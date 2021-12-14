GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Proctor/Hermantown Freestyle Invitational
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School girls cross country skiing team placed second in the Proctor/Hermantown Freestyle Invitational which was conducted Dec. 9, at Spirit Mountain.
Girls Varsity
Duluth East placed first with 380 followed by Grand Rapids with 343. They were followed by Ely 319, Mora 317, Duluth Marshall 313, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 313, Mesabi East 290, Proctor/Hermantown 255, and North Shore 214.
Della Bettendorf of Proctor/Hermantown was the winner in the girls varsity race as she completed the 5.4-kilometer course in a time of 18 minutes and 50 seconds.
Rowan Bixler of Duluth East was second in 18:58 while Naida Hutchinson of Duluth Marshall placed third in 19:04.
Junior Sanny Gangi was the top Grand Rapids placer as she was fourth in a time of 19:04. She was followed by teammates sophomore Ella Karkela, 14th in 20:03, sophomore Chloe Petersen, 22nd in 20:54, sophomore Ella Downing, 23rd in 21:00, junior Ada Jackson, 35th in 22:12, junior Abigail Birkey, 37th in 22:16, senior Liv Wyland, 45th in 23:38; sophomore Emily Walters, 47th in 23:58; junior Taylor Birkey, 48th in 24:07; junior Lenna Johnson, 51st in 24:35; junior Gabrielle Daydodge, 58th in 27:07; and sophomore Emily Timm, 59th in 27:38.
Boys Varsity
Grand Rapids did not have a team in the competition. Duluth East placed first with 383 followed by Mora 369, Proctor/Hermantown 347, Mesabi East 326, CEC 321, Duluth Marshall 311, Ely 243, and North Shore 76.
Junior Oliver Miatke of Duluth East won the 5.4-kilometer race in a time of 15:55. Junior Riley Hutchinson of Duluth Marshall was second in 15:56 while junior Aiden VanStraten of Proctor/Hermantown was third in 16:01.
Girls Jr. Varsity
Junior Grace McCormick of Duluth Denfeld won the 3.6-kilometer race in a time of 14:05. Seventh grader Lainie Jackson of Grand Rapids was second in 14:17 while freshman Kate Schiller of Duluth East was third in 14:28.
Other Grand Rapids skiers besides Jackson were senior Rowan Krueger-Barth, 29th in 17:16, and freshman Molly Magnuson, 32nd in 17:39,
Boys Jr. Varsity
Freshman Liam Snihurowych of Duluth East won the 3.6-kilometer race in a time of 12:00. Freshman William Bauer of CEC was second in 12:24 and eighth grader Otto Devine of Ely was third in 12:44.
Freshman Larson Curnow led Grand Rapids with a 17th place finish in 13:38. He was followed by teammates freshman Gavin jolsness, 27th in 14:34, eighth grader Kale Fairchild, 29th in 14:36, and freshman Brier Love, 53rd in 24:56.
Girls Jr. High
Eighth grader Tuuli Rova of Duluth East won the 1.8-kilometer race in a time of 6:02. Seventh grader Josephine Ryan of Duluth East was second in 6:15 while eighth grader Carolina Arvold of Duluth East was third in 7:00.
Franziska Teichmann was the lone Thunderhawk participant as she was 54th in 15:09.
Boys Jr. High
Seventh grader Isaac Danielson of MINSA was first in the 1.8-kilometer race in a time of 5:42. Eighth grader Mark Goettel of Duluth East was second in 6:03 and freshman Dylan Malsed of MINSA was third in 6:21.
Seventh grader Finley Roberts led the Grand Rapids skiers with a 24th place finish in a time of 8:16. He was followed by teammates eighth grader Elijah Lane, 31st in 8:40, seventh grader Oliver Grosland, 38th in 9:21, and freshman Zane Poenix, 44th in 11:15,
Boys Basketball
Grand Rapids 55
Pequot Lakes 49
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team earned its first win of the season in its home opener on Dec. 10, in Grand Rapids, with a 55-49 victory over Pequot Lakes.
It also was the first coaching victory for new Thunderhawks coach Chadwick Persons.
“We played very good defense,” said Persons, We found ourselves in a battle against their trapping zone, but we overcame that and created shots and hit free throws to seal the game.”
The Thunderhawks led 27-23 at halftime and then outscored the solid Pequot Lakes squad by two in the second half to take the victory.
Austin Hanson and Ian Salmela both scored 20 points for Grand Rapids to provide the vast majority of the Thunderhawk points. Caleb Rychart added five points.
Ryan Harmala scored 19 points to pace Pequot Lakes. Clay Erickson scored 12 and Karson Thurlow added eight.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 1-1 for the season. It was at Esko for a game on Tuesday and will be on the road on Friday, Dec. 17, for a 7:15 p.m. contest versus Proctor. The Thunderhawks will be back home for a 7:15 p.m., game against Duluth East on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Pequot Lakes is 0=1 for the season.
PL 23 26 — 49
GR 27 28 — 55
Pequot Lakes: Ryan Harmala 19, Nic Kotaska 3, Gavin Kinnen 3, Grant Loge 4, Karson Thurlow 8, Clay Erickson 12.
Grand Rapids: Ian Salmela 20, Kadin Metzgar 4, Caleb Rychart 5, Austin Hanson 20, Ethan Florek 2, Luke Roy 4.
Total Fouls: PL 18; GR 20; Fouled Out: Thurlow, Rychart; Free Throws: PL 12-of-24; GR 13-of-20; 3-pointers: PL, Kinnen; GR, Rychart, Hanson.
Boys Basketball
Virginia 73
Greenway 67
VIRGINIA — The Greenway High School boys basketball team fell to Virginia on the road on Dec. 10, by the score of 73-67.
Greenway had a 10-point lead at 39-29 at halftime but Virginia came out clicking on all cylinders in the second half as it outscored the Raiders 44-28 to take the six-point victory.
Noah Mitchell led a balanced Blue Devils scoring attack with 13 points. Jalen Miskowitz scored 11, Zane Lokken, nine, Alex Engrav, Ryan Herberg and Max Williams, all with eight, Gavin Dahl, seven, and Ethan Thanover added five.
Grant Hansen had a big night for the Raiders as he drained three 3-pointers and finished with 29 points. Mathias Macknight also came up huge as he tallied 23 points while Westin Smith scored eight and Israel Hartman added five.
Greenway is next in action on Thursday, Dec. 16, when it plays host to Littlefork-Big Falls in a 7:15 p.m. Northern Lakes Conference encounter. It travels to Eveleth to face Eveleth-Gilbert on Friday, Dec. 17, in a 7:15 contest, and then will play Deer River at home on Tuesday, Dec. 21, also at 7:15 p.m.
GWY 39 28 — 67
V 29 44 — 73
Greenway: Westin Smith 8, Grant Hansen 29, Mathias Macknight 23, Israel Hartman 5, Grant Rychart 2.
Virginia: Zane Lokken 9, Gavin Dahl 7, Jalen Miskowitz 11, Casey Aune 1, Alex Engrav 8, Noah Mitchell 13, Ryan Herberg 8, Ethan Thanover 5, Mason Collie 3, Max Williams 8.
Total Fouls: N/A; Fouled Out: N/A; Free Throws: G 7-of-12; V 6-of-18; 3-pointers: G, Smith 2, Hansen 3, Macknight 2, Hartman; V, Lokken, Dahl, Miskowitz, Engrav 2, Thanover, Collie, Williams 2.
Girls Basketball
Staples-Motley 72
Greenway 59
STAPLES — The Greenway High School girls basketball team lost to Staples-Motley 72-59 in road action on Dec. 13.
Staples-Motley led 39-31 at the half and outscored the Raiders by five points in the second half to take the win.
Addison Lorder connected on four 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead Staples-Motley. Lauren Rutten scored 17 points, Allison Knosalla nailed three 3-pointers and scored 15 points while Ashley Robben scored 12.
Jadin Saville had a huge game for Greenway as she hit six 3-pointers and scored 38 points. Chloe Hansen added 13 points.
With the loss, the Raiders are 1-4 for the season. They were at home against Nevis on Tuesday and will be on the road against Littlefork-Big Falls in a 7:15 p.m. NLC game on Thursday, Dec. 16. They remain on the road for a 7:15 p.m. contest against Mesabi East on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
With the win, Staples-Motley is 1-5 on the season.
GWY 31 28 — 59
SM 39 33 — 72
Greenway: Klara Finke 2, Frankie Cuellar 2, Emmalee Oviatt 1, Alyizzia Roy 1, Chloe Hansen 13, Talia Saville 2, Jadin Saville 38.
Staples-Motley: Aften Robinson 2, Addison Lorber 20, Kenzie Erickson 2, Ashley Robben 12, Allison Knosalla 15, Briana Bendson 4, Lauren Rutten 17.
Total Fouls: G 20; SM 19; Fouled Out: Hansen, T. Saville, J. Saville; Free Throws: G 14-of-23; SM 19-of-26; 3-pointers: Hansen, J. Saville 6; SM, Lorber 4, Knosalla 3.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 102
Mesabi East 72
AURORA — The Deer River High School boys basketball team dumped Mesabi East 102-72 in a road contest on Dec. 7.
Deer River led by eight points at the half but outscored the Giants 55-33 in the second half to win going away.
Ethan Williams led a balanced Warriors scoring attack with 26 points. Sam Rahier nailed four 3-pointers and scored 24 while Ty Morrison had 15, Cale Jackson, 12, Colton Hemphill, 10, and Caiden Schjenken added seven.
Cody Fallstrom scored 20 points to lead Mesabi East in scoring. Hayden Sampson hit three 3-pointers and scored 19 while Kaid Kuter scored 11, Sulvoris Wallace, seven, and Jordan Latola added five.
Deer River is 1-1 for the season.
DR 47 55 — 102
ME 39 33 — 72
Deer River: Cale Jackson 12, Caiden Schjenken 7, Ethan Williams 26, Mason Olson 2, Rhett Mundt 4, Sam Rahier 24, Colton Hemphill 10, Ty Morrison 15, Thomas White 2.
Mesabi East: Jordan Latola 5, Kaid Kuter 11, Brody Hemen 4, Sulvoris Wallace 7, Ty Gow 4, Cody Fallstrom 20, Hayden Sampson 19.
Total Fouls: DR 12; ME 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: DR 10-of-16; ME 9-of-14; 3-pointers: DR, Jackson 2, Rahier 4, Hemphill, Morrison; ME, Fallstrom, Sampson 3.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 90
N-K 63
NASHWAUK — The Deer River High School boys basketball team ran past Nashwauk-Keewatin 90-63 in action Dec. 13, at Nashwauk.
Deer River led 43-34 at the half and outscored the Spartans by 18 in the second half to win going away.
Ty Morrison drained four 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead Deer River. Cale Jackson scored 16, Ethan Williams and Sam Rahier both scored 15 with Rahier nailing three 3-pointers, and Mason Olson added 11.
Gaige Waldvogel led the Spartans with 22 points. Justice Rebrovich scored 15, Brody Erickson, eight, and Marcus Moore added five.
With the win, Deer River is 2-1 on the season. It will play host to Hill City for a 7:15 p.m. NLC game on Friday, Dec. 17, and it will travel to Greenway for another conference encounter at 7:15 p.m.
Nashwauk-Keewatin falls to 0-2 for the season. It played North Woods on Tuesday and will play host to Bigfork on Friday, Dec. 17, in a 4 p.m. contest.
DR 43 47 — 90
NK 34 29 — 63
Deer River: Cale Jackson 16, Caiden Schjenken 3, Ethan Williams 15, Mason Olson 11, Rhett Mundt 2, Sam Rahier 15, Colton Hemphill 3, Ty Morrison 23, Thomas White 2.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 22, Marcus Moore 5, Ryder Tardy 3, Justice Rebrovich 15, Connor Perryman 4, Daniel Olson 2, Deylan White 2, Brody Erickson 8.
Total Fouls: DR 18; NK 19; Fouled Out: D. White; Free Throws: DR 17-of-27; NK 7-of-15; 3-pointers: DR, Jackson, Williams, Rahier 3, Morrison 4; NK, Waldvogel 2, Moore, Tardy, Rebrovich 2.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 95
Duluth Marshall 59
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team exploded past Duluth Marshall 95-59 in road action Dec. 13.
The Thunderhawks led big at the half at 54-24 and outscored Duluth Marshall 41-35 in the second half for the win.
Taryn Hamling scored 30 points to top the Thunderhawks in scoring. Jessika Lofstrom scored 19, Kate Jamtgaard, 18, Braya LaPlant, 13, Hannah Hostetter, eight, and Kyra Giffen added five.
Regan Juenemann scored 24 points to pace Duluth Marshall in scoring. Ava Meierotto scored 14, Lailla Monroe, seven, and Anna Saari added six.
It was the sixth straight win for Grand Rapids, now 6-1 for the season. It was at Virginia for a game on Tuesday and will be on the road at Hermantown for a 7:15 p.m. encounter on Thursday, Dec. 16. It will travel to North Branch for a noon game on Saturday, Dec. 18.
With the loss, Duluth Marshall is 4-1 on the season.
GR 54 41 — 95
DM 24 35 — 59
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 18, Kyra Giffen 5, Hannah Hostetter 8, Jessika Lofstrom 19, Taryn Hamling 30, Braya LaPlant 13, Amanda Scerping 2.
Duluth Marshall: Lailla Monroe 7, Ava Meirotto 14, Ada Skafte 3, Morgan Lucero 3, Anna Saari 6, Mariah Lucero 2, Regan Juenemann 24.
Girls Hockey
GRG 7
RR 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team skated past Rock Ridge 7-1 in play Dec. 7, in Grand Rapids.
The Lightning scored three unanswered goals in the first period to lead big early. Molly Pierce, Kalle Reed and Mercury Bischoff all turned on the red light for GRG in the period.
GRG added two more goals in the second period to take a 5-0 advantage into the third period. Reed scored both goals in the period to achieve the hat trick.
Pierce and Bischoff scored goals in the third period for GRG while Rock Ridge’s lone goal came unassisted by Natalie Bergman.
GRG used three goalies in the game with Makenzie Cole, Sam Baratto and Riley Toivonen combining to kick out 16 shots.
Daisy Andrews had 34 saves for Rock Ridge.
RR 0 0 1 – 1
GRG 3 2 2 – 7
First period: 1. GRG, Molly Pierce (Kalle Reed, Mercury Bischoff), 2:43; 2. GRG, Reed (Bischoff), 13:20; 3. GRG, Bischoff (Pierce), 16:47.
Second period: 4. GRG, Reed (Bischoff), 2:46; 5. GRG, Reed (Hannah LaFrenier, Pierce), 9:30.
Third period: 6. GRG, Pierce (M. Bischoff, Jazzy Bischoff), 10:10; 7. RR, Natalie Bergman, 11:27; 8. GRG, M. Bischoff (Reed, J. Bischoff), 14:06.
Goalie saves: Daisy Andrews, RR, 12-15-7-34; Makenzie Cole, GRG, 5-0-0-5, Sam Baratto, GRG, 0-5-0-5, Riley Toivonen, GRG, 0-0-6-6; Total penalties: RR 2-for-4 minutes; GRG 3-for-6 minutes.
Girls Hockey
PH 4
GRG 0
HERMANTOWN — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team was shut out by Proctor-Hermantown 4-0 in action Dec. 9, in Hermantown.
Proctor-Hermantown received a pair of goals from Hannah Graves in the first period to take the early lead.
Nya Sieger scored the lone goal of the middle period as Proctor-Hermantown entered the final period with a 3-0 lead. Izy Fairchild scored the only goal of the third period for Proctor-Hermantown as it recorded the shutout.
Abby Pajari kicked out all 23 shots directed her way tor record the shutout in the nets for Proctor-Hermantown. Makenzie Cole had 29 saves for the Lightning.
GRG is now 6-3 for the season. It was in action Tuesday against Brainerd-Little Falls and will travel to Hibbing for a 7 p.m. contest on Friday, Dec. 17. The Lightning will play Duluth on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. at Heritage Arena in Duluth.
With the win, Proctor-Hermantown is 4-3-1 on the season.
GRG 0 0 0 – 0
PH 2 1 1 – 4
First period: 1. PH, Hannah Graves (Rylee Gilbertson, Mya Gunderson), 10:26; 2. PH, Graves, 13:50.
Second period: 3. PH, Nya Sieger (Izy Fairchild), 3:06.
Third period: 4. PH, Fairchild (Sieger) 11:52.
Goalie saves: Makenzie Cole, GRG, 11-11-7-29; Abby Pajari, PH, 7-7-9-23; Total penalties: GRG 2-for-4 minutes; PH 1-for-2 minutes.
Boys Hockey
Roseau 4
Grand Rapids 3 OT
ROSEAU — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team suffered its first loss of the season Dec. 10, when it lost to Roseau 4-3 in overtime at Roseau.
Grand Rapids led 2-1 after the first period on the strength of goals from Justin Kerr and Kaden Nelson. Max Strand added a goal for Roseau.
The Thunderhawks’ Garett Drotts scored the lone goal of the second period as Grand Rapids took a 3-1 advantage into the final period.
Roseau’s Strand scored early in the period, and the Rams’ Gavin Gunderson tied the game with a goal with 1:43 remaining in the game.
Strand achieve the hat trick with a goal 1:34 into overtime.
Carter Christianson finished with 19 stops in the nets for Roseau while Myles Gunderson had 26 saves for Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids falls to 5-1 on the season while Roseau improves to 5-1.
GR 2 1 0 0 – 3
R 1 0 2 1 – 4
First period: 1. GR, Justin Kerr (Hayden DeMars, Easton Young), 1:30; 2. R, Max Strand (Thor Byfuglien, Kellen Murphy), 4:25 (pp); 3. GR, Kaden Nelson (Joey DelGreco, Young), 8:05 (pp).
Second period: 4. GR, Garett Drotts (DelGreco, Nelson), 16:06,
Third period: 5. R, Max Strand (Byfuglien, Gavin Helgeland), 4:04; 6. R, Gavin Gunderson (Noah Urness, Byfuglien), 15:17 (pp).
Overtime: 7. R, Strand (Urness, Tanner George), 1:34
Goalie saves: Myles Gunderson, GR, 7-7-12-0-26; Carter Christianson, R, 9-6-4-0-19; Total penalties: GR 8-for-19 minutes; R 6-for-12 minutes.
Boys Hockey
Warroad 4
Grand Rapids 3 OT
WARROAD — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team dropped a 4-3 decision in overtime to Warroad in play on Dec. 11.
Warroad led 2-0 after one period on goals from Matt Hard and Gaabi Boucha.
Warroad took a 3-0 lead in the second period on a goal from Jayson Shaugabay. However, the Thunderhawks fought back and cut the Roseau lead to 3-1 by period’s end thanks to a power play goal from Ren Morque.
The Thunderhawks scored twice early in the third period to tie the game at 3-3. Blayne Mortenson tallied at the 2:35 mark and Hayden Davis tied the game a little more than two minutes later. There was no more scoring in regulation as the game went into overtime.
Grand Rapids lost for the second time in as many days in overtime as Murray Marvin-Cordes scored the winner for Warroad.
Hampton Slukynsky finished with 36 saves in the nets for Roseau while Myles Gunderson had 30 stops for Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids is now 5-2 for the season. It will play Edina at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, in the Edina Holiday Classic at Braemer Ice Arena, and then will take on Eden Prairie on Friday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. The Thunderhawks off the weekend with a 6 p.m. game against Elk River/Zimmerman. It will be back at home Tuesday, Dec. 21, for a 7 p.m. game against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.
Warroad improves to 5-0.
GR 0 1 2 0 – 3
W 2 1 0 1 – 4
First period: 1. W, Matt Hard (Carson Reed, Murray Marvin-Cordes), 10:16; 2. W, Gaabi Boucha (Reed, Will Hardwick), 14:01.
Second period: 4. W, Jayson Shaugabay (Daimon Gardner, Eric Comstock), 9:09; 4. GR, Ren Morque (Garett Drotts, Joey DelGreco), 11:12 (pp),
Third period: 5. GR, Blayne Mortenson (GUS Drennen, Bauer Murphy), 2:35; 6. GR, Hayden Davis (Drennen, Morque), 4:37.
Overtime: 7. W, Marvin-Cordes, (Reed, Carson Pilgrim), 4:24
Goalie saves: Myles Gunderson, GR, 8-8-12-2-30; Hampton Slukynsky, W, 6-15-12-3-36; Total penalties: GR 4-for-8 minutes; W 3-for-6 minutes.
Men’s Basketball
Ridgewater 77
Itasca 69
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College men’s basketball team lost to Ridgewater 77-69 in play Dec. 10, in Grand Rapids.
Ridgewater had a 14-point lead at the half but Itasca outscored Ridgewater 41-35 in the second half. However, it wasn’t enough as Ridgewater took the win.
D.J. Brown led Ridgewater with 18 points while Menelik Garrick had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Deron Lacy had 10 points while Zach Johnson had nine, Quinton Jollymore, seven, and Brandon Hernandez added six.
Jerome Washington had a big game for the Vikings as he nailed five 3-pointers and scored 23 points while adding seven rebounds. Cody Lee hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points and pulled down five rebounds while Deidrich Kemp had nine points, Rycen Lagmay-Yamada eight points, seven rebounds and six assists, Nick Grant, seven, and Jack Tong added six.
R 42 35 — 77
I 28 41 — 69
Ridgewater: Tyson Dyer 4, Andrew Sherman 1, D.J. Brown 18, Menelik Garrick 14, Brandon Hernandez 6, Zach Johnson 9, Deron Lacy 10, Chris Neal 5, Quinton Jollymore 7, Damian Shafer 1, Easton Davis 2.
Itasca: Rycen Lagmay-Yamada 8, Jack Tong 6, Deidrich Kemp 9, Jerome Washington 23, Cody Lee 11, Nick Grant 7, Treyvion Williams 2, Tyrell Tellis-Martin 1, Tyler Pederson 2.
Total Fouls: R 17; I 21; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: R 21-of-37; I 7-of-18; 3-pointers: R, Hernandez 2, Johnson 2, Lacy 2, Neal, Jollymore; I, Kemp, Washington 5, Lee 3, Grant.
Men’s Basketball
Itasca 75
MN West 64
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College men’s basketball team got back on the winning path as it defeated Minnesota West 75-64 in action Dec. 11.
Itasca took a 37-31 advantage into the locker room at the half and then outscored Minnesota West by five points in the second half to take the win.
Jerome Washington finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead Itasca. Deidrich Kemp had 12 points and six rebounds while Nick Grant scored nine, Jack Tong and Tyler Pederson both scored seven, Treyvion Williams, six, and Rycen Lagmay-Yamada had five points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
Amos Alford Jr. hit four 3-pointers and topped Minnesota West with 24 points. Cortney Ligon had 16 points, Steve Ndumbe, eight, and Brody Boles added seven. Sam Paulson had three points, 12 rebounds and six assists.
Itasca is 5-5 on the season and is next in action Saturday, Dec. 18, when it travels to play Gogebic Community College in Ironwood, Mich., in a 3 p.m. contest.
MW 31 33 — 64
I 37 38 — 75
Minnesota West: Cortney LIgon 16, Jabril Muktar 2, Amos Alford Jr. 24, Sam Paulson 3, Brody Boles 7, Steve Ndumbe 8, Jacob Dorian 2, Marquise Bennett 2.
Itasca: Rycen Lagmay-Yamada 5, Jack Tong 7, Deidrch Kemp 12, Jerome Washington 22, Cody Lee 2, Nick Grant 9, Treyvion Williams 6, Tyrell Tellis-Martin 5, Tyler Pederson 7.
Total Fouls: MW 19; I 16; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: MW 11-of-18; I 16-of-21; 3-pointers: MW, Ligon, Alford Jr. 4, Boles, Ndumbe; I, Tong, Kemp 2, Washington 3, Tellis-Martin.
Women’s Basketball
Ridgewater 70
Itasca 58
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College women’s basketball team fell at home to Ridgewater Community College 70-58 on Dec. 10.
Ridgewater led 36-22 at the half but Itasca outscored Ridgewater by two points in the second half to make it a game.
Abby Berskow had 21 points and eight rebounds for Ridgewater while Ashley Prahl had 21 points and nine rebounds. Josie Knutson scored 14 points and pulled down five rebounds and Coral Mattison had nine points and nine rebounds. Caitlynn Hanson added five points and five rebounds.
Mya Roberts had a big game for the Vikings as she connected on five 3-pointers and finished with 29 points and six assists. Haley Murray had 14 points and 11 rebounds while Caroline Cheney had seven points and six rebounds.
R 36 34 — 70
I 22 36 — 58
Ridgewater: Coral Mattison 9, Ashley Prahl 21, Abby Berskow 21, Caitlynn Hanson 5, Josie Knutson 14.
Itasca: Maddi Taylor 2, Haley Murray 14, Mya Roberts 29, Caroline Cheney 7, Hailey Giacomini 4, Alainia Eiden 2.
Total Fouls: R 11; I 17; Fouled Out: Taylor, Roberts; Free Throws: R 12-of-16; I 5-of-10; 3-pointers: R, Mattison, Prahl 2, Berskow 3, Knutson 2; I, Murray 2, Roberts 5.
Women’s Basketball
MN West 81
Itasca 34
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College women’s basketball team fell to Minnesota West 81-34 at home on Dec. 11.
Minnesota West led 49-18 at the half and outscored the Vikings 32-16 in the second half to cruise to the win.
Mackensie Post had 16 points, six rebounds and three steals for Minnesota West while Jadyn Lessman and Macie Werdel both scored 11. Dannyn Peterson scored 10 points and pulled down 11 rebounds while Madisyn Huisman had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Emily Breske had eight points and seven rebounds, Hunter Garcia scored seven and Kassidy Weeldreyer had six points and 10 rebounds.
Haley Murray had 12 points and seven rebounds for Itasca while Mya Roberts scored nine points. Maddi Taylor had six points and six rebounds.
Itasca is 0-6 on the season and is next in action Friday, Dec. 17, for a 6 p.m. game against Minnesota State-Fergus Falls at Brainerd. The Vikings will play Riverland on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 4 p.m. in Brainerd.
MW 49 32 — 81
I 18 16 — 34
Minnesota West: Mackensie Post 16, Madisyn Huisman 10, Jadyn Lessman 11, Emily Breske 8, Dannyn Peterson 10, Hunter Garcia 7, Macie Werdel 11, Kassidy Weeldreyer 6, Chasity Harris 2.
Itasca: Maddi Taylor 6, Haley Murray 12, Mya Roberts 9, Caroline Cheney 3, Hailey Giacomini 1, Alainia Eiden 3.
Total Fouls: MW 14; I 15; Fouled Out: Roberts; Free Throws: MW 11-of-16; I 9-of-16; 3-pointers: MW, Huisman, Lessman, Breske, Garcia; I, Murray, Roberts, Eiden.
