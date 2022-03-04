GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
State Diving
MINNEAPOLIS — Grand Rapids High School junior Ayden Aultman placed 15th in the preliminaries of the Minnesota Boys Class A diving portion of the state meet on Thursday.
Aultman scored 151.35 points in the preliminaries and in the semifinals has a score of 233.10.
Storm Opdahl of Chisago Lakes is first with 332.20 points followed by Jimmy Noes of Chisago Lakes with 320.85. Dakotah Parker of Monticello is third with 309.70 points.
Girls Basketball Playoffs
Section 7AAA
In quarterfinal action on March 1, No. 1 seed Grand Rapids and No. 2 seed Cloquet both had byes into the semifinals. No. 3 seed Hermantown defeated No. 6 seed Duluth Denfeld and No. 4 seed North Branch topped No. 5 seed Hibbing.
In semifinal action which was conducted on March 4, Grand Rapids faced North Branch while Cloquet took on Hermantown.
The championship game is slated for Thursday, March 10, at 7 p.m. at a site to be determined.
Class AA
In play on March 3, No. 1 seed Pequot Lakes downed No. 17 seed Staples-Motley 81-27, No. 2 seed Esko beat No. 15 seed Hinckley-Finlayson 79-31, No. 3 seed Pierz stopped No. 14 seed Aitkin 53-22, No. 4 seed Proctor downed No. 13 seed Greenway 65-15, No. 5 seed Duluth Marshall ran past Two Harbors 92-56, No. 6 seed Crosby-Ironton downed No. 11 seed Moose Lake-Willow River 73-63, No. 7 seed Virginia ripped No. 10 seed International Falls 89-32, and No.8 seed Mesabi East slipped past No. 9 seed Pillager 53-49.
In quarterfinal games at Hermantown on Saturday, March 5, Pequot Lakes will play Mesabi East, Proctor takes on Duluth Marshall, Esko will face Virginia, and Pierz meets Crosby-Ironton.
Semifinal action is set in Hermantown on Wednesday, March 9, with the championship game set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 11, at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Proctor 65
Greenway 16
PROCTOR — Proctor defeated the Greenway High School girls basketball team 65-15 to end the Raiders’ season.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Greenway ends its season with an 8-17 record. Proctor advances with a 19-8 mark.
Class A
In play on March 2, No. 1 seed Mt. Iron-Buhl beat No. 16 seed Northeast Range 88-12, No. 2 seed Cromwell-Wright ran past No. 15 seed Wrenshall 71-12, No. 3 seed South Ridge ripped No. 14 seed Carlton 94-17, No. 4 seed Chisholm pounded No. 13 seed Littlefork-Big Falls 120-16, No. 5 seed Cherry ran past No. 12 seed Cook County 86-33, No. 6 seed Ely beat No. 11 seed Hill City/Northland 84-21, No. 7 seed Floodwood topped No. 10 seed Bigfork 52-44, and No. 8 seed North Woods downed No. 9 seed Deer River 58-35.
In quarterfinal action on Saturday, March 5, at UMD, Mt. Iron-Buhl plays North Woods, Chisholm takes on Cherry, Cromwell-Wright meets Floodwood, and South Ridge plays Ely.
Semifinal action is slated for Wednesday, March 9, at UMD with the championship game to be played on Friday, March 11, at 5 p.m. at UMD.
Boys Basketball
Duluth Marshall 56
Grand Rapids 40
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team lost to Duluth Marshall 56-40 in action at home on March 2.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Grand Rapids is 6-19 for the season, Duluth Marshall improves to 15-10.
Boys Basketball
Grand Rapids 62
Duluth Denfeld 57
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team ended its regular season on a positive not as it downed Duluth Denfeld 62-57 in play March 3, at home.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, the Thunderhawks break a nine-game losing streak and Grand Rapids finishes the regular season with a 7-19 mark.
Duluth Denfeld is 3-23 on the season.
North Woods 58
Deer River 35
NORTH WOODS — The Deer River High School girls basketball team lost to North Woods 58-35 to see its season come to an end.
North Woods led 31-15 at the half and outscored the Warriors by seven in the second half to take the victory.
Hannah Kinsey had 16 points to lead North Woods. River Cheney scored 15, Kiana LaRoque, nine, and Helen Koch and Brianna Whiteman added six.
Hannah Edwards led Deer River with 12 points. Constance Bowstring, Katie Storlie and Grace Bergland all added five.
Deer River finishes with a 9-17 record. North Woods is 13-12 on the season.
DR 15 20 — 35
NW 31 27 — 58
Deer River: Hannah Edwards 12, Mia Doerr 1, Ella Storlie 2, Katie Storlie 5, Jessica Reigel 2, Constance Bowstring 5, Arianna Schjenken 1, Grace Bergland 5, Paige Nason 2; Three pointers: K. Storlie 1, Bowstring 1; Free throws: 5-11; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
North Woods: Helen Koch 6, Brianna Whiteman 6, Hannah Kinsey 16, Kiana LaRoque 9, River Cheney 15, Aleesia Geshick 2, Talise Goodsky 4; Three pointers: Koch 2, Whiteman 2, Kinsey 1, LaRoque 1; Free throws: 8-16; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Floodwood 52
Bigfork 44
FLOODWOOD — The Bigfork High School girls basketball team saw its season come to an end with a 52-44 loss to Floodwood.
Floodwood led 27-25 at the half and then outscored the Huskies by six in the second half to take the win.
Hailey Bergin had 16 points to lead Floodwood in scoring. Kalli Fjeld had 10, Kenzie Kiminski and Nakalyah Nimene both had nine while Alive Irvine added eight.
Kristen Grover nailed four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Bigfork. Memphys Tendrup had three 3-pointers and 11 points while Kambry Pearson scored 10.
With the loss, Bigfork finishes with a 7-12 record. Floodwood moves on with a record of 14-9.
Ely 84
HCN 21
ELY — The Hill City/Northland girls basketball team’s season ended with an 84-21 loss to Ely.
Results of the game were not available.
Hill City/Northland finishes with a 10-12 record. Ely moves on with a 14-10 record.
Boys Basketball
Greenway 65
Mesabi East 52
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys basketball team downed Mesabi East 65-52 in action March 1, at home.
Greenway led 36-25 at the half and then outscored the Giants by two in the second half to take the victory.
Westin Smith nailed seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead Greenway. Grant Rychart connected on three 3-pointers and scored 14, and Grant Hansen also tallied 14. Tyler Swedeen added six points.
Cody Fallstrom had 23 points to top Mesabi East. Hayden Sampson scored 13, and Cameron Jones and Kaid Kutar both added seven.
With the win, Greenway is 11-13 on the season. Mesabi East falls to 7-16 on the season.
ME 25 27 — 52
GWY 36 29 — 65
Mesabi East: Cameron Jones 7, Kaid Kutar 7, Ethan Sickel 2, Cody Fallstrom 23, Hayden Sampson 13.
Greenway: Westin Smith 25, Grant Hansen 14, Tyler Swedeen 6, Kolin Waterhouse 3, Israel Hartman 3, Grant Rychart 14.
Total Fouls: N/A; Fouled Out: N/A; Free Throws: ME 11-for-13; G 4-of-7; 3-pointers: ME, Kutar; G, Smith 7, Swedeen, Rychart 3.
Boys Basketball
N-K 62
Fond du Lac 59
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team tipped Fond du Lac 62-59 at home on March 1.
The Spartans led 32-23 at the half and although outscored by six in the second half they were able to hold on for the win.
Gaige Waldvogel nailed three 3-pointers and led Nashwauk-Keewatin with 18 points. Connor Perryman scored 13, Brody Erickson, 10, Justice Rebrovich, eight, and Dylan White added seven.
Tyree Driver had 21 points to lead Fond du Lac. Jordell Brown scored 14, Anthony Reynolds and Mukwa Bellinger both scored seven, and Trey Driver added six.
With the win, Nashwauk-Keewatin is 12-13 on the season. Fond du Lac falls to 7-15.
FDL 23 36 — 59
NK 32 30 — 62
Fond du Lac: Jordell Brown 14, Tyree Diver 21, Anthony Reynolds 7, Ricco Defoe 2, Trey Diver 6, Mukwa Bellinger 7, Preston Foss 2.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 18, Marcus Moore 4, Daniel Olson 2, Justice Rebrovich 8, Daylan White 7, Connor Perryman 13, Brody Erickson 10.
Total Fouls: Fond du Lac 14; Nashwauk-Keewatin 11; Fouled Out: Trey Diver; Free Throws: Fond du Lac 7-12; Nashwauk-Keewatin 15-19; 3-pointers: Brown 2, Trey Diver 5, Reynolds, Bellinger, Waldvogel 3, Moore, Rebrovich, Perryman, White.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 100
Virginia 78
VIRGINIA — The Deer River High School boys basketball team exploded past Virginia 100-70 on March 1, on the road.
Deer River led 51-44 at the half and then outscored the Blue Devils by 15 points in the second half to cruise to the win.
Ethan Williams scored 30 points to pace Deer River in scoring. Sam Rahier scored 16, Ty Morrison, 15, Rhett Mundt, 14, Cale Jackson, nine, and Caiden Schjenken added six.
Sam Carlson drained four 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead Virginia. Casey Aune scored 12, Gavin Dahl and Noah Mitchell both tallied 11, Jalen Miskowitz, 10, Max Williams, nine, and Alex Engrav added five.
With the win, Deer River is 20-5 on the season. It concluded its regular season against North Woods on March 4.
Virginia falls to 7-19 on the season.
DR 51 49 — 100
VHS 44 34 — 78
Deer River: Cale Jackson 9, Caiden Schjenken 6, Ethan Williams 30, Nick Bakkedahl 2, Mason Olson 2, Rhett Mundt 14, Fred Jackson 2, Sam Rahier 16, Colton Hemphill 2, Ty Morrison 15, Thomas White 2; Three pointers: C. Jackson 1, Williams 2, Rahier 2, Morrison 3; Free throws: 6-9; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Virginia: Zane Lokken 2, Gavin Dahl 11, Jalen Miskowitz 10, Casey Aune 12, Alex Engrav 5, Sam Carlson 16, Noah Mitchell 11, Brady Alaspa 2, Max Williams 9; Three pointers: Miskowitz 1, Aune 4, Engrav 1, Carlson 4; Free throws: 10-13; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Boys Basketball
Greenway 63
McGregor 55
MCGREGOR — The Greenway High School boys basketball team concluded its regular season with a 63-55 road victory over McGregor on March 3.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, the Raiders enter the playoffs with a 12-13 record. McGregor falls to 7-15 for the season.
Boys Basketball
Carlton 54
Bigfork 51
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School boys basketball team was nipped by Carlton 54-51 in action on March 2, on the road.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Bigfork is 5-19 on the season. It concluded the regular season against Chisholm on March 4.
With the win, Carlton improves to 4-20 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Sebeka 58
Hill City 55
HILL CITY — The Hill City High School boys basketball team lost to Sebeka 58-55 in home action on March 1.
Isaac Kyllonen and Christian Berg both scored 14 points to lead Sebeka. Casey Blixt had nine, Teagen Lee, seven, and Brody Connor and Max Lake both added six.
Hill City scoring was not available.
With the loss, Hill City concludes the regular season with a 9-17 record.
With the win, Sebeka improves to 2-20 for the season.
LSC All-Conference Teams
GRAND RAPIDS — The Lake Superior Conference has named its All-Conference teams for boys Nordic skiing, girls Alpine skiing, girls hockey and girls Nordic skiing.
Following are the teams:
Boys Nordic Skiing
Members of the Boys Nordic Skiing All-Conference Team are junior Aiden VanStraten, Proctor/Hermantown, sophomore Elijah Wozniak, Proctor/Hermantown, junior Miles Fischer, Cloquet, senior Luke Bettendorf, Proctor/Hermantown, senior Cale Prosen, Cloquet, junior Braden Mehle, Proctor/Hermantown, senior Xander Schroeder, Duluth Denfeld, senior Joshua Knight, Proctor/Hermantown, junior Jordan Chopskie, Cloquet, and junior Derek Mayne, Duluth Denfeld.
Girls Nordic Skiing
Members of the Girls Nordic Skiing All-Conference Team are freshman Della Bettenford, Proctor/Hermantown, senior Halle Zuck, Cloquet, freshman Naida Hutchinson, Duluth Marshall, sophomore Ella Karkela, Grand Rapids, freshman Lizzy Harnell, Proctor/Hermantown, sophomore Ella Downing, Grand Rapids, junior Ada Jackson, Grand Rapids, sophomore Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, junior Abbey Birkey, Grand Rapids, and junior Jazlyn Gunderson, Cloquet.
Girls Alpine Skiing
Members of the Girls Alpine Skiing All-Conference First Team are junior Margaret Duncan, Duluth Denfeld, eighth grader Nadia Tessier, Cloquet, freshman Sidney Shubitz, Proctor/Hermantown, freshman Laura Radovich, Cloquet, seventh grader Ferra Lalone, Proctor/Hermantown.
Members of the Second Team are junior Elizabeth Blazevic, Duluth Denfeld, eighth grader Annabel Hanson, Proctor/Hermantown, freshman Kate Gregory, Duluth Marshall, eighth grader Molly White, Proctor/Hermantown, and sophomore Emily Regas, Cloquet.
Girls Hockey
Members of the Girls Hockey All-Conference First Team are freshman Mercury Bischoff, Grand Rapids, junior Nya Sieger, Proctor/Hermantown, sophomore Izy Fairchild, Proctor/Hermantown, junior Ava Anick, Proctor/Hermantown, senior Tenley Stewart, Cloquet, and senior Kenzie Cole, Grand Rapids.
Members of the Second Team are senior Dana Jones, Cloquet, sophomore Ilsa Lindaman, Duluth Marshall, senior Annika Lindgren, Duluth Marshall, junior Jazzy Bischoff, Grand Rapids, junior Abigail Sullivan, Hibbing, and senior Abby Pajari, Proctor/Hermantown.
Receiving honorable mention are Julia Gherardi, Hibbing, Kalle Reed, Grand Rapids, Autumn Cooper, Superior, Bailey Coole, Duluth, and Araya Kiminski, Cloquet.
Swim Honor Roll
Boys
200-yard medley relay
1. Hibbing, 1:40.73
2. Duluth, 1:40.80
3. Mesabi East, 1:41.97
4. Rock Ridge, 1:43.87
5. Grand Rapids, 1:44.10
200-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:40.11
2. Leif Sundquist, Rock Ridge, 1:51.55
3. Jamison Craig, Duluth, 1:52.10
4. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 1:52.98
5. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 1:53.42
6. Grant Ewen, Grand Rapids, 1:54.85
200 Individual Medley
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:57.49
2. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 2:03.67
3. Will Serrano, Intl. Falls, 2:06.50
4. Pete Saftner, Duluth, 2:09.49
5. Anthony Scholler, Intl. Falls, 2:09.73
50-yard freestyle
1. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 22.20
2. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 22.39
3. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 22.44
4. Nate Spiering, Rock Ridge, 22.54
5. Beau Giddings, Duluth, 22.59
10. Derek Bolin, Grand Rapids, 23.07
Diving (6 dives)
1. Ayden Aultman, Grand Rapids, 231.30
2. Adrion Mannausau, Intl. Falls, 217.35
3. Landon West, Duluth, 196.75
4. Max Gritzmacher, Rock Ridge, 194.12
5. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 189.70
Diving (11 dives)
1. Adrion Mannausau, Intl. Falls, 392.30
2. Ayden Aultman, Grand Rapids, 367.25
3. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 356.80
4. Landon West, Duluth, 322.60
5. Max Gritzmacher, Rock Ridge, 306.75
9. David Aultman, Grand Rapids, 264.25
100-yard butterfly
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 51.39
2. Beau Giddings, Duluth, 55.17
3. Ben Philips, Hibbing, 55.43
4. Landon West, Duluth, 56.12
5. Will Serrano, Intl. Falls, 56.21
10. Xander Ogilvie, Grand Rapids, 59.39
100-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 47.98
2. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 48.67
3. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 49.33
4. Nate Spiering, Rock Ridge, 49.43
5. Ben Philips, Hibbing, 50.13
500-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 4:36.36
2. Jamison Craig, Duluth, 5:06.03
3. Leif Sundquist, Rock Ridge, 5:14.04
4. Selji Sudoh, Duluth, 5:14.89
5. Grant Ewen, Grand Rapids, 5:16.63
10. Joe Loney, Grand Rapids, 5:28.75
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 1:29.27
2. Hibbing, 1:30.187
3. Rock Ridge, 1:32.46
4. Grand Rapids, 1:33.36
5. Intl. Falls, 1:33.70
100-yard backstroke
1. Logan Schroeder, Mesabi East, 54.29
2. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 56.09
3. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 58.13
4. Aaron Hadrava, Hibbing, 58.49
5. Pete Saftner, Duluth, 58.91
6. Isaac Palecek, Grand Rapids, 59.14
100-yard breaststroke
1. Kai Braaten, Duluth, 1:01.89
2. Erik Oase, Duluth, 1:02.96
3. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:03.03
4. Ben Riipinen, Hibbing, 1:03.05
10. Eric Klous, Grand Rapids, 1:06.58
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 3:16.85
2. Mesabi East, 3:23.74
3. Rock Ridge, 3:24.38
4. Intl. Falls, 3:27.74
5. Grand Rapids, 3:28.60
IRC Stats
Final
Girls Basketball
2-pt. FG Percentage
25 or More Attempts
1. Kelsey Squires, Virginia, 60.00
2. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 58.73
3. Morgan Marks, E-G, 56.12
4. Lexi Lamppa, Virginia, 55.56
5. Emma Lamppa, Virginia, 52.05
3-pt. FG Percentage
25 or More Attempts
1. Rian Aune, Virginia, 39.81
2. Kelsey Squires, Virginia, 35.85
3. Anna Westby, E-G, 35.00
4. Anna Fink, Virginia, 32.73
5. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 32.35
10. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 27.16
Free Throw Percentage
20 or More Attempts
1. Emma Lamppa, Virginia, 85.00
2. Morgan Marks, E-G, 80.00
2. Anna Fink, Virginia, 80.00
4. Jessica Reigel, Deer River, 79.31
5. Rian Aune, Virginia, 75.31
8. Jaden Saville, Greenway, 69.23
Points per Game
1. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 21.04
2. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 18.40
3. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 17.78
4. Rian Aune, Virginia, 16.96
4. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 16.96
9. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 11.40
Rebounds
1. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 15.20
2. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 13.04
3. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 11.36
4. Gracie Swenson, Intl. Falls, 9.68
5. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 8.86
6. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 8.22
8. Grace Bergland, Deer River, 7.60
Assists
1. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 5.62
2. Rian Aune, Virginia, 4.12
3. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 3.41
4. Lola Huhta, Chisholm, 3.13
5. Ella Storlie, Deer River, 2.60
8. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 2.35
10. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 2.21
Steals
1. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 5.23
2. Alexa Fossell, Mesabi East, 3.85
3. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 3.57
3. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 3.57
5. Maddie Lowe, Intl. Falls, 3.14
Blocks
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 2.09
2. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 1.67
3. Rian Aune, Virginia, 0.96
4. Anna Westby, EG, 0.89
5. Grace Bergland, Deer River, 0.73
8. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 0.47
10. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 0.39
Boys Basketball
Feb. 27
2-pt. FG Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Noah Sundquist, Chisholm, 76.03
2. Colton Hemphill, Deer River, 76.00
3. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 71.43
4. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 68.09
5. Will Bittmann, E-G, 63.82
6. Mikhail Wakonabo, Deer River, 60.61
7. Mathias MacKnight, Greenway, 57.87
8. Mason Olson, Deer River, 57.50
9. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 57.14
3-pt. FG Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 39.18
2. Carter Mavec. E-G, 38.79
3. Kolin Waterhouse, Greenway, 38.10
4. Ethan Hanover, Virginia, 38.10
5. Zane Lokken, Virginia, 34.62
6. Sam Rahier, Deer River, 34.38
8. Westin Smith, Greenway, 33.62
10. Mikhail Wakonabo, Deer River, 32.88
Free Throw Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Westin Smith, Greenway, 77.14
2. Carter Mavec, EG, 73.44
3. Brayden Leffel, Mesabi East, 73.33
4. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 72.97
5. Gavin Dahl, Virginia, 72.73
10. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 65.08
Points per Game
1. Jett Tomczak, Intl. Falls, 22.52
2. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 21.94
3. Will Bittmann, E-G, 20.70
4. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 20.65
5. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 19.50
7. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 16.95
8. Mathias MacKnight, Greenway, 15.82
9. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 14.14
10. Westin Smith, Greenway, 13.68
Rebounds
1. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 17.19
2. Will Bittmann, E-G, 15.09
3. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 10.74
4. Mathias MacKnight, Greenway, 10.45
5. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 10.06
8. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 7.94
Assists
1. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 7.74
2. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 7.64
3. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 4.31
4. Noah Sundquist, Chisholm, 4.19
5. Kaid Kutar, Mesabi East, 3.88
6. Sam Rahier, Deer River, 3.35
10. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 2.64
Steals
1. Noah Sundquist, 4.50
2. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 4.50
3. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 3.83
4. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 2.63
5. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 2.59
7. Mikail Wakonabo, Deer River, 2.30
10. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 1.86
Blocks
1. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 2.94
2. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 2.50
3. Owen Wherley, Intl. Falls, 1.35
4. Will Bittmann, E-G, 1.26
5. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 1.17
7. Mathias McKnight, Greenway, 0.95
9. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 0.83
