GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Tennis
Hibbing Invitational
HIBBING — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls tennis team competed in the Hibbing Invitational which was conducted Saturday in Hibbing.
In first doubles, the GRG duo of Courtney Brandt and Taryn Hamling won their first match over Virginia’s Paige Maki and Marcie Paulsen 4-6, 7-6, 7-5 in extremely close fashion.
Brandt and Hamling lost to Chloe Hasbargen and Tatum Offerdahl of Hibbing in the next round 6-1, 6-3, and the Rapids pair lost the next match to Pine City’s Allison Unverzagt and Madisen Berglund 6-0, 6-2.
The Lightning second doubles team of Hannah LaFrenier and Caroline Ahcan lost in the first round to Hibbing’s Kasey Jo Renskers and Bella Vincent 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3) in a close match. In the second round, LaFrenier and Ahcan were victorious over Lydia Knutsen and Isabel Knowlan of Stillwater 6-0, 7-6 (2). In the next round, Duluth East’s Ella Johnson and Taran Dimberio stopped the GRG pair 7-6 (4), 3-6 (10-8) in another tight match.
In third doubles, the GRG team of Casey Cleveland and Lindsey Tulla lost to Bemidji’s Madison Jensen and Darby Neis in the first round 6-2, 7-5. In second-round action, Heidi Rasch and Opal Valeri of Hibbing beat Cleveland and Tulla 6-2, 6-4. In the third match of the day for the local duo, they lost to Duluth East’s Sylvie Markham and Sarah Rectenwald 3-6, 7-6, 10-7 in yet another close match.
In singles action, Emily Hill of GRG played first singles and won her first match over Isla Pepelnjak of Duluth East 6-4, 6-2. She lost her second-round match to Ella Sell of Pine City 6-0, 6-0, and Savannah Haugen of Stillwater defeated Hill in the next match 6-3, 6-4.
In second singles, GRG’s Franzi Teichmann defeated Julia Lindseth of Eveleth-Gilbert in the first round 6-4, 6-2, and she then downed Emily Dondelinger of Bemidji 6-3, 6-4 in the second round. In her third match, Teichmann lost to Abby Anderson of Stillwater 6-2, 6-4.
Taylor Skelly played third singles for GRG and she lost her first match to Ella Lamppa of Virginia 6-2, 6-2. Skelly fell to Brooke Boland of Pine City 6-1,6-0 in her second match, but she rebounded to defeat Mylee Young of Eveleth-Gilbert in her third match of the day 6-1, 6-1.
In four singles, Sarah Kessler lost her first-round match to Stella Comstock of Stillwater 7-5, 7-5. Kessler won her second match against Ayla Troutwine of Eveleth-Gilbert 6-4,6-4, but she lost her third match versus Lillian Kimber of Duluth East 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Football
Deer River 22
North Woods 16
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School football team remained unbeaten on the season with a 22-16 victory over a good North Woods team Friday at Davidson Field in Deer River.
North Woods led 8-0 after the first quarter but Deer River had a 10-8 lead at the half. Neither team scored in the third quarter, but the Warriors outscored North Woods 12-8 in the final quarter to take the win.
Joe Herfindahl had a huge day on the ground for the Warriors as he picked up 178 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns with a long run of 36 yards. Others adding to the Deer River rushing yardage were Austin Mundt, 27 yards, Tygh Gullickson, 24 yards, and quarterback Sam Rahier picked up 18 yards and a touchdown on the ground. As a team, Deer River rushed for 247 yards.
Rahier completed four of seven passes for 57 yards with an interception for Deer River while Ty Morrison completed his only attempt for 26 yards.
In the receiving category, Austin Mundt had two catches for 17 yards while Morrison caught one pass for 29 yards. Ethan Williams had one catch for 26 yards while Herfindahl had one catch for 11 yards.
Tait Kongsjord recorded a two-point safety while Austin Mundt had two extra point runs.
Rhett Mundt had five solo tackles and assisted on five others while Kongsjord had five solo tackles, the tackle for a safety and a sack. JoJo Thompson finished with five solo tackles, one assist and two sacks.
Deer River is 3-0 on the season. It is next in action Friday, Sept. 24, when it plays host to International Falls (0-3) in a 7 p.m.. contest.
With the loss, North Woods is 1-2 for the season.
Football
MLWR 36
GNK 0
COLERAINE — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (GNK) football team lost to Moose Lake-Willow River (MLWR) by a 36-0 score in action Friday at Dixon-Barle Field in Coleraine.
No results were submitted for the game.
With the loss, GNK falls to 1-2 for the season. It is next in action Friday, Sept. 24, on the road when it travels to undefeated Mesabi East (3-0) for a 7 p.m. contest.
With the win, MLWR is 3-0 on the season.
Football
HCN 32
C-W 7
CROMWELL — The Hill City/Northland (HCN) football team was victorious over Cromwell-Wright by a 32-7 score in action Friday at Cromwell.
No results were submitted for the game.
With the win, HCN is now 2-1 for the season. It is next in action Friday, Sept. 24, at Silver Bay for a 7 p.m. contest.
Cromwell-Wright falls to 1-2 for the season with the loss.
College Football
NDSCS 33
Itasca 23
WAHPETON, N.D. — The Itasca Community College football team lost its first game of the season on Saturday as it fell on the road to the North Dakota State College of Science by the score of 33-23.
NDSCS jumped out to a huge 19-2 advantage after the first quarter as Reggie Morrow returned a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown for the game’s first points. After NDSCS snapped the ball out of the end zone for a safety in favor of ICC, Graedyn Buell latched onto a 67-yard touchdown pass from Marselio Mendez, and the final touchdown of the initial quarter came on a 64-yard punt return by Mendez.
In the second quarter, Buell scored on a three-yard run for NDSCS, but Itasca answered on a two-yard scoring run by Carson Harris. Buell scored later in the half on a four-yard run and NDSCS led 33-9 at the half.
Harris scored on a five-yard run for the Vikings in the third quarter, and the final ICC score came on a Chris Beard eight-yard pass from William Carswell.
Harris finished with 79 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Itasca while Kevin Sawyer picked up 48 yards, Chris Beard, 20, Mike Bond, 21, and Teon Gardner, 15.
Buell had 50 yards and scored two touchdowns on the ground for NDSCS while T.J. Owens picked up 40 yards.
Chris Beard completed 10 out of 17 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown for Itasca whileTeon Gardner was 0-for-7 with three interceptions.
Buell completed 10-of-17 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown for NDSCS.
Carswell had three receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown for the Vikings. Mendez had five catches for 90 yards and a touchdown for NDSCS.
Defensively, Terry Fields and Jeremiah Odie each had half a sack for Itasca while Michael Fields had a fumble recovery. Jeremiah Odie, Teddarious Adkins and Greg Washington all were in on seven tackles for the Vikings.
ICC is now 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the North Division. It is next in action on Saturday, Sept. 25, when it will be on the road against Minnesota State-Fergus Falls (3-1. 2-1) for a key division matchup.
NDSCS is now 4-0 overall and 3-0 in division play.
College Volleyball
MRCTC 3
Itasca 2
VIRGINIA — The Itasca Community College volleyball team lost a close match to Mesabi Range CTC in five games Saturday at Virginia.
Mesabi Range won the first game 25-15 but the Vikings rebounded to win the next two games 25-21 and 25-22. But Mesabi Range won the final two games and the match by the scores of 26-23 and 15-11.
Kaisa Reed had 26 kills and 23 digs for Itasca while Lucie Kennedy had 17 kills and 26 digs. Claudia Burns finished with seven kills, three set assists and six digs and Tiora Ferguson had five kills, a .455 kill percentage, 46 set assists, four service aces and 11 digs. Sammi Palmer recorded 24 digs and Abby Gustason had three kills, two set assists, two service aces and 12 digs.
Taylor Mejdrich had 17 kills, two service aces and 28 digs for Mesabi Range while Maclee Maly recorded 17 kills and 13 digs. Camryn Olsen had 15 kills, two service aces, nine digs and four blocked shots while RayAnna Wolden had 18 digs. Sophia Christofferson had 13 digs and Lara Poderzay recorded 30 set assists and two digs. Winter Sainio had five kills, four set assists and six digs while Sakhia Howard-Reynolds finished with three service aces and three digs.
Itasca is now 1-4 overall and 0-4 in North Division play.
Girls Swimming
Hibbing Invitational
HIBBING — The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team dominated action Saturday during the Hibbing Invitational, winning handily.
The Thunderhawks scored 608 points to easily win the Hibbing Invite Mesabi East came in a distant second at 424, followed by Rock Ridge with 382. Hibbing placed fourth with 330, followed by International Falls 156, Two Harbors 152, Northeast Range/Ely 135 and Chisholm 88.
Senior Addie Albrecht of the Thunderhawks set a pool record in diving as she won with 490.25 points.
Winning events for Grand Rapids were the 200-yard medley relay comprised of Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Rowan Krueger-Barth and Emily Ericson (1:55.06); Rauzi in the 200-yard freestyle (2:07.37); Verke in the 200-yard individual medley (2:20.79) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.23); Krueger-Barth in the 50-yard freestyle (26.26 seconds) and 100-yard butterfly (1:05.45); Addie Albrecht in diving (490.25 points (pool record); the 200-yard freestyle relay made up of Rauzi, Ericson, Chloe Petersen and Krueger-Barth (1:43.93); and the 400-yard freestyle relay comprised of Petersen, Alyssa Jackson, Allison Fox and Verke (3:54.44.
Taking second for the Thunderhawks were Chloe Petersen in the 200-yard individual medley (2:23.92) and the 100-yard freestyle (57.64 seconds); Jacie Fothergill in diving (379.25 points); Nevaeh Hoard in the 500-yard freestyle (5:51.91); Hannah Rauzi in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.90);
64Placing third for Grand Rapids were the second 200-yard medley relay consisting of Alyssa Jackson, Chloe Lee, Liisa Wyland and Ada Jackson (2:06.15); Mackenzie Hebeisen in diving (343.80 points); Emily Ericson in the 100-yard butterfly (1:08.08); Alyssa Jackson in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:19.75); and the 400-yard freestyle relay consisting of Petersen, Jackson, Fox and Verke (3:54,44).
Hibbing Invitational
200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Emily Ericson), 1:55.06; 2. Mesabi East (Siiri Hakala, Kylie Meyer, Emma Williams, Adrianna Sheets), 1:56.17; 3. Grand Rapids (Alyssa Jackson, Chloe Lee, Liisa Wyland, Ada Jackson), 2:06.15; 4. Rock Ridge (Emma Vukmanich, Ellie Robillard, Hailey Pechonick, Ellie Bjorge), 2:06.82; 5. International Falls (Elizabeth Jantzen, Quianna Ford, Havyn Pelland, Jillian Bilben), 2:09.45; 6. Mesabi East (Summer Cullen-Line, Emily Blake, Kyra Skelton, Aubrea Skelton), 2:10.99; 7. Hibbing (Ella Kalisch, Courtney Massichm, Madison St. George, Lily Lantz), 2:11.89; 8. Rock Ridge (Maggie Koskela, Grace Langowski, Jaelyn Parks, Avah Krausar), 2:12.55.
200 freestyle — 1. Rauzi, GR, 2:07.37; 2. Sheets, ME, 2:07.83; 3. Geli Stenson,H, 2:0916; 4. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:12.95; 5. Allison Fox, GR, 2:16.88; 6. Elise Hoard, RR, 2:17.47; 7. Adeline Butzke, ME, 2:18.26; 8. Samantha Bartovich, RR, 2:18.72.
200 individual medley — 1. Verke, GR, 2:20.79; 2. Petersen, GR, 2:23.92; 3. Williams, ME, 2:26.93; 4. Ericson, GR, 2:27.55; 5. Lily Tedrick, NRE, 2:32.71; 6. Robillard, RR, 2:36.24; 7. Mia Stark, RR, 2:38.02; 8. Madison St. George, H, 2:39.69.
50 freestyle — 1. Krueger-Barth, GR, 26.26; 2. Meyer, ME, 26.59; 3. Tresa Baumgard, C, 26.91; 4. Macie Emerson, H, 27,20; 5. Emery Maki, H, 27,.39; 6. Bilben, IF, 27.58; 7. Livia Dugas, TH, 27.64; 8. Kyra Skelton, ME, 27.77.
Diving — 1. Addie Albrecht, GR, 490.25PR; 2. Jaice Fothergill, GR, 379.25; 3. Mackenzie Hebeisen, GR, 343.80; 4. Sylvie Wetzel, H, 236.55; 5. Cally Anderson, RR, 206.85; 6. Isabella Smith, RR, 193.30; 7. Mallory Seykora, H, 172.70.
100 butterfly — 1. Krueger-Barth, GR, 1:05.45; 2. Pelland, IF, 1:07.37; 3. Ericson, GR, 1:08.08; 4. Jackson, GR, 1:08.68; 5. Tedrick, NRE, 1:09.43; 6. St. George, H, 1:09.84; 7. Kyra Skelton, ME, 1:11.52; 8. Pechonick, RR, 1:11.79.
100 freestyle — 1. Sheets, ME, 57.04; 2. Petersen, GR, 57.64; 3. Emerson, H, 1:00.08; 4. Tresa Baumgard, C, 1:01.30; 5. Maki, H, 1:01.45; 6. Maddy Bjornstad, TH, 1:01.66; 7. Dugas, TH, 1:01.67; 8. Aubree Skelton, ME, 1:02.04.
500 freestyle — 1. Stenson, H, 5:51.07; 2. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 5:51.91; 3. Robillard, RR, 6:12.79; 4. Jackson, GR, 6:12.89; 5. Butzke, ME, 6:13.63; 6. Logan, RR, 6:13.90; 7. Elise Hoard, RR, 6:14.19; 8. Wyland, GR, 6:20.10.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Rauzi, Ericson, Petersen, Krueger-Barth), 1:43.93; 2. Hibbing (Emerson, Maki, St. George, Stenson), 1:47.54; 3. Rock Ridge (Elise Hoard, Stark, Bartovich, Karusaar), 1:53.21; 4. Northeast Range/Ely (Tedrick, Kelly Thompson, Anna Larson, Morgan McClelland), 1:54.73; 5. Mesabi East (Meyer, McKenzie Pokorny, Rhys Ceglar, Butzke), 1:54.79; 6. Grand Rapids (Selah Smith, Chloe Lee, Treasure Lee, Nevaeh Hoard), 1:54.86; 7. International Falls (Bilben, Quianna Ford, Gracie Bowles, Pelland), 1:55.10; 8. Mesabi East (Depew, Ashley Fossell, Kerbie Olmstead, Kiera Saumer), 1:55.80.
100 backstroke — 1. Verke, GR, 1:03.23; 2. Williams, ME, 1:03.90; 3. Hakala, ME, 1:05.83; 4. Jackson, GR, 1:06.61; 5. Fox, GR, 1:08.43; 6. Cullen-Line, ME, 1:11.07; 7. Vukmanich, RR, 1:11.32; 8. Kalischm, Hm, 1:11.56.
100 breaststroke — 1. Meyer, ME, 1:12.02; 2. Rauzi, GR, 1:12.90; 3. Jackson, GR, 1:19.75; 4. Lee, GR, 1:19.80; 5, Depew, ME, 1:21.86; 6. Gentry Byers, GR, 1:24.10; 7. Ford, IF, 1:24.20; 8. Fossell, ME, 1:25.66.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Petersen, Jackson, Fox, Verke), 3:54.44; 2. Mesabi East (Sheets, Kyra Skelton, Aubree Skelton, Williams), 4:00.17; 3. Hibbing (Stenson, Maki, Emerson, Kalisch), 4:00.27; 4. Rock Ridge (Elise Hoard, Stark, Vukmanich, Bjorge), 4:11.07; 5. Rock Ridge (Pechonick, Parks, Robillard, Bartovich), 4:14.40; 6. Northeast Range/Ely (Tedrick, Thompson, Larson, McClelland), 4:14.69; 7. Grand Rapids (Smith, Treasure Jager, Nevaeh Hoard, Wyland), 4:16.08; 8. International Falls (Bilben, Bowles, Ford, Pelland), 4:18.75.
Boys Soccer
Grand Rapids 2
CEC 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team downed Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC) in overtime in action Sept. 18.
Rico Rolle scored the winning goal in the 82nd minute on a feed from Ian Salmela.
CEC scored off a corner kick 12 minutes into the match to take the early lead. However, Grand Rapids’ Ulrich Mvogo counted with a goal seven minutes later with an assist from Salmela.
The first half ended knotted at 1-1.
There was no scoring in the second half as the game went to overtime where Rolle scored the winning goal.
“That was a huge overtime win for us in a lot of ways,” said Grand Rapids coach Nick Koerbitz. “Taking down one of the top teams in the section without our leading scorer (Hayden DeMars) was a huge accomplishment for us. More importantly, we shined in areas that were a huge concern for us a couple of weeks ago.
“We have been focusing on defensive shape, one versus one defending, and possession, and we saw great improvement in all of those areas.”
With the win, the Thunderhawks are now 7-2-1 for the season. They were on the road on Tuesday against Mesabi East and will play host to Hermantown on Thursday, Sept. 23, in a 7 p.m. match. They remain home on Saturday, Sept. 25, for a 1 p.m. match versus Duluth Marshall.
With the loss, CEC falls to 5-3-1 on the season.
