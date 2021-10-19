GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Tennis
Section 7A
Pine City 6
E-G 1
VIRGINIA — The Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ tennis team knew they’d need to play their best tennis if they wanted to defeat Pine City and punch their ticket to the state tournament.
Unfortunately for the Bears, the Dragons also played their best tennis as they downed Eveleth-Gilbert 6-1 Friday afternoon in the 7A Championship, advancing to the state tournament in the process.
From top to bottom, Pine City had the edge over the Eveleth-Gilbert. All but one match tipped in their favor and the close breaks always seemed to go their way. A sweep of all three doubles matches and three of four points in singles was enough for the Dragons on Friday.
Eveleth-Gilbert’s lone point came in the last match out on the court at first singles. Golden Bears junior Lydia Delich had her hands full with Pine City’s top player in Ella Sell.
For the Golden Bears, the loss meant the end of a strong season where they met and exceeded expectations. With a lineup that played without any seniors for the second year in a row, their coach believes her players still have plenty of room to grow and that their feats were even more impressive as they consistently took on more experienced competition.
Pine City 6, Eveleth-Gilbert 1
Singles: No. 1 Lydia Delich, EG, def. Ella Sell, 6-4, 7-6(6); No. 2 Addison Sell, PC, def. Katelyn Torrel, 7-6, 6-2; No. 3 Brooke Boland, PC, def. Julia Lindseth, 6-4, 6-1; No. 4 Lena Roubinek, PC, def. Mayme Scott, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Allison Unverzagt/Claire Emmons, PC, def. Anna Beaudette/Mylee Young, 6-4, 6-1; No. 2 Malia Mikyska/Brenna Youngbauer, PC, def. Hanna Beldo/Ayla Troutwine, 6-1, 7-5; No. 3 Rhaya Merrick/Lily Struss, PC, def. Alyssa Grahek/Alex Flannigan, 6-1, 6-2.
Volleyball
Grand Rapids 3
Esko 0
ESKO — Grand Rapids defeated Esko in three straight games in action Oct. 12, at Esko.
The Thunderhawks won 3-0, 25-16, 25-18, 25-23.
Kyra Giffen had 13 kills, three ace serves and eight digs for the Thunderhawks while Braya LaPlant finished with nine kills, four ace serves, 11 digs, two blocks and 22 set assists. Josie Hanttula recorded seven kills and three digs, Peyton Skelly had two kills and two blocks, Kamryn Klinefelter contributed five kills, 11 digs and two set assists, and Kate Jamtgaard had two kills, three ace serves, and four digs.
Volleyball
Grand Rapids 3
Cloquet 0
CLOQUET — Grand Rapids cruised to a sweep of Cloquet in action Oct. 14, on the road.
The Thunderhawks won 3-0, 25-15,25-13, 25-16.
Braya LaPlant had five kills, eight digs and 20 set assists for Grand Rapids while Kyra Giffen recorded six kills and 14 digs. Kamryn Klinefelter finished with five kills and eight digs, Olivia Mustar had eight digs and two ace serves, Lindsey Racine two ace serves and 17 digs, Josie Hanttula had five kills, and Kate Jamtgaard had four kills and five blocks.
Football
Deer River 43
Mille Lacs 19
MILLE LACS — The Deer River High School football team remained unbeaten on the season with a 43-19 victory over Mille Lacs Friday at Mille Lacs.
Results for the game were not submitted.
With the win, the Warriors are now 7-0 on the season. They will conclude their regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. on the road against Chisholm.
With the loss, Mille Lacs is 1-6 on the season.
Football
GNK 22
C-I 6
COLERAINE — The Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin (GNK) football team got back on the winning track with a 22-6 victory over Crosby-Ironton Friday at Coleraine.
Results for the game were not submitted.
With the win, the Raiders are now 2-5 on the season. They are next in action Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. against Barnum at Dixon-Barle Field in Coleraine.
With the loss, Crosby-Ironton is now 1-5 for the season.
Football
HCN 32
Ely 0
ELY — The Hill City-Northland football team defeated Ely 32-0 in play Friday at Ely.
Results for the game were not submitted.
With the win, HCN improves to 6-1 on the season. It will conclude its regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 20, with a 7 p.m. contest against Ogilvie at Hill City.
With the loss, Ely falls to 1-6.
Swim Honor Roll
Girls
200-yard medley relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:52.99
2. Mesabi East, 1:55.83
3. Duluth East, 2:00.65
4. Duluth Denfeld, 2:03.66
5. Cloquet, 2:03.84
200-yard freestyle
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:03.55
2. Addison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld, 2:05.97
3. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 2:06.05
4. Elizabeth Nicolai, Proctor, 2:06.16
5. Adriana Sheets, Mesabi East, 2:06.87
6. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 2:07.37
8. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 2:08.94
9. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 2:10.52
200 Individual Medley
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:20.04
2. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 2:21.78
3. Emma Williams, Mesabi East, 2:24.30
4. Julia Zimpel, Duluth East, 2:25.26
5. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 2:27.55
8. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 2:29.62
50-yard freestyle
1. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 25.72
2. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 25.79
3. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 26.05
4. Adriana Sheets, Mesabi East, 26.06
5. Kylie Meyer, Mesabi East, 26.10
7. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 26.31
Diving (6 dives)
1. Addie Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 311.55
2. Jaci Fothergill, Grand Rapids, 245.45
3. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 223.10
4. Mackenzie Hebeisen, Grand Rapids, 219.35
5. Elsie Zimpel, Duluth East, 195.85
6. Ella Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 186.80
Diving (11 dives)
1. Addie Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 501.30
2. Jaci Fothergill, Grand Rapids, 391.45
3. Mackenzie Hebeisen, Grand Rapids, 359.20
4. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 351.60
5. Elsie Zimple, Duluth East, 311.96
100-yard butterfly
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:03.55
2. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 1:04.53
3. Havyn Pelland, Intl. Falls, 1:06.27
4. Emma Williams, Mesabi East,1:06.76
5. Lily Tedrick, NE Range-Ely, 1:06.90
6. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 1:07.40
100-yard freestyle
1. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 56.60
2. Adrianna Sheets, Mesabi East, 56.66
3. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 57.27
4. Teagan Rudstrom, Duluth East, 58.04
5. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 58.10
6. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 58.39
500-yard freestyle
1. Elizabeth Nicolai, Proctor-Hermantown, 5:36.83
2. Allison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld, 5:49.39
3. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 5:50.55
4. Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids, 5:51.91
5. Amelia Berry, Duluth East, 5:55.51
8. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 5:58.93
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:42.38
2. Hibbing, 1:47.54
3. Mesabi East, 1:48.06
4. Duluth East, 1:51.70
5. NE Range-Ely, 1:51.98
100-yard backstroke
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:01.79
2. Emma Williams, Mesabi East, 1:02.69
3. Siiri Hakala, Mesabi East, 1:05.06
4. Addison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld, 1:05.19
5. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:06.17
6. Allison Fox, Grand Rapids, 1:06.41
8. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 1:07.37
9. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 1:08.65
100-yard breaststroke
1. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 1:11.26
2. Julia Zimpel, Duluth East, 1:11.41
3. Kylie Meyer, Mesabi East, 1:11.56
4. Norah Gunderson, Proctor, 1:13.89
5. Elly Rectenwald, Duluth East, 1:15.14
6. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 1:16.07
9. Chloe Lee, Grand Rapids, 1:19.19
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 3:51.09
2. Hibbing, 3.55.96
3. Mesabi East, 3:56.02
4, Duluth East, 4:01.85
5. Cloquet, 4:01.87
Volleyball
Chisholm 3
Northland 0
CHISHOLM — Due to health concerns, the Chisholm High School volleyball team needed to fill some holes against Northland High School.
So assistant coach Jennie Varda had to use some younger players to fill those shoes.
What happened is that Chisholm found some team depth as the Bluestreaks rolled over the Eagles 3-0, 25-13, 25-6, 25-3 Thursday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
The Bluestreaks were led by Abby Duchene with seven kills; Lola Huhta 14 kills, 11 digs and three aces; Jordan Temple three kills, 25 assists and six aces; Gabby Walters nine digs and one ace; and Olivia Hutchings three kills and three aces.
College Football
ICC 33
Central Lakes 14
BRAINERD — The Itasca Community College football team concluded its regular season with a 33-14 thumping of Central Lakes on Oct. 16, at Brainerd.
The Vikings led 6-0 after the first quarter on a 23-yard pass from Teon Gardner to Marquel Pittman.
ICC added two more touchdowns in the second quarter to lead 20-0 at the half. The first touchdown came on a 23-yard pass from Gardner to Colton Bradford, and the second came on a 71-yard punt return by Malik Wilson.
The Vikings added another touchdown in the third quarter to take a 26-0 advantage into the fourth quarter. The touchdown came on a three-yard pass from Gardner to William Carswell.
Central Lakes scored the next two touchdowns to pull to within 26-14. The first came on a 14-yard pass from Matt Torres to Tucker Schultz, and the second was a 59-yard touchdown pass from Torres to Caleb Jones.
Itasca put the game away with a late touchdown on an eight-yard run by Chris Beard.
For the game, Gardner completed 13 of 32 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.
Both teams struggled mightily in running the football as Central Lakes had just 13 net rushing yards while Itasca had just 20.
Carswell had three catches for 40 yards and a score for the Vikings.
Torres completed 10-of-37 passes for 146 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions for Central Lakes. Jakob Corrow was 4-for-10 for 45 yards and an interception. Jones had four catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.
Freddy Simmons had a big day for Itasca as he picked off four passes. Ja’Sion Greathouse was in on seven tackles with a sack, two tackles for losses and a forced fumble for Itasca and Blake Bland was in on five tackles with half a sack and three tackles for losses. Nathan Isac added an interception.
With the win, the Vikings conclude the regular season with a 6-1 record, good for second in the division, and they are now preparing for the playoffs.
College Football
Playoffs
GRAND RAPIDS — After an exciting regular season of Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC) football, the 2021 MCAC Football Playoffs promise to be just as good.
With the top four MCAC teams appearing in the NJCAA Top-5 poll or receiving votes at some point this season, fans will want to closely follow their teams through the next three weeks on the way to the MCAC championship game at Concordia University - St. Paul on Nov. 7.
With an undefeated record (8-0 overall, 7-0 MCAC), No. 2 ranked North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats claim the top seed in the playoffs and will square off in the quarterfinals against a team looking to pick up their first win of the season in the eighth-seeded Norse of Mesabi Range College (0-8, 0-7).
The Itasca Community College Vikings grab the two seed in the playoffs after a strong 7-1 season and 6-1 record in MCAC play. They will match up in the quarterfinals with the seventh-seeded Vermilion Community College Ironmen, who finished with a 2-5 overall record and 2-4 in the MCAC. The Ironmen were expected to play on Saturday against Rochester Community and Technical College, but had the game canceled due to COVID issues.
Following a canceled game with Vermilion Community College on Saturday due to COVID related issues, Rochester Community and Technical College picks up the No. 3 seed with a 4-3 overall record and 3-3 record in the MCAC. The Yellowjackets will host the sixth-seeded Minnesota West Community and Technical College Bluejays (3-5 overall, 3-4 in the MCAC), a rematch of a regular season game that saw the Bluejays pick up a 21-17 win.
In the final quarterfinal matchup, the No. 4 seeded Minnesota State Community and Technical College Spartans, at 4-4 overall and 3-4 in conference play, will host the fifth-seeded Raiders from Central Lakes College. Central Lakes finished the regular season at 3-5 overall and 3-4 in the MCAC.
All MCAC quarterfinal games will be played at the highest seeded team in the pairing on Sunday, Oct. 24. Game times are at 1:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted on the teams’ schedules.
MCAC Playoff Schedule:
Sunday, October 24 - Quarterfinals
Game 1: #8 Mesabi Range at #1 NDSCS (2:00 PM)
Game 2: #7 Vermilion at #2 Itasca (1:30 PM)
Game 3: #6 MN West at #3 RCTC (1:30 PM)
Game 4: #5 Central Lakes at #4 M State-Fergus Falls (1:30 PM)
Sunday, October 31 - Semifinals
Game 5: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 1 at highest remaining seed
Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 2 at highest remaining seed
Sunday, November 7 - Championship
Championship Game: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner at Concordia University - St. Paul (1:30 PM)
Volleyball
Deer River 3
Bigfork 0
BIGFORK — The Deer River High School volleyball team came away with a three-game victory over Bigfork on the road Monday.
The Warriors won the match 3-0, 25-22, 25-14, 25-11.
Taylor Peck had five kills, two blocks and eight digs for Deer River while Nevaeh Evans recorded eight kills and seven digs. Grace Bergland had 15 set assists, 11 digs and three ace serves and Katie Storlie and Faith Warner each finished with two kills.
The Warriors will travel to Hill City for their next match.
Volleyball
N-K 3
MIB 0
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team downed Mt. Iron-Buhl in three games Monday at Nashwauk.
The Spartans won 3-0, 25-22, 25-16, 25-13.
Claire Clusiau had three kills for Nashwauk-Keewatin while Jazlynn Svaleson finished with four kills and five ace serves. Addy Gangl had 11 kills and two ace serves and Kaydince Thoennes recorded eight kills, two ace serves and two blocks. Jayla Larcom had two kills, Lexi Carroll, one ace serve and seven set assists, and Careese Milstead finished with 10 set assists.
Volleyball
Greenway 3
Virginia 0
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School volleyball team defeated Virginia in three games Monday at Coleraine.
The Raiders won 3-0, 25-6, 25-10, 25-18.
Lexi Hammer finished with 37 set assists for Greenway while Ellie Vekich had nine digs. Emma Markovich recorded 13 kills and 11 digs and Bri Miller had 10 kills. Senia Erkkila recorded eight digs.
Macy Westby had 12 set assists and eight digs for Virginia while Maya Carlson had six kills and 10 digs.
Greenway won one of four matches at the Lightning Invite in Eastview Friday and Saturday. It defeated Norwood-Young America 2-1, and then lost to Minneota 2-0, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 2-0, and Eastview 2-0. The Raiders are 18-6 on the season.
