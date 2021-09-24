GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Boys Soccer
Grand Rapids 7
Mesabi East 0
HOYT LAKES — The Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team put things together on Tuesday as it whipped Mesabi East 7-0 in road action.
The Thunderhawks scored four goals in the first half to put the game away. The only goal Grand Rapids needed came in the seventh minute when Ian Andersen scored on a feed from Ricco Rolle.
Andersen continued the onslaught for the Thunderhawks as he scored in the ninth and 18th minutes for the natural hat trick. Ian Salmela assisted on the second Andersen goal while Ulrich Mvogo got the assist on the third goal.
The final score of the first half came in the 31st minute when Calvin Johnson found the back of the net with Salmela assisting.
The Thunderhawks added three more goals in the second half for the 7-0 final. Goals were scored by Rolle with Mvogo assisting, Mvogo with Risto Borgman getting the assist, and Salmela with a feed from Borgman.
I couldn’t be more pleased about how the boys played tonight,” said Grand Rapids coach Nick Koerbitz. “I felt like we took a giant leap forward. Our combinations and possession were phenomenal, and I’m really proud of how we played.
“We will look to keep ramping things up as we enter the final stretch of our regular season.”
With the win, the Thunderhawks are now 8-2-1 for the season.
With the loss, Mesabi East falls to 0-5-2.
Volleyball
Mesabi East 3
Deer River 0
HOYT LAKES — The Deer River High School volleyball team lost to Mesabi East in three games in road action on Tuesday.
Mesabi East won 3-0, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15.
Grace Bergland finished with 17 set assists and 11 digs for the Warriors while Taylor Peck had 10 kills, six digs and four blocks. Nevaeh Evans recorded six kills, six digs and two blocks and Hannah Edwards had two ace serves.
Deer River is now 2-8 for the season. With the win, Mesabi East is 7-3 on the season.
Swim Honor Roll
Girls
200-yard medley relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:52.99
2. Mesabi East, 1:56.17
3. Duluth East, 2:02.06
4. Duluth Denfeld, 2:04.46
5. Cloquet, 2:04.88
200-yard freestyle
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:05.22
2. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 2:07.27
3. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 2:07.37
4. Adriana Sheets, Mesabi East, 2:07.83
5. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 2:08.94
7. Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids, 2:12.65
200 Individual Medley
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:20.04
2. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 2:21.78
3. Julia Zimpel, Duluth East, 2:26.56
4. Emma Williams, Mesabi East, 2:26.89
5. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 2:27.55
6. Norah Gunderson, Proctor-Hermantown, 2:28.93
7. Addison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld, 2:29.21
8. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 2:29.62
9. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 2:31.19
10. Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids, 2:32.51
50-yard freestyle
1. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 25.72
2. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 25.79
3. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 26.05
4. Megan Chopskie, Cloquet, 26.29
5. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 26.31
Diving (6 dives)
1. Addie Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 311.55
2. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 213.20
3. Mackenzie Hebeisen, Grand Rapids, 200.65
4. Jaci Fothergill, Grand Rapids, 199.95
5. Ella Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 180.75
Diving (11 dives)
1. Addie Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 501.30
2. Jaci Fothergill, Grand Rapids, 391.45
3. Mackenzie Hebeisen, Grand Rapids, 359.20
4. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 351.60
5. Sylvie Wetzel, Hibbing, 236.55
100-yard butterfly
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:03.55
2. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 1:04.53
3. Havyn Pelland, Intl. Falls, 1:07.37
4. Bella Alaspa, Hibbing, 1:07.71
5. Emma Dauner, Duluth East, 1:07.97
6. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 1:07.98
100-yard freestyle
1. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 56.92
2. Adrianna Sheets, Mesabi East, 57.04
3. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 57.35
4. Teagan Rudstrom, Duluth East, 58.04
5. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 58.39
500-yard freestyle
1. Elizabeth Nicolai, Proctor-Hermantown, 5:48.85
2. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 5:51.07
3. Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids, 5:51.91
4. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 5:58.93
5. Ava Niksich, Proctor-Hermantown, 6:01.85
7. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 6:06.53
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:42.38
2. Hibbing, 1:47.54
3. Mesabi East, 1:48.06
4. Duluth East, 1:51.70
5. Rock Ridge, 1:53.21
100-yard backstroke
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:01.96
2. Emma Williams, Mesabi East, 1:02.98
3. Siiri Hakala, Mesabi East, 1:05.48
4. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:06.17
5. Allison Fox, Grand Rapids, 1:06.82
8. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 1:07.37
9. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 1:08.65
100-yard breaststroke
1. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 1:11.26
2. Julia Zimpel, Duluth East, 1:11.41
3. Kylie Meyer, Mesabi East, 1:12.02
4. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 1:16.07
5. Addison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld, 1:16.76
7. Chloe Lee, Grand Rapids, 1:19.19
9. Ada Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:19.75
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 3:53.75
2. Mesabi East, 4:00.17
3. Hibbing, 4:00.27
4, Proctor-Hermantown, 4:01.89
5. Cloquet, 4:03.10
Volleyball
N-K 3
LFBF 0
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin volleyball team defeated Littlefork-Big Falls in three straight games on Tuesday in Nashwauk.
Addy Gangl had 14 kills for Nashwauk-Keewatin while Lexi Carroll recorded three kills, eight ace serves and nine set assists. Kaydince Thoennes had three kills while Jazlynn Svaleson finished with three kills and 12 ace serves. Claire Clusiau had two kills and two ace serves and Careese Milstead finished with three ace serves and six set assists.
Girls Swimming
Grand Rapids 107
Hibbing 70
HIBBING — The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team defeated Hibbing 107-70 in dual meet action Tuesday at Hibbing.
The meet was highlighted by Grand Rapids senior diver Addie Albrecht breaking the pool record at Hibbing by compiling 311.55 points for six dives.
Notching first place finishes for the Thunderhawks besides Albrecht were the 200-yard medley relay consisting of Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Chloe Petersen and Emily Ericson (1:57.52); Verke in the 200-yard individual medley (1:20.04) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.76); Ericson in the 50-yard freestyle (25.72 seconds); Rowan Krueger-Barth in the 100-yard butterfly (1:07.07); Rauzi in the 100-yard freestyle (57.21 seconds); and the 200-yard freestyle relay which was comprised of Krueger-Barth, Petersen, Rauzi and Ericson (1:44.91).
Grand Rapids 107, Hibbing 70
200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Sophie Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Chloe Petersen, Emily Ericson), 1:57.52; 2. Grand Rapids (Allison Fox, Chloe Lee, Alyssa Jackson, Nevaeh Hoard), 2:06.44; 3. Grand Rapids (Jerzie Colter, Gentry Byers, Selah Smith, Liisa Wyland), 2:11.70.
200 freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson, H, 2:07.27; 2. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR,2:08.94 ; Ada Jackson, GR, 2:19.20.
200 individual medley — 1. Verke, GR, 1:20.04; 2. Petersen, GR, 2:24.93; 3. Ella Kalisch, H, 2:38,69.
50 freestyle — 1. Ericson, GR, 25.72; 2. Fox, GR, 27.16; 3. Macie Emerson, H, 27.89.
Diving — 1. Addy Albrecht, GR, 311.55PR; 2. Makenzie Mustar, GR, 213.20; 3. Ella Albrecht, GR, 180.75.
100 butterfly — 1. Krueger-Barth, GR, 1:07.07; 2. Ericson, GR, 1:08.31; 3. Alaspa, H, 1:08.95.
100 freestyle — 1. Rauzi, GR, 57.21; 2. Emerson, H, 59.63; 3. Maki, H, 1:00.76.
500 freestyle — 1. Stenson, H, 5:51.28; 2. Hoard, GR, 5:59.12; 3. Liisa Wyland, GR, 6:26.32.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Krueger-Barth, Petersen, Rauzi, Ericson), 1:44.91; 2. Hibbing (Alaspa, Emerson, Stenson, Maki), 1:49.97; 3. Grand Rapids (Lee, Jackson, Selah Smith, Treasure Jager), 1:54.81.
100 backstroke — 1. Verke, GR, 1:02.76; 2. Fox, GR, 1:07.55; 3. Petersen, GR, 1:09.73.
100 breaststroke — 1. Desiree DiIorio, H, 1:28.03; 2. Courtney Massich, H, 1:32.38; 3. Story, H, 1:33.63.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Mia Savage, Riley St. George, Alexis Walters, Jordyn McCormack), 4:39.13.
Volleyball
Grand Rapids 3
Bemidji 1
BEMIDJI — The Grand Rapids High School volleyball team won its third consecutive match as it downed Bemidji on the road in four games Thursday.
The Thunderhawks won the first game 25-18 but Bemidji rebounded to take the second game 25-23. But Grand Rapids came back to win the next two games 25-19 and 27-25 to clinch the match.
Kyra Giffen recorded 13 kills to lead Grand Rapids in that category and she added 15 digs. Kamryn Klinefelter had nine kills and 10 digs while Kate Jamtgaard finished with seven kills, five digs and two blocks. Peyton Skelly had five kills and two blocks and Braya LaPlant recorded five kills, three ace serves, 11 digs and 30 set assists in a good all-around performance. Josie Hauttula had two kills while Lindsey Racine had 23 digs and Olivia Mustar added 14 digs. Eva Salmela had one kill, one dig and one block.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 7-3 on the season. It is next in action Tuesday, Sept. 28, for a 7 p.m. match at Proctor, and it will be home against Hermantown on Tuesday, Oct. 5, for a 7 p.m. match.
With the loss, Bemidji falls to 4-7 on the season.
College Volleyball
Hibbing 3
Itasca 1
HIBBING — The Itasca Community College volleyball team lost in four games to Hibbing in action Sept. 20.
Hibbing won 3-1, 25-17, 24-26, 28-26, 25-19.
Lucie Kennedy had 15 kills and 14 digs for the Vikings while Kaisa Reed finished with 11 kills, two set assists and 22 digs. Tiora Ferguson recorded 34 set assists and 11 digs and Hannah Reiplinger had three service aces and 11 digs. Claudia Burns finished with four kills and Megan VanBuskirk had two kills. Sammi Palmer had 15 digs and Abby Gustason recorded three kills, seven digs and two blocked shots.
With the loss, the Vikings are 1-6 overall and 0-6 in the conference.
College Volleyball
Northland 3
Itasca 0
THIEF RIVER FALLS — The Itasca Community College volleyball team lost to a good Northland CTC team in three games at Thief River Falls on Sept. 22.
Northland won the match 3-0, 25-8, 25-12 25-21.
Lucie Kennedy had five kills and eight digs for ICC and Claudia Burns finished with three kills and two digs. Kaisa Reed recorded six kills and seven digs and Tiora Ferguson had 17 set assists and two digs. Sammi Palmer had 17 digs.
ICC is now 1-7 overall and 0-7 in conference action. The Vikings are next in action Monday, Sept. 27, on the road for a 6:30 p.m. match versus Oak Hills.
Northland is 5-6 overall and 4-2 in conference play.
Girls Soccer
Grand Rapids 6
Hibbing 0
HIBBING — The Grand Rapids High School girls soccer team rolled past Hibbing 6-0 in action Thursday in Hibbing.
“We came out kind of slow, but we were able to put the ball away, which was good,” said Grand Rapids coach Brooke Moses. “We finally got into the groove to be able to move and pass. We were stationary. It was hot.
“They were slow, and we were slow. We finally got into a groove, and we finally got to passing it to each other and that is what helped us move the ball up the field.”
That first goal was scored by captain Kenny Martinson at the 15-minute mark.
“That’s what got us going,” Moses said. “We’ve had trouble this season honing in on our good shots. That was a good shot, and that pepped up our spirits to say, ‘Yes, we can do this. We can put it in the back of the net.’
“That was huge.”
Jada Morgan and Taylor Birkey added goals later in the half for the Thunderhawks as they led 3-0.
Scoring the three second-half goals for Grand Rapids were Abbey Birkey, Taelyn Pomplun and Morgan with her second goal.
“I told them that they had to be faster, pass the ball and move it a little bit more,” Moses said. “It took us a little bit to get that first goal. We wanted to make sure that we could get another one a little quicker than that.
“We want to move it faster. We did that in the second half. We moved it a little bit faster.”
For the Bluejackets, then actually put 10 shots on net against both Kenzie Cole and Maggie MacLean, but Hibbing/Chisholm couldn’t bury its first goal of the season.
Bluejacket goalie Aella White had 12 saves.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 8-1-1 for the season and it is currently on a four-game winning streak. It is next in action on Tuesday, Sept. 28, in a 4:45 p.m. game against Cloquet-Carlton at Cloquet. It will play Hibbing on Thursday, Sept. 30, at home at 7 p.m.
GR 3 3 — 6
HC 0 0 — 0
First Half — 1. GR, Kenny Martinson (Abbey Birkey), 15:00; 2. GR, Jada Morgan, 22:31; 3. GR, Taylor Birkey, 25:58.
Second Half — 4. GR, Abbey Birkey, 48.02; 5. GR, Taelyn Pomplun, 49:55; 6. GR, Morgan, 75:29.
Goalie Saves — Grand Rapids, NNA, NSA; Hibbing/Chisholm, Aella White, 12.
