GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Swimming
Black and Blue Junior High Championships
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids junior high swimming and diving team nipped Duluth East for the team title of the Black and Blue Junior High Championship which was conducted in Grand Rapids on Oct. 29.
Grand Rapids finished with 554 points to tip the Greyhounds who finished with 543. Hibbing was third with 419 followed by Rock Ridge 357, and Two Harbors-Silver By 173.
Taking first place for the Thunderhawks were the 200-yard medley relay comprised of Marlene Ericson, Lauren Rauzi, Alaina Grochowski and Nora Wick (2:06.99); Ericson in the 100-yard individual medley (1:12.41); Rauzi in the 200-yard individual medley (2:38.35) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:16.09); Lola Nintzel in the 300-yard freestyle (4:16.56); L
Black and Blue Junior High Championships
Team scores — 1. Grand Rapids 554; 2. Duluth East 543; 3. Hibbing 419; 4. Rock Ridge 357; 5. Two Harbors-Silver Bay 173
200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Marlene Ericson, Lauren Rauzi, Alaina Grochowski, Nora Wick), 2:06.99; 2. Duluth East, 2:12.07; 3. Hibbing, 2:17.45.
200 freestyle — 1. Samantha Bartovich, RR, 2:09.28; 2. Maddie Yapel, DE, 2:16.95; 3. Paige Robillard, RR, 2:20.63.
100 individual medley — 1. Marlene Ericson, GR, 1:12.41; 2. Anna Schiller, DE, 1:15.06; 3. Anikka Hansen, DE, 1:15.49.
200 individual medley — 1. Lauren Rauzi, GR, 2:38.35; 2. Raini Gibson, Hib, 2:38.69; 3. Nora Wick, GR, 2:47.23.
50 freestyle — 1. Madison Opacich, DE, 20.27; 2. Ava Goodman, GR, 30.30; 3. Aria Oswald-Swenson, THAR, 31.68.
50 butterfly — 1. Annika Hansen, DE, 31.28; 2. Lauren McDonald, DE, 34.53; 3. Kate Wheelock, GR, 36.22.
100 freestyle — 1. Amelia Kober, RR, 1:01.66; 2. Nora Wick, GR, 1:04.69; 3. Katie Knettel, DE, 1:10.07.
300 freestyle — 1. Lola Nintzel, GR, 4:16.56; 2. Nissa Jensen, Hib, 4:52.55; 3. Hailey Robinson, Hib, 5:34.91.
500 freestyle — 1. Samantha Bartovich, RR, 5:53.81; 2. Paige Robillard, RR, 6:18.12; 3. Anna Schiller, DE, 6:24.57.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Rock Ridge, 1:54.88; 2. Duluth East, 1:54.93; 3. Grand Rapids (Lauren Rauzi, Kate Wheelock, Nora Wick, Alaina Grochowski), 1:55.56.
100 backstroke — 1. Maddie Yapel, DE, 1:-9.00; 2. Marlene Ericson, GR, 1:11.14; 3. Aubrie Hoard, GR, 1:16.18.
100 breaststroke — 1. Lauren Rauzi, GR, 1:16.09; 2. Aria Oswald-Swenson, THAR, 1:25.02; 3. Truth Eamonn, DE, 1:25.96.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Rock Ridge, 4:30.11; 2. Hibbing, 4:31.88; 3. Grand Rapids (Marlene Ericson, Kate Wheelock, Bella Bulson, Ava Goodman), 4:40.98.
Volleyball
GRAND RAPIDS — Following are scenarios for Section 7 volleyball tournaments:
Section 7AAA
Grand Rapids defeated Cloquet 3-0 on Oct. 5, to earn its second straight trip to the state tournament.
Section 7AA
In the section championship match on Oct. 5, Rush City defeated Esko 3-1 to earn a berth in the state tournament.
Section 7A
Ely defeated Floodwood 3-1 to earn a berth in the Class A state tournament.
Football
GRAND RAPIDS — Following are scenarios for Section 7 football tournaments:
Section 7AAAA
In the championship game on Nov. 4, North Branch downed Cloquet 34-6 to advance to the state tournament.
Section 7AAA
In the title game, Esko topped Pequot Lakes 28-19 to earn a berth in the state tournament.
Section 7AA
In the championship game, Moose Lake-Willow River blanked Crosby-Ironton 25-0 to earn a berth in the state tournament.
Section 7A
The Deer River Warriors won their fifth straight section title with a 26-14 win over Barnum.
Section 7 9-Man
In the title game, Mt. Iron-Buhl whipped Cherry 56-24 to earn a berth at state.
Hoops of Hope
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys and girls basketball programs are promoting Hoops of Hope once again this year.
Hoops of Hope brings hope to teens in Itasca County foster care for the holidays. Those who would like to participate in the program can donate a gift at home games. The games will be on Dec. 12, when the Thunderhawk boys team takes on Esko, and on Dec. 13, when the Grand Rapids girls team faces Virginia.
Some gift ideas would be charging cords, Cardhartdt hats, gift cards and chopper gloves.
