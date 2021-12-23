GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Basketball
Mesabi East 64
Greenway 27
HOYT LAKES — The Greenway High School girls basketball team lost to Mesabi East 64-27 in Iron Range Conference action Dec. 21.
The game was close at the half with the Giants leading the Raiders 21-20. But Mesabi East outscored Greenway 43-7 in the second half to pull away.
Alexa Fossell scored 24 points to pace Mesabi East in scoring. Kora Forsline scored 16, and Marta Forsline added eight.
Jadin Saville had seven points for Greenway.
With the loss, Greenway is now 1-5 for the season. Mesabi East improves to 3-2 with the win.
GWY 20 7 — 27
E 21 43 — 64
Greenway: Rianna Nugent 2, Klara Finke 4, Frankie Cuellar 4, Layla Miskovich 2, Alyizzia Roy 1, Chloe Hansen 3, Talia Saville 2, Hannah Fawcett 2, Jadin Saville 7.
Mesabi East: Emily Beyer 2, Alexa Fossell 24, Elli Theel 4, Samantha Doherty 2, Kora Forsline 16, Olivia Forsline 3, Ashlee Tennison 2, Stevie Hakala 3, Marta Forsline 8.
Total Fouls: G 20; ME 16; Fouled Out: T. Saville; Free Throws: G 6-of-12; ME 18-of-31; 3-pointers: G, J. Saville; ME, O. Forsline, M. Forsline.
Girls Basketball
IF 59
Bigfork 35
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School girls basketball team lost to International Falls at home 59-35 on Dec. 21.
No results were available.
Bigfork is 1-4 on the season and will play Greenway in Coleraine on Monday, Jan. 3, at 7:15 p.m. It will play host to Deer River on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 7:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 84
Greenway 58
COLERAINE — The Deer River High School boys basketball team ran past Greenway 84-58 in play on Dec. 21.
The Warriors led 48-28 at the half and outscored the Raiders by six points in the second half to take the victory.
Ty Morrison connected on five 3-pointers and scored 23 points for Deer River. Ethan Williams scored 19, Sam Rahier drained four 3-pointers and scored 17, while Colton Hemphill scored eight, Tait Kongsjord, seven, and Cale Jackson added six.
Mathias Macknight scored 18 points to pace Greenway in scoring. Grant Hansen scored 16 while Westin Smith nailed four 3-pointers and finished with 14.
With the loss, Greenway is 3-3 on the season. It is off until Tuesday, Jan. 11, when it travels to Ely for a 7:15 p.m. contest.
Deer River is 4-1 with the win. It is next in action on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the Crosby-Ironton Tournament against Breck. It will take on Fond du Lac Ojibwe on Wednesday, Dec. 29, and then finish the tournament on Thursday, Dec. 30, against Crosby-Ironton.
DR 48 36 — 84
GWY 28 30 — 58
Deer River: Cale Jackson 6k, Ethan Williams 19, Rhett Mundt 4, Sam Rahier 17, Tait Kongsjord 7, Colton Hemphill 8, Ty Morrison 23.
Greenway: Westin Smith 14, Grant Hansen 16, Tyler Swedeen 3, Mathias Macknight 18, Alex Plackner 3, Gage Olson 2, Ethan Eiden 2.
Total Fouls: N/A; Fouled Out: N/A; Free Throws: DR 13-of-18; G 9-of-13; 3-pointers: DR, Jackson 2, Rahier 4, Morrison 5; G, Smith 4, Macknight, Plackner.
Boys Basketball
N-K 68
McGregor 50
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team defeated McGregor 68-50 in action on Dec. 21.
Marcus Moore scored 24 points to pace Nashwauk-Keewatin in scoring. Gaige Waldvogel scored 17, Daylan White, nine, and Conner Perryman and Brody Erickson each had five.
Ethan Bohn had 21 points to lead McGregor. Willie Glunz scored 12 and Darian Morgart added seven.
With the win, Nashwauk-Keewatin is now 2-3 on the season. It is next in action Saturday, Jan. 8, at 2:45 p.m. against Lakeview Christian Academy in a game slated to be played at Cotton.
MHS 20 30 — 50
NK 33 35 — 68
McGregor: Jacob Metzen 3, Isaiah Serfling 4, Willie Glunz 12, Samuel Metzen 3, Ethan Bohn 21, Darian Morgart 7; Three pointers: Morgart 1; Free throws: 7-13; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: Bohn.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 17, Marcus Moore 24, Justice Rebrovich 4, Conner Perryman 5, Daylan White 9, Brody Erickson 5; Three pointers: Waldvogel 1, Moore 1, Perryman 1, White 1; Free throws: 6-12; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Boys Basketball
Blackduck 74
Hill City 37
HILL CITY — The Hill City High School boys basketball team fell to Blackduck 74-37 n play Dec. 21.
Results of the game were not available.
Hill City is now 0-4 for the season and is next in action on Friday, Jan. 7, at Bigfork.
With the win, Blackduck is 5-2 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Duluth East 61
Grand Rapids 36
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team lost to Duluth East 61-36 in play Dec. 21, in Grand Rapids.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, the Thunderhawks are now 2-3 on the season. They played Bemidji at home on Thursday and will be off until they travel to Hibbing for a noon game on Thursday, Dec. 30.
Girls Hockey
GRG 5
Duluth 1
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls hockey team defeated Duluth 5-1 on Dec. 21, at Heritage Arena in Duluth.
Duluth scored its lone goal midway through the first period to take the early lead. However, Mercury Bischoff scored later in the period for the Lightning as the game was tied entering the second period.
Kylie DeBay scored the eventual game-winning goal short-handed 1:43 into the second period to give GRG the lead for good. Molly Pierce turned on the red light later in the period as GRG led 3-1 after two periods.
Bischoff scored two third-period goals for GRG to complete her hat trick in the 5-1 victory.
Makenzie Cole kicked out 13 shots in the nets for GRG while Ella Brisbois had 32 saves for Duluth.
With the win – the third in a row for GRG – the Lightning are 9-3 on the season. It will compete in three games in a tournament in Edina on Dec. 27-29. It will play Minnetonka at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, in its first tournament game.
Duluth falls to 1-9 with the loss.
GRG 1 2 2– 5
D 1 0 0 – 1
First period: 1. D. Lydia Saxin (Rylan Lorentz), 8:07; 2. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Taelyn Pomplun, Molly Pierce), 16:23 (pp).
Second period: 3. GRG, Kylie DeBay (Jade Rohloff), 1:43 (sh); 4. Pierce (Bischoff, Kalle Reed), 9:17 (pp).
Third period: 5. GRG, Bischoff (Reed, Pierce), 9:40; 6. GRG, Bischoff (Pierce, Reed), 13:32 (sh).
Overtime: 7. GR, Hayden DeMars (Bauer Murphy), 4:05
Goalie saves: Makenzie Cole, GRG, 3-6-4-13; Ella Brisbois, D, 11-10-11-3-32; Total penalties: GRG 2-for-4 minutes; D 5-for-10 minutes.
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 6
CEC 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team blanked Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 6-0 in play Dec. 21, at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.
There was no scoring in the first period despite Grand Rapids having a 14-1 shots on goal advantage in the period.
The Thunderhawks exploded for four goals in the second period. Garett Drotts scored the first two goals while Justin Kerr scored the next two for Grand Rapids.
Drotts completed his hat trick with a goal in the third period while Joey DelGreco also found the back of the net.
DelGreco had a four-point night for Grand Rapids while Drotts and Kaden Nelson both recorded three points.
Myles Gunderson was forced to stop just seven shots in recording the shutout in the nets for the Thunderhawks.
Jacob Walsh had 41 saves for the Lumberjacks.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 8-3 for the season. The game against Duluth Denfeld on Thursday, Dec. 23, has been postponed. The Thunderhawks’ next scheduled game is Wednesday, Dec. 29, when it is on the road at Minnetonka for a 7 p.m. contest.
With the loss, CEC falls to 3-5 on the season.
CEC 0 0 0– 0
GR 0 4 2 – 6
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. GR, Garett Drotts (Easton Young, Joey DelGreco), 3:52 (pp); 2. GR, Drotts (DelGreco, Kaden Nelson), 7:17; 3. GR, Justin Kerr (Samuel Sterle, Henry Sterle), 12:59 (pp); 4. GR, Kerr (Hayden DeMars, Ren Morque),16:23.
Third period: 5. GR, Drotts (DelGreco, Nelson), 8:50; 6. GR, DelGreco (Nelson, 13:24 (pp).
Goalie saves: Jacob Walsh, CEC, 14-17-10-41; Myles Gunderson, GR, 1-1-5-7; Total penalties: CEC 4-for-8 minutes; GR 2-for-4 minutes.
Boys Hockey
Gentry Academy 5
Greenway 4
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team suffered its first loss of the season on Dec.21, as it fell to Gentry Academy in action in Coleraine.
Greenway jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first period on goals from Bodie Jorgenson, on a power play, and by Ezra Carlson. Gentry Academy cut the lead in half with a goal by Reese Shaw,but Jacques Villeneuve tallied with less than two minutes to go in the period to put the Raiders ahead 3-1. Kaden Milles with three seconds left in the period for GA as Greenway led 3-2.
Greenway took a 4-2 lead in the second period on a goal from Jace Kammeier, but Brendon Hammer scored later in the period for GA as the Raiders took a 4-3 advantage into the third period.
GA was able to score twice in the period to pull out the win. Barrett Hall scored just 1:18 into the period to tie the game and Peter Barber scored the game-winner with 5:38 left in the game.
Finn Wilson started in the nets for Gentray Academy and was pulled after saving three of the six shots directed at him. Anthony Zolezzi played the remainder of the game and had 17 saves.
Nathan Jurganson was outstanding in the nets for Greenway as he was credited with 53 saves.
Greenway is now 3-1 on the season. It will next be in action Wednesday, Dec. 29, when it plays host to Cambridge-Isanti in 7 p,m. game. The Raiders will then entertain Mound Westonka on Thursday, Dec. 30, in a 6 p.m. game.
With the win, Gentry Academy is 5-1 on the season.
GA 2 1 2– 5
GWY 3 1 0 – 4
First period: 1. G, Bodie Jorgenson (Ezra Carlson, Jacques Villeneuve), 2:26 (pp); 2. G, Carlson, 6:06; 3. GA, Reese Shaw (Nolan Hyland, Will Parkinson), 14:47; 4. G, Villeneuve, 15:37; 5. GA, Kaden Milles (Tyler Geyer, Barrett Hall), 16:57.
Second period: 6. G, Jace Kammeier (Carter Cline, Coleman Groshong), 4:54; 7. GA, Brendon Hammer (Milles), 10:06.
Third period: 8. GA, Hall (Wes Berg, Hyland), 1:18; 9. GA, Peter Barber, 11:22.
Goalie saves: Finn Wilson, GA, 3-0-0-3; Anthony Zolezzi, GA, 3-5-9-17; Nathan Jurganson, G, 11-19-23-3-53; Total penalties: GA 5-for-10 minutes; G 2-for-4 minutes.
IRC Stats
Dec. 26
Girls Basketball
2-pt. FG Percentage
1. Morgan Marks, EG, 71.05
2. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 63.64
3. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 58.97
4. Johanna Westby, EG, 56.25
5. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 55.32
3-pt. FG Percentage
1. Maggie Lamppa, ME, 42.86
2. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 38.60
3. Kelsey Squires, Virginia, 37.50
4. Maija Lamppa, Virginia, 36.84
5. Rian Aune, Virginia, 36.54
Free Throw Percentage
1. Morgan Marks, EG, 88.24
2. Anna Fink, Virginia, 87.50
3. Steve Hakala, ME, 83.33
3. Rian Aune, Virginia, 83.33
5. Olivia Thostenson, IF, 78.57
Points per Game
1. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 21.50
2. Kora Forsline, ME, 19.40
3. Maddie Lowe, IF, 18.83
4. Olivia Thostenson, IF, 18.67
5. Morgan Marks, EG, 16.71
Rebounds
1. Olivia Thostenson, IF, 17.17
2. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 12.50
3. Kora Forsline, ME, 11.40
4. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 10.67
5. Gracie Swenson, IF, 10.33
Assists
1. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 9.25
2. Rian Aune, Virginia, 3.67
3. Kora Forsline, ME, 3.00
4. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 2.83
5. Alexa Fossell, ME, 2.80
Steals
1. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 5.00
2. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 4.83
3. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 3.67
4. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 3.50
5. Maddie Lowe, IF, 3.33
Blocks
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 2.00
2. Olivia Thostenson, IF, 1.50
3. Rian Aune, Virginia, 1.17
4. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 1.00
5. Grace Bergland, Deer River, 0.80
Swim Honor Roll
Boys
200-yard medley relay
1. Duluth, 1:44.19
2. Hibbing, 1:47.02
3. Grand Rapids, 1:48.43
4. Rock Ridge, 1:48.95
5. Mesabi East, 1:52.01
200-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:44.30
2. Jamison Craig, Duluth, 1:56.71
3. Travis Elling, Duluth, 1:57.80
4. Grant Ewen, Grand Rapids, 1:58.51
5. Ben Philips, Hibbing, 2:00.10
200 Individual Medley
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:58.0
2. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 2:08.5
3. Aidan Hecimovich, Rock Ridge, 2:20.6
4. Aaron Hadrava, Hibbing, 2:20.8
5. Cole Layman, Mesabi East, 2:21.5
50-yard freestyle
1. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 22.82
2. Nate Spiering, Rock Ridge, 23.55
3. Kaleb Pry, Duluth, 23.70
4. Dylan Manchester, Duluth, 23.77
5. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 23.81
Diving (6 dives)
1. Ayden Aultman, Grand Rapids, 212.15
2. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 189.70
3. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 188.20
4. Cole Hughes, Hibbing, 184.05
5. Landon West, Duluth, 174.94
Diving (11 dives)
N/A
100-yard butterfly
1. Ben Philips, Hibbing, 58.20
2. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 58.72
3. Will Serrano, Intl. Falls, 59.19
4. Bodi George, Rock Ridge, 59.30
5. Leighton Ongalo, Rock Ridge, 59.53
100-yard freestyle
1. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 50.00
2. Leif Sundquist, Rock Ridge, 51.65
3. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 52.25
4. Will Serrano, Intl. Falls, 52.33
5. Nate Spiering, Rock Ridge,52.76
500-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 4:43.26
2. Jamison Craig, Duluth, 5:15.68
3. Travis Elling, Duluth, 5:26.87
4. Grant Ewen, Grand Rapids, 5:38.95
5. Dylan Manchester, Duluth, 5:38.96
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 1:33.52
2. Rock Ridge, 1:37.25
3. Hibbing, 1:37.68
4. Grand Rapids, 1:37.82
5. Mesabi East, 1:42.28
100-yard backstroke
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 58.13
2. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 59.25
3. Logan Schroeder, Mesabi East, 59.44
4. Aaron Hadrava, Hibbing, 1:00.30
5. Isaac Palecek, Grand Rapids, 1:02.43
100-yard breaststroke
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:03.03
2. Kai Braaten, Duluth, 1:08.32
3. Erik Oase, Duluth, 1:08.36
4. Ben Riipinen, Hibbing, 1:09.33
5. Alex Tomczak, Duluth, 1:09.42
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 3:27.49
2. International Falls, 3:41.47
3. Hibbing, 3:41.73
4. Rock Ridge, 3:42.68
5. Mesabi East, 3:45.19
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.