GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 6
CEC 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team skated past Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 6-0 in action at home on Jan. 17.
The Thunderhawks had six different players score in the game while goaltender Myles Gunderson stopped 22 shots in recording the shutout.
Grand Rapids led 2-0 after one period on goals from Will Stauffer and Dominic Broberg. The Thunderhawks added two more goals in the middle period as Caleb Gunderson and Jacob Garski turned on the red light.
Hayden Davis and Blayne Mortenson scored in the third period for Grand Rapids. Mortenson finished with a goal and three assists for a four-point game.
While Myles Gunderson kicked out 22 shots for the Thunderhawks, Caden Kubis and Logan Sickmann combined for 20 saves for CEC.
With the win, Grand Rapids improves to 11-5 on the season. It played White Bear Lake on Jan. 20, and will play Hill-Murray at Aldrich Ice Arena in Maplewood on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2:15 p.m. It will be back home on Tuesday, Jan. 24, for a 7 p.m. contest versus Brainerd.
With the loss, CEC falls to 9-5 on the season.
CEC 0 0 0 — 0
GR 2 2 2 — 6
First Period: 1. GR, Will Stauffer, 7:07; 2. Dominic Broberg (Stauffer, Blayne Mortenson), 15:14.
Second period: 3. GR, Caleb Gunderson (Hayden Davis, Mortenson), 11:40; 4. GR, Jacob Garski (Kyler Miller, Luka Rohloff), 15:10 (pp).
Third Period: 5. GR, Davis (Mortenson), 12:01; 6. Mortenson, 14:41 (sh).
Penalties-Minutes: CEC 4-for-8 minutes; GR 6-for-15 minutes.
Goalie saves: Logan Sickmann, CEC, 0-7-9—16; Caden Kubis, CEC, 4-0-0-4; Myles Gunderson, GR, 10-5-7—22.
Boys Hockey
Duluth Marshall 4
Greenway 1
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team lost at home to Duluth Marshall by a 4-1 score on Jan. 17.
There was no scoring in the first period and the lone goal of the second period was scored by Duluth Marshall’s Braydon Hannula with 2:20 left in the period.
Greenway tied the game 4:45 into the third period when Matthew Hannah scored on feeds from Jacques Villenueve and Gino Troumbly. But the Hilltoppers went on to score three unanswered goals to get the win.
Brendan Friday scored what proved to be the winning goal with 9:48 remaining in the game. Pierce Gouin scored with 3:45 remaining, and Kai Melton scored the final goal with 51 seconds left.
Sam Pollard kicked out 29 of the 30 shots directed his way for Duluth Marshall while Derek Gibeau finished with 29 saves for the Raiders.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 5-8 on the season while Duluth Marshall improves to 5-10 with the win.
DM 0 1 3 — 4
G 0 0 1 — 1
First Period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. DM, Braydon Hannula (Ethan Saukko, Rienat Sukhonos), 14:40.
Third Period: 2. G. Matthew Hannah (Jacques Villenueve, Gino Troumbly), 4:45; 3. DM, Brendan Friday (Pierce Gouin), 7:12; 4. DM, Gouin (Jonas Martinelli, Friday), 13:15 (pp); 5. DM, Kai Melton (Gouin, Martinelli), 16:09.
Penalties-Minutes: DM 5-for-10 minutes; G 7-for-22 minutes.
Goalie saves: Sam Pollard, DM, 0-7-9—29; Derek Gibeau, G, 4-0-0-29.
Girls Hockey
GRG 8
Superior 3
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team won its fifth straight game with an 8-3 win over Superior on the road on Jan. 17.
The Lightning put the game away early by scoring four unanswered goals in the first period. Mercury Bischoff scored the first goal and that was followed by tallies from Kylie DeBay, Mira Rajala and Kalle Reed. DeBay’s and Reed’s goals came while GRG was short-handed.
GRG scored four more goals in the second period to lead 8-1. Allie LeClaire scored the first on a power play, and Jazzy Bischoff followed with a goal to put the Lightning ahead 6-0.
Superior’s Autumn Cooper followed with a score, but Molly Pierce and Mercury Bischoff added goals later in the period as the Lightning led 8-1.
Cooper and Addy Benson scored for Superior in the third period as GRG cruised to the victory.
Mercury Bischoff recorded six points on the night, scoring two goals and adding four assists. Reed, Pierce and Jazzy Bischoff all finished with a goal and two assists.
Samantha Baratto finished with 27 saves in goal for GRG while Kayle Nault had 34 stops for Superior.
With the win, GRG is now 13-7 on the season.
GRG 4 4 0 — 8
S 0 1 2 — 3
First Period: 1. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Jazzy Bischoff), 0:39; 2. GRG, Kylie DeBay (Cali Madsen), 4:12 (sh); 3. Mira Rajala (Kalle Reed, Reanna Smith), 6:22 (pp); 4. GRG, Reed (M. Bischoff, Molly Pierce), 16:22 (sh).
Second period: 5. GRG, Allie LeClaire (M. Bischoff, DeBay), 1:52 (pp); 6. GRG, J. Bischoff (M. Bischoff, Pierce), 4:27; 7. S, Autumn Cooper (Gabryel Olson, Katelyn Stamper), 5:51; 8. GRG, Pierce (M. Bischoff, Reed), 7:30; 9. GRG, M. Bischoff (J. Bischoff), 10:51.
Third Period: 10. S, Cooper (Makaela Reinke), 4:25; 11. S, Addy Benson (Kennedy Popplewell, Stamper), 12:20.
Penalties-Minutes: GRG 5-for-10 minutes; S 8-for-16 minutes.
Goalie saves: Samantha Baratto, GRG, 10-9-8—27; Kaylie Nault, S, 19-7-8-34.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 75
Bemidji 50
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team remaining on the winning track as it ran past Bemidji 75-50 in play on Jan. 17, at home.
It was a close game at the half as the Thunderhawks had a 34-32 lead. But Grand Rapids came out firing on all cylinders in the second half and outscored Bemidji by 23 points in the second half to cruise to the victory.
Taryn Hamling scored 22 points to pace the Thunderhawks. Jessika Lofstrom had 16, Braya LaPlant, 11, Amanda Scherping, eight, Kate Jamtgaard, seven, and Kyra Giffen added five.
Scoring for Bemidji was not available.
With the win, Grand Rapids’ 14th in a row, the Thunderhawks are 14-2 on the season. They are off until a 7 p.m. game versus Duluth East at home on Monday, Jan. 23.
With the loss, Bemidji falls to 5-9 for the season.
B 32 18—50
GR 34 41—75
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 7, Kyra Giffen 5, Hannah Hostetter 2, Jessika Lofstrom 16, Taryn Hamling 22, Braya LaPlant 11, Samantha Brink 2, Amanda Scherping 8, Reiley Leppanen 2.
Three pointers: GR, Giffen, Lofstrom 2, Hamling, LaPlant; Free throws: GR 16-of-23.
Girls Basketball
Greenway 47
Duluth Denfeld 32
DULUTH — The Greenway High School girls basketball team downed Duluth Denfeld on the road on Jan. 17, by the score of 47-32.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Greenway is now 3-9 on the season while Duluth Denfeld falls to 2-10.
Girls Basketball
Deer River 74
Red Lake 37
RED LAKE — The Deer River High School girls basketball team defeated Red Lake 74-37 in road action on Jan. 17.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Deer River improves to 7-7 on the season while Red Lake falls to 2-10.
Girls Basketball
H-F 44
HCN 34
REMER — The Hill City/Northland girls basketball team lost to Hinckley-Finlayson 44-34 in home action in Remer on Jan. 17.
Result of the game were not available.
With the loss, HCN falls to 2-10 on the season while Hinckley-Finlayson falls to 6-7.
Boys Basketball
N-K 60
Mesabi East 57
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team tipped Mesabi East 60-57 in play at home on Jan. 17.
Marcus Moore nailed three 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead Nashwauk-Keewatin. Nick Groshong scored 14, London Roe, nine, Connor Perryman, eight, and Isaiah Holland added five.
Hayden Sampson had 33 points for Mesabi East. Cameron Jones scored 10 and Colin Anderson added six.
With the win, Nashwauk-Keewatin improves to 2-11 on the season. It played Cherry on Jan. 20, and will home against Greenway for a 7:15 p.m. game on Friday, Jan. 27.
With the loss, Mesabi East falls to 1-10 for the season.
ME 38 19—57
NK 28 32—60
Mesabi East: Brody Heinen 2, Cameron Jones 10, Easton Sahr 2, Colin Anderson 6, Cooper Sickel 4, Hayden Sampson 33; Three pointers: Sampson 7; Free throws: 2-3; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Connor Perryman 8, Isaiah Holland 5, Marcus Moore 18, Ryder Tardy 4, London Roe 9, Shi Oswald 2, Nick Groshong 14; Three pointers: Holland 1, Moore 3; Free throws: 8-15; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 87
Northome 39
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School boys basketball team sprinted past Northome-Kelliher 87-39 in action on Jan. 17, at home.
Rhett Mundt led a balanced Warrior scoring attack with 16 points while pulling down 10 rebounds. Cale Jackson scored 12 points, Sam Rahier nailed three 3-pointers and scored 11 points, Caiden Schjenken had 11 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and three blocks, Ethan Williams had nine points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals, and Damian Cash added seven points.
A. Johnson led Northome-Kelliher with 14 points. B.S. Schoendans scored 11 and A. Dreher added eight.
With the win, Deer River improves to 10-2 on the season. The Warriors traveled to Cass Lake-Bena for a 7:15 p.m. game on Friday, Jan. 20.
With the loss, Northome-Kelliher is now 2-8 on the season.
Northome 25 14—39
DR 45 42—87
Northome-Kelliher: M. Johnson 1, A. Dreher 8, A. Johnson 14, K. Owen 3, B.S. Schoendans 11, W. Gilbert 2.
Deer River: Matt Schaaf 2, Cale Jackson 12, Caiden Schjenken 11, Ethan Williams 9, Marcus Hinman 3, Peter White 3, Damian Cash 7, Nick Bakkedahl 2, Kayden Gotchie 3, Rhett Mundt 16, Sam Rahier 11, Lawrence Bowstring 4. Colton Hemphill 4.
Fouls: NK 11; DR 13; Fouled out: None; Three pointers: NK, A. Johnson 2, Schoendans 2; DR, Jackson 2, Schjenken, Hinman, White, Cash, Mundt, Rahier 3, Bowstring; Free throws: NK 7-of-12; DR 10-of-19.
Boys Basketball
Ely 56
Bigfork 44
ELY — The Bigfork High School boys basketball team lost to Ely 56-44 in play on Jan. 17, at Ely.
Joey Bianco scored 31 points to pace Ely. Jack Davies scored 13 and Caid Chittum added six.
Jhace Pearson led Bigfork with 16 points, including three 3-pointers. Caden Rahier tallied 14 while Bradley Haley added 12.
With the loss, Bigfork falls to 5-6 for the season. It played Fond du Lac on Jan. 20, and then will be off until Monday, Jan. 30, for a 7:15 p.m. road game against Mesabi East. It remains on the road for a 7:15 p.m. contest versus South Ridge on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
With the win, Ely improves to 11-1 on the season.
BHS 20 24—44
Ely 32 24—56
Bigfork: Caden Rahier 14, Chase Powell 2, Bradley Haley 12, Jhace Pearson 16; Three pointers: Rahier 2, Haley 2, Pearson 3; Free throws: 3-3; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Matt Vosika
Ely: Joey Bianco 31, Jack Davies 13, Caid Chittum 6, Jason Kerntz 4, Erron Anderson 2; Three pointers: Davies 3, Chittum 2, Bianco 1; Free throws: 10-18; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Boys Basketball
Greenway 62
Hill City 38
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys basketball team defeated Hill City 62-38 at home on Jan. 19.
Greenway built up a big 30-8 lead at the half and cruised to the win.
Gage Olson exploded for 24 points to lead the Raiders. Stephen McGee scored 13 and Tyler Swedeen added 10.
Easton Kingsley led the Hornets with 11 points. Matthew Washburn scored seven and Jacob Roper added five.
With the win, Greenway is now 2-12 on the season. It played Northland-Remer on Jan. 20, and will be home for a 7:15 p.m. game against International Falls on Thursday, Jan. 26. The Raiders then travel to Nashwauk-Keewatin for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Friday, Jan. 27.
With the loss, Hill City falls to 1-10 for the season. It played Littlefork-Big Falls on Jan. 20, and will travel to Floodwood for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Monday, Jan. 23.
HC 8 30 —38
G 30 32—62
Hill City: Mitchel Casper 2, Easton Kingsley 11, Jaeger Ahonen 1, Hayden Passig 4, Matthew Washburn 7, Jacob Roper 5, Trevor Kingsley 4, Quintarian Borders 4.
Greenway: Morgan Hess 4, Tyler Swedeen 10, Jeremy Huff-Metso 4, Gage Olson 24, Stephen McGee 13, Ethan Eiden 4, John Hagstrom 3.
Total fouls: HC 11; G 16;Three pointers: HC, E. Kingsley 2, Passig, Washburn; G, Swedeen 2, Olson 2, McGee, Hagstrom; HC 10-of-18; G 4-of-8.
Girls Basketball
North Woods 72
N-K 33
NORTH WOODS — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team lost on the road at North Woods on Jan. 19, by the score of 72-33.
North Woods led 37-17 at the half and was never threatened in the second half as it took the win.
Hannah Kinsey exploded for 48 points to lead the North Woods attack.
Claire Clusiau led Nashwauk-Keewatin with 10 points. Kate Kinkel scored nine and Graci Ranta added five.
With the loss, the Spartans drop to 4-10 on the season. They will be home on Tuesday, Jan. 24, for a 7:15 p.m. game against Hill City/Northland.
With the win, North Woods improves to 7-8 on the season.
NK 17 16 — 33
NW 37 35 — 72
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Kate Kinkel 9, Claire Clusiau 10, Alainna Evans 4, Katrinna Evans 2, Graci Ranta 5; Three pointers: Kinkel 1; Free throws: 4-10; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
North Woods: Addison Burckhardt 2, Helen Koch 5, Brynn Chosa 2, Tatum Barto 1, Hannah Kinsey 48, Kianna LaRoque 4, River Cheney 3, Talise Goodsky 5; Three pointers: Koch 1, Kinsey 1; Free throws: 4-9; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Girls Basketball
Chisholm 79
Deer River 56
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School girls basketball team lost at home to Chisholm by a 79-56 score on Jan. 19.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Deer River falls to 7-8 for the season. It will be home for a 7:15 p.m. game against Barnum on Monday, Jan. 23, and they will travel to South Ridge for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
With the win, Chisholm improves to 10-4 on the season.
Girls Hockey
Bemidji 3
GRG 2
BEMIDJI — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team dropped a 3-2 decision to Bemidji in a road game on Jan. 19.
Bemidji scored the only two goals of the first period to take a lead it never relinquished. Scoring for the Lumberjacks in the period were Bailey Rupp and Mali McLean.
Bemidji went ahead 3-0 early in the middle period when Rupp scored her second goal. The Lightning cut the lead to 3-1 by the end of the period when Kalle Reed turned on the red light.
GRG buzzed around the Bemidji net in the third period with Mercury Bischoff scoring with 9:34 left to cut the lead to 3-2. However, the Lightning was unable to notch the equalizer as Bemidji held on for the win.
Ava Myhre finished with 28 saves in the nets for Bemidji while Riley Toivonen had 26 stops for GRG.
With the loss, the Lightning are now 13-8 on the season. They played Andover on Jan. 20, and then will face Alexandria on Friday, Jan. 27, in a 7 p.m. game at Grand Rapids.
With the win, Bemidji improves to 12-5-3 for the season.
GRG 0 1 1 — 2
B 2 1 0 — 3
First Period: 1. B, Bailey Rupp (Megan Berg), 0:27; 2. B, Mali McLean (Rupp), 13:21.
Second period: 3. B, Rupp (Berg). 5:35; 4. GRG, Kalle Reed (Maisie Bader, Molly Pierce), 15:11.
Third Period: 5. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Mira Rajala), 7:25.
Penalties-Minutes: GRG 3-for-6 minutes; B 6-for-12 minutes.
Goalie saves: Riley Toivonen, GRG, 8-10-8—26; Ava Myhre, B, 7-9-12-28.
Boys Hockey
Greenway 4
Intl. Falls 1
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team skated past International Falls 4-1 in action on Jan. 19, at home.
Greenway scored the only two goals of the first period. Scoring for the Raiders were Jace Kammeier and Keller Mitchell.
The Raiders led 3-0 after two periods as Matthew Hannah scored the only goal of the second period for Greenway.
International Falls cut the Greenway lead to 3-1 when Cooper Crandall turned on the red light with 12:29 left in the game. There was no more scoring until Greenway put the game away with an empty net goal from Aden Springer with 1:52 remaining. Springer finished with a goal and two assists for the Raiders.
Ethan Ambuehl stopped 25 of the 26 shots directed his way in the nets for Greenway while Keaton Maish had 22 saves for International Falls.
With the win, the Raiders are now 6-8 on the season. They will be on the road against Lake of the Woods for a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and then will return home for a game against Thief River Falls on Friday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. Greenway will play host to East Grand Forks on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m.
With the loss, International Falls drops to 5-10 on the season.
IF 0 0 1 — 1
G 2 1 1 — 4
First Period: 1. G, Jace Kammeier (Keller Mitchell), 1:51; 2. G, Mitchell (Kammeier, Aden Springer), 6:19.
Second period: 3. G, Matthew Hannah (Springer, Caiden Carpenter), 0:40.
Third Period: 4. IF, Cooper Crandall (Max Dremmel, Asher Keep), 4:31 (pp); 5. G, Springer, 15:08 (en).
Penalties-Minutes: IF 2-for-4 minutes; G 2-for-4 minutes.
Goalie saves: Keaton Maish, IF, 10-5-7—22; Ethan Ambuehl, G, 7-8-10-25.
Swim Honor Roll
Boys
As of Jan. 22
200-yard medley relay
1. Rock Ridge, 1:42.63
2. Duluth, 1:43.16
3. Hibbing, 1:44.63
4. Mesabi East, 1:52.03
5. Grand Rapids, 1:53.37
200-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:43.91
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 1:50.84
3. Travis Elling, Duluth, 1:51.30
4. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 1:55.01
5. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 1:56.59
5. Ben Phillips, Hibbing, 1:57.79
10. Nik Casper, Grand Rapids, 2:01.30
200 Individual Medley
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:58.56
2. Travis Elling, Duluth, 2:09.23
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 2:13.79
4. Cole Layman, Mesabi East, 2:13.96
5. Pete Saftner, Duluth, 2:15.21
50-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 22.42
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 22.46
3. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 22.66
4. Ben Phillips, Hibbing, 22.76
5. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 22.83
Diving (6 dives)
1. Aydin Aultman, Grand Rapids, 265
2. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 219
3. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 217
4. Cole Hughes, Hibbing, 193
5. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 192
7. David Aultman, Grand Rapids, 172
Diving (11 dives)
1. Aydin Aultman, Grand Rapids, 399
2. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 373
3. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 357
4. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 330
5. Cole Hughes, Hibbing, 320
8. David Aultman, Grand Rapids, 255
100-yard butterfly
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 52.0
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 53.0
3. Ben Phillips, Hibbing, 55.0
4. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 58.0
5. Landon West, Duluth, 58.0
9. William Skaudis, Grand Rapids, 1:02.47
100-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 47.0
2. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 50.0
3. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 50.0
4. Travis Elling, Duluth, 51.0
5. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 51.0
10. Nik Casper, Grand Rapids, 54.0
500-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 4:43.04
2. Travis Elling, Duluth, 5:13.38
3. Gunnar George, 5:30.92
4. Pete Saftner, Duluth, 5:35.49
5. Joe Loney, Grand Rapids, 5:39.71
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 1:31.51
2. Hibbing, 1:33.04
3. Mesabi East, 1:33.15
4. Rock Ridge, 1:34.43
5. Grand Rapids, 1:38.91
100-yard backstroke
1. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 59.0
2 Leif Ziring, Duluth, 1:00.00
3. Isaac Palecek, Grand Rapids, 1:00.06
4. Landon West, Duluth, 1:00.70
5. Pete Saftner, Duluth, 1:01.08
100-yard breaststroke
1. Gabe Aagnes, Rock Ridge, 1:05.96
2. Erik Oase, Duluth, 1:06.72
3. Ben Riipinen, Hibbing, 1:07.23
4. Luke Pocquette, Hibbing, 1:07.54
5. Luke Hecimovich, Rock Ridge, 1:07.95
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 3:23.44
2. Rock Ridge, 3:29.41
3. Mesabi East, 3:33.21
4. Grand Rapids, 3:45.32
5. Superior, 3:52.51
Wrestling
Rock Ridge
Triangular
ROCK RIDGE — The Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway (NKG) wrestling team lost to Rock Ridge in the Rock Ridge Triangular recently.
Mason Marx won the 220-pound match for NKG.
Rock Ridge 72
Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 6
106: Will Strawser, RR, def. Korbin Nagler by fall at 1:18.
113: Gage Benz, RR, def. Hosea Huyck by fall at 1:06.
120: Nolan Campbell, RR, FF.
126: Dutch Hedblom, RR, def. Jovanna Volker by fall at 0:52.
132: Jake Neari, RR, FF.
138: Suki Comes Flying, RR, FF.
145: Jackson Kendall, RR, def. Ethan Wellings by fall at 0:54.
152: Colton Gallus, RR, def. John Duffy by fall at 5:15.
160: Gavin Flannigan, RR, FF.
170: Damian Tapio, RR, FF.
182: Kaelan Kimball, RR, FF.
195: Keegan Comer, RR, FF.
220: Mason Marx, NKG, FF.
285: FF.
