 21:58, Kaitlin Olson, 49th in 22:08, Karly Mann, 78th in 23:01, Avalynn Westphal, 120th in 24:41, and Brooke Petrich, 124th in 24:51.
Boys Junior Varsity
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin placed 15th with 430. Wayzata was first with 73 followed by Stillwater 129, and Andover 137.
Aidan Gomes of Andover was first in the 5,000-meter race in 17:08. Judson Schultz of Hopkins was second in 17:17 and Arthur Perron of White Bear Lake was third in 17:37.
Riley Koran was GNK’s top runner as he was 69th in 19:30. He was followed by teammates Hunter Milstead, 77th in 19:38, Isaac Danielson, 96th in 19:51, Devin Goss, 128th in 20:10, Maxwell Gangl, 154th in 20:28, and Jonathan Bray, 400th in 24:06.
Basketball Tryouts
PEQUOT LAKES — The Central Lakes Thunder basketball tryouts will be Sunday, Oct. 3, at Pequot Lakes High School.
Tryouts for boys will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. while tryouts for girls will be from 3 to 4 p.m.
The tryouts will be for boys and girls teams from seventh through 11th grade. All practices will be conducted in the Brainerd Lakes Area.
The tryout form on the organization’s website must be filled out prior to tryouts. Please arrive 20 minutes prior to tryouts.
More information and tryout form can be found at centrallakesthunder.org/tryout.
Boys Soccer
Grand Rapids 2
Hermantown 2
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team played to a 2-2 tie against Hermantown in home action on Sept. 23.
Ian Salmela of the Thunderhawks scored on a feed from Calvin Johnson at the 32-minute mark of the first half as Grand Rapids took a 1-0 advantage into halftime.
Hermantown tied the match with a goal early in the second half, but Grand Rapids’ Hayden DeMars scored in the 67th minute with Ricco Rolle getting the assist as the Thunderhawks led 2-1.
However, Hermantown tied the match in the 72nd minute and there were no more goals in regulation play nor overtime as the game ended in a tie.
“We feel very disappointed about the result of this game; we had plenty of chances to win,” said Grand Rapids coach Nick Koerbitz. “Giving up two goals in the second half despite holding 75 percent possession is extremely disappointing and we know we let the win get away. We had a lot of chances to win the game, but we need to be more organized and disciplined going forward.
“I feel bad for the boys as I feel we didn’t get the result they deserved.”
Boys Soccer
Grand Rapids 4
Duluth Marshall 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team got back on the winning track Saturday with a 4-1 home win.
Duluth Marshall took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but Ian Andersen scored with Ian Salmela assisting early in the second half to tie the match.
Andersen scored again at the 60th minute with Ricco Rolle assisting to provide the Thunderhawks with the eventual game-winning goal.
Salmela scored in the 64th minute with Andersen assisting, and Salmela added his second goal four minutes later with Gunnar Larson getting an assist as Grand Rapids led 4-1.
“Today was a tale of two halves,” said Grand Rapids coach Nick Koerbitz. “We were extremely tired and not ready to play today, and that was apparent from the first moment we walked in the locker room. We found ourselves down 1-0 at halftime and we really had nothing to fix but our effort and focus.
“To the credit of the boys, we had a terrific second half where we exploded for four goals. Both Ians (Andersen and Salmela) put on a show and showed whey they are two of the best players in the area.
“I am very proud of our response, but we did talk about how we won’t be able to take halves off later in the season.”
Grand Rapids is now 9-2-2 for the season. It was in action at Superior on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and it will be on the road for a 4:30 p.m. match against Duluth Marshall on Thursday, Sept. 30. The last match of the regular season will be on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. in Grand Rapids against Hibbing/Chisholm.
Hermantown is 4-4-2 on the season.
Volleyball
N-K 3
Hill City 0
HILL CITY — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team downed Hill City in three games Monday at Hill City.
The Spartans won 3-0, 25-15, 25-22, 25-15.
Addy Gangl had eight kills, three ace serves and two blocks for Nashwauk-Keewatin while Lexi Carroll finished with two kills,one ace serve and nine set assists. Jazlynn Svaleson recorded four kills and Careese Milstead had three assists. Claire Clusiau had one kill and two aces while Kaydince Thoennes finished with two kills, one ace serve and two blocks.
Nashwauk-Keewatin played Floodwood Tuesday and will next be in action Tuesday, Oct. 5, for a 7 p.m. match against Northeast Range in Nashwauk.
College Volleyball
Itasca 3
Oak Hills 0
BEMIDJI — The Itasca Community College volleyball team defeated Oak Hills 3-0 in non-conference action Monday at Bemidji.
The Vikings won 3-0, 25-8, 25-2, 25-14.
Lucie Kennedy had eight kills and five digs for ICC while Kaisa Reed recorded five kills, a .714 kill percentage and six digs. Abby Gustason had four kills and a .667 kill percentage and Megan VanBuskirk finished with three kills, a .400 kill percentage, seven service aces and three digs. Tiora Ferguson recorded 17 set assists and nine service aces while Emily Trast had two blocks. Sammi Palmer finished with seven digs.
Itasca is now 2-6 overall and is next in action Wednesday, Sept. 29, when it is on the road to division-leading Central Lakes for a 6:30 p.m. match. It will remain on the road for a 5 p.m. match against Century College on Friday, Oct. 1.
